YakobchukOlena / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Searching for a new job can be challenging at any stage of life. But it can be especially fraught for people who are age 50 or older. When US News & World Report did a report about job seekers who were at least 50 years old, the publication shared data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reflecting that “the average duration of unemployment in July 2023 for people ages 55 to 64 was about two weeks longer than people ages 35 to 44…”

But the news isn’t all bad. There are some cities across the country where people who are over 50 years old might find an easier time finding work. To help point the way to these places where people over 50 years old are valued for the expertise they bring to the workforce, GOBankingRates created a list of the 50 best cities for job seekers over 50.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lincoln, Nebraska

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.7%

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.7%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 1.6%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.8%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Madison, Wisconsin

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.0%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.8%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Frisco, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.6%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.6%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.7%

Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

Cape Coral, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 8%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%

©Shutterstock.com

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

McKinney, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Grand Prairie, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Scottsdale, Arizona

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

volgariver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Kentucky

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

Garland, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.6%

Imagesbybarbara / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tacoma, Washington

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Salt Lake City

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%

©Shutterstock.com

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 0.8%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.8%

Juanmonino / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 1.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Laredo, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.7%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.7%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.1%

wingedwolf / iStock.com

Gilbert, Arizona

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%

JTGrafix / iStock.com

Springfield, Missouri

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 6.6%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.2%

Jim Lambert / Shutterstock.com

Lakewood, Colorado

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.8%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3%

Timothy Dimal / Shutterstock.com

Elk Grove, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.4%

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Overland Park, Kansas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 1.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

©Shutterstock.com

Peoria, Arizona

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 7.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Des Moines, Iowa

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amarillo, Texas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.3%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tempe, Arizona

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.0%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.8%

lbarn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jacksonville, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.3%

Zeiss4Me / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fremont, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.5%

halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.3%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.7%

Thomas Kelley / Shutterstock.com

Louisville, Kentucky

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.1%

©Shutterstock.com

Rancho Cucamonga, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.1%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.2%

©Shutterstock.com

Cary, North Carolina

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.7%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.3%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 0.9%

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Little Rock, Arkansas

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1.9%

benedek / Getty Images

Spokane, Washington

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.3%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.6%

©Shutterstock.com

Hollywood, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.1%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.4%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Akron, Ohio

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 7.3%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.1%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4.2%

Ocean Image Photography / Shutterstock.com

Huntington Beach, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.6%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.9%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 5.8%

amedved / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alexandria, Virginia

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.6%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Irvine, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.3%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 5.5%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

St. Petersburg, Florida

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.7%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.1%

19739110 / Shutterstock.com

St. Paul, Minnesota

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.9%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 6%

©Shutterstock.com

Escondido, California

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.4%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.3%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 10.1%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.3%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.6%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 1%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 2.5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.4%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Greensboro, North Carolina

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 4.4%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 2.4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.7%

©Shutterstock.com

Vancouver, Washington

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4.2%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.2%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 3.8%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 4%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 2.8%

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Mobile, Alabama

Unemployment rate ages 45-54: 5.2%

Unemployment rate ages 55-59: 3.5%

Unemployment rate ages 60-64: 3.7%

Unemployment rate ages 65-74: 3.3%

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across the country to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. First GOBankingRates gathered 185 cities with a total population above 150,000 residents, removing the cities below that threshold, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. GOBankingRates also gathered the unemployment rate by populated age categories in sections of 5 years starting from 45 years old, also sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. The population aged 50 years and over can be used to calculated the percentage of the population that is aged 50 or over. The median household income as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes, overall cost of living index as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and the average expenditure cost as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents. The population percentage aged 50 and over was scored, the employment rate aged 45-54 was scored, the employment rate aged 55-59 was scored, the employment rate aged 60-64 was scored, the employment rate aged 65-74 was scored, the employment rate aged 75+ was scored, the livability index was scored, the overall cost of living index was scored, the annual expenditure avg cost was scored, and the median household income was scored. All the scores were combined and sorted to find the best cities for job seekers over 50 years old. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Best Cities for Job Seekers Over 50