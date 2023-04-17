The 50 best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom

50 best Mother's Day gifts 2023

No pressure, but if there's one day of the year we have the opportunity to secure that coveted "favorite child" status, it's Mother's Day! Mother's Day 2023 lands on Sunday, May 14 and depending on your mom's style, you can impress her with not just one flower bouquet, but a fresh monthly delivery, or you can spoil her with jewelry, fancy cookware or a luxury handbag—just be sure to check out our top picks for every type of mom.

If you're struggling to find the best Mother's Day gift, we have you covered. The shopping experts at Reviewed have tested a variety of lifestyle, beauty, kitchen and home products for the best Mother's Day gift ideas she's sure to love. From the magic pan that everyone is talking about to a personalized photo book, here are 50 Mother's Day gifts that she'll love this year. (Psst: These gifts are also great for your mother-in-law, stepmom or any wonderful mother figure in your life!)

1. For the mom who loves all things designer: A Tory Burch handbag

Best gifts for moms: Tory Burch handbag

Stylish moms who can't resist adding a new handbag to their collection will adore this gift, so go ahead and spoil Mom with a Tory Burch handbag, you know she deserves it! With its clean lines and modern silhouette, the all new Mini and Small Ella Bio Tote is as stylish as it is functional and casual enough for every day use. There are gorgeous spring colors like Watermelon Pink and Bright Amethyst to really brighten up Mom's day.

Mini $228 at Tory Burch

Small $298 at Tory Burch

2. For the iced coffee lover: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best gifts for wives 2020: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker 1qt

Does your mom sip iced coffee all year round even during the cold winter months? If so, you can support her habit with her very own cold brew coffee maker. This one from Takeya is the best cold brew coffee maker we've ever tested. It's easy to use and makes a delicious cold brew batch after batch.

$28 at Amazon

3. For the mom who's on her feet all day: Ugg Scuffette II

These simple comfy slippers are adored by some of the biggest celebrities.

A pair of cozy slippers is always a way to win Mom over, and Uggs shearling-lined ones are the best. Seriously, we tested them and found that the Ugg Scuffette II were our favorite. They're soft, cozy, sturdy to walk in and Mom will love slipping into them each morning or all day!

$95 at Nordstrom

4. For the mom with a green thumb: A plant from The Sill

Best gifts for mom 2020: The Sill

If your mom isn't the flower type, a houseplant that will last much longer is a great alternative. We've tried out The Sill, a plant delivery service that ships plants straight to your door, and found that our new greens arrived safely—and we loved that they came with care instructions. Plus, they come pre-potted, meaning less work for Mom.

From $34 at The Sill

5. For the mom obsessed with your family tree: AncestryDNA

AncestryDNA sends everything you need in a compact package.

If your mom loves talking about her family history, the AncestryDNA kit is the perfect gift to help her pinpoint her roots. It's the most popular DNA kit on the market with more than 18 million users, which means she may even end connecting with long lost family members in the process.

From $99 at AncestryDNA

6. For the mom who loves to cook and bake: Our Place ovenware set

Our Place's Ovenware Set is built to go from stovetop to oven.

We tested and loved the Always Pan, but if Mom already has that then we highly recommend adding to her collection with the equally gorgeous and functional ovenware set from Our Place. The modular style makes storage a cinch and the chip-resistant stoneware set (available in six beautiful colors), comes with an oven pan, main baking pan, side baking pan and loaf pan, plus a silicone oven mat.

$195 at Our Place

7. For the mom who likes to stay hydrated: Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler

Best gifts for moms: Stanley tumbler

You may recognize this TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher H2.0 from your social media feed. The 40-ounce, vacuum-insulated tumbler features a lid with a removable straw, it is shaped to fit into a cup holder and because of it's large size, the convenient handle may be the best feature of all. Plus, it comes in a gorgeous range of matte colors and keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.

$50 at Stanley

8. For the modern, glamorous mom: Blue Nile Split Bar Diamond Ring

Best Mother's Day gifts 2023: Blue Nile Double Bar Diamond Ring

She'll be immediately impressed with the glamorous sparkle of the 18 pavé-set diamonds on this split bar diamond ring. The fashion ring is available in rose, yellow or white gold. The unique design gives off modern vibes without being too trendy, so it will never go out of style.

$510 at Blue Nile

9. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Best Mother's Day gifts 2023: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones your can eat. These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing and delicious edible gift. We tried these bite-sized treats and were immediately obsessed. They're easy to eat and come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel apple pie, triple chocolate fudge and mint chocolate chip. The company even sells gluten-free and vegan options, so moms with dietary restrictions will love them, too.

$37 at Baked by Melissa

10. For the mom who loves her sleep: Eberjey Pajamas

These luxurious women's pajamas will have moms enjoying bedtime

For a luxury pair of pajamas, consider Eberjey's Gisele PJ Set: they're the ultimate pair of chic and luxurious pajamas they'll wear in bliss for years to come and the best pajamas for women on our list. Made from a soft and sustainable fabric these flattering and comfortable pajamas are machine washable and come in 19 beautiful color options.

$128 at Amazon

11. For the mom who loves looking at family photos: Shutterfly photo album

Best Mother's Day gifts 2023: Shutterfly photo album

A personalized photo book is a thoughtful way to capture family memories. The simple, neutral design of the Everyday Neutrals Personalized Photo Album from Shutterfly features clean photo layouts and textured backgrounds, and all of the layout and text options are customizable to fit anyone’s style.

From $20 at Shutterfly

12. For the mom who loves being cozy outdoors: Solo Stove

Gifts for outdoorsy people: A smokeless Solo Stove

If Mom likes to gather the family outdoors for movie night or cozy up to enjoy a glass of wine by herself after hours, then the bestselling Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a gift she'll love and use throughout the year. It's smokeless, starts quickly and portable enough to move around the backyard making it one of the best fire pits we ever tested.

$260 at Solo Stove

13. For the mom who loves real bling: Brilliant Earth Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant

Best gifts for women: Brilliant Earth heart pavé diamond pendant

You know the saying: "Diamonds are a girl's best friend." So if Mom's in need of a new bestie, go ahead and treat her to this gorgeous Heart Pavé Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth. The sparkling, whimsical necklace can be adjusted to 16 or 18 inches and is available in silver or rose gold. A beautiful choice for Mother's Day and beyond—and don't forget to keep Mom's diamonds shining bright with a Diamond Dazzle Stik.

$195 at Brilliant Earth

14. For the home chef: Made In Dutch Oven

Affordable, functional and gorgeous, the Made In Dutch Oven ticks all of our boxes

Moms who love cooking will love the Made In Dutch oven. This piece of cookware is super versatile and during our testing we were impressed with its nonstick qualities and excellent cooking results, making it our choice for best overall Dutch oven.

$199 at Amazon

15. "Mama" or "Mum" mug

Best Mother's Day gifts 2023: "mama" coffee mug

Whether she goes by "mom", "mama", or "mum" she'll be sure to love this whimsical garden-themed mug reserved just for her to fill up each morning with her favorite coffee or tea. Made of decaled stoneware, the Monarch Mom Mug is dishwasher and microwave safe.

$14 at Anthropologie

16. For the mom who loves tea: Cuisinart electric kettle

Tea time is made even more joyful with the help of our favorite electric kettle

If Mom can’t wake up without a cup of her favorite tea blend, she needs the best electric kettle we've ever tested. We loved the Cuisinart PerfecTemp kettle because it's intuitive to use, heats water fast and comes with six preset temperatures perfect for tea drinkers who want to brew according to tea variety. If Mom’s a tea fanatic, this one is a must-have.

$82 at Amazon

17. For the mom who loves gold jewelry: 14K Yellow Gold "Mama" Pendant

Best gifts for moms: "Mama" necklace

This 14K yellow gold necklace features a charming "Mama" pendant on an adjustable cable chain. It's super sweet, elegant and Mom will feel so special wearing it.

$380 at Saks Fifth Avenue

18. For the mom who lives in leggings: lululemon Align Leggings

We're big fans of lululemon Align leggings at Reviewed.

If your mom lives in leggings, then she'll be happy to receive a pair of lululemon Align Leggings. They feel like slipping into butter and are some of the softest leggings out there. Our tester says they're her favorite piece of clothing. These leggings are great for all activities from hiking to HIIT to running errands.

$98 at lululemon

19. For the mom who loves scented candles: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

Best gifts for mom 2020: Capri Blue Candle

If your mom loves the fresh, floral scent of walking into an Anthropologie store, she'll love the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. The popular volcano scent comes in so many styles and colors, so if you really want to impress Mom you can get one for every room in the house, because they also double as beautiful décor.

$38 at Anthropologie

20. For the mom who loves flowers: A Bouqs subscription

One bouquet of flowers is okay, but you can take it up a notch with a subscription that delivers beautiful bouquets right to her door every month. With a Bouqs subscription, you can do just that. Many Reviewed staffers are big fans of this service, and we're confident your mom will become one, too.

From $40 per month at Bouqs

21. For the sentimental mom: Personalized Family Print

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized Family Print

This customized family portrait will completely wow Mom—and you won't have to round up the whole gang for a photoshoot to do so. Just choose skin tones, hair and clothing color for a lineup of your family, then insert your family name and the year it started, and artist Shelly Klein will create a lovely piece of art. It's cute, quirky and super sentimental.

From $85 at Uncommon Goods

22. For the stylish mom: Allbirds Wool Runners

50 best Mother's Day gifts: Allbirds Wool Runners

Here at Reviewed we love Allbirds. They are comfortable and supportive while also stylish and versatile enough to wear with all kinds of styles. As a mom who recently bought myself a second pair of the casual everyday Wool Runners, I can vouch for their all-day comfort and I love the classic and limited-edition colors they have to choose from.

$110 at Allbirds

23. For the mom who's a wine lover: A Wine subscription

Winc is one of the best wine subscriptions you can try.

If Mom loves her Bachelor and wine nights, then she'll appreciate a wine subscription that caters exactly to her tastes. With Winc, she'll be given personalized wine recommendations after taking a quiz. When we tried Winc, our tester found that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months—meaning she'll be able to keep the vino flowing month after month.

From $60 at Winc

24. For the makeup maven: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror or Glamcor Riki Skinny

Best Amazon Mother's Day gifts

If your mom loves wearing makeup, she'll love putting it on in front of one of one of our favorite makeup mirrors. The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is our favorite affordable makeup mirror because it provides perfect views and lighting for picture perfect makeup application.

If you're looking to splurge on a makeup mirror, check our our best overall makeup mirror, the Glamcor Riki Skinny. It has excellent lighting, a large viewing area, and is portable so she can travel with it and avoid terrible hotel bathroom lighting.

Deweisn $28 at Amazon

Glamcor $225 at Amazon

25. For the zen mom: Saje Aroma Om

Best gifts for moms: Saje Aroma Om Diffuser

Give Mom a whiff of relaxation with refreshing scents like Cherry Bloom and Lemon Drop all day long through her essential oil diffuser. This Saje Aroma Om is our favorite essential oil diffuser thanks to its high quality materials and for producing a steady stream of delightful scents.

$98 at Saje

26. For the mom who loves games: A personalized puzzle

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized puzzle

Make family game night even more fun for Mom with a customized puzzle featuring a family photo. With Minted, you can choose from several puzzle designs and 12-, 60- and 252-piece options that are pretty enough to frame. Moms will love piecing together a special family memory.

$42 at Minted

27. For the foodie mom: Harry & David Mother's Day Gift Tin

Best Mother's Day gifts

Gift your deserving mom a basket full of her favorite goodies from Harry & David with this delectable Mother's Day Gift Tin. A garden-themed decorative tin container is filled to the brim with a delicious assortment of sweet, salty and savory treats including juicy fruits, mixed nuts, cheeses, cookies, crackers and more.

$100 at Harry & David

28. To elevate her bath experience: Royal Craft Bathtub Caddy Tray

Best gifts for moms: Royal Craft bathtub caddy

If you want to gift your mom with a relaxing bath time then consider including one of our favorite bath trays. This Royal Craft Luxury Bathtub Caddy is made from natural bamboo, expands to fit across any tub and features all the compartments needed to store a phone, a candle, even a glass of wine and more. Round out the gift with our favorite set of bath bombs and she'll be all set.

$45 at Amazon

29. For the yogi mom: lululemon Reversible Mat

Best Mother's Day gifts: lululemon yoga mat

If Mom has been working on her fitness at home, then she'll definitely appreciate a thick yoga mat to do vinyasa with ease. The Mat 5mm from lululemon is the best yoga mat we've ever tested. Not only does it come in so many pretty patterns, it's reversible and its no-slip grip and plushness makes it ideal for a variety of workouts like Pilates and HIIT.

$98 at lululemon

30. For the bookworm mom: Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is a must for everyone who loves to read but has limited space for books.

Whether she loves true crime or steamy romance novels, moms who love to read will appreciate a Kindle. She'll have access to thousands of titles at her fingertips—even when she's traveling. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've ever tested because it's waterproof, has a ton of storage and doesn't strain your eyes thanks to the e-ink.

$140 at Amazon

31. For the mom who's always prepared: Madewell Transport Tote

The Transport tote has accumulated more than 1,000 reviews from Madewell shoppers.

Moms always have exactly what you need when you need it. Whether it's a tissue, a bandage or a water bottle—it seems like their purse is a treasure chest of essentials. For a sturdy bag that will hold it all, get her the Madewell Transport Tote. One of our staffers owns it and raved that it's the perfect size for carrying all of her things, making it great for commuting and errands.

$178 at Madewell

32. For the mom who's always learning: A MasterClass subscription

Best gifts for mom 2020: MasterClass

We should never stop learning, and what better way to brush up on cooking skills or get a new eye for interior design than with a celebrity-taught class. With MasterClass, Mom can learn how to chop cauliflower with Gordon Ramsay or learn how to start her memoir with Roxane Gay. Reviewed's editor-in-chief tried out the service and loved how the classes could be completed on his own time and that they were fun and engaging.

$15 per month at MasterClass

33. For the mom who's a morning person: Parachute's Cloud Cotton Robe

You'll feel like you're lounging on Cloud 9 in this airy bathrobe.

Starting the morning in a robe with a cup of coffee is a great way for Mom to get her day off on the right foot. Upgrade her morning routine with the Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe, which is one of our favorite robes. It's made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and designed to have a relaxed, comfortable fit. Bonus: It has hidden pockets and comes in a range of beautiful colors.

$109 at Parachute

34. For the mom who likes to jam out: Apple Airpods Pro (2nd gen)

Best gifts for moms: Apple Airpods Pro

If her wired earbuds are hanging by a thread, literally, then she'll love a pair of wireless earbuds. For Apple users, the latest model of Apple AirPods Pro are the best if you have an iPhone. They offer excellent audio quality, noise cancelling, connectivity and much better battery life than the first generation. If you want simple, no-nonsense earbuds that work for just about any use case, these are the ones to get.

$235 at Amazon

35. For the mom who needs a little extra help: Echo Dot

The new Echo Dot borrows the orb design from the larger Echo, and you can get it with or without the clock display.

Does your mom always text you asking about the weather or other random questions she could probably look up herself? If yes, you should get her a personal assistant—AKA an Echo Dot. This entry-level smart speaker will answer all her questions and can play her favorite jams and set reminders for her busy day. After testing it, we found that the 5th generation Dot has been packed with improved sound and aesthetics that she'll love.

$50 at Amazon

36. For the busy mom: Ninja Foodi

The Ninja Foodi takes the stress out of at-home meal time

Between attending sports games, picking up kids from playdates and running errands, it's impressive that Mom still has time to make dinner. You can streamline her process with the Ninja Foodi It's the best pressure cooker we've ever tested and even features a built-in thermometer. Plus, you'll benefit from her delicious Instant Pot recipes.

$270 at Amazon

37. For the mom on the move: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for moms: Fitbit Charge 5

Moms are always on the move, whether it's running to the grocery store or getting in a quick Pilates class. She can be more conscious about her steps with a fitness tracker and the Fitbit Charge 5 is our favorite. It has several goals she'll love crushing, hourly movement reminders and ​​​​​​sleep and workout tracking. She'll wonder how she ever lived without it.

$135 at Amazon

38. For the mom who loves her tea: A Sips by subscription

Sips by makes a great gift for tea lovers.

If your mom prefers tea over coffee, then she might want to add a few new tea blends into the mix. The easiest way to do that is with Sips by, a personalized tea subscription that she'll be excited to receive each month. We tried the service and were obsessed with it. While we didn't love every flavor, we found new brews and also new brands of favorite flavors like Earl Gray or mint green tea.

$16 per month at Sips By

39. For the mom who loves fried foods: Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

Best health and fitness gifts 2020: Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Air frying is one of the hottest cooking trends right now, and it's easy to see why. Who doesn't like to enjoy their favorite fried foods sans oil? While air fryers are great, most of them are a one-trick pony, so you can give your mom a little more versatility with an air fryer toaster oven combo. This one from Cuisinart is our favorite multipurpose air fryer as it crisps up food just as well as other air fryers, but you can also use it for toasting or baking.

$199 at Amazon

40. For the mom who binge watches at night: Roku Ultra

Upgrade your parade-watching experience.

With the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, your TV-loving wife will have a trusty tool at her disposal. In addition to being easy to use, the Ultra offers a customizable remote complete with a headphone jack, giving your wife access to easy wireless audio for binging after you've started snoring.

$98 at Amazon

41. For the mom who's too busy to plan dinner: Home Chef

Home Chef is our favorite meal delivery service for so many reasons.

Cooking dinner is time consuming enough, but actually deciding what you want to eat is a headache itself. Save Mom time deciding what's on the menu with a subscription to Home Chef. It's our favorite meal delivery kit because it has unique meal options and fresh ingredients that she'll love cooking each week. Bonus points if you cook the meal for her on Mother's Day!

From $25 at Home Chef

42. For the mom who hates vacuuming: Eufy Robovac 11S

The Eufy 11S is our favorite affordable robot vacuum and you can get it for less than $150.

If running the vacuum every single day is Mom's least favorite chore, then gift her the next best thing to a cleaning service: a robot vacuum. That way all the little crumbs are picked up on a daily basis with zero effort on Mom's part. The Eufy Robovac 11S is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested because it has great pickup, isn't too noisy and has a thin design that allows it to slip under various nooks and crannies.

$140 at Amazon

43. For the mom who needs to relax: Gravity Blanket

Best gifts for mom 2020: Gravity Blanket

Sometimes moms just need a hug. Sometimes moms just need some alone time. The perfect solution? A relaxing weighted blanket that feels like a hug when it is draped over her body. The Gravity Blanket is our favorite weighted blanket because it adds the right amount of pressure and didn't overheat us while we slept.

$249 at Gravity

44. For the mom who loves to lounge: Adyrescia Knit Throw Blanket

Best Mother's Day gifts: throw blanket

This extra soft and cozy throw blanket is made of thick chenille yarn. We selected it as one of the best throw blankets of 2023 because it's beautiful, comfortable and comes in multiple sizes and colors, making it perfect for gifting on Mother's Day or any special occasion.

$60 at Amazon

45. For the new mom: Coach diaper bag

Best Mother's Day gifts 2023: Coach Baby Bag

For a new mom on the go, this sleek polished pebbled leather Coach diaper bag is a stylish alternative to a traditional diaper bag. It features plenty of pockets to store snacks, toys and supplies and even includes a changing pad that pulls out and can be wiped down easily.

$315 at Coach

46. For the mom on the go: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Best Valentine's Day gifts: Revlon Hair Dryer Brush

Mom might already have a hair dryer, but if it's not the Revlon One-Step, she's wasting precious time during her hair routine. This all-in-one hair dryer and brush brings hair from wet to straight and styled in less than 20 minutes—and it even works on curly hair. We put the Revlon to the test and were so impressed by the performance that we highly recommend it to anyone who ever needs to dry their hair.

$45 at Amazon

47. For the mom who loves her beauty sleep: Slip Silk Pillowcase

Keep your hair frizz and tangle-free with the Slip Silk Pillowcase.

Your mom's beauty sleep is important, and aside from waking up feeling refreshed, you can ensure she has a good hair day with a silk pillowcase. Slip makes a popular one with thousands of positive reviews. Not only does it feel super luxurious, but the material can reduce frizziness and prevent skin irritation. We tested silk pillowcases and found that they felt great on our skin, though the benefits of silk on our hair and skin was inconclusive.

$89 at Sephora

48. For the forgetful mom: Tile Mate

The Tile Mate helps you find your small home essentials lost in couch cushions and other mysterious spots.

Does your mom always rush everyone into the car, only to realize that she can't find her keys? Help her get to her destination without being late with the ingenious Tile Mate, a Bluetooth tracker for your keys or other frequently forgotten items. She can simply ping her keys from her phone to find her missing things in an instant.

$25 at Amazon

49. For the mom who has plans to travel: Rosetta Stone

Best gifts for mom 2020: Rosetta Stone

With travel on the rise, Mom might be ready to finally book that trip to Italy she's been dreaming about. Before she books her flight, help her brush up on the native language by gifting her with Rosetta Stone. It's one of our favorite language learning softwares and she can nail down French, Italian, Russian or pretty much any language. We found the service is easy to use, intuitive and ideal for beginners.

$12 per month at Rosetta Stone

50. For the mom who loves home workouts: Myxfitness Myx II

Myx II exercise bike review

Whether she likes working out or not, your mom has probably talked about getting an exercise bike. With the Myxfitness Myx II you'll not only gift Mom a high-quality piece of home gym equipment with great instructors and a stellar heart-rate training system, but we also found this bike to be the best value. Plus, you can hop on it when you visit your parents' house.

$1,399 at Myxfitness

