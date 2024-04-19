50 Best Cities for Job Seekers Over 50

YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto
YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Searching for a new job can be challenging at any stage of life. But it can be especially fraught for people who are age 50 or older. When US News & World Report did a report about job seekers who were at least 50 years old, the publication shared data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reflecting that “the average duration of unemployment in July 2023 for people ages 55 to 64 was about two weeks longer than people ages 35 to 44…”

But the news isn’t all bad. There are some cities across the country where people who are over 50 years old might find an easier time finding work. To help point the way to these places where people over 50 years old are valued for the expertise they bring to the workforce, GOBankingRates created a list of the 50 best cities for job seekers over 50.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.7%

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com
Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.8%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.0%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frisco, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.7%

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com
Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

Cape Coral, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Pembroke Pines, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

McKinney, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Grand Prairie, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Kentucky

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Garland, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.6%

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tacoma, Washington

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salt Lake City

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 0.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laredo, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.7%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.1%

wingedwolf / iStock.com
wingedwolf / iStock.com

Gilbert, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%

JTGrafix / iStock.com
JTGrafix / iStock.com

Springfield, Missouri

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 6.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.2%

Jim Lambert / Shutterstock.com
Jim Lambert / Shutterstock.com

Lakewood, Colorado

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3%

Timothy Dimal / Shutterstock.com
Timothy Dimal / Shutterstock.com

Elk Grove, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.4%

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Overland Park, Kansas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Peoria, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Des Moines, Iowa

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amarillo, Texas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.3%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tempe, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.0%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%

lbarn / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lbarn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.3%

Zeiss4Me / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Zeiss4Me / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fremont, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.5%

halbergman / Getty Images
halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.7%

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com
Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.1%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Rancho Cucamonga, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.2%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Cary, North Carolina

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 0.9%

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Little Rock, Arkansas

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.9%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Spokane, Washington

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.6%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Hollywood, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Akron, Ohio

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 7.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.1%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.2%

Ocean Image Photography / Shutterstock.com
Ocean Image Photography / Shutterstock.com

Huntington Beach, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.8%

amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alexandria, Virginia

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

19739110 / Shutterstock.com
19739110 / Shutterstock.com

St. Paul, Minnesota

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Escondido, California

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.1%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.3%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Vancouver, Washington

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.8%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Mobile, Alabama

  • Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%

  • Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

  • Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%

  • Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. First GOBankingRates gathered 185 cities with a total population above 150,000 residents, removing the cities below that threshold, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates also gathered the unemployment rate by populated age categories in sections of 5 years starting from 45 years old, also sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The population aged 50 years and over can be used to calculated the percentage of the population that is aged 50 or over. The median household income as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The population percentage aged 50 and over was scored, the employment rate aged 45-54 was scored, the employment rate aged 55-59 was scored, the employment rate aged 60-64 was scored, the employment rate aged 65-74 was scored, the employment rate aged 75+ was scored, the livability index was scored, the overall cost of living index was scored, the annual expenditure avg cost was scored, and the median household income was scored. All the scores were combined and sorted to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Best Cities for Job Seekers Over 50

