50 Best Cities for Job Seekers Over 50
Searching for a new job can be challenging at any stage of life. But it can be especially fraught for people who are age 50 or older. When US News & World Report did a report about job seekers who were at least 50 years old, the publication shared data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reflecting that “the average duration of unemployment in July 2023 for people ages 55 to 64 was about two weeks longer than people ages 35 to 44…”
But the news isn’t all bad. There are some cities across the country where people who are over 50 years old might find an easier time finding work. To help point the way to these places where people over 50 years old are valued for the expertise they bring to the workforce, GOBankingRates created a list of the 50 best cities for job seekers over 50.
Lincoln, Nebraska
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.7%
Lubbock, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.7%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.6%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.8%
Madison, Wisconsin
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.0%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.8%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%
Frisco, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.6%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.6%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.7%
Cape Coral, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 8%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%
McKinney, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%
Grand Prairie, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%
Scottsdale, Arizona
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%
Lexington, Kentucky
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%
Garland, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.6%
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%
Tacoma, Washington
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%
Salt Lake City
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 0.8%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%
Hialeah, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2%
Laredo, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.7%
Riverside, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.7%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.1%
Gilbert, Arizona
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%
Springfield, Missouri
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 6.6%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.2%
Lakewood, Colorado
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.8%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3%
Elk Grove, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.4%
Overland Park, Kansas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%
Peoria, Arizona
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%
Des Moines, Iowa
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%
Amarillo, Texas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.3%
Tempe, Arizona
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.0%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%
Jacksonville, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.3%
Fremont, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.5%
Glendale, Arizona
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.3%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.7%
Louisville, Kentucky
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.1%
Rancho Cucamonga, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.2%
Cary, North Carolina
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%
Fort Wayne, Indiana
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 0.9%
Little Rock, Arkansas
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.9%
Spokane, Washington
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.3%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.6%
Hollywood, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.1%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.4%
Akron, Ohio
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 7.3%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.1%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.2%
Huntington Beach, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.6%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.9%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.8%
Alexandria, Virginia
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.6%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%
Irvine, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.5%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.7%
St. Petersburg, Florida
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.7%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%
St. Paul, Minnesota
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6%
Escondido, California
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.1%
Oklahoma City
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.3%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%
Huntsville, Alabama
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%
Greensboro, North Carolina
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%
Vancouver, Washington
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%
Omaha, Nebraska
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.8%
Mobile, Alabama
Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%
Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%
Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%
Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. First GOBankingRates gathered 185 cities with a total population above 150,000 residents, removing the cities below that threshold, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates also gathered the unemployment rate by populated age categories in sections of 5 years starting from 45 years old, also sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The population aged 50 years and over can be used to calculated the percentage of the population that is aged 50 or over. The median household income as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The population percentage aged 50 and over was scored, the employment rate aged 45-54 was scored, the employment rate aged 55-59 was scored, the employment rate aged 60-64 was scored, the employment rate aged 65-74 was scored, the employment rate aged 75+ was scored, the livability index was scored, the overall cost of living index was scored, the annual expenditure avg cost was scored, and the median household income was scored. All the scores were combined and sorted to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.
