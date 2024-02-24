50,000-square-foot Scottsdale mansion on the market for $54 million. What it will look like

A new north Scottsdale mansion with almost 50,000 square feet of space, including a huge air-conditioned garage with a bar, elevator, and spots for 54 cars is under construction and for sale. The asking price? $54 million.

The half-built house with six bedroom suites and 12 bathrooms is located on four prime acres in the Silverleaf community. It will also have a glass-bottom pool, an indoor pool, and hot and cold plunge pools.

The property will have two kitchens, including a hidden one for catering with a food tray lift to an upper-level entertainment area. It also comes with a theater, an office with a fireplace, a large exercise room, 25 automated doors, glass floating staircases, a library, five laundry areas and fireplaces wrapped in slabs of stone and wood ceilings.

The 14,000-square-foot garage also will come with a car display turntable and bathroom.

The house is one of a few new homes priced above $10 million in Silverleaf, where several of metro Phoenix’s priciest houses can be found. A mansion with an indoor skating rink is currently on the market in the community for $12.5 million.

The $54 million mansion is being developed by Sommer Custom Homes and is listed by Steve Sommer and Brock Mackenzie of Silverleaf Realty.

