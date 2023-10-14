50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

For many of us, the town we retire to isn’t hard to work out. After all, living near to family and friends is often one of the most important elements of what most people envision for their golden years. And, for that matter, a lot of people won’t want to part ways with a town or region they’ve called home for decades.

However, many others are happy to use retirement as a chance to relocate. Sometimes it’s a matter of seeking out a warmer climate, whereas others might just want to trade the high cost of living and fast pace of a major city for somewhere better suited to living on a fixed income.

Regardless of why you might want to move, though, it’s important to carefully consider your desired landing spot. If you want your nest egg to last, you have to plan carefully around certain expenditures like the annual cost of living or consider what it will cost should you need to hire a home healthcare worker for you or your spouse.

That’s why GOBankingRates put together a study of which cities and towns are best suited for retirement. Taking the 100 municipalities with the highest percentage of the population ages 65 or over, the study scored each location on a number of different factors to determine which are the best — and worst — towns for retirement.

lunamarina / Shutterstock.com

Best Retirement Towns

The best retirement towns for this study needed to have a large population of senior citizens, lower-than-average costs for living and purchasing a house, low costs for specialized types of senior care like a home health aide, low or no taxes on retirement and/or Social Security income and a low crime rate.

GOBankingRates determined the 100 towns with the highest percentage of senior citizens in its population and scored each town on those metrics before coming up with a final ranking. Here are the 25 best retirement towns in the U.S.

©Shutterstock.com

25. North Fort Myers, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 46.1%

Median list price: $339,835.52

Annual cost of living: $21,693.18

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. Mountain Home, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.3%

Median list price: $199,387.81

Annual cost of living: $18,341.07

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Hudson, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older : 42.2%

Median list price : $315,857.40

Annual cost of living: $20,124.17

Jillian Cain Photography / Shutterstock.com

22. Tavares, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 35.4%

Median list price: $322,847.78

Annual cost of living: $19,812.13

Davel5957 / Getty Images

21. Sun City West, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 85.7%

Median list price: $394,427.95

Annual cost of living: $18,838.02

TerryJ / Getty Images

20. Naples, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 52.9%

Median list price: $698,637.47

Annual cost of living: $20,963.04

Photoladybug / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Port Charlotte, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 32.7%

Median list price: $332,883.26

Annual cost of living: $19,079.62

Pola Damonte / Shutterstock.com

18. Marco Island, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 57.1%

Median list price: $1,482,916.42

Annual cost of living: $20,805.26

BernieCB / Flickr.com

17. Estero, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 50.7%

Median list price: $572,062.23

Annual cost of living: $21,907.23

©Shutterstock.com

16. Sebastian, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 34.8%

Median list price: $357,285.47

Annual cost of living: $19,369.71

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Wildwood, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 38.6%

Median list price: $292,521.91

Annual cost of living: $19,327.46

Nelson Sirlin / Shutterstock.com

14. Punta Gorda, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 50.4%

Median list price: $432,972.84

Annual cost of living: $19,329.48

Ken Badgley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Lady Lake, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 51.6%

Median list price: $333,111.89

Annual cost of living: $19,907.13

Ken Bosma / Wikimedia Commons

12. Green Valley, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 80.0%

Median list price: $315,907.86

Annual cost of living: $17,886.64

Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com

11. Venice, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 61.0%

Median list price: $496,540.50

Annual cost of living: $19,923.98

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Georgetown, Texas

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.8%

Median list price: $470,498.64

Annual cost of living: $19,460.64

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Bella Vista, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 31.7%

Median list price: $322,770.01

Annual cost of living: $18,334.09

Jim Schwabel / Shutterstock.com

8. Englewood, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 57.5%

Median list price: $405,112.35

Annual cost of living: $19,863.94

Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0 / Larry D. Moore CC BY-SA 3.0

7. Fredericksburg, Texas

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 31.7%

Median list price: $538,817.22

Annual cost of living: $19,679.25

6. Pinehurst, North Carolina

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 39.5%

Median list price: $499,175.48

Annual cost of living: $20,308.87

Rick Ray / Flickr.com

5. Fairview, Texas

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 29.5%

Median list price: $650,060.51

Annual cost of living: $19,788.72

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

4. Sun City Center, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 68.0%

Median list price: $353,368.79

Annual cost of living: $19,659.58

Pictured: Tampa, Florida

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. Foley, Alabama

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 30.7%

Median list price: $296,232.01

Annual cost of living: $21,011.87

Pictured: Mobile, Alabama

Wildnerdpix / Shutterstock.com

2. Hot Springs Village, Arkansas

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 63.3%

Median list price: $289,418.19

Annual cost of living: $18,838.39

Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock.com

1. The Villages, Florida

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 85.7%

Median list price: $418,926.15

Annual cost of living: $19,628.82

nikitsin.smugmug.com / Shutterstock.com

Worst Retirement Towns

Of course, attractive retirement destinations can be a double-edged sword. High costs and high taxes are bound to eat away at your nest egg quickly, especially if you have to spend a large chunk of it to buy your new home.

Sherry Little Fawn S / Shutterstock.com

25. Malibu, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.9%

Median list price: $3,835,224

Annual cost of living: $19,394.73

Todd A. Merport / Shutterstock.com

24. Walnut Creek, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 29.6%

Median list price : $1,435,836

Annual cost of living: $22,507.98

David Rigg / Getty Images

23. Newport, Oregon

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 27.6%

Median list price: $387,998

Annual cost of living: $18,849.45

22. Anacortes, Washington

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.5%

Median list price: $698,345

Annual cost of living: $18,286.36

AlessandraRC / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Grass Valley, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.7%

Median list price: $513,270

Annual cost of living: $22,340.27

Pictured: Lagoon Valley Park

miroslav_1 / Getty Images

20. Palm Springs, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 32.4%

Median list price: $1,055,350

Annual cost of living: $18,735.04

©Arizona Stronghold Vineyards

19. Cottonwood, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 33.5%

Median list price: $381,586

Annual cost of living: $22,818.57

Eisenlohr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Morro Bay, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.5%

Median list price: $948,862

Annual cost of living: $20,332.68

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

17. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 30.0%

Median list price: $3,020,040

Annual cost of living: $19,425.69

©Shutterstock.com

16. Port Townsend, Washington

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 36.6%

Median list price: $606,348

Annual cost of living: $17,129.11

©Shutterstock.com

15. Sonoma, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 32.6%

Median list price: $1,017,937

Annual cost of living: $21,437.69

miroslav_1 / Getty Images

14. Palm Desert, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 35.9%

Median list price: $637,237

Annual cost of living: $18,568.95

steve estvanik / Shutterstock.com

13. Rancho Mirage, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 50.%

Median list price: $1,099,770

Annual cost of living: $18,502.58

4kodiak / Getty Images

12. Bullhead City, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 29.1%

Median list price: $311,893

Annual cost of living: $22,635.41

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

11. Seal Beach, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 41.6%

Median list price: $1,449,290

Annual cost of living: $19,040.06

welcomia / Shutterstock.com

10. La Quinta, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 29.1%

Median list price: $773,457

Annual cost of living: $18,469.52

sainaniritu / Getty Images

9. Ocean City, New Jersey

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 34.2%

Median list price: $1,193.688

Annual cost of living: $20,389.00

Steve Minkler / Shutterstock.com

8. Banning, California

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.3%

Median list price: $396,797

Annual cost of living: $18,652.52

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Melville, New York

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 27.9%

Median list price: $767,494

Annual cost of living: $23,739.56

Jake Vacek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Payson, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 37.6%

Median list price: $425,692

Annual cost of living: $20,398.56

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 34.0%

Median list price: $474,408

Annual cost of living: $22,890.65

CircleEyes / Getty Images

4. Prescott Valley, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.5%

Median list price: $445,271

Annual cost of living: $22,743.37

Althom / Getty Images

3. Prescott, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 39.9%

Median list price : $597,374

Annual cost of living: $22,880.41

Embry-Riddle Prescott / Wikimedia Commons

2. Chino Valley, Arizona

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 28.8%

Median list price: $471,326

Annual cost of living: $22,893.05

*Pictured: Prescott, Arizona

demerzel21 / iStock.com

1. Ridge, New York

Percentage of the population 65 and older: 30.3%

Median list price: $452,066

Annual cost of living: $23,550.68

Jake Arky contributed to this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found the 50 Best (And Worst) Retirement towns in America by analyzing the top 100 towns with a population between 10,000 and 100,000, that also had the (1) highest percentage of its population aged 65 years and older, as sourced from the United states census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey 5-year estimates. GOBankingRates then analyzed those 100 cities across the following factors: (2) violent and property crimes per 1,000 residents in the given city, sourced from NeighborhoodScout; (3) the home value average for 2023 as sourced from Zillow’s May 2023 data; GOBankingRates then took the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey’s annual expenditures for a consumer unit 65 years and older in terms of Grocery (“food at home”), Healthcare, Utilities (“Utilities, fuels and public services”), and Transportation (gas, other fuels & motor oils” + “other vehicle expenses”). These annual expenditures were then factored out for each city using Sperling’s Best Places Cost of Living Indices and combined to give a (4) total annual Cost of Living Expenditure for each city; (5) Taxes on Social Security Benefits (Y/N) sourced from AARP; (6) Taxes on Retirement income (Y/N) sourced from Forbes; (7) the annual cost of an adult day health care service, available on the state level; (8) the annual cost of Homemaker services, available on the state level; and (9) the annual cost of a Home Health aide, available on the state level, all sourced from Genworth’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey. These 9 factors were then scored, with a lower score being better, and once each category was scored, all the scores were added together to determine the best (and worst) towns in America for retirees. All research was conducted and up to date on June 14, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns