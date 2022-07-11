50 brands giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Over the past few months, we've all likely felt the impact of the coronavirus (COVIID-19) pandemic. But some have felt it more than others, whether it's the essential workers and healthcare providers who put their lives on the line every day to protect others, the small businesses struggling to stay afloat, or the people who have lost their jobs and are experiencing financial hardship. To help those in need, many retailers have committed to giving back to their local and global communities.

Some, like Under Armour and Nordstrom, have pivoted their factories to start producing personal protective equipment (PPE). Others, like Crocs and Nike, have donated thousands of shoes to those on the frontlines. And others, like New Balance and The North Face, have pledged millions of dollars to COVID-19 relief efforts both in the U.S. and around the world.

Our team at Reviewed is passionate about products that you can feel good about buying. That's why we've rounded up 50 of the most popular retailers that are currently giving back during the pandemic that you can shop online right now.

1. Adidas

Adidas

Adidas is producing 18,000 face shields per week for healthcare workers and has donated 100,000 masks to medical communities across the world along with $3.25 million to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and $1.35 million to the China Youth Development Foundation.

Shop at Adidas

2. Aerosoles

Aerosoles

Not only is Aerosoles donating pairs of shoes to healthcare and other essential workers, but the brand is donating 10% of the proceeds from its Share the Love collection to Feeding America.

Shop at Aerosoles

3. Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia

For each mask purchased, Alice + Olivia will donate one to communities in need. Plus, $1 from every mask (which Reviewed's apparel expert tested for herself) sold will be donated to Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign.

Story continues

Shop at Alice + Olivia

4. Allbirds

Allbirds

As part of Allbirds' “Better Together” campaign, if you buy a pair of shoes, you can choose to donate a pair to healthcare workers, too. So far, the retailer has given over $500,000 worth of the shoes that one of our writers says are some of the most comfortable sneakers she's ever worn.

Shop at Allbirds

5. Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Anthropologie has partnered with Sanctuary and Merci Handy to donate over 70,000 masks, and 14,000 hand sanitizers to healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Shop at Anthropologie

6. Backcountry

Backcountry

Outdoor retailer Backcountry has donated over $77,000 to homeless shelters and frontline workers in New York City and Salt Lake City and 9,000 masks to the NYC Department of Homeless Services.

Shop at Backcountry

7. Billie

Billie

Billie is currently allocating 1% of its proceeds to food banks across America that are serving those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Our Reviewed editors are obsessed with both the quality and convenience of Billie razors.

Shop at Billie

8. Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch

Boll & Branch has donated nearly 8,000 pillows and mattresses to emergency medical operations in New York and emergency homeless shelters in Pennsylvania and Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shop at Boll & Branch

9. Carhartt

Carhartt

Carhartt—which makes our favorite work gloves—has redirected its factories in Kentucky and Tennessee to make 50,000 gowns and 2.5 million masks for frontline medical workers.

Shop at Carhartt

10. Casetify

Casetify

Casetify is donating 100% of the proceeds from its popular UV sanitizer device to GlobalGiving's Coronavirus Relief Fund, which sends medical responders, essential supplies, and food to communities in need. In addition, for every reusable face mask sold, Casetify will give an FDA-approved surgical mask to a healthcare worker (so far, the retailer has donated over 35,000 masks!).

Shop at Casetify

11. Chewy

Chewy

Chewy is partnering with GreaterGood.org to donate more than $3 million to animal welfare organizations severely affected by the economic impact of the disease for pet food, healthcare supplies, and other essential products.

Shop at Chewy

12. Coach

Coach

Coach has donated over $4 million to COVID-19 relief charities and over $3.5 million worth of product to healthcare workers. The retailer is also matching North America employee donations (up to $10,000 per employee) to COVID-19 response efforts.

Shop at Coach

13. Corkcicle

Corkcicle

To help support small businesses in need, Corkcicle is offering "“Support My Local Store” at checkout, where you can choose the business of your choice and Corkcicle will send them a check based on your purchase.

Shop at Corkcicle

14. Crocs

Crocs

Crocs has pledged to donate 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to medical professionals in response to coronavirus. You can also opt to donate a pair of workwear Crocs for 30% off, too. (I personally own a pair and wear them all the time!)

Shop at Crocs

15. Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover

Known for its stylish bags (for both men and women), Dagne Dover is donating 10% of the proceeds from every sale to the charity of your choice (the CDC Foundation, Feeding America, or Save the Children).

Shop at Dagne Dover

16. DoorDash

DoorDash has donated $500,000 toward the Global Fund's COVID-19 Response and partnered with (RED) to raise awareness and money for coronavirus relief efforts with limited edition merchandise and special events.

Order from DoorDash

17. DSW

DSW partnered with Reebok and Camuto Group to donate over 100,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers and families impacted by the pandemic.

Shop at DSW

18. Dyson

Dyson

Dyson is producing 15,000 of its new CoVent ventilator for COVID-19 patients in need and will donate 5,000 to international efforts to tackle the pandemic. Wondering if Dyson products are worth the splurge? Most likely yes—its cordless vacuums are the best ones we've ever tested in the Reviewed labs.

Shop at Dyson

19. Eddie Bauer

Seattle-based Eddie Bauer shifted its production to start making N95 and surgical masks. The retailer pledged to donate over 20,000 masks to communities in need in the Washington area.

Shop at Eddie Bauer

20. Everlane

Everlane

If you shop Everlane's 100% Human Collection line, the brand will donate 100% of the proceeds to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. Also, for every pack of masks sold, Everlane will give 10% of the profits to the ACLU.

Shop at Everlane

21. Fanatics

Fanatics

Fanatics is using the polyester mesh fabric it usually uses for jerseys to make masks and gowns instead. These will be donated to hospitals in Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey.

Shop at Fanatics

22. Frye

Frye

For every Hope Crossbody sold, Frye will donate $100 to Feeding America to support food banks across the country. You can also donate directly through Frye with every $1 donation equaling 10 meals.

Shop at Frye

23. Good American

Good American

Khole Kardashian’s clothing brand, Good American, is donating a portion of profits to Baby2Baby, which provides children living in poverty with the necessities they need in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, 100% of the proceeds from its Good Mama sweatshirt will go to Baby2Baby.

Shop at Good American

24. H&M

H&M

Besides pivoting its factories produce PPE, H&M has donated over 70,000 products to the Children’s Defense Fund, The Los Angeles LGBT Center, GLAM4GOOD, and the Nashville Rescue Mission. And for every $60 spent on hm.com, $10 will be donated to COVID-19-related charities.

Shop at H&M

25. Home Depot

Home Depot

The Home Depot stopped selling all of its N95 masks in stores and instead donated them to hospitals and healthcare providers along with millions of dollars worth of personal protective equipment.

Shop at Home Depot

26. Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss has dedicated its clothing production site to manufacture 180,000 face masks which are being donated to various public facilities. Additionally, 20% of its US sales will be donated to the American Red Cross up to $100,000.

Shop at Hugo Boss

27. Joann

Joann

Joann has provided over 200 million masks to frontline workers through its "Make to Give" initiative, where the retailer gave away free sewing kits to employees and customers to make their own masks to be donated.

Shop at Joann

28. Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott is giving 50% of the proceeds from each Everlyne Bracelet sold to Feeding America and is donating scrap materials to volunteer groups to make masks fo healthcare workers.

Shop at Kendra Scott

29. Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi

High-end headband brand Lele Sadoughi started making headbands with buttons to make wearing masks more comfortable for healthcare workers. The retailer has donated over 2,500 of the headbands so far along with $4,000 to Meals on Wheels in response to the pandemic.

Shop at Lele Sadoughi

30. Lively

Lively

Popular underwear brand Lively has donated over 30,000 of its famous bras to women in need across the country during the pandemic. One of our writers put the Lively bra and bralette to the test and likes that they're both cute and comfortable.

Shop at Lively

31. New Balance

New Balance

With the help of professional athletes, New Balance has donated over $1 million of shoes to frontline workers. The brand has also committed to $2 million in non-profit grants to support communities in need around the world.

Shop at New Balance

32. Nike

Nike

Nike has donated over $25 million to coronavirus relief efforts around the world to date including its production of PPE and its most recent donation of over 32,5000 sneakers to healthcare providers in the U.S.

Shop at Nike

33. Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Nordstrom teamed up with Kaas Tailored to have their Alterations teams in Washington, Oregon, Texas and California sew more than 100,000 masks that are being donated to Providence Health & Services.

Shop at Nordstrom

34. Otherland

Otherland

Instagramable candle company Otherland is donating 10% of its sales to local food banks in New York City with the code "SUNSHINE" at checkout.

Shop at Otherland

35. Parachute

Parachute

For every pack of Parachute face masks sold, the bedding brand will donate five masks to those in need through GetUsPPE and Safe Place for Youth. And Parachute sells more than sheets and blankets—it also makes this cult-favorite robe and this cozy pair of Madewell pajamas.

Shop at Parachute

36. PopSockets

PopSocket

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, PopSockets has created two new grip designs, Doctors without Borders and Feeding America. 100 percent of the profits for each PopGrip will be donated to the respective charity.

Shop at PopSockets

37. Purple

Purple

Purple—which makes one of the top mattresses in a box we've tested—is allotting 10% of net proceeds of every sale on its site to producing emergency mattresses for emergency medical operations and those on the front lines.

Shop at Purple

38. Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway

For every pack of Rent the Runway masks sold, the retailer will donate a 5-pack to a community in need through Project Renewal, a New York-based nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of homelessness. P.S. Our own Shopping Director has been a fan of Rent the Runway for years.

Shop at Rent the Runway

39. Rhone

Rhone

Rhone, the popular men's activewear brand, is donating 10% of all its profits to the Direct Relief Foundation, which is a humanitarian aid organization that works to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

Shop at Rhone

40. Rothy's

Rothys

Partnering with Mask Match, Rothy's (home to the wildly comfortable flat) has donated 100,000 non-medical masks to healthcare workers and organizations. The shoe retailer also committed $20,000 to Direct Relief to help provide protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns to hospitals.

Shop at Rothy's

41. Skims

Skims

Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, Skims, has donated $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts, split among the following charities: LA Regional Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. At Reviewed, we like Skims for certain basics, like the popular molded bra.

Shop at Skims

42. Summersalt

Summersalt

Summersalt is currently donating $15 from every order over $125 to No Kid Hungry to ensure that children are adequately fed during the pandemic. Psst: Summersalt makes one of the best face masks our experts have tested.

Shop at Summersalt

43. The Body Shop

The Body Shop

The Body Shop is donating 30,000 units of cleansing products, including soaps and body washes, to local shelters and senior communities throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Shop at The Body Shop

44. The North Face

The North Face

The North Face has donated over 60,000 pairs of gloves to healthcare workers in the U.S. and has also donated over $1 million to support outdoor communities across the world through its Explore Fund.

Shop at The North Face

45. Theragun

Theragun

Our Reviewed testers love the Theragun for its power and effectiveness at relieving soreness and knots—and the brand is now donating a portion of all sales to support Feeding America as well as similar charities across the globe. The company has a goal of donating 250,000 meals by providing 100 meals for each Theragun.

Shop at Theragun

46. Under Armour

Under Armour

Under Armour has done a lot to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic, including pledging a one million dollar donation to Feeding America and a one million dollar donation to Good Sports, to provide youth sports leagues with equipment and apparel. The company has also started manufacturing PPE like face masks, face shields, and specially equipped fanny packs.

Shop at Under Armour

47. Universal Standard

Universal Standard

Universal Standard has donated over $500,000 worth of its Foundation products (tanks, T-shirts, and bodysuits) to medical workers through its buy-one-give-one initiative.

Shop at Universal Standard

48. Wacoal

Wacoal

Lingerie brand Wacoal donated thousands of its popular Ultimate Comfort bra to healthcare workers in hospitals across the U.S.

Shop at Wacoal

49. Wayfair

Wayfair is one of our experts' favorite places to buy furniture online. In light of the pandemic, the retailer has donated thousands of pieces of furniture—including tray tables and mattresses—to hospitals across the country and has also teamed up with Feeding America to help those less fortunate.

Shop at Wayfair

50. Zappos

Zappos

Zappos has partnered with Crocs and its “A Free Pair for Healthcare” campaign to donate over 860,000 pairs of shoes to healthcare workers so far. Plus, the retailer has continued Soles4Souls, where customers can donate lightly used shoes to people in need, and has contributed financial donations to both Feeding America and the local Las Vegas Food Bank.

Shop at Zappos

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 50 brands giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic