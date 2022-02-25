The 50 best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom

Best Mother's Day gifts

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother's Day is always a challenge to shop for. I mean, what do you give the woman who gave you life? For her special day, you can always go with the classic flower bouquet, or you can go above and beyond with something she'll truly cherish for the perfect gift. It's up to you.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

If you're struggling with Mother's Day gifts, don't worry. The shopping experts at Reviewed have tested a variety of lifestyle and home products for gift ideas that she's sure to love. From the magic pan that everyone is talking about to a personalized photo book, here are 50 Mother's Day gifts that she'll love this year. Psst: These work great for your mother-in-law, too.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the one who wears the same jewelry: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Best Mother's Day gifts: Diamond Dazzle Stik

Your mom wears the same diamond earrings and rings every single day, so naturally, they could use a touch up. You could pay to get them professionally cleaned, or you could gift her this nifty cleaning stick that's made to make gems shine. My mom uses this on all her jewelry and is seriously obsessed with the results. It works so well that it's earned more than 26,000 reviews on Amazon and has a 4.6-star rating.

Get the Diamond Dazzle Stik from Amazon for $6.64

2. For the mom in a rush: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Best Mother's Day gifts: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Mom might already have a great hair dryer, but how often does she complain about how long it still takes to dry her hair? Enter: the famous Revlon One-Step. This magical hair dryer brush brings hair from wet to straight and styled in less than 20 minutes—and it even works on curly hair. It's so popular that it has more than 185,000 reviews on Amazon. We put the Revlon to the test and were so impressed by the performance that we highly recommend it to anyone who ever needs to dry their hair. Plus, Mom will love how much time she'll save on her hair routine.

Story continues

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Amazon for $41.88

3. For the mom who loves flowers: A Bouqs subscription

Yes, flowers are a Mother's Day cliche, but you can go above and beyond with a subscription that deliver beautiful bouquets right to her door each month. With a Bouqs subscription you can do just that. Plus, who doesn't love flowers? Many Reviewed staffers are big fans of this service. In fact, I've gifted my mom several bouquets from here that she has absolutely adored.

Get a monthly subscription to Bouqs starting at $36/month

4. For the mom who loves to cook: Always Pan

Best Mother's Day gifts: Always Pan

If Mom struggles with digging through her pots and pans to make dinner, it'll be helpful to simplify her routine. Enter: the Always Pan, an ingenious piece of cookware that has eight functions. It can braise, sear, steam, strain, saute, fry, and boil, meaning Mom can reach for this whenever she cooks. We tested the Always Pan, and found that it had great performance that any home cook would love.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

5. For the mom who loves games: A personalized puzzle

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized puzzle

Puzzles are a great family activity, but they're even more sweet if you make a custom one featuring a family photo. With Minted, you can choose from several puzzle designs and 12-, 60-, and 252-piece options that are pretty enough to frame. Moms will love piecing together a wholesome memory and she'll make memories while doing so.

Get the Terracotta 252 Piece Custom Puzzle from Minted for $42

6. For the mom who loves candles: Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle

Best Mother's Day gifts: Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle

There are few scents out there that are better smelling than the Capri Blue Volcano Candle. It's fresh, floral, and smells just like an Anthropologie store. Even if your mom already has this candle, she love another as they come in so many pretty jars that can double as decor. You can't go wrong.

Get the Capri Blue Iridescent Jar Candle from Anthropologie for $25.60

7. For the mom who loves her sleep: Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Best Mother's Day gifts: Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

Finding the time to sleep is a gift itself for moms, so gift her something that will make catching ZZZs as comfortable as possible. The Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas are fan favorite jammies that are super soft and stylish. After seeing the pair I own, my mom wanted them for herself, so naturally, I'll be gifting her these this year.

8. For the mom who pulls out your family tree: AncestryDNA

Best Mother's Day gifts: AncestryDNA

Your mom loves telling stories about how your ancestors arrived via the Mayflower, so why not help her put her money where her mouth is? An AncestryDNA kit will help her pinpoint her roots and backup her story (or she'll just be upset if it didn't). It's the most popular DNA kit on the market with more than 18 million users, meaning she's more likely to get the most accurate results and might even find a long lost family member in the process.

Get AncestryDNA from Ancestry for $99

9. For the mom who loves their moniker: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Best Mother's Day gifts: Kate Spade Pendant Necklace

Jewelry doesn't have to be too flashy to make a statement. Case in point: the Kate Spade Initial Pendant Necklace. This simple gold charm flashes the first letter of their name and has "one in million" engraved on the back. It's super sweet and Mom will love it too.

Get the Kate Spade Pendant Necklace from Kate Spade for $58

10. For the mom who loves to lounge: Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets

Best Mother's Day gifts: Barefoot Dreams blanket

If it's good enough for Chrissy Teigen, it's good enough for your mom. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket is not only beloved by celebs, but it was also tested by Reviewed's style editor, who says it feels like wrapping yourself in a cloud. It has hundreds of positive reviews on Nordstrom and is available in a fun animal print, for the mom who's a little wild.

11. For the mom who's a vino: A Winc subscription

Best Mother's Day gifts: Winc subscription

If Mom loves her Bachelor and wine nights, then she'll appreciate a wine subscription that caters exactly to her tastes. With Winc, she'll be given personalized wine recommendations after taking a quiz. When we tried Winc, our tester found that that it consistently delivered high-quality wines and recommendations throughout the months—meaning she'll be able to keep the vino flowing month after month.

Get a Winc gift card starting at $60

12. For the mom on-the-go: Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass

Best Mother's Day gifts: Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass

When mom wants to take her wine on the go, like say, a nice beach walk, these insulated wine glasses will come in clutch. They come highly-rated for being made of a durable stainless steel and for keeping drinks cold for hours. That way her favorite rosé won't hit a lukewarm temperature.

Get the Corkcicle Triple-Insulated Stemless Glass from Amazon for $24.95

13. For the mom who hates vacuuming: Eufy Robovac 11S

Best Mother's Day gifts: Eufy RoboVac 11S

If running the vacuum every single day is Mom's least favorite chore, then gift her the next best thing to a cleaning service: a robot vacuum. That way a little 'bot can pick up the crumbs daily before she needs to go in for a deeper clean. The Eufy Robovac 11S is the best affordable robot vacuum we've ever tested because it has great pickup, isn't too noisy, and has a thin design that allows it to slip under various nooks and crannies.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S Robot Vacuum from Amazon for $219.99

14. For the mom who loves all things designer: A Michael Kors handbag

Best Mother's Day gifts: Michael Kors

Moms who can't resist adding a new handbag to their wardrobes will adore this wear-anywhere bag from Michael Kors, which has gold-toned hardware and a refined pebbled leather exterior. It also features adjustable shoulder straps, plenty of slip pockets and a zip-top closure to keep her phone, keys and wallet secure. You can also monogram it for free if she appreciates personalized gifts.

Get the Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Belted Satchel from Michael Kors for $198.67

15. For the mom who loves looking at old photos: A personalized photo book

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized photo book

There's nothing better than looking back on good memories, and any mom would adore a book of family photos. While you could scrapbook one, it's much easier to drag and drop photos with Artifact Uprising. You an choose from a variety of beautiful styles from hand-stamped, embossed hardcover books to the signature layflat album. Reviewers love how thick and high-quality the printed pages are, and it will definitely be a gift that lasts.

Get a custom photo book from Artifact Uprising starting at $15

16. For the bookworm mom: Kindle Paperwhite

Best Mother's Day gifts: Kindle Paperwhite

Whether she loves psychological thrillers or steamy romance novels, any mom who loves to read will appreciate a Kindle. That way she'll have access to thousands of titles at her fingertips and can easily bring books with her. The Kindle Paperwhite is the best Kindle we've ever tested because it's waterproof, has a ton of storage, and doesn't strain your eyes thanks to the e-ink used.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon for $129.99

17. For the mom who loves being cozy: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Cardigan

Best Mother's Day gifts: Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Cardigans are an essential piece of clothing. Not only do they help dress up an outfit, but they keep you warm, which Mom will appreciate. There are few cardigans out there as cozy as this one from Barefoot Dreams. It's called CozyChic for a reason. Both reviewers and my own mother love these cardigans, and your mom may never want to take it off.

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan from Nordstrom for $116

18. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Sugarfina gummies

Best Mother's Day gifts: ​Sugarfina gummies ​

Candy is always nice, but you can really wow Mom with these booze-infused treats. These bears are filled with rosé wine from Provence, which is the next best thing to getting her a bottle.

Get the Sugarfina Rosé All Day Bear, Set of 4 from Nordstrom for $36

19. For the home chef: Staub Dutch Oven

Best Mother's Day gifts: Staub Dutch Oven

If your mom doesn't already have one, get her the Staub Dutch oven. This piece of cookware is super versatile and can be used to make soups, simmer sauces, fry foods, saute vegetables, and so much more, making it perfect for any foodie. After testing several Dutch ovens, we found that the Staub beat out the coveted Le Creuset because it aced every cooking test and fit better on the stovetop. It comes in several glorious colors so choose wisely.

Get the Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte at Zwilling for $339.99

20. For the mom who's always prepared: Madewell Transport Tote

Best Mother's Day gifts: Madewell Transport Tote

Somehow moms always have exactly what you need when you need it. Whether it's a tissue, a bandage, or a water bottle—it seems like their purse is a blackhole of essentials. For a sturdy bag that will hold it all, get her the Madewell Transport Tote. One of our staff members owns it and raves that it's the perfect size for carrying all of her things, making it great for commuting and errands.

Get the Transport Tote from Madewell for $168

21. For the mom who's always learning: A MasterClass subscription

Best Mother's Day gifts: MasterClass

We should never stop learning, and what better way to brush up on cooking skills or get a new eye for interior design than with a celebrity-taught class. With MasterClass, Mom can learn how to chop cauliflower with Gordon Ramsay or learn how to start her memoir with Roxane Gay. Reviewed's editor-in-chief tried out the service and loved how the classes could be completed on his own time and that they were fun and engaging.

Get a MasterClass subscription for $15 a month

22. For the iced coffee lover: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Best Mother's Day gifts: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Does your mom sip iced coffee all year round even when the temperature dips below 0? If so, you can qualm her Starbucks habit with her very own cold brew coffee maker. This one from Takeya is the best cold brew coffee maker we've ever tested and many Reviewed co-workers are obsessed with it. It's intuitive to use, easy to clean (just toss it in the dishwasher), and makes a delicious cup time after time.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker from Amazon for $19.99

23. For the mom who likes to jam out: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds

Best Mother's Day gifts: Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless

Whether Mom prefers podcasts or her perfectly curated playlists, she deserves the best thing to listen to them. While Apple AirPods may win in popularity, after testing various wireless earbuds, we found that the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are the best. Yes, better than Apple AirPods. Aside from offering smooth and balanced sound and impressive active noise cancellation (ANC), they have a number of additional features like voice assistant. She'll be bragging about these the second she puts them on.

Get the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds from Amazon for $179.99

24. For the makeup aficionado: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror

Best Mother's Day gifts: DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror

While it may be tricky to get your mom the makeup she loves (it's hard to remember her exact shade!), you can get her a better way to apply it. The Deweisn Lighted Makeup Mirror is our favorite affordable makeup mirror because it provides perfect views (and multiple magnification) and lighting for optimal makeup application. It's not too expensive, but she'll absolutely adore this unique gift.

Get the DeWeisn Tri-Fold Lighted Mirror from Amazon for $22.98

25. For the zen mom: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

Best Mother's Day gifts: Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser

While Mom could just light a candle, she'll appreciate the ability to run relaxing scents like lavender and eucalyptus all day long through her essential oil diffuser. This one from Airomé is both pretty and portable, and we found that it could run for eight hours in our testing. That's why we named it the best essential oil diffuser. And your mom deserves the best, right?

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from Amazon for $34.59

26. For the mom who always asks for help: Echo Dot

Best Mother's Day gifts; Echo Dot

Does your mom always text you asking about the weather or mundane questions she could probably look up herself? If yes, you should get her a personal assistant—a.k.a. an Echo Dot. This entry-level smart speaker will answer all her questions as easy as saying "Hey, Alexa," can also play her favorite jams, and set reminders for her busy day. After testing it, we found that the 4th generation Dot has been packed with improved sound and aesthetics that she'll love.

Get the Echo Dot (4th Gen.) from Amazon for $29.99

27. For the busy mom: Instant Pot Ultra

Best Mother's Day gifts: Instant Pot Ultra

Between attending sports games, picking up kids from playdates and running errands, it's impressive that Mom still has time to make dinner. You can streamline her dinner-making process with the Instant Pot Ultra. It's the best pressure cooker we've ever tested and can make a meal in just 20 minutes, which will give her more time to relax. Plus, she's likely been talking about getting one anyway.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 from Amazon for $139.99

28. For the mom who needs a spa day: Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Best Mother's Day gifts: Ivation Foot Spa Massager

The next best thing to getting Mom a trip to the spa is getting her a foot bath—that way she can soak her tired feet whenever her heart desires. The Ivation Foot Spa Massager is our favorite foot spa because it has adjustable heating and includes massage rollers that really make you feel pampered. Mom definitely deserves this.

Get the Ivation Foot Spa Massager from Home Depot for $99.99

29. For the mom that's on the move: Fitbit Charge 4

Best Mother's Day gifts: Fitbit Charge 4

Moms are always on the move, whether it's running to the grocery store or getting in a quick pilates class. She can be more conscious about her steps with a fitness tracker and the Fitbit Charge 4 is our favorite one. It has several goals she'll love crushing, hourly movement reminders, sleep tracking and can track all her workouts. She'll wonder how she ever lived without it.

Get the Fitbit Charge 4 at Amazon for $98.95

30. For the mom who's on her feet all day: Ugg Scuffette II

Best Mother's Day gifts: Slippers

We're all spending more time at home these days, and even with the weather warming up, our floors are always still so cold. That's why mom will appreciate a pair of cozy slippers and Uggs shearling-lined ones are the best. Seriously, we tested them and found that the Ugg Scuffette II were our favorite. They're soft, cozy, sturdy to walk in, and Mom will love slipping into them each morning.

Get the Ugg Scuffette II from Nordstrom for $89.95

31. For the mom with a green thumb: A plant from The Sill

Best Mother's Day gifts: A plant from The Sill

While flowers are always a nice gesture for Mother's Day, you can get Mom a houseplant that will last much longer. We've tried out The Sill, a plant delivery service that ships plants straight to your door, and found that our new greens arrived safely and loved that they came with care instructions. Plus, they come prepotted, meaning less work for you.

Shop plants from The Sill

32. For the mom who loves the family together: Personalized Family Names Throw Pillow

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized Family Names Throw Pillow

Even if you can't get the entire family together for Mother's Day, you can display everyone's name on pillow, which mom will find super sweet. These customized canvas pillowcases are perfect to display in the living room, and reviewers rave about the high-quality and say they get many compliments on them.

Get the Personalized Family Names Throw Pillow from Etsy for $20.50

33. For the mom who needs to stay hydrated: Brita Water Bottle

Best Mother's Day gifts: Brita Water Bottle

Remembering to drink water can be hard for any busy mom, which is why a good water bottle is a great gift. The best water bottle we've ever tested is the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle. It offers incredible insulation for iced cold water all day long and has a built-in filter, so Mom can feel good about what she's drinking.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle at Amazon for $24.99

34. For the mom who likes to grill: ThermoWorks ThermoPop

Best Mother's Day gifts: ThermoWorks ThermoPop

A real home chef knows that the best way to get perfectly cooked meat is with a meat thermometer. It's a fact. So any grill-enthusiast mom will love getting the ThermoWorks ThermoPop, which is the best digital meat thermometer we've ever tested. It's incredibly speedy (it only took 3 seconds to read temperatures) and display rotates 360 degrees so she can see the temperature at any angle.

Get the ThermoWorks ThermoPop from ThermoWorks for $35

35. For the yogi mom: Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

Best Mother's Day gifts: Lululemon The Reversible Mat 5mm

If Mom has been working on her at-home flow during quarantine, then she'll definitely appreciate a thick yoga mat to do vinyasa with ease. The Reversible Mat from Lululemon is the best yoga mat we've ever tested. Not only does it come in so many pretty patterns, but it's no-slip grip and plushness makes it ideal for a variety of workouts like pilates and HIIT.

Get the The Reversible Mat 5mm at Lululemon for $88

36. For the mom who's a morning person: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Best Mother's Day gifts: Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe

Starting the morning in a robe with a cup of coffee is a total mom cliche, but we still approve of it. Upgrade her morning routine with the Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe, which is the best robe we've ever tested. It's the most comfortable of all the ones we tested—and it has pockets. It's the perfect way to relax in the morning before the chaos of the day ensues.

Get the Bliss Plush Robe from Nordstrom for $69

37. For the mom who loves her cuppa: A Sips by subscription

Best Mother's Day gifts: Sips by subscription

If your mom prefers tea over coffee, then she might want to add a few new tea blends into the mix. The easiest way to do that is with Sips by, a personalized tea subscription that she'll be excited to receive each month. We tried the service and were obsessed with it. While we didn't love every flavor, we found new brews and also new brands of favorite flavors like earl gray or mint green tea.

Get a subscription to Sips by for $16/month

38. For the mom who loves fried foods: Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

Best Mother's Day gifts: Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven

Air frying is one of the hottest cooking trends right now, and it's clear to see why. Who doesn't like to enjoy their favorite fried foods sans oil? While air fryers are great, they're more of a one trick pony, so you can give your mom a little more versatility with an air fryer toaster oven combo. This one from Cuisinart is our favorite multipurpose air fryer as it crisps up food just as well as other air fryers, but you can use it to toast or bake foods as well.

Get the Cuisinart AirFryer Toaster Oven from Amazon for $199.95

39. For the mom who's a HGTV fanatic: A Discovery+ subscription

Best Mother's Day gifts: Discovery+ subscription

Mom already gets lost watching House Hunters and Diners Drive-ins and Dives, but you can give her even more content with a Discovery+ subscription. My parents just activated theirs and they're already obsessed with the streaming service. With it, mom can watch favorites from Discovery Channel, the Food Network, TLC, and HGTV, and she'll find new series like Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines and Six Degrees with Mike Rowe. There's so much content taht she'll be able to methodically watch for hours on end.

Sign up for Discovery+ for $4.99/month

40. For the mom who hates planning dinner: Home Chef

Best Mother's Day gifts: Home Chef

Cooking dinner is time consuming enough, but actually decided what you want to eat is a headache itself. Save Mom time deciding what's on the menu with a subscription to Home Chef. It's our favorite meal delivery kit because it has unique meal options and fresh ingredients that she'll love cooking each week. But bonus points if you cook the meal for her.

Get Home Chef starting at $9.95 per serving

41. For the mom who needs to relax: Gravity Blanket

Best Mother's Day gifts: Gravity Blanket

Moms go through a lot each day, which is why they could use a big ole bear hug. But when you can't be there in person for some comfort, the next best thing is a relaxing weighted blanket. The Gravity Blanket is our favorite weighted blanket because it adds the right amount of pressure and didn't overheat us while we slept.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for $195

42. For the stylish mom: Superga 'Cotu' Sneaker

Best Mother's Day gifts: Superga Cuto Sneakers

The trendy mom will love a pair of Superga 'Cotu' Sneakers. These simple white kicks have been seen on celebrities like Kate Middleton and Hailey Bieber and go with pretty much any outfit. Warning: they do get dirty quite fast, but that's just part of the aesthetic.

Get the Superga 'Cotu' Sneaker from Nordstrom for $65

43. For the new mom: Nuna Rava Car Seat

Best Mother's Day gifts: Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat

New moms want the best for their baby, and the Rava Flame Retardant car seat is one of our readers favorites. It has a near-perfect 5-star rating on Nordstrom, with reviewers saying it’s long-lasting, easy to install and incredibly safe. She's already been eyeing it, so she'll love getting one for Mother's Day.

Get the Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat from Nordstrom for $449.95

44. For the mom who has plans to travel: Rosetta Stone

Best Mother's Day gifts: Rosetta Stone

Last year, Mom had to cancel her trip to Italy but with travel on the horizon, she's inching to book her flight. Before she does, help her brush up on the native language with Rosetta Stone. It's one of our favorite language learning softwares and she can nail down French, Italian, Russian, or pretty much any language. We found the service is easy to use, intuitive and ideal for beginners.

Get a Rosetta Stone subscription for $11.99/month

45. For the mom who misses studio workouts: Peloton

Whether she likes working out or now, your mom has probably talked about getting a Peloton. The fancy exercise bike is popular for a reason, it's really the best at-home studio bike you can own. After testing exercise bikes, the Peloton Bike+ took was the clear winner, but we still think the original Peloton Bike is a great choice if you want to spend a little less. Plus, you can use it too whenever you find yourself back at your parents' house.

Get the Peloton Bike+ starting at $2,495

46. For the sentimental mom: Personalized Family Print

Best Mother's Day gifts: Personalized Family Print

This customized family portrait will completely wow Mom—and you won't have to round up the whole gang for a photoshoot to do so. Just choose skin tones, hair, and clothing color for a lineup of your family, then insert your family name and the year it started, and artist Shelly Klein will create a lovely piece of art. It's cute, quirky, and super sentimental.

Get the Personalized Family Print from Uncommon Goods starting at $75

47. For the forgetful mom: Tile Mate

Best Mother's Day gifts: Tile Mate

Does your mom always attempt to corral everyone into the car, only to realize that she can't find her keys? Help her get to her destination without being late with the ingenious Tile Mate, a Bluetooth tracker for your keys or other frequently forgotten items. She can simply ping her keys from her phone to find her missing things in an instant.

Get the Tile Mate from Amazon for $24.99

48. For the mom who loves her beauty sleep: Slip Silk Pillowcase

Best Mother's Day gifts: Slip Silk Pillowcase

Your mom's beauty sleep is ever important and aside from walking up feeling refreshed, you can ensure her hair wakes up good with a silk pillowcase. Slip makes a popular one with thousands of positive reviews. Not only does it feel super luxurious, but the material can with frizziness and prevent skin irritation. We tested silk pillowcases and found that they felt great on our skin though the benefits on silk on our hair and skin was inconclusive.

Get the Slip Silk Pillowcase from Sephora for $89

49. For the mom who lives in leggings: Lululemon Align Leggings

Best Mother's Day gifts: Lululemon Align Leggings

If your mom exclusively lives in leggings then she'll be happy to receive a pair of Lululemon Align Leggings. They feel like slipping into butter and are some of the softest leggings out there. Our style editor, who's a yoga instructor and leggings enthusiast, says they're her favorite piece of clothing. These leggings are great for all activities from hiking to HIIT to running errands.

Get the Align Leggings from Lululemon for $98

50. For the mom with a sweet tooth: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Best Mother's Day gifts: Baked by Melissa cupcakes

Sometimes the best gifts are the ones your can eat. These mini cupcakes from Baked by Melissa make an amazing gift that any baked good connoisseur would love. We tried these bite-sized treats and were immediately obsessed. They're easy to eat and come in a variety of tasty flavors, like chocolate chip cookie dough, caramel apple pie, triple chocolate fudge, and mint chocolate chip. The company even sells gluten-free and vegan options, so moms with food aversions can be gifted them, too.

Get the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes from Baked by Melissa for $32

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The 50 best Mother's Day gifts of 2021- Thoughtful gifts for every type of mom