50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.

Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.

That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.

Chris Tedesco / Honda

2023 Honda Passport

Starting MSRP: $41,400

Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498

Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Starting MSRP: $41,450

Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499

Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268

2023 Kia EV6

Starting MSRP: $42,600

Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513

Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747

©Ford

2023 Ford Mustang Mach E

Starting MSRP: $42,995

Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518

Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis

2023 Genesis GV70

Starting MSRP: $43,150

Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520

Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976

©Volvo

2023 Volvo XC60

Starting MSRP: $43,450

Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523

Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101

Fabian Kirchbauer / BMW AG

2023 BMW 3-Series

Starting MSRP: $43,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527

Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247

©FCA US LLC

2023 Ram 2500

Starting MSRP: $45,000

Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548

Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945

Uwe Fischer / BMW

2023 BMW X3

Starting MSRP: $56,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556

Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247

©Afla Romeo

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Starting MSRP: $46,575

Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561

Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403

©Audi

2023 Audi A5

Starting MSRP: $46,700

Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56

Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455

2023 Volvo V60

Starting MSRP: $48,000

Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588

Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330

©Genesis

2023 Genesis G80

Starting MSRP: $50,00

Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602

Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830

©BMW Group

2024 BMW i4

Starting MSRP: $52,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628

Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747

©Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

Starting MSRP: $54,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653

Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580

©2020 FCA US LLC

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Starting MSRP: $54,735

Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659

Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803

©Genesis

2023 Genesis GV80

Starting MSRP: $55,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672

Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247

©Volvo

2023 Volvo XC90

Starting MSRP: $56,000

Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674

Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330

DaimlerAG - Global Communication / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Starting MSRP: $56,750

Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683

Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642

©Audi

2023 Audi A6

Starting MSRP: $56,900

Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685

Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705

©Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

Starting MSRP: $57,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689

Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830

Jim Fets / GMC/Fets

2023 GMC Yukon

Starting MSRP: $57,400

Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691

Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913

Gyuszko-Photo / Shutterstock.com

2023 BMW M5

Starting MSRP: $57,900

Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697

Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121

©Volvo

2023 Volvo V90

Starting MSRP: $58,450

Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704

Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

Starting MSRP: $58,590

Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705

Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409

DREW PHILLIPS / Genesis Newsroom

2023 Genesis GV60

Starting MSRP: $59,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713

Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663

©Wikimedia Commons

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Starting MSRP: $59,974

Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722

Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985

©Porsche

2023 Porsche Macan

Starting MSRP: $60,900

Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733

Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371

WGM / BMW

2024 BMW X5

Starting MSRP: $65,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785

Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163

Audi Newsroom / Audi

2023 Audi A7

Starting MSRP: $70,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845

Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246

Ben Moon / Rivian

2023 Rivian R1T

Starting MSRP: $74,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901

Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162

Uwe Fischer / BMW Group

2024 BMW M3

Starting MSRP: $76,000

Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915

Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662

©2018 The Ford Motor Company

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

Starting MSRP: $76,775

Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924

Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985

©Porsche

2023 Porsche Cayenne

Starting MSRP: $79,200

Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954

Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995

©Cadillac

2023 Cadillac Escalade

Starting MSRP: $80,795

Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973

Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660

Mercedes / Mercedes

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53

Starting MSRP: $81,300

Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979

Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870

Ivan Kurmyshov / iStock.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63

Starting MSRP: $81,850

Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985

Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099

UWE FISCHER / BMW

2024 BMW X7

Starting MSRP: $81,900

Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986

Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120

©Stellantis Media

2023 Ram 1500 TRX

Starting MSRP: $84,555

Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018

Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226

Ford Media Center / Ford Media Center

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

Starting MSRP: $86,080

Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036

Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861

Porsche / Porsche

2023 Porsche Macan GTS

Starting MSRP: $86,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045

Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

Tramino / Getty Images

2024 BMW iX

Starting MSRP: $87,100

Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049

Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis Newsroom

2023 Genesis G90

Starting MSRP: $88,400

Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064

Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828

Porsche / Porsche

2023 Porsche Taycan

Starting MSRP: $90,900

Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094

Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869

Nick Dimbleby / Land Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

Starting MSRP: $107,400

Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293

Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743

Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Starting MSRP: $112,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting MSRP: $114,500

Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379

Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701

Audi MediaCenter / Audi MediaCenter

2024 Audi RS7

Starting MSRP: $127,800

Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539

Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242

2023 Lucid Air

Starting MSRP: $138,000

Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409

Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160

Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183

Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662

Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own