60 best gift ideas for women that she'll actually love and not want to return

Best gifts for women in 2023

Finding the best gifts for women can be tricky at best. Here at Reviewed, our experts prepare all year round for this, so we're ready to help you with choosing the best gift ideas for her, whether it's a special birthday gift, anniversary gift or a "just because" gift for a special women in your life.

If you're looking for the best gift ideas for her, whether it be your mom, wife, girlfriend or grandma, we’ve come up with a list of 60 unique gifts for all the different types of women in your life. From the cook to the techie to the fashionista, we have you covered. Here are our picks for the gifts women want in 2023, including our Reviewed and approved editors' choice gifts, carefully curated gifts to fit any budget and popular Amazon gifts ready for you to add to your cart.

Gifts for her under $50 Gifts for her under $100 Gifts for her under $200 Splurge worthy gifts for her

Editors' choice gifts for women

Gifts under $50

1. For the one who deserves to be pampered: LifeAround2Angels bath bombs

Best self-care gifts: Bath bombs

If she loves soaking in the bathtub, she'll love our favorite set of bath bombs. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$21 at Amazon

2. To elevate her bath experience: Royal Craft Bathtub Caddy Tray

Best gifts for women: Royal Craft bathtub caddy

If you want to stick with a relaxing, bath time gift theme then consider including one of our favorite bath trays. This Royal Craft Luxury Bathtub Caddy is made from natural bamboo, expands to fit across any tub and features all the compartments needed to store a phone, a candle, even a glass of wine and more.

$45 at Amazon

3. For the one who lives in pajamas: Ekouaer Pajamas

Best gifts for women: Ekouaer pajamas

Pajamas are a great gift idea, but only if they're comfy! The Ekouaer Long Sleeve PJ Set is a popular set you can conveniently shop at Amazon and feel confident about their comfort. Made from a super soft, stretchy viscose fabric, the pj's are available in sizes XS-XXL with 45 color and printed options to choose from. If she prefers something light then consider the highly rated Satin Cami and Shorts set.

Cami set $23 at Amazon

Long sleeve set $47 at Amazon

4. For the cheese lover: Royal Craft Bamboo Charcuterie Board

Best gifts for women: Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board

Anyone who loves to entertain or anyone who eats cheese as their main course will appreciate one of our favorite charcuterie boards. We love how the Royal Craft Bamboo Cheese Board is carved out to keep nuts or other small snacks in place, and for how the handles make it easy to carry, serve or transport to parties.

$15 at Amazon

5. For the everyday cook: OXO Non-Stick Frypan

Best gifts for women 2023: OXO non-stick pan

For someone who cooks on the daily, a trusty nonstick pan is non-negotiable. We highly recommend the OXO Non-Stick Open Frypan. This pan topped our list of best nonstick pans of 2023 for its superb nonstick qualities and comfortable handle. It's dishwasher safe, scratch resistant and best of all, easy to clean.

$49 at Amazon

6. For the one with a sweet tooth: Baked by Melissa

Best gifts for best friends: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones you can eat! These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make for a delicious ,edible gift. We tried these bite-sized treats and were immediately obsessed. They're easy to eat and come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, red velvet, triple chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip. They even offer gluten-free and vegan options, so people with dietary restrictions will love them, too.

From $37 at Baked by Melissa

7. For the plant lady: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for women: Plants from The Sill

If you're shopping for someone who loves greenery, a plant from The Sill would make a great gift, whether they have a green thumb or not, since you can shop for both live and faux plants. Our editor reviewed the service and loved it for its wide range of plant types and sizes, as well as the economical prices.

From $34 at The Sill

8. For the one who's always thirsty: Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler

Best gifts for women: Stanley Quencher H2.0 Travel Tumbler

You may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher H2.0 from your social media feed. The 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is shaped to fit into a cup holder and because of it's large size, the convenient handle may be the best feature of all. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$50 at Stanley

9. For the one who travels with jewelry: Plush Travel Jewelry Organizer

Best gifts for girlfriends: travel jewelry organizer

If she travels often and loves jewelry, this is a fantastic gift idea that is both thoughtful and useful. The Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Organizer is offered in nine gorgeous colors and features a soft and luxurious velvet material. The jewelry organizer is perfect for safekeeping while traveling, compact in size yet spacious enough to hold multiple earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets.

$20 at Amazon

10. For the makeup artist: A lighted makeup mirror

Best gifts under $50: Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

If you’re shopping for someone who loves looking in the mirror or spends a lot of time doing their makeup, a lighted makeup mirror is the way to go. The Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror is the best value makeup mirror we tested, providing perfect views and lighting for picture perfect makeup application.

$29 at Amazon

11. For the wine drinker: Corkcicle Insulated Stemless Glass

Sip in style.

A Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler from Corkcicle is a perfect gift for wine drinkers. These cute little cups will keep their drink cold during outdoor gatherings on the beach, solo in their backyard or on the go. It comes in a variety of colors, including one called “Unicorn Magic.”

$24 at Amazon

12. For the low-maintenance one: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

You'll forget about your regular hair dryer once you try the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer.

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is always a popular gift, so if she doesn't have one yet, now is the time—and it's approved by our beauty editor. She tested the hairdryer and found that it absolutely does live up to the hype, especially if you want salon-quality hair from home—in half the time.

$36 at Amazon

13. For the organized home decorator: Wicker Storage Basket set

Best gifts for women: Wicker Storage Basket Set

If she's a basket collector, one can never have enough! Baskets are great for storing and organizing household items, toys, gadgets and more, all while looking neat and tidy. This set of three woven storage baskets are made from a sturdy wicker and feature handles for easy carrying and would also make a great vessel for any other gift!

$40 at Amazon

14. For the beauty lover: Allure Beauty Box

Best gifts for women: Allure Beauty Box

If you ever get stumped on what to give your beauty-loving wife, sister, girlfriend, mom or friend, try one of our favorite beauty subscription boxes, The Allure Beauty Box. Starting at just $19 per month, she'll receive a wide variety of full-size and sample-size makeup and skincare products from high-end, drugstore and indie brands.

From $19 per month at Allure

15. For the one who loves to entertain: Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

Best gifts for women: Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

No orange juice? No problem (because this is better)—just drop one of these flavored sugar cubes with fruit into a glass of bubbly, sit back while it dissolves then savor each sip of your mimosa. The Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio is a fun gift and a delicious way to serve mimosas for brunch, parties or any time the mood for mimosa hits!

$30 at Uncommon Goods

16. For the candle lover: Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle

Best gifts for women: Capri Blue candle

If you're shopping for someone who loves scented candles, this is the only one they'll ever need. We love the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle at Reviewed, and as a gift guide editor this is one of my favorites gifts to give. Not only do they smell just like an Anthro store (fresh, fruity and exotic), but the chic jars double as pretty home décor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles to fit any aesthetic so they'll look beautiful and smell dreamy in any room.

$36 at Anthropologie

17. For the wine connoisseur: Winc wine subscription

Credit: Winc Who could say no to monthly wine deliveries?

Winc is one of our favorite wine subscriptions and is a fantastic gift for anyone who enjoys their vino. You can easily send them a gift card to get started, then all they have to do is take a quick flavor quiz and Winc will deliver a four-bottle box monthly according to their tastes—including vegan options! There's also no commitment required so they can pause or cancel their membership at any time.

From $30 at Winc

18. For the sentimental one: Custom photo art from Minted

Best gifts for women: Minted Heart Photo Frame

Create a custom piece of photo art she can hang on the wall and cherish forever. Whether it's pictures of a newborn, snapshots of grandkids or photos from college for a recent graduate, this Heart Snapshot collage art is a sweet and sentimental gift they will truly appreciate.

From $31 at Minted

19. For the makeup maven: Glossier Makeup Set

Best gifts for women: Glossier makeup

If she loves trying new makeup trends, gift her this essential makeup set from Glossier. The three-piece set that can be customized to choose her favorite shades is all she needs for an effortless fresh face: Boy Brow to shape and groom eyebrows, Cloud Paint (a seamless gel-cream blush) and Lash Slick, an everyday mascara to lengthen and curl lashes. To complete the fresh-faced look, add on Glossier's top rated Ultralip lipstick, available in nine shades.

$44 at Glossier

$18 at Glossier

20. For the one in a cooking rut: Home Chef gift card

Get our favorite meal kit delivered right to your door, at a discount.

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys home-cooked meals but is too busy to cook, give them the gift of easy weeknight dinners with a Home Chef gift card—our favorite meal kit delivery service, which offers “high-quality ingredients, well-written recipes, and fantastic flavors.”

From $25 at Home Chef

Gifts under $100

21. For every day comfort: lululemon Align leggings

Best gifts for women of 2019: Yoga Pants

We can never have enough leggings in our closets. We love lululemon's Align leggings at Reviewed. They are the most comfortable leggings many of us have ever owned. Make her gift a complete outfit by adding a coordinating Align Tank Top to your cart.

$98 at lululemon

22. For the one on her feet all day: Ivation Foot Spa

Best gifts for women: Ivation Foot Spa

For the one who spends a lot of time on her feet, the Ivation Foot Spa massager is a highly recommended gift for her that is also good for the sole. This baby is fully loaded with features like water jets, adjustable heat and massage rollers which is no wonder why it also proved to be the best overall foot massager we tested.

$90 at Amazon

23. For the one who gets bad headaches: Renpho eye massager

Best gifts for women 2023: Renpho eye massager

The Renpho Eye Massager is loved by our readers and this Amazon best-seller has been known to be a miracle worker for migraines as well as for reducing eye strain. It not only provides heated massage but has Bluetooth capabilities, so your girlfriend can listen to her favorite relaxing music while her headache melts away.

$52 at Amazon

24. For the one who loves to cook from scratch: Marcato Atlas 150 pasta maker

Best gifts for women 2023: Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys cooking and loves Italian food, a pasta maker would make for a thoughtful gift. Our favorite pasta maker at Reviewed is the Marcato Atlas 150 which was both easy to use and aced all our tests. With this gift, expect to be invited over for a deliciously, carb-loaded homemade meal.

$75 at Amazon

25. For the one with an aesthetic kitchen: Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set

Best gifts for women: Cuisinart white knife set

If Mom could use a new set of knives in her busy kitchen, this is a great gift idea to consider, especially if she's been wanting to upgrade her kitchen decor to include some aesthetic pieces. Featuring clean white handles and a modern grey storage block, the Cuisinart 15-piece Knife Set will look gorgeous on any countertop and the knives are made of high-carbon stainless steel blades, so the quality is not compromised just because they look so pretty.

$99 at Amazon

26. For the one who loves gold jewelry: Kate Spade Alphabet Pendant Necklace

Best gifts for women: Kate Spade pendant

Kate Spade's Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant necklace is a wonderful gift choice to make any woman feel extra special. Choose her initial to be placed on the front of the gold-tone alphabet pendant necklace with "one in a million" engraved on the other side. The necklace comes on an 18-inch chain and there's a strong chance she'll never want to take it off.

$85 at Amazon

27. For the one with cold feet: Ugg Slippers

Best gifts for women of 2019: Ugg Slippers

You can't go wrong with the gift of slippers—especially a cozy pair like these. Not only are Ugg slippers always on trend, but the Ugg Scuffette II Slippers are the best slippers we tested. We loved them for their fluffy wool lining and all day comfort.

$95 at Nordstrom

28. For the one who works out at home: East Mount Adjustable Dumbbell Set

Best gifts for women: East Mount dumbbell set

For someone who needs to squeeze in their workout while at home or the office, a set of dumbbells is essential. This adjustable dumbbell set is ideal because each one can adjust to weigh two-five pounds, so they're suitable for different levels and provide maximum versatility for any regime. The set of two dumbbells is available in pink or blue and their small, adjustable design is a huge space saver.

$70 at Amazon

29. For the ice cream lover: Cuisinart ICE-21 ice cream maker

Best gifts for women: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker

Everyone loves ice cream. It’s even better when it’s available at home any time the craving hits. Our favorite value ice cream maker, the Cuisinart ICE-21, makes 1-½-quarts of ice cream with just heavy cream and any of your favorite flavors you choose. We loved it for it’s simple and easy-to-use design, plus the open top is great for pouring in chocolate chips and taste tasting. The machine can also make frozen drinks, sorbet and frozen yogurt in just 20 minutes.

$70 at Amazon

30. For the TV binger: Roku Ultra

Best man gift ideas: Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra Streaming Device is our favorite streaming device for its easy-to-navigate interface and sleek remote. If you know a woman who is addicted to binging reality shows or true crime documentaries, this gift of an enhanced Netflix viewing experience will be greatly appreciated.

$98 at Amazon

31. For the one who enjoys aromatherapy: Saje Aroma Om diffuser

Best gifts for best friends: Saje Aroma Om Diffuser

Does she come home frazzled after a long day? If so, an essential oil diffuser will make a great gift for her. The Saje Aroma Om is our favorite essential oil diffuser and can run a relaxing scent like Serenity or a cheerful scent like Liquid Sunshine for up to six hours.

$98 at Saje

32. For the one with a luxury skincare routine: La Mer Moisturizing Crème

Best gifts for women 2019: La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer is an expensive moisturizer with a cult following—and also a perfect gift if you want to really pamper someone. Nordstrom customers loved how refreshing and lightweight it was and how radiant it made their skin feel.

From $100 at Nordstrom

33. For the curvy fashionista: Nina Parker collection

Best gifts for women: Nina Parker Collection

Netflix personality Nina Parker's plus-size fashion line is as versatile as it is trendy. The stylish collection offers everything from casual leggings to chic dresses and bold matching sets, like this cropped blazer and matching wide-leg pants that comes in this gorgeous distressed tie dye print.

From $59 at Macy's

34. For the yogi: lululemon yoga mat

Why Lululemon’s $70 yoga mat is worth every penny

Perfect for fitness classes, stretching and of course yoga, a yoga mat is a must. Even if they already own one, the lululemon 5mm mat would be a welcomed upgrade. The mat features a natural rubber base with just a little extra cushion for your body.

$98 at Lululemon

Gifts under $200

35. For the one who wants to wear pajamas all day: Eberjey Gisele Pajamas

These luxurious women's pajamas will have her enjoying bedtime

For a luxury pair of pajamas, consider Eberjey's Gisele PJ Set: they're the ultimate pair of chic and luxurious pajamas they'll wear in bliss for years to come and the best pajamas for women we tested. Made from a soft and sustainable fabric these flattering and comfortable pajamas are machine washable and come in 19 beautiful color options.

$128 at Amazon

36. For the best slow cooked meals: Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Best gift for women: Made In Dutch Oven

A great Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was Made In's Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which replaced our previous winner, the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte. During testing, the Made In Dutch Oven, which comes in five colors, impressed us with its amazing nonstick qualities, even heat distribution and moisture retention.

$199 at Made In

37. For the one who loves to read anywhere: The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Best gifts for mom 2020: Kindle Paperwhite

The book lover in your life may already have an e-reader, but who doesn’t enjoy the latest and greatest technology the world has to offer? The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've tested, featuring an amazing glare-free and waterproof display.

$140 at Amazon

38. For the one with healthy habits: Fitbit Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite fitness tracker.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is our top pick for Fitbit devices. We loved its comprehensive fitness tracking, sleep tracking as well as built-in GPS. Plus, she'll receive calls and texts on it, making it easy to communicate even when she's on a run.

$119 at Amazon

39. For the music lover: JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker

If you're shopping for someone who loves listening to music or podcasts, consider gifting the JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It's the best value portable Bluetooth speaker we've tested, since it's both durable and waterproof, meaning it can be used anywhere, rain or shine. A portable speaker is always great to have to bring on hikes or use at home, and they're especially great for outdoor gatherings.

$130 at Amazon

40. For the one who loves curls: GHD Curve Wand

The GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand impressed us the most out of all of the wands and irons.

The one who needs a little help in the hairstyling department would love the GHD Curve Creative Curl Wand. When we tested curling irons, it came out on top as our favorite. Our beauty editor said, "It's intuitive, heats up quickly and makes the sometimes painstaking process of styling my hair all-around easier."

$205 at Amazon

41. For the cook in a hurry: Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi review

Air fryers offer a way to make a healthier, home-cooked version of fried food. The Ninja Speedi SF301 is the best air fryer we tested and would make a great gift for anyone who likes to cook. From frozen fries to chicken wings to even donuts, this gadget can handle it all, including the ability to make a complete meal in under 15 minutes.

$160 at Amazon

42. For the one who is always cold: Orolay jacket

Best gifts for women: Orolay coat

The viral coat everyone loves—(including Oprah Winfrey)—is still a bestseller on Amazon, and for good reason: It's the perfect winter coat. The famous Thickened Down Jacket is simply warm, comfortable and stylish. It comes in over a dozen colors to choose from and the fit is slightly oversized, so it's not too snug when you're wearing multiple layers. I recently purchased the Windproof Puffer Jacket in Pelican for a chilly trip to Chicago and can assure you this Southern California girl was kept warm and cozy, plus it felt incredibly comfortable.

Shop Orolay at Amazon

43. For the one who'd rather be in a robe: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts for women 2023: Parachute robe

You can't go wrong with one of our favorite robes. The Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is a unisex robe designed to fit all body types. We found the Turkish cotton to be very absorbent and great for wearing after showering. It's a comfortable, solid investment for her to wear for years to come.

$109 at Parachute

44. For the weekend warrior: Calpak Luka Duffel

Best gifts under $200

For the always-on-the-go woman in your life, gift her something that's as versatile as she is: Calpak's Luka Duffel is a lightweight bag that can be used for the office, gym or traveling. While testing this duffel, I found it to be the perfect size for an overnight trip or carry-on bag, and with nine pockets, there's a place to stash all of my essentials. My favorite feature is the shoe pocket, which was designed to keep stinky shoes separate from your fresh outfit of the day, but truth be told, I actually use this pocket to stash snacks instead of shoes.

$128 at Calpak

45. For the stylish chef: The Always Pan

The Always Pan had a 30,000-person waitlist—is it worth the hype?

You heard it from our staff at Reviewed first: The Always Pan is the perfect gift. The influencer-approved kitchen item is not only stylish, but it does the job of eight pieces of cookware. It's a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula and spoon rest. Perfect for those who live in small spaces, the Always Pan is an ideal gift for anyone who loves to cook and you can currently grab it on sale for $50 less than its regular price. Our Place's new four-piece Ovenware Set is also a fantastic gift option.

$145 at Our Place

46. For the classiest one on the room: Chanel No. 5 Eau de Parfum

Best gifts for women: Chanel No. 5 parfum

Luxury brand? Check. Classic fragrance? Check. Under $200? Check! This popular Chanel perfume checks all the boxes when it comes to the perfect present. It's a timeless gift with a long-lasting, elegant floral scent that will be cherished.

From $122 at Nordstrom

47. For the one who loves sandals: Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed Sandal

Best gifts for women 2019: Birkenstocks

Birkenstocks have made an epic comeback and they are now a footwear staple. I own two pair and they are so comfortable that I wear them almost every day, all year-round, even for neighborhood walks. I recommend the Birkenstock Yao Slide, as well as the less expensive Essentials Arizona waterproof slides, perfect for pool days and rainy days.

Shop Birkenstock at Nordstrom

48. For the couch cuddler: A cozy throw blanket

Best gifts for women 2019: Throw Blankets

Doubling as home décor and personal comfort, throw blankets are a great gift for everyone. For a splurge, try the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw. Another great option is Anthropologie's luxuriously plush Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

$147 at Nordstrom

$98 at Anthropologie

49. For the foodie: Harry & David gift basket

Best gift for women: Harry & David gift basket

Sometimes more is more. If your gifting a foodie, this is a good concept to go by. With a gourmet gift basket from Harry & David, she can indulge in anything from savory gourmet foods, to juicy fruits, wine gifts, dessert spreads and more.

Shop gift baskets at Harry & David

50. For the diamond lover: Brilliant Earth

Best gifts for women: Brilliant Earth heart pavé diamond pendant

You know the saying: "Diamonds are a girl's best friend." So if she's in need of a new bestie, go ahead and treat her to this gorgeous Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth. The sparkling, whimsical necklace can be adjusted to 16 or 18 inches and is available in silver or rose gold. A beautiful choice for Valentine's Day and beyond.

From $195 at Brilliant Earth

Splurge worthy gifts

51. For the one who loves designer handbags: Tory Burch handbag

Best gifts for women: Tory Burch handbag

Go ahead and spoil her with a Tory Burch handbag, she deserves it! With its clean lines and sculptural hardware, the Eleanor Bag is a bold yet elegant statement piece for a , while the Ella Basketweave Tote is functional and casual for every day use. The Kira Card Case is a convenient accessory to go with either of these bags and would also make a fantastic stocking stuffer.

Shop Tory Burch gifts

52. For the one who is always listening to music or podcasts: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for girlfriend: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation

Apple’s AirPods Pro are the best true wireless earbuds for iPhones our experts have ever tested. If you’re shopping for a lover of all things Apple, they would adore a pair of the upgraded version, which we also loved. They feature active noise cancelation, a comfortable design and a transparency mode.

$235 at Amazon

53. For the one who needs a smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Best gifts for women: Apple Watch Series 8

An Apple Watch would be a fantastic gift for the one who is always on their iPhone. We tested the popular Apple Watch Series 8 and it is the best smartwatch we've ever tried, thanks to its outstanding quality and potentially life-saving crash detection. Give the gift of our favorite smartwatch so they can have all of their notifications, music and texts at their fingertips all the time.

$429 at Amazon

54. For the busy cook: Ninja Foodi

A Ninja Foodi with a prepared meal of salmon and veggies on a countertop

A pressure cooker is the multi-cooker she needs in her life. The Ninja Foodi OL701 is the best one we tested and features 14 cooking functions including slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker and more.

$349 at Amazon

55. For the caffeine fiend: Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

A serious coffee drinker might already have our best coffee maker, but a quality espresso machine is the perfect luxury gift for any coffee connoisseur you want to splurge on. When we tested espresso machines, the Breville Barista Touch was our top choice. The high-end countertop appliance brews rich and delicious espresso and is both easy to use and clean—a clear winner if you ask us.

$1,089 at Amazon

56. For the cocktail drinker: Bartesian Cocktail and Margarita Machine

Best gifts for women: Bartesian premium cocktail machine

If you're looking for the ultimate gift for the cocktail enthusiast in your life, consider gifting the Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine. The machine can mix up custom cocktails with the push of a button—an in testing we found it to be easy to use and perfect for making tasty margaritas, cosmos and whiskey sours all from your own home bar.

$300 at Amazon

57. For the one who needs help relaxing: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for women 2019: Gravity Blanket

Weighted blankets are great—and not just because they’re warm, but because they have been known to help you relax. The best-weighted blanket we tested is the Gravity Blanket. It's great to sleep with at night or cuddle up with on the couch.

$250 at Gravity

58. For the one who styles their hair: Shark FlexStyle Air Drying & Styling System

Best gifts for women 2022

This best selling, multi-styling hair tool has gone viral and it might be all she needs to look and feel like she just stepped out of the salon. With the FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, hair can be dried, curled, straightened and volumized, all without having to stash a bunch of different hair tools in your cabinet. The attachments easily lock into place, and thanks to a temperature-regulating system, the tool won't cause heat damage.

$299 at Shark Clean

59. For the one who needs help cleaning: eufy or iRobot vacuum

Best gifts for women: Robot vacuum

We love robot vacuums at Reviewed . The eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the best affordable robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, thanks to its slim design and efficient dirt pickup, and would make a great gift for anyone who could use help around the house with minimal effort. If you want to splurge, consider the best robot vacuum we’ve ever tested, the iRobot Roomba j7+. No matter what your budget is, a robot vacuum is always a good choice.

Eufy $140 at Amazon

iRobot $599 at Amazon

60. For the fitness buff: The Mirror

Best gifts for women: The Mirror

If you're looking to splurge on a fitness buff, consider giving them a workout mirror. We've tested many workout mirrors, and love the Mirror for its mix of classes to choose from and instructors that make exercising fun. Plus, its slim and simple design make it the prettiest and most giftable of all the workout mirrors we tested.

From $795 at Mirror (Save $700)

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 60 best gifts for women 2023