50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own

Laura Beck
·17 min read
Group4 Studio / Getty Images
Group4 Studio / Getty Images

Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.

Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.

That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.

Chris Tedesco / Honda
Chris Tedesco / Honda

2023 Honda Passport

  • Starting MSRP: $41,400

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai
David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Starting MSRP: $41,450

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268

2023 Kia EV6

  • Starting MSRP: $42,600

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747

©Ford
©Ford

2023 Ford Mustang Mach E

  • Starting MSRP: $42,995

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis
KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis

2023 Genesis GV70

  • Starting MSRP: $43,150

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976

©Volvo
©Volvo

2023 Volvo XC60

  • Starting MSRP: $43,450

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101

Fabian Kirchbauer / BMW AG
Fabian Kirchbauer / BMW AG

2023 BMW 3-Series

  • Starting MSRP: $43,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

2023 Ram 2500

  • Starting MSRP: $45,000

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945

Uwe Fischer / BMW
Uwe Fischer / BMW

2023 BMW X3

  • Starting MSRP: $56,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247

©Afla Romeo
©Afla Romeo

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

  • Starting MSRP: $46,575

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403

©Audi
©Audi

2023 Audi A5

  • Starting MSRP: $46,700

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455

2023 Volvo V60

  • Starting MSRP: $48,000

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330

©Genesis
©Genesis

2023 Genesis G80

  • Starting MSRP: $50,00

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830

©BMW Group
©BMW Group

2024 BMW i4

  • Starting MSRP: $52,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

  • Starting MSRP: $54,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580

©2020 FCA US LLC
©2020 FCA US LLC

2023 Jeep Wrangler

  • Starting MSRP: $54,735

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803

©Genesis
©Genesis

2023 Genesis GV80

  • Starting MSRP: $55,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247

©Volvo
©Volvo

2023 Volvo XC90

  • Starting MSRP: $56,000

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330

DaimlerAG - Global Communication / Mercedes-Benz
DaimlerAG - Global Communication / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

  • Starting MSRP: $56,750

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642

©Audi
©Audi

2023 Audi A6

  • Starting MSRP: $56,900

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

  • Starting MSRP: $57,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830

Jim Fets / GMC/Fets
Jim Fets / GMC/Fets

2023 GMC Yukon

  • Starting MSRP: $57,400

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913

Gyuszko-Photo / Shutterstock.com
Gyuszko-Photo / Shutterstock.com

2023 BMW M5

  • Starting MSRP: $57,900

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121

©Volvo
©Volvo

2023 Volvo V90

  • Starting MSRP: $58,450

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351

John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock / John Salangsang/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

2024 Cadillac Lyriq

  • Starting MSRP: $58,590

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409

DREW PHILLIPS / Genesis Newsroom
DREW PHILLIPS / Genesis Newsroom

2023 Genesis GV60

  • Starting MSRP: $59,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

  • Starting MSRP: $59,974

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985

©Porsche
©Porsche

2023 Porsche Macan

  • Starting MSRP: $60,900

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371

WGM / BMW
WGM / BMW

2024 BMW X5

  • Starting MSRP: $65,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163

Audi Newsroom / Audi
Audi Newsroom / Audi

2023 Audi A7

  • Starting MSRP: $70,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246

Ben Moon / Rivian
Ben Moon / Rivian

2023 Rivian R1T

  • Starting MSRP: $74,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162

Uwe Fischer / BMW Group
Uwe Fischer / BMW Group

2024 BMW M3

  • Starting MSRP: $76,000

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662

©2018 The Ford Motor Company
©2018 The Ford Motor Company

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor

  • Starting MSRP: $76,775

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985

©Porsche
©Porsche

2023 Porsche Cayenne

  • Starting MSRP: $79,200

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995

©Cadillac
©Cadillac

2023 Cadillac Escalade

  • Starting MSRP: $80,795

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660

Mercedes / Mercedes
Mercedes / Mercedes

2023 Mercedes-AMG E53

  • Starting MSRP: $81,300

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870

Ivan Kurmyshov / iStock.com
Ivan Kurmyshov / iStock.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63

  • Starting MSRP: $81,850

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099

UWE FISCHER / BMW
UWE FISCHER / BMW

2024 BMW X7

  • Starting MSRP: $81,900

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120

©Stellantis Media
©Stellantis Media

2023 Ram 1500 TRX

  • Starting MSRP: $84,555

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226

Ford Media Center / Ford Media Center
Ford Media Center / Ford Media Center

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor

  • Starting MSRP: $86,080

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861

Porsche / Porsche
Porsche / Porsche

2023 Porsche Macan GTS

  • Starting MSRP: $86,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

Tramino / Getty Images
Tramino / Getty Images

2024 BMW iX

  • Starting MSRP: $87,100

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286

KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis Newsroom
KELLY SERFOSS / Genesis Newsroom

2023 Genesis G90

  • Starting MSRP: $88,400

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828

Porsche / Porsche
Porsche / Porsche

2023 Porsche Taycan

  • Starting MSRP: $90,900

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869

Nick Dimbleby / Land Rover
Nick Dimbleby / Land Rover

2023 Land Rover Range Rover

  • Starting MSRP: $107,400

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743

Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun / Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz AG - Global Commun / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

  • Starting MSRP: $112,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993

Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz AG – Global Comm / Mercedes-Benz

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

  • Starting MSRP: $114,500

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701

Audi MediaCenter / Audi MediaCenter
Audi MediaCenter / Audi MediaCenter

2024 Audi RS7

  • Starting MSRP: $127,800

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242

2023 Lucid Air

  • Starting MSRP: $138,000

  • Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409

  • Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160

  • Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183

  • Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662

  • Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691

Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own