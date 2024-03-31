The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $300,000

cristianl / iStock.com

The median home value is now nearly $350,000, making homes unaffordable for many Americans. Fortunately, there are still major cities where you can find homes for under $300,000.

To find the 50 best cities to buy a home for under $300,000, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities where average home values remained below that threshold for the past year. Once these cities were identified, GOBankingRates ranked cities based on median household income, livability, crime rates, unemployment rates, percent of the population living below the poverty line and annual cost of living expenditures.

Based on these factors, these are the best cities for you if you have a homebuying budget of $300,000.

©Shutterstock.com

1. Midland, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,282

Livability score (out of 100): 78

Median household income: $90,448

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Aurora, Illinois

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $271,493

Livability score (out of 100): 71

Median household income: $85,943

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

©Shutterstock.com

3. Huntsville, Alabama

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $280,969

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $67,874

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

csfotoimages / Getty Images

4. Lexington, Kentucky

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,166

Livability score (out of 100): 87

Median household income: $66,087

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $213,370

Livability score (out of 100): 84

Median household income: $58,233

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $268,558

Livability score (out of 100): 84

Median household income: $67,846

Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Daydreambelieverme / Shutterstock.com

7. Des Moines, Iowa

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $188,385

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $62,378

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Kanokwalee Pusitanun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Pensacola, Florida

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $251,740

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $67,722

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $194,418

Livability score (out of 100): 76

Median household income: $66,895

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Clarksville, Tennessee

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $296,021

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $62,688

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Omaha, Nebraska

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $268,291

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $70,202

Unemployment rate: 3%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Sterling Heights, Michigan

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $283,957

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $75,381

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Pictured: Detroit

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

13. Greenville, South Carolina

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $290,072

Livability score (out of 100): 82

Median household income: $65,519

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Kansas City, Kansas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $171,726

Livability score (out of 100): 75

Median household income: $56,120

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

©Shutterstock.com

15. Hampton, Virginia

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $251,977

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $64,430

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

16. Odessa, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $210,861

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $71,293

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

LM Photos / Shutterstock.com

17. Tyler, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $243,231

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $63,056

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. El Paso, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $212,267

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $55,710

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Abilene, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $189,581

Livability score (out of 100): 75

Median household income: $59,254

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

20. Oklahoma City

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $197,113

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $64,251

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

johnw182 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Newport News, Virginia

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $267,317

Livability score (out of 100): 76

Median household income: $63,355

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Columbus, Ohio

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $244,947

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $62,994

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $255,480

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $61,634

Unemployment rate: 3%

19739110 / Shutterstock.com

24. Saint Paul, Minnesota

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $280,710

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $69,919

Unemployment rate: 3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Columbia, Missouri

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,796

Livability score (out of 100): 82

Median household income: $60,455

Unemployment rate: 3%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Greensboro, North Carolina

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $250,830

Livability score (out of 100): 83

Median household income: $55,051

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

©Shutterstock.com

27. Corpus Christi, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $215,070

Livability score (out of 100): 80

Median household income: $64,449

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

©Shutterstock.com

28. Pittsburgh

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $216,145

Livability score (out of 100): 84

Median household income: $60,187

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

©Library of Congress

29. Warren, Michigan

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $187,999

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $61,633

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Laredo, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $210,571

Livability score (out of 100): 73

Median household income: $60,928

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

31. Norfolk, Virginia

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $279,510

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $60,998

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

32. Tallahassee, Florida

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $284,541

Livability score (out of 100): 85

Median household income: $52,899

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Indianapolis

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $219,987

Livability score (out of 100): 76

Median household income: $59,110

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Gimas / Shutterstock.com

34. Amarillo, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $191,950

Livability score (out of 100): 66

Median household income: $60,628

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. McAllen, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $214,677

Livability score (out of 100): 75

Median household income: $56,326

Unemployment rate: 6.4%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

36. Augusta, Georgia

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $166,120

Livability score (out of 100): 64

Median household income: $50,492

Unemployment rate: 3.7%

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Erie, Pennsylvania

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $159,510

Livability score (out of 100): 82

Median household income: $43,135

Unemployment rate: 4%

Starcevic / Getty Images

38. Chicago

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $285,865

Livability score (out of 100): 78

Median household income: $71,673

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

mivod / Shutterstock.com

39. Mesquite, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $271,419

Livability score (out of 100): 69

Median household income: $69,649

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com

40. Killeen, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $224,573

Livability score (out of 100): 63

Median household income: $57,086

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $228,827

Livability score (out of 100): 85

Median household income: $46,654

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Akron, Ohio

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $115,840

Livability score (out of 100): 81

Median household income: $46,596

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

43. Lubbock, Texas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $205,783

Livability score (out of 100): 78

Median household income: $58,734

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Ocala, Florida

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $273,458

Livability score (out of 100): 71

Median household income: $50,618

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. San Antonio

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $259,225

Livability score (out of 100): 80

Median household income: $59,593

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $263,393

Livability score (out of 100): 78

Median household income: $52,449

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Wichita, Kansas

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $183,693

Livability score (out of 100): 68

Median household income: $60,712

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Columbia, South Carolina

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $223,872

Livability score (out of 100): 79

Median household income: $54,095

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Kansas City, Missouri

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $225,136

Livability score (out of 100): 78

Median household income: $65,256

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Roanoke, Virginia

Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $245,338

Livability score (out of 100): 74

Median household income: $51,523

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Methodology: To find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $300,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from February 2023 to February 2024 did not go above $300,000 and had an average during that same period below $300,000, according to Zillow’s February 2024 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income, as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for January 2024; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line, sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $300,000