50+ best Father's Day gifts – gift ideas for dad at every price

Putting furniture together, changing flat tires and telling cheesy jokes are just a few things the dads and father figures in our lives do for us. While we try to express our gratitude throughout the year, Father's Day is the best day for us to show them how much they truly mean to us. This year, don't settle for something he won't use. Get a gift for dad that he actually wants.

While a gift or two probably won't capture all the love we have for Dad, there are tons of gifts he'll appreciate beyond words. But you don't need to spend a fortune on Dad's gift. We've found great gifts for Dad that will fit any budget.

It's nearly June and the clock is ticking on finding the perfect way to show how much you care for all the dads in your life, but there's still time to get a great gift for Dad.

When is Father's Day 2023?

Father's Day falls on the third Sunday of June every year, so the date changes. In 2023, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18. While Father's Day was first celebrated in the early 1900s in the United States, it didn't become a permanent holiday until signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972.

Top Father's Day gifts in 2023

Best Father's Day gifts at every price

Gifts under $50

Gifts under $100

Gifts under $200

Gifts under $500

Splurge-worth gifts

Here at Reviewed, we're experts at finding the perfect gifts, so we've rounded up more than 50 of the best Father's Day 2023 for different budgets, with gifts ranging in price from $7 to more than $500. Whether it's a luxury whiskey tasting kit, classic robe or a useful cordless drill kit, our 2023 father's day gift guide has unique gift ideas for every type of dad.

Father's Day gifts under $50

1. Yeti Rambler water bottle: For the dad who loves iced drinks

Best Father's Day gifts: Yeti Rambler water bottle

Is he always adding more ice to his already frigid beverages? Insert the water bottle he never knew he needed—but will absolutely adore: the Yeti Rambler Water Bottle. With the stamp of approval from Reviewed as our favorite outdoor water bottle, it’ll keep his drinks freezing cold and become his designated cup since you can personalize it with his name or initials.

From $30 at Yeti

2. A book of dad jokes: For the joke master dad

Best Father's Day gifts: Dad Jokes book

If your dad is the master of dad jokes, he'll absolutely LOVE this book. Full of cheesy, cringe-worthy jokes, they’ll probably elicit a slew of eye rolls—but also lots of laughs. Be prepared though, as it will add over 500 new jokes to his portfolio.

$7 at Amazon

3. Callaway's Supersoft Golf Balls: For the dad who loves golf

Best Father's Day gifts: Golf balls

Your dad won’t get these golf balls mixed up with his buddies' the next time he plays a round or two of golf, because they come in bright colors like red, orange, green and yellow. Callaway's Supersoft Golf Balls are one of the most popular golf balls and boast over 19,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

$25 at Amazon

4. PGA TOUR Traditional Fit Ombre Stripe Performance Polo: For the stylish dad who golfs

Best Father's Day gifts: PGA TOUR golf polo

For the dad who hits the green on the weekends, this PGA TOUR golf polo featuring modern ombre stripes will make him the most stylish guy on the golf course. It's designed for an athletic fit and made from a moisture-wicking fabric with just enough stretch, allowing for plenty of mobility with every swing.

$48 at Jos.A.Bank

5. Gifted Groomer Kit from The Art of Shaving: For the dad who loves self-care

Best Fathers Day gifts: shaving kit

Dads need to practice self-care, too. If he shaves, gift him this fancy Gifted Groomer Kit from The Art of Shaving. The kit has all the shaving essentials like pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a shaving brush and an after shave balm to make him feel like a pampered pop.

$50 at Art of Shaving

6. Cartman tool kit: For the dad who’s always fixing something

Best Father's Day gifts: tool kit

Do you refer to your dad as your own personal handyman? If yes, then it’s time to gift him a brand-new tool kit. Our experts dubbed this 148-piece Cartman kit their best value starter tool kit because it has all of the basics and more—at an extremely affordable price tag. This tool kit has everything your dad needs and more so he can fix whatever you accidentally break.

$35 at Amazon

7. Roku Streaming Stick 4K: For the dad who's a binge-watcher

Best gifts under $50: Roku

Give your dad a streaming device to make his next binge session even better. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of our best streaming devices we've tested. Plus, it's compatible with basically every TV and it offers all of the major streaming services.

$49 at Amazon

8. A Kindle Unlimited subscription: For the dad who loves to read

Best Father's Day gifts: Kindle

While you can buy him a book, why not gift him a Kindle subscription so he can have access to thousands of books at his fingertips? Plus, he doesn’t even need to own a Kindle to get his new e-books, audiobooks or podcasts—the app can be used on practically any device including tablets, phones and laptops.

$10 per month at Amazon

9. Tile Mate: For the dad who always loses everything

Best Father's Day gifts: Tile Mate

Hear me out: If your dad is always muttering something along the lines of “Has anyone seen my...?” then he’ll benefit from a Tile Mate. The bluetooth tracker clips right onto his keys, wallet or sunglasses, and can locate things over 200 feet away. To top it off, it has a long battery life and the volume is nice and loud.

$20 at Amazon

10. Garden tools kit: For the dad with a green thumb

Best Father's Day gifts: garden tool kit

If the dad in your life has been wanting to get out to the garden more often, this is the perfect gift. Not only does this 7-piece garden tool set include all the essentials like a weeding fork, cultivator and trowel, but it's also a portable stool and storage caddy, all-in-one! The stool is made with a strong, steel frame and a sturdy canvas top to make gardening more comfortable and less tiring.

$40 at Amazon

11. Dad jokes hat: For the dad with a good sense of humor

Best Father's Day gifts: dad jokes hat

If your dad is known for making typical dad jokes and he has a good sense of humor, this is a fun and useful gift for him. The hat, which reads, "Warning: subject to spontaneous outbursts of dad jokes," is a well-constructed baseball style cap with a snapback closure for an adjustable and comfortable fit.

$24 at Redbubble

12. 'Best dad ever' photo collage: For the sentimental dad

Best Father's Day gifts: Minted photo collage

For a gift he’ll treasure for years to come, try this "best dad ever" photo collage from Minted. Personalize each element within the collage from the photos to the frame color and the color theme. You’re also able to insert a short message that’ll appear on the bottom of the photo to commemorate the time. Add in memories from a specific occasion or favorites from different times—and, he might just shed a tear (or two).

From $31 at Minted

13. Yeti Rambler mug: For the thirsty dad who's always on the go

Best Father's Day gifts: Yeti Rambler

We know Dad is always on the go. No matter where he’s running to, the Yeti Rambler mug will keep his beverage of choice just the right temperature. It can hold 24 ounces of liquid and can keep drinks hot or cold for hours. It can take a beating, plus it features Yeti's MagSlider Lid, which uses magnets to lock.

From $35 at Amazon

14. Hunt A Killer subscription: For the dad who loves a good puzzle

Best Father's Day gifts: A Hunt A Kill Subscription

Hunt A Killer is a unique subscription box, and a great gift idea for the dad who loves solving a mystery. Each box (or season) is composed of six boxes that’ll give you clues as to who committed the crime. At the end of each season, he should be able to piece together the puzzle and solve the crime. Aside from receiving our seal of approval, it’ll be a fun puzzle for him and an activity the two of you can enjoy together.

$35 per month at Hunt A Killer

15. Harry & David gift basket: For the snack daddy

Best Father's Day gifts: Harry u0026 David gourmet gift basket

If he's the type of guy who's always peeking into the pantry looking for another snack, a gourmet gift box or basket from Harry & David should hold him over for a while. Stuffed with savory snacks, sweet treats and refreshing fruit, there is a gift to satisfy anyone's appetite.

Gifts boxes from $30 at Harry & David

Crate for $110 at Harry & David

16. Jockey joggers: For the dad who loves comfort

Best Father's Day gifts: Jockey joggers

Comfy joggers are an essential gift for any dad. These pull-on, cotton blend pants from Jockey are super soft and comfortable, with an elastic waist and adjustable drawstring tie, so even if Dad over indulges over Father's Day weekend, there's plenty of wiggle room. These joggers are versatile, as well, and can be used for lounging, sleeping, working out or playing with the kids.

$22 at Amazon

Father's Day gifts under $100

17. A monogrammed leather wallet: For the dad in need of a new billfold

Best Father's Day gifts: monogrammed wallet

Never underestimate the value of a good monogrammed leather wallet. Dad—and his pocket—will be elated by this classy one from Mark and Graham. The best part? You can customize its two colors—black or chocolate—with the monogram and font of your choice. It’s time to finally upgrade your dad’s worn out wallet.

$89 at Mark and Graham

18. Vivere hammock: For the dad who loves to nap

Best Father's Day gifts: hammock

Get dad to chill out in the backyard with one of Amazon’s most popular hammocks: the Vivere. We put the hammock to the test: The results? It’s worth every single penny, thanks to its easy assembly, incredible support, insane comfort and ample space to sit. As soon as you see him lounging on it all summer, you’ll know it was worth it, too.

$70 at Amazon

19. Hello Fresh gift card: For the dad looking to learn a how to cook

Hello Fresh box with ingredients and menu cards in front

Learning to cook can be a major challenge, which is why the gift of a meal kit subscription will be greatly appreciated by dad. One of our favorite meal kit food delivery services is Hello Fresh. Aside from its big portion sizes, it also has affordable pricing and tons of straightforward recipes.

From $75 at Hello Fresh

20. Northern Brewer home brewing kit: For the beer-loving dad who wants to try new things

Best Father's Day gifts: home brewing kit

Store-bought beer is great, but has your dad ever tried brewing it himself? Although more work than just grabbing a pack at the store, the experience of crafting his own beer is way more rewarding (and, fun!). Dad will have the best time experimenting with all things yeast—thanks to this home brewing kit from Northern Brewer. Our testers labeled this kit as the best small-batch kit. It’s not only incredibly beginner-friendly but also arrives with an instructional DVD so he can see firsthand how to brew his first batch.

$100 at Amazon

21. Hot sauce gift set: For the dad who likes it spicy

Best Father's Day gifts: Fuego hot sauce

With seven flavors that range from mild to spicy, this hot sauce gift set by Good Hurt Fuego would be great for a dad who appreciates a little spice but also enjoys kicking it up a few notches. To top it off, the gift set arrives in packaging that's reminiscent of dynamite.

$53 at Walmart

Father's Day gifts under $200

22. Apple AirPods Pro: For the dad who loves to listen to podcasts

Best Father's Day gifts: Apple AirPods Pro

Dad deserves the very best. When talking about best wireless earbuds, that means a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). These earbuds can't be beat, with next-gen noise canceling abilities plus improved sound and battery life.

$200 at Amazon

23. Crowd Cow subscription: For the dad who loves meat

Best Father's Day gifts: Crowd Cow

Wagyu, pork, steak and more can be delivered right to his door—thanks to the Crowd Cow subscription. The meat delivery service offers a vast selection of high-quality meat, poultry and seafood that he can pick and choose from or have a personalized subscription. We tested it and can confirm it’s one of the best meat delivery subscriptions out there.

Starting at $149 at Crowd Cow

24. UGG slippers: For the dad who loves to relax

Best Father's Day gifts: UGG slippers

There's nothing cozier than a new pair of UGG slippers and we're sure the dad in your life will agree. With thousands of rave reviews at Nordstrom, these soft slippers are lined with a plush shearling—UGGs are famous for this—that’ll keep his feet warm and cozy whenever he wears them. Warning: this will probably be his favorite gift ever!

From $110 at Nordstrom

25. Luxury whiskey kit: For the dad who always talks about whiskey

Best Father's Day gifts: whiskey kit

This tasting experience will certainly please the whiskey connoisseur in your home—a.k.a. Dad. He’ll be excited to receive this Whisky Live kit of 10 carefully curated, 50ml bottles of American single malt whiskey, with exclusive tastings from Balcones, Boulder Spirits, Santa Fe Spirits and more. To complete the experience, the kit also comes with access to a library of digital content, including panel discussions with brand owners, guided tastings and distillery tours.

From $163 at ReserveBar

26. Makita cordless drill kit: For the dad who has a long to-do list

Best Father's Day gift: Makita drill kit

For some dads, the work around the house is never done, but this Makita drill will help him make a dent in his to-do list. Our favorite drill, the cordless, 12-volt FD07R1 drill is powerful enough for bigger jobs but also compact enough to fit in tighter spaces.

$199 at Amazon

27. Sonos Roam portable speaker: For the dad who’s always up to date on the latest tunes

Best Father's Day gifts: Sonos Roam speaker

If he’s always jamming out to the latest hits, he needs a fantastic portable speaker. We chose the Sonos Roam as our best bluetooth speaker since it has amazing sound quality and portable convenience. It has also proven to be the most versatile portable speaker we've ever tested.

$179 at Amazon

28. Allbirds sneakers: For the dad who loves being comfortable and stylish

Best Father's Day gifts: Allbirds Sneakers

Sneakers are always a great gift—so get Dad a comfortable, trendy pair from Allbirds. The wool sneakers, made with an eco-friendly sole material called SweetFoam, are insanely comfortable, durable and washable. Plus, our staffers are obsessed with them, too!

$110 at Allbirds

29. Monogrammed toiletry bag: For the dad who’s always on work trips

Best Father's Day gifts: toiletry bag

Yes, even men need nice toiletry bags and yes, this kit will help him stay organized. Aside from looking nice, this monogrammed toiletry bag allows him to easily pack up his essentials for all those last-minute work trips. The bag contains two large storage compartments, arrives in a wide range of colors, contains water-resistant lining and can be customized.

From $115 at Leatherology

30. Cologne: For the dad who loves to smell good

Best Father's Day gifts: cologne

Cologne is a tried and true Father’s Day gift. And while there are plenty of options to choose from, we’ve selected two of the most popular scents — Chanel BLEU DE CHANEL Eau de Toilette Spray and Maison Margiela ’REPLICA’ Jazz Club — to make deciding on one as simple as can be. Cologne is practical and will never go out of style, so it’s really the perfect gift for any dad, grandpa or husband.

BLEU DE CHANEL for $96 at Ultra Beauty

’REPLICA’ Jazz Club for $160 at Sephora

31. Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight outdoor security camera: For the dad who loves to keep an eye on things

Best Father's Day gifts: security camera

Does your dad always call you to see when the gardener or mail arrives? If you’re thinking the latter, you should gift your dad an outdoor camera. Consider it a gift for him and you as it will save him from calling you all day long with pesky questions. We tested smart outdoor security cameras and can confirm that the Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight is the one of the best.

$200 at Best Buy

32. Parachute robe: For the dad who adores comfort

Best Father's Day gifts: Parachute robe

It's no surprise that dads love robes—they’re soft, cozy and incredibly luxurious. If it’s time to get rid of his old, tattered one, why not treat him to this luxe robe from Parachute? Made of super-soft Turkish cotton, our tester says this robe is worth the hype—so it’s something he’ll absolutely adore.

$109 at Parachute

33. Ralph Lauren linen suit coat: For the dad who likes to suit up

Best Father's Day gifts 2022: linen coat

A linen suit coat is a great addition to any dad's wardrobe. It's perfect to wear to the office, a wedding, Father's Day brunch or any occasion where Dad wants to look hip and stylish. He'll love suiting up in the Lauren by Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Coat for its cool and comfortable 100% linen fabric woven with natural stretch, two-button closure and notch lapel. The coat comes in six neutral colors and can be dressed up with matching pants or worn casually with jeans.

$199 at Men's Wearhouse

34. Coleman tent: For the dad who loves camping

Best Father's Day gifts: tent

It’s time to finally give dad the tent he’s been begging for. According to thousands of positive reviews, this one from Coleman is the best as it’s spacious, can withstand rain (and dust storms, too) and is super comfortable to sleep in.

$160 at Amazon

35. A bartender set and bottle of tequila: For the dad who makes a mean margarita

Best Father's Day gifts: ALOONO Boston Cocktail Shaker Set

Mixing the perfect margarita or other cocktails isn't as easy as it looks—you have to have all the right tools to pour, strain, measure, muddle and most importantly (in my opinion), shake! So if Dad likes to play bartender at home, this 13-piece, stainless steel cocktail shaker set is going to come in very handy. The set also makes a great companion gift to a premium bottle of tequila. Tequila Komos Añejo Cristalino contains notes of sugared pineapple and lime zest, and the beautiful blue porcelain bottle means no wrapping is necessary.

$58 for cocktail set at Amazon

$163 for tequila at ReserveBar

36. Made In Dutch oven: For the dad who loves to cook

Best Father's Day gifts: Made In Dutch Oven

A Dutch oven is arguably one of the most versatile pieces of cookware for your dad who loves to cook. Aside from braising meat and creating the perfect sourdough, the Made In Dutch Oven will literally last forever and doubles as a beautiful serving dish—thanks to its gorgeous enamel finish. We dubbed it as our favorite Dutch Oven because it blew us away with its nonstick qualities, even heat distribution, and moisture retention.

$200 at Made In

Father's Day gifts under $500

37. Apple Watch Series 8: For the dad who needs a reminder to take a break

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a great last-minute Mother's Day gift.

Nowadays, dad might make the short commute from his bed to his home office or desk. If he finds himself needing a reminder to get up and move throughout the day, try a smartwatch​ to ensure he remembers to stretch his legs. The Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch we’ve tested because it has great fitness tracking, advanced tracking and a bright, always-on display.

$329 at Amazon

38. Philips Norelco 9500 electric shaver: For the dad who values his morning grooming routine

Best Father's Day gifts: Philips Norelco 9500 electric shaver

A high-quality electric razor is a gift any dad who grooms himself will appreciate. Designed for a close, smooth shave, this Philips Norelco 9500 electric shaver is the best one we tested. Each shaving head moves in eight different directions to follow the shape of your dad's face, and it features slow, medium and high speed settings. As an added bonus, it can be used in the shower and works even better with shaving cream.

$240 at Amazon

39. Fluance RT82 record player: For the dad who’s always jamming to oldies

Best Father's Day gifts: record player

While you may not love his taste in music, he still has a right to listen to his large collection of records from his teenage and college years. Known as our favorite record player, the Fluance RT82 has excellent build quality, great sound and a removable headshell makes for easier cartridge upgrades. Trust us, he’ll be really excited to receive this gift.

$300 at Amazon

40. Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0: For the dad who enjoys sitting by the fire

Best Father's Day gifts: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Any dad who loves a roaring fire will appreciate the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0. This smokeless fire pit, which can easily be carried around, comes with a free carrying case. It also comes with a removable ash pan, so it can be cleaned out easily. We put the Bonfire 2.0 to test and it remains one of the best ever.

$260 at Solo Stove

41. Sony noise-canceling headphones: For the dad who commutes to work

Best Father's Day gifts: Sony noise-canceling headphones

Dad loves listening to his favorite jams on his commute—but the rest of the train does not. That’s why he needs a pair of noise-canceling headphones like one of our favorite ones from Sony. We found them to be very comfortable and incredible at blocking noise. Plus, thanks to their customizable Headphones Connect app, he can EQ the sound to his own preference, whether he likes balance or if he's all about the bass.

$398 at Amazon

42. Breville coffee machine: For the dad who swears by his morning cup of Joe

Best Father's Day gifts: coffee machine

You’ve definitely heard him in the morning—grunting in annoyance—before his most crucial cup of coffee of the day. Make life a tad easier by upgrading his machine to the Breville Precision Brewer, our most versatile coffee machine pick. It’ll improve his coffee game with its high brew quality and cool features—like the warming pad and customization options.

$330 at Sur la Table

43. Theragun Elite massage gun: For the dad who's always complaining about sore muscles

Best gifts for husbands: TheraGun Elite massage gun

The Theragun will sooth your dad's sore muscles after a grueling workout. Several Reviewed staffers put the handheld massager to the test, agreeing that its high-powered pulse feels great on sore muscles. Another thing we love? The free Theragun app, which will help guide him along as he uses it to warm up before a workout or cool down afterward.

$329 at Theragun

44. Bose Home Speaker 300: For the dad who never knows the weather

Best Father's Day gifts: home speaker

What do you get the dad who has it all? A smart speaker, of course. Aside from providing exceptional sound, the Bose Home Speaker 300 can play music from a large number of streaming services—such as Spotify, TuneIn, Amazon Music and more—via Airplay or Bluetooth, which is one of the reasons why we dubbed it our favorite smart speaker. It also arrives with Alexa on it, so your dad can ask the weather, news highlights or random questions he wants to know the answers to.

$300 at Amazon

45. New luggage: For the dad who loves traveling

Best Father's Day gifts: luggage

You can never go wrong with a good quality piece of luggage—and your dad will agree. Although your dad probably already has a suitcase, he’ll definitely appreciate an upgrade. According to our testers, the Travelpro Platinum Magna Expandable Spinner Suiter is the best-checked luggage as it has an excellent build quality and organizational tools. Looking for a carry-on? The wildly popular Away Carry-On is a great option.

Carry-On for $275 at Away

Travelpro suitcase for $400 at Amazon

46. A new leather watch: For the dad who's always late

Best Father's Day gifts: Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch

Does your dad always have somewhere to be, yet doesn't own a good watch? This Swiss-quartz watch has a classic brown leather strap with a modern feel and a large face with Roman numerals and a minute track. With a timeless style, this Classic Dream Leather Strap Watch is a solid Father's Day gift.

$250 at Nordstrom

47. A smoker: For the dad looking to take the next level of grilling

Best Father's Day gifts: smoker

If you’re shopping for a dad looking to take their grilling to the next level, it’s time to gift him a well-deserved upgrade. Our favorite smoker, Masterbuilt Thermotemp XL, will give him his new favorite dishes to serve at summer BBQs and teach him to smoke so many things—like brisket, apple-wood smoked roasted chicken, fall-off-the-bone ribs and more. For a more affordable option, our best-value smoker, the Cuisinart COS-118, is a great alternative, too. Warning: Once he masters the skill, he’ll smoke everything he possibly can on it.

Masterbuilt smoker for $361 at Amazon

Cuisinart smoker for $125 at Amazon

48. Gravity weighted blanket: For the dad who needs to unwind

Best Father's Day gifts: weighted blanket

Weighted blankets are a great gift for tons of reasons. While giving off great warmth, they’ll allow Dad to decompress and unwind after a long stressful day. Our favorite weighted blanket is the Gravity blanket as it has a great weight distribution and is easy to clean. It’ll provide dad with just the right amount of pressure—without him being suffocated or too hot—so he can sleep under it, too.

$250 at Gravity

49. Montblanc engraved pen: For the dad who signs important documents

Best Father's Day gifts: Montblanc pen

A classic, engraved Montblanc pen is a great gift for every dad, but it’s particularly handy for those who sign a lot of important documents. It’ll not only add a special touch to his desk​ but will also remind him that you always have his back—especially during those difficult decisions. Created with a simplistic design in coated platinum, it’ll also turn signing into a luxurious experience.

$270 at Montblanc

Splurge-worthy gifts

50. LG C2 TV: For the dad with a mancave in need of an upgrade

Best Father's Day gifts: LG C2 OLED

What dad wouldn't want an LG C2 television? (Hint: Every dad would.) With screen sizes from 42 to 83 inches, you'll be able to find Dad the perfect set for any room. It doesn't get better than the LG C2, our favorite TV. With a world-class picture and great gaming features, this TV would make a Father's Day present that Dad would never forget.

From $997 at Amazon

51. Weber grill: For the dad who's always grilling

Best Father's Day gifts: Weber grill

If money is no object, and you’re looking for the ultimate splurge-worthy gift, you can’t go wrong with a new barbecue grill. We dubbed this one from Weber as our favorite barbecue grill because it cooks evenly, perfectly sears meat and veggies and arrives with a sturdy, well-built design and features. Dads who love to grill will absolutely love this gift—and your summer will be that much better.

$569 at Amazon

