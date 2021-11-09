The 50 best gifts under $50

With the end of the year quickly approaching, holiday shopping is in full swing. Our experts at Reviewed have spent weeks scouring the Internet for all of the year's best gifts, whether it's for your mom, your boyfriend, or your sister. But we aren't just about getting the best gifts—we're also about getting the best gifts at the best prices.

To help you save money this holiday season, we've rounded up 50 of the top gifts you can get for less than $50. Some of our favorites include the wildly popular Revlon hair dryer, the beloved Yeti mug, and the wine delivery service everyone is obsessed with.

1. For the one who spends forever getting ready: Revlon

Best gifts under $50: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Just five more minutes: Famous last words from the woman who is in the bathroom for hours drying, straightening, curling, and spraying her hair to perfection. Help her achieve the silky blowout of her dreams at home with this cult-favorite hair dryer. Our beauty editor put it to the test and says it straightened her curly hair in just 30 minutes (!!).

Get the Revlon One Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $30.99

2. For the coffee drinker: Yeti Rambler

Best gifts under $50: Yeti Rambler

While Yeti makes our all-time favorite cooler, you might not want to shell out nearly $1,000 (!!) for a gift. Fortunately, you can get your giftee the Yeti they love at a more affordable price point (i.e. less than $40) with the popular Rambler mug. Made of double vacuum-insulated stainless steel, it has nearly 12,000 reviews on Amazon for keeping coffee steaming hot (or their water ice cold) for hours.

Get the Yeti Rambler Mug from Amazon starting at $36.16

3. For the person who wants a smart speaker: Amazon Echo Dot

Best gifts under $50: Amazon Echo Dot

At Reviewed, we love voice-controlled smart speakers like the Amazon Echo, but the diminutive (and affordable) Echo Dot is a perfect way to bring that functionality to other rooms in your giftee's house. It's one of our top picks for a beginner looking for an entry-level Echo. I use mine in the kitchen, where it’s perfect for streaming music while I cook, setting timers, or entertaining my kids.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) from Amazon for $39.99

4. For the one who's always out and about: Athleta Face Masks

Best gifts under $50: Athleta Face Masks

Keep your giftee safe in public with a pack of these Athleta face masks, which we found to be the best of all the face masks our experts have tested. They're comfortable, breathable and have both adjustable straps and a wire nose piece so your giftee can customize the fit. Even better? The triple-layered masks come in a bevy of pretty hues and patterns, from plain black to camo.

Get the Everyday Non-Medical Masks 5 Pack from Athleta for $25

5. For the wine drinker: Winc

Best gifts under $50: Winc

Do they believe every night should end with a glass of wine? If so, they'll love getting a Winc subscription, which will deliver new bottles for her to try based on her taste preferences. After trying Winc, we quickly became obsessed with the service, finding that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months. She'll be a novice sommelier in no time.

Get the first Winc box for $40

6. For the meat-eater: Crowd Cow

Best gifts under $50: Crowd Cow

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, they'll eat it. Make them the happiest carnivore this holiday with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. I've used Crowd Cow myself and am obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. One of the best parts is that Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

Get a Gift Box from Crowd Cow starting at $37.05

7. For the binge-watcher: Roku Streaming Stick+

Best gifts under $50: Roku Streaming Stick+

Give anyone who loves watching TV (a.k.a everyone) a streaming device to make their next Netflix binge that much better. Our best value pick is the Roku Streaming Stick+ because it has the easiest-to-use remote and delivers the best streaming experience. Plus, it offers all of the major streaming services and is compatible with basically every TV.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ from Amazon for $29.99

8. For the home chef: My Family Cookbook

Best gifts under $50: My Family Cookbook

Whether it's Grandma's famous meatloaf or their best friend's secret quiche recipe, they can record all of their favorite recipes in this blank cookbook. It's popular on Uncommon Goods because not only is it a fun, unique gift, but it also has plenty of room for recipe-writing along with extra features like helpful conversion tables, photo galleries, and even a section for reviews.

Get the My Family Cookbook from Uncommon Goods for $30

9. For the avid reader: Book of the Month

Best gifts under $50: Book of the Month

There are people who love Kindles and then there are people who love holding real books. If anyone on your list falls into the latter category, gift them a subscription to Book of the Month. It's exactly what it sounds like: They'll get up to five books per month, chosen from a vast library of everything from the latest best-sellers to literary classics.

Give a subscription to Book of the Month starting at $49.99/3 months

10. For the candle collector: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Best gifts under $50: Capri Blue Candle

One of the best candles on the market is the Capri Blue Candle from Anthropologie. It's just a fact. Iconic and intoxicating, the incredible Volcano scent will instantly make any room in your giftee’s home smell really good. Or, to get more specific, it’ll make it smell like the inside of an Anthropologie, which is never a bad thing.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle at Anthropologie for $24

11. For the audiophile: Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Best gifts under $50: Anker Soundcore 2

If your special someone loves to bring the jams beach or poolside, then what they really need is a waterproof, high-quality Bluetooth speaker. When we tested the best affordable portable speakers for our roundups, we found the Anker Soundcore was offered great sound and playtime for a reasonable price. It's also available in a wide color selection, for some extra personalization for your giftee.

Get the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at Amazon for $27.99

12. For the one with a green thumb: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts under $50: The Sill

Plant parents rejoice! If your giftee is obsessed with houseplants, succulents, tropical plants, or all of the above, they'll definitely appreciate some greenery from The Sill. We recommend the plant delivery service because it has such a large variety of plants to choose from (like monsteras, ferns, and even pine trees) and will deliver them safely and healthily to your giftee's home.

Get a Live Plant from The Sill starting at $23

13. For the person who just likes to be comfy: Minnetonka Slippers

Best gifts under $50: Minnetonka Slippers

Slippers are a gift straight from the heavens. We tested the best slippers for women and crowned the Minnetonka Chesney Slippers the winners. Our tester found them to be comfortable, durable, and attractive, which is an important consideration since we're at home all day now. They’re the perfect gift for the woman who spends all day on her feet and just wants to relax.

Get the Minnetonka Women's Chesney Slippers from Minnetonka for $49.95

14. For the one who loves tea: English Tea Shop Advent Calendar

Best gifts under $50: English Tea Shop Advent Calendar

Tea makes a great gift during the colder months, and this advent calendar will allow your giftee to try out up to 12 different kinds of tea, from spooky spice to peachy keen. There are also more traditional flavors, like a strong chai blend and a green tea option.

Get the English Tea Shop Advent Calendar from 1-800-Baskets for $39.99

15. For the trendsetter: Crocs

Best gifts under $50: Crocs Classic Clog

Crocs are having a trendy moment among everyone from teens to adults right now (no, seriously). The lightweight rubber clogs are all over Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, so chances are they're already on your giftee's wish list. Browse through the Crocs' vast color selection, which includes lavender, teal and blush pink, to find the best pair for your giftee.

Get the Classic Clog from Crocs for $49.99

16. For the one who could use some self care: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts under $50: Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

Essential oil diffusers are all the rage right now because of their many benefits—they can help your giftee relax and create a more calm, zen aura in her home. Of all the ones we tested, the Airomé diffuser had everything we were looking for at an affordable price. It runs for up to six hours, is easy to take from room to room, and is available in a ton of styles.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $29.95

17. For the one who loves to host: Drinking glasses

Best gifts under $50: Drinking glasses

These drinking glasses from Our Place are perfect for hosting; they come in six gorgeous colors, including autumnal amber shades and sage greens, and you can also buy a mismatched set and get up to four of the colors together. If you have a giftee whose phone tends to eat first, these glasses will give their photos a boost.

Get the Drinking Glasses from Our Place for $40

18. For the homebody: Throw blanket

Best gifts under $50: Throw blanket

There are few better ways to spend a chilly winter night than snuggled up on the couch in a fluffy throw. With over 5,000 glowing reviews, this one is a crowd-favorite on Amazon. Your giftee will appreciate that the thick faux fur is very luxurious and plush yet lightweight and breathable (and machine-washable!).

Get the Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket from Amazon for $39.99

19. For the one who's constantly experimenting with smoothies: BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle

Best gifts under $50: BlenderBottle Shaker bottle

If your giftee loves waking up in the morning and whipping up a smoothie or taking pre-workout before or after their trip to the gym, consider giving them the gift of a lightweight, sturdy blender bottle to take on the go. This bottle has over 20,000 5-star reviews and many people noted that it was a great find for the price.

Get the BlenderBottle Shaker Bottle from Amazon for $8.89

20. For the person who lives for brunch: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

Best gifts under $50: Dash Mini Waffle Maker

In the eyes of the brunch-goer on your list, waffles are great, but mini waffles are even better. They can whip up their own snack-size brunch treat with this tiny waffle maker, which has thousands of glowing reviews on Amazon. We've tested it ourselves and like that it doesn't take up much counter space, is easy to clean thanks to its nonstick surface, and produces evenly-cooked, perfectly browned waffles.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $17.99

21. For the kiddos: Playz Kids Play Tent

Best gifts under $50: Playz Play Tent

If you've spent any time at indoor playgrounds you know that the ball pit is the hot spot for the toddler set, but it's also a cesspool of germs. You can create your very own— less germy—version at home with a Play Tent and Pop-up ball pit. Toddlers and pre-walkers will love exploring the two tunnels, and it comes with a carrying case so you can fold it up and store it when not in use. One thing worth noting: The balls have to be purchased separately and come in batches of 200.

Get the Playz 4pc Play Tent from Amazon for $39.95

22. For the pet parent: BarkBox

Best gifts under $50: BarkBox

According to one study, more people buy gifts for their dogs than their coworkers. If someone on your list is probably guilty of the same, help them spoil their four-legged friend with BarkBox. The subscription service delivers a box of treats, toys, and other dog accessories to your giftee each month, so both they and their pup will be happy.

Give a subscription to BarkBox starting at $35/month

23. For the one who loves getting flowers: Bouqs

Best gifts under $50: Bouqs

Why settle for the occasional bouquet of flowers on cliche holidays when you could have one every month? That's what your friends or family will get if you gift them a subscription to Bouqs. You can choose the frequency that they'll receive their blooms (as often as once a month!) along with the type of flowers they'll get, from playful sunflowers to romantic roses.

Give a subscription to Bouqs starting at $40/month

24. For the Starbucks addict: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts under $50: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

We need more than just a cup of coffee to get by these days, and if your giftee is a cold brew coffee aficionado, they'll love this iced coffee maker from Takeya. We chose it as the best cold brew coffee maker of the year because it was not only the easiest to use, but it also made the best-tasting coffee. Who says iced coffee is just limited to summer anyway?

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker at Amazon for $22.20

25. For the one who's very excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home: Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume

Best gifts under $50: Spider-Man Reversible Suit

There's a massive amount of Marvel movies coming out at the end of this year and you can bet that a lot of the hottest gifts this season will feature Marvel characters. Spider-Man is a classic, and whether your giftee is already obsessed and highly anticipating the next installment in the franchise, or is likely to end up obsessed after seeing the film, this reversible Spidey suit for kids complete with face mask will be a crowd-pleaser.

Get the Spider-Man Deluxe Reversible Costume from ShopDisney for $49.99

26. For the eco-conscious one: FinalStraw

Best gifts under $50: FinalStraw

Like the name implies, the FinalStraw may be the last straw your giftee ever needs. It conveniently folds up into a container that attaches to a keyring—a.k.a. they'll never be without their reusable straw. For this reason, we named it the best reusable straw on the market, and anyone who's passionate about the state of the environment will appreciate it.

Get the FinalStraw at Amazon for $19.95

27. For the person who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Best gifts under $50: Tile Mate

If their favorite phrase is "Has anyone seen my keys?!" they'll benefit from a Tile Mate. The number one item finder on Amazon, the Bluetooth tracker clips right onto their key ring and can locate things over 200 feet away. Users praise its long battery life and the loud volume of the ringer (no way those keys are going to get away from them next time!).

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $24.99

28. For the crafter: We Are Knitters Kit

Best gifts under $50: We Are Knitters

Any person obsessed with DIY everything is likely obsessed with chunky knitted sweaters, blankets and scarves. Help them learn how to knit themselves with a We Are Knitters kit. It's the perfect indoor activity to keep them occupied and relaxed all winter long, too. We tried and loved it because it gives them all of the materials they need and walks them through easy step-by-step directions.

Get a Knitting Kit from We Are Knitters starting at $36

29. For the one who likes to stay hydrated: Brita Filtering Water Bottle

Best gifts under $50: Brita Water Bottle

Whether your giftee is an athlete or just loves sweating it out at the gym, they should have the best water bottle to keep them hydrated. We found the Brita Filtering Water Bottle to be portable, versatile, durable, and well-designed. The straw is also fitted with a filter that reduces chlorine and will keep their water fresh for up to two months.

Get the Brita BB11 Premium Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $32.99

30. For the one who adores cast iron: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Best gifts under $50: Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Dutch ovens make great gifts—they're bulky enough that they're not something people tend to buy for themselves, but they're a kitchen staple that people will find themselves using again and again. Lodge dutch ovens performed well in our roundup of the best dutch ovens, and this cast iron dutch oven is great for roasting veggies, baking bread and more--it would even fare well outside on fire pits or grills.

Get the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven on Amazon for $44.90

31. For the person who loves to sleep in: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

If your giftee loves to catch some ZZZs, they could use a sleep mask to block out light. After testing it, our editor said the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is "like having personal blackout curtains for your eyes," which is why we named it the best contoured sleep mask we've ever tested. Because it's contoured, absolutely no light will sneak in, meaning they'll have sweet dreams no matter the time of day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $13.95

32. For the one who likes a little spice: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler

Best gifts under $50: Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce

If your recipient likes things spicy—like really spicy—this sampler pack of hot sauces will definitely bring the heat. This offering from Thoughtfully Gifts includes seven different flavors of hot sauce, ranging from mild to very hot. Plus, these hot sauces don't just burn your mouth, they offer incredible flavor that will amp up any meal, which is why reviewers love it.

Get the Good Hurt Fuego Hot Sauce Sampler Pack at Amazon for $34.99

33. For the shopaholic: FabFitFun

Best gifts under $50: FabFitFun

What do you get the woman who already has everything? A subscription to FabFitFun, of course. One of our staff members tried out the subscription box that's all over social media and says that it gave her a chance to try out new products that she otherwise might not and that it was a really fun and unique experience. Some of the things she got in her boxes, for instance, were a Kate Spade lunch tote, a deep relax roller ball, a hair repair cream, and even exfoliating sugar cubes.

Give a subscription to FabFitFun for $45/month

34. For the hopeless romantic: Custom star map

Best gifts under $50: Custom star map

You've heard the story of how they met their S.O. 1,240,945 times, you know the exact timeline of their relationship (thanks to all their sappy social media posts) and you may have even been there for their proposal. To put it simply: this is a person that loves meaningful gifts. And nothing is sweeter than a personalized star map—choose an important date, like the night they met, and order a map of the night sky at that exact moment. Aww.

Get the EtchCraft Star Map from Etsy for $35.96

35. For the one who needs a new wallet: Herschel Men's Charlie RFID wallet

Best gifts under $50: Herschel Men's Charlie RFID wallet

Wallets make great stocking stuffers (and gift card holders). Herschel is one of our favorite menswear brands, and this wallet from Herschel was our best value pick in our best wallets roundup for its slim design, RFID blocking capabilities and color options.

Get the Herschel Men's Charlie RFID wallet from Amazon for $21.99

36. For the woman who likes getting her nails done: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Best gifts under $50: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Is the woman on your list obsessed with her monthly (or even weekly) manicures and pedicures? Get her this professional salon curing nail lamp that's so good it’s garnered over 8,000 five-star reviews. We've discussed our love of SunUV's nail lamps before, and much like the version we tested, this gel polish curing light blew away its reviewers.

Get the SunUV 48W UV Gel Nail Lamp on Amazon for $39.99

37. For the new parents: Sophie The Giraffe

Best gifts under $50: Sophie the Giraffe

Even Chrissy Teigen is a fan of the wildly popular Sophie the Giraffe. The teething toy has nearly 10,000 positive reviews, with shoppers raving how much their kids like it and how durable and long-lasting the adorable animal is. A.k.a. the new parents in your life (and their baby) are sure to thank you for this one.

Get the Vulli Sophie The Giraffe from Amazon for $24.99

38. For the kombucha fan: Kombucha Starter Kit

Best gifts under $50: Kombucha kit

If you know someone who enjoys drinking Kombucha, then this homemade Kombucha start kit will surely make a thoughtful gift. One of our editors tried and loved it, as it was easy to set up and the result was tasty. I bought my mother-in-law the same kit for her birthday. She’s been brewing her own Kombucha while experimenting with different flavor combinations, which are delicious.

Get the Kombucha Starter Kit on Amazon for $44.99

39. For the practical one: Bombas Socks

Best gifts under $50: Bombas Socks

Never underestimate the value of a good pair of socks. Your giftee—and his feet—will be more than happy with these ones from Bombas, the highly talked-about brand that's known for its comfortable (and colorful) socks. The best part? For every pair purchased, another pair is donated to someone in need.

Get the Men's Solids Ankle 4-Pack from Bombas for $47.50

40. For the one who wants everything to smell like the Volcano candle: Capri Blue Volcano gift set

Best gifts under $50: Capri Blue Volcano gift set

Your giftee might as well be surrounded by one of the most popular scents around, at all times. We've already talked about how much people love the Capri Blue Volcano scent, but if a candle just isn't cutting it, you can also purchase a gift set from Capri Blue that features the scent in the form of a hand soap and hand lotion.

Get the Capri Blue Volcano gift set from Anthropologie for $38

41. For the person who loves sweets: Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

Best gifts under $50: Latest & Greatest Cupcakes

Baked goods are a fantastic gift at literally any time of year. If someone on your list needs a cupcake (and let's be real, everyone does), these cupcakes from Baked by Melissa are here to help. Featuring flavors like cookie dough, triple chocolate fudge and more, this 25-pack of cupcakes is one of Baked by Melissa's best-sellers.

Get the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa for $32

42. For the one who wants monogrammed everything: Anthropologie Monogram Necklace

Best gifts under $50: Monogram necklace

Trends come and go, but monograms are forever. That's why we love this simple block letter monogram necklace from Anthropologie, which allows the wearer to hang a letter—their first name, last name or that of someone they love—around their neck. The letters hang individually, which makes it great for layering with other pieces of jewelry or wearing on its own.

Get the Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie for $38

43. For the one who lives for game night: What Do You Meme?

Best gifts under $50: What Do You Meme?

Your recipient constantly sends you memes in your group chat, so they'll be an expert at the hilarious game What Do You Meme? The premise is simple, just match a caption to an iconic meme and the funniest card wins. It's great to play with friends and family, making it the ultimate stocking stuffer they'll want to use immediately.

Get the What Do You Meme? Party Game at Amazon for $29.99

44. For the one who needs a massage: Back and Neck Massager

Best gifts under $50: Back and Neck Massager

Your giftee can work out all those aches and pains this winter with one of the highest rated pillow massagers on Amazon. Designed to target the back and neck, this pillow massager from Papillon delivers a deep-kneading Shiatsu massage that can help loosen tight, overused muscles and relieve discomfort.

Get the Papillon Back and Neck Massager from Amazon for $39.99

45. For the one who's obsessed with cooking: Five Two Ultimate Apron

Best gifts under $50: The Five Two Ultimate Apron

If you have a giftee that spends a lot of time messing around with new recipes in the kitchen, the Five Two apron from Food52 will set them up for success (or at the very least make it look like they know what they're doing). This apron comes in five different gorgeous colors and was our value favorite in our roundup of the best aprons.

Get the Five Two Ultimate Apron from Food52 for $45

46. For the wannabe bartender: A decanter set

Best gifts under $50: Decanter set

Whiskey just hits different when it's poured from a 1920s-style decanter instead of the bottle—and Dad knows that, so he'll be excited to break out this gift the next time he has his colleagues over for a glass of scotch. According to hundreds of reviewers (who give the set a 4.7-star rating), the handcrafted glass is as sturdy and durable as it is luxe and distinguished.

Get the James Scott 5-Piece Decanter Set from Amazon for $39.99

47. For the person who's always cold: The Comfy

Best gifts under $50: The Comfy

The day I bought The Comfy is the day I realized I never have to be cold in my house again. Half hoodie, half blanket, The Comfy is lined with the plushest sherpa and is the most comfortable—and most convenient—way for your giftee to essentially wear their favorite throw around the house. I also love that it has a roomy hood along with a large front pocket that is perfect for carrying snacks, phones, etc.

Get the Comfy from Amazon for $44.95

48. For the competitive one: Exploding Kittens

Best gifts under $50: Exploding Kittens

if you haven't played Exploding Kittens before, gear up; you're in for an elbow-throwing, no-holds-barred game of sabotage, yelling, and, you guessed it, exploding kittens. Games make for a great gift during the holidays because they offer the opportunity for the entire family to get together and play.

Get Exploding Kittens from Amazon for $19.82

49. For the one who's serious about their skincare: Aztec Secret Clay Face Mask

A refreshed face--instantly.

This clay mask might be the most popular face mask that Amazon has to offer. It claims to help cleanse your giftee's pores, combat acne, and reduce the appearance of scars, especially when they mix in a bit of apple cider vinegar. More than 25,000 reviewers and our own tester love it for how glowing it left her skin.

Get the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay from Amazon for $14.95

50. For the meal prepper: Pyrex Food Storage Set

Best gifts under $50: Pyrex

Maybe they're cooking for the whole family and need a place to store leftovers. Or maybe they like to prep healthy meals on Sunday for the week. Regardless, your gfitee will benefit from some pieces from the brand that makes the best storage containers we've used: the Pyrex glass set. They keep food fresh for longer and are ideal for easy reheating.

Get the Pyrex 6-Piece Glass Food Storage Set from Amazon for $34.95

