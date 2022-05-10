U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

50/50 WOMEN ON BOARDS™ RECOGNIZES WERNER ENTERPRISES AS A “3+” COMPANY, WITH THREE OR MORE WOMEN DIRECTORS

Werner Enterprises, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • WERN
    Watchlist
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Werner Enterprises, Inc.

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, was recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), as a “3+” company, for having three or more women on its corporate board of directors. 50/50WOB is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving gender balance and diversity on corporate boards.

With three women directors representing 43 percent of its independent corporate board members, Werner demonstrates that when three or more women serve on a board, profitability, productivity, and workplace engagement increase.

“Our board and its engagement are made stronger by diversity of thought and experiences. The strategic decisions companies face today are increasingly complex, and the need for wide-ranging backgrounds and voices has never been more important,” said Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “We are honored to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards and strive for inclusion in all aspects of our Company.”

“Investors and enlightened leaders continue to make institutional decisions that reinforce the business advantages of diverse boards,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. “We are pleased to recognize Werner for prioritizing this business decision that benefits its shareholders, employees, customers and communities.”

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2021 revenues of $2.7 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,500 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards ™ (50/50WOB), a nonprofit 501(c)3, is a leading education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. The campaign publishes its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index ™ directory and research reports to track the gender composition of corporate boards on the Russell 3000 by board size, state, sector and rating. Public awareness campaigns and educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include The Global Conversation on Board Diversity ™, and Educational Workshops for women at various career levels, aspiring to serve on boards. For more information, visit: www.5050wob.com.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com


