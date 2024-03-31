Advertisement
The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $300,000

Gabrielle Olya
·10 min read
cristianl / iStock.com
cristianl / iStock.com

The median home value is now nearly $350,000, making homes unaffordable for many Americans. Fortunately, there are still major cities where you can find homes for under $300,000.

To find the 50 best cities to buy a home for under $300,000, GOBankingRates analyzed the 100 most populous cities where average home values remained below that threshold for the past year. Once these cities were identified, GOBankingRates ranked cities based on median household income, livability, crime rates, unemployment rates, percent of the population living below the poverty line and annual cost of living expenditures.

Based on these factors, these are the best cities for you if you have a homebuying budget of $300,000.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Midland, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,282

  • Livability score (out of 100): 78

  • Median household income: $90,448

  • Unemployment rate: 2.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Aurora, Illinois

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $271,493

  • Livability score (out of 100): 71

  • Median household income: $85,943

  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

3. Huntsville, Alabama

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $280,969

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $67,874

  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

4. Lexington, Kentucky

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,166

  • Livability score (out of 100): 87

  • Median household income: $66,087

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $213,370

  • Livability score (out of 100): 84

  • Median household income: $58,233

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Lincoln, Nebraska

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $268,558

  • Livability score (out of 100): 84

  • Median household income: $67,846

  • Unemployment rate: 2.4%

Daydreambelieverme / Shutterstock.com
Daydreambelieverme / Shutterstock.com

7. Des Moines, Iowa

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $188,385

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $62,378

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Kanokwalee Pusitanun / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kanokwalee Pusitanun / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Pensacola, Florida

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $251,740

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $67,722

  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $194,418

  • Livability score (out of 100): 76

  • Median household income: $66,895

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $296,021

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $62,688

  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Omaha, Nebraska

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $268,291

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $70,202

  • Unemployment rate: 3%

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Sterling Heights, Michigan

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $283,957

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $75,381

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Pictured: Detroit

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

13. Greenville, South Carolina

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $290,072

  • Livability score (out of 100): 82

  • Median household income: $65,519

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Kansas City, Kansas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $171,726

  • Livability score (out of 100): 75

  • Median household income: $56,120

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

15. Hampton, Virginia

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $251,977

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $64,430

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

16. Odessa, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $210,861

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $71,293

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

LM Photos / Shutterstock.com
LM Photos / Shutterstock.com

17. Tyler, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $243,231

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $63,056

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. El Paso, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $212,267

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $55,710

  • Unemployment rate: 4.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Abilene, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $189,581

  • Livability score (out of 100): 75

  • Median household income: $59,254

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

20. Oklahoma City

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $197,113

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $64,251

  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%

johnw182 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
johnw182 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Newport News, Virginia

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $267,317

  • Livability score (out of 100): 76

  • Median household income: $63,355

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TrentGarverick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Columbus, Ohio

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $244,947

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $62,994

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $255,480

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $61,634

  • Unemployment rate: 3%

19739110 / Shutterstock.com
19739110 / Shutterstock.com

24. Saint Paul, Minnesota

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $280,710

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $69,919

  • Unemployment rate: 3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Columbia, Missouri

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $288,796

  • Livability score (out of 100): 82

  • Median household income: $60,455

  • Unemployment rate: 3%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Greensboro, North Carolina

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $250,830

  • Livability score (out of 100): 83

  • Median household income: $55,051

  • Unemployment rate: 4.1%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

27. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $215,070

  • Livability score (out of 100): 80

  • Median household income: $64,449

  • Unemployment rate: 4.5%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

28. Pittsburgh

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $216,145

  • Livability score (out of 100): 84

  • Median household income: $60,187

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

©Library of Congress
©Library of Congress

29. Warren, Michigan

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $187,999

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $61,633

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Laredo, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $210,571

  • Livability score (out of 100): 73

  • Median household income: $60,928

  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com
Kate Scott / Shutterstock.com

31. Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $279,510

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $60,998

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

32. Tallahassee, Florida

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $284,541

  • Livability score (out of 100): 85

  • Median household income: $52,899

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Indianapolis

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $219,987

  • Livability score (out of 100): 76

  • Median household income: $59,110

  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Gimas / Shutterstock.com
Gimas / Shutterstock.com

34. Amarillo, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $191,950

  • Livability score (out of 100): 66

  • Median household income: $60,628

  • Unemployment rate: 3.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. McAllen, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $214,677

  • Livability score (out of 100): 75

  • Median household income: $56,326

  • Unemployment rate: 6.4%

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

36. Augusta, Georgia

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $166,120

  • Livability score (out of 100): 64

  • Median household income: $50,492

  • Unemployment rate: 3.7%

drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto
drnadig / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Erie, Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $159,510

  • Livability score (out of 100): 82

  • Median household income: $43,135

  • Unemployment rate: 4%

Starcevic / Getty Images
Starcevic / Getty Images

38. Chicago

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $285,865

  • Livability score (out of 100): 78

  • Median household income: $71,673

  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%

mivod / Shutterstock.com
mivod / Shutterstock.com

39. Mesquite, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $271,419

  • Livability score (out of 100): 69

  • Median household income: $69,649

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com
Giorgia Basso / Shutterstock.com

40. Killeen, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $224,573

  • Livability score (out of 100): 63

  • Median household income: $57,086

  • Unemployment rate: 4.5%

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

41. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $228,827

  • Livability score (out of 100): 85

  • Median household income: $46,654

  • Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Akron, Ohio

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $115,840

  • Livability score (out of 100): 81

  • Median household income: $46,596

  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

43. Lubbock, Texas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $205,783

  • Livability score (out of 100): 78

  • Median household income: $58,734

  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Ocala, Florida

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $273,458

  • Livability score (out of 100): 71

  • Median household income: $50,618

  • Unemployment rate: 4.2%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. San Antonio

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $259,225

  • Livability score (out of 100): 80

  • Median household income: $59,593

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $263,393

  • Livability score (out of 100): 78

  • Median household income: $52,449

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Wichita, Kansas

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $183,693

  • Livability score (out of 100): 68

  • Median household income: $60,712

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Columbia, South Carolina

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $223,872

  • Livability score (out of 100): 79

  • Median household income: $54,095

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tory Garcia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $225,136

  • Livability score (out of 100): 78

  • Median household income: $65,256

  • Unemployment rate: 3.3%

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Roanoke, Virginia

  • Average home value (February 2023 to February 2024): $245,338

  • Livability score (out of 100): 74

  • Median household income: $51,523

  • Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Methodology: To find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $300,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from February 2023 to February 2024 did not go above $300,000 and had an average during that same period below $300,000, according to Zillow’s February 2024 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income, as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100, sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000 residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for January 2024; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line, sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 28, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $300,000

