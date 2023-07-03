50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own
Cars are notoriously bad investments. On average, according to Kelley Blue Book, cars lose 60% of their value in the first five years they spend on the road.
Now, if you're the sort of person who likes to buy a car every other decade and squeeze out every last penny of that purchase, that might not be so big a concern. But for most people, it means the process of selling your used car can be downright depressing.
That's why GOBankingRates has taken a look at the models that offer the most cost-benefits to customers who lease instead of buy. By looking at the cost of your monthly payments for each and factoring in the interest costs of a basic car loan, the study identified which cars are best to lease and just how much you'll save over the course of the first five years by opting to lease instead of own.
2023 Honda Passport
Starting MSRP: $41,400
Total 5-year depreciation: $23,823
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $648
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,155
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $498
Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,907
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,247
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Starting MSRP: $41,450
Total 5-year depreciation: $23,851
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $649
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $47,212
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $499
Total lease payments over 5 years: $29,943
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,268
2023 Kia EV6
Starting MSRP: $42,600
Total 5-year depreciation: $24,513
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $667
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,522
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $513
Total lease payments over 5 years: $30,774
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,747
2023 Ford Mustang Mach E
Starting MSRP: $42,995
Total 5-year depreciation: $24,740
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $673
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $48,972
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $518
Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,060
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,912
2023 Genesis GV70
Starting MSRP: $43,150
Total 5-year depreciation: $24,830
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $675
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,148
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $520
Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,172
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $17,976
2023 Volvo XC60
Starting MSRP: $43,450
Total 5-year depreciation: $25,002
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $680
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,490
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $523
Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,388
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,101
2023 BMW 3-Series
Starting MSRP: $43,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $25,204
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $685
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $49,888
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $527
Total lease payments over 5 years: $31,641
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,247
2023 Ram 2500
Starting MSRP: $45,000
Total 5-year depreciation: $26,167
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $712
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $51,796
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $548
Total lease payments over 5 years: $32,851
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $18,945
2023 BMW X3
Starting MSRP: $56,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $26,585
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $723
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $52,622
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $556
Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,375
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,247
2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
Starting MSRP: $46,575
Total 5-year depreciation: $26,800
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $729
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,049
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $561
Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,646
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,403
2023 Audi A5
Starting MSRP: $46,700
Total 5-year depreciation: $26,872
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $731
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $53,192
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $56
Total lease payments over 5 years: $33,736
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $19,455
2023 Volvo V60
Starting MSRP: $48,000
Total 5-year depreciation: $28,081
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $764
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $55,583
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $588
Total lease payments over 5 years: $35,253
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,330
2023 Genesis G80
Starting MSRP: $50,00
Total 5-year depreciation: $28,771
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $783
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $56,950
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $602
Total lease payments over 5 years: $36,120
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $20,830
2024 BMW i4
Starting MSRP: $52,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $30,037
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $817
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $59,456
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $628
Total lease payments over 5 years: $37,709
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $21,747
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
Starting MSRP: $54,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $31,188
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $848
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $61,734
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $653
Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,154
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,580
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Starting MSRP: $54,735
Total 5-year depreciation: $31,496
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $857
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $62,343
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $659
Total lease payments over 5 years: $39,541
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $22,803
2023 Genesis GV80
Starting MSRP: $55,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $32,109
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $873
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,556
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $672
Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,310
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,247
2023 Volvo XC90
Starting MSRP: $56,000
Total 5-year depreciation: $32,224
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $876
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $63,784
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $674
Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,454
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,330
2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Starting MSRP: $56,750
Total 5-year depreciation: $32,655
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $888
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,639
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $683
Total lease payments over 5 years: $40,996
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,642
2023 Audi A6
Starting MSRP: $56,900
Total 5-year depreciation: $32,742
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $890
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $64,809
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $685
Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,105
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,705
2023 Chevrolet Suburban
Starting MSRP: $57,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $32,914
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $895
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,151
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $689
Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,321
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,830
2023 GMC Yukon
Starting MSRP: $57,400
Total 5-year depreciation: $33,029
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $898
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,379
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $691
Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,466
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $23,913
2023 BMW M5
Starting MSRP: $57,900
Total 5-year depreciation: $33,317
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $906
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $65,948
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $697
Total lease payments over 5 years: $41,827
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,121
2023 Volvo V90
Starting MSRP: $58,450
Total 5-year depreciation: $33,634
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $915
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,575
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $704
Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,224
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,351
2024 Cadillac Lyriq
Starting MSRP: $58,590
Total 5-year depreciation: $33,714
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $917
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $66,734
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $705
Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,325
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,409
2023 Genesis GV60
Starting MSRP: $59,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $34,065
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $926
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $67,429
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $713
Total lease payments over 5 years: $42,766
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,663
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning
Starting MSRP: $59,974
Total 5-year depreciation: $34,510
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $939
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $68,311
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $722
Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,325
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $24,985
2023 Porsche Macan
Starting MSRP: $60,900
Total 5-year depreciation: $35,043
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $953
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $69,365
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $733
Total lease payments over 5 years: $43,994
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $25,371
2024 BMW X5
Starting MSRP: $65,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $37,518
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,020
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $74,263
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $785
Total lease payments over 5 years: $47,100
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $27,163
2023 Audi A7
Starting MSRP: $70,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $40,395
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,099
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $79,958
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $845
Total lease payments over 5 years: $50,712
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $29,246
2023 Rivian R1T
Starting MSRP: $74,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $43,042
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,171
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $85,198
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $901
Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,036
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,162
2024 BMW M3
Starting MSRP: $76,000
Total 5-year depreciation: $43,732
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,189
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $86,564
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $915
Total lease payments over 5 years: $54,902
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,662
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor
Starting MSRP: $76,775
Total 5-year depreciation: $44,178
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,202
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $87,447
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $924
Total lease payments over 5 years: $55,462
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $31,985
2023 Porsche Cayenne
Starting MSRP: $79,200
Total 5-year depreciation: $45,574
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,239
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $90,209
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $954
Total lease payments over 5 years: $57,214
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $32,995
2023 Cadillac Escalade
Starting MSRP: $80,795
Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $973
Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,366
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,660
2023 Mercedes-AMG E53
Starting MSRP: $81,300
Total 5-year depreciation: $46,782
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,272
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $92,601
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $979
Total lease payments over 5 years: $58,731
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $33,870
2023 Mercedes-AMG C63
Starting MSRP: $81,850
Total 5-year depreciation: $47,098
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,281
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,228
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $985
Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,128
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,099
2024 BMW X7
Starting MSRP: $81,900
Total 5-year depreciation: $47,127
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,282
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $93,284
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $986
Total lease payments over 5 years: $59,165
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $34,120
2023 Ram 1500 TRX
Starting MSRP: $84,555
Total 5-year depreciation: $48,655
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,323
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $96,309
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,018
Total lease payments over 5 years: $61,083
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,226
2023 Ford Bronco Raptor
Starting MSRP: $86,080
Total 5-year depreciation: $49,533
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,347
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,046
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,036
Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,184
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $35,861
2023 Porsche Macan GTS
Starting MSRP: $86,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $49,947
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $98,866
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,045
Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,704
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286
2024 BMW iX
Starting MSRP: $87,100
Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,049
Total lease payments over 5 years: $62,921
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,286
2023 Genesis G90
Starting MSRP: $88,400
Total 5-year depreciation: $50,867
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,383
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $100,688
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,064
Total lease payments over 5 years: $63,860
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $36,828
2023 Porsche Taycan
Starting MSRP: $90,900
Total 5-year depreciation: $52,306
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,423
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $103,536
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,094
Total lease payments over 5 years: $65,666
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $37,869
2023 Land Rover Range Rover
Starting MSRP: $107,400
Total 5-year depreciation: $61,801
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,681
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $12,329
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,293
Total lease payments over 5 years: $77,586
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $44,743
2023 Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Starting MSRP: $112,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $64,908
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,765
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $128,480
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,358
Total lease payments over 5 years: $81,487
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $46,993
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Starting MSRP: $114,500
Total 5-year depreciation: $65,886
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $1,792
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $130,416
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,379
Total lease payments over 5 years: $82,715
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $47,701
2024 Audi RS7
Starting MSRP: $127,800
Total 5-year depreciation: $73,539
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,000
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $145,565
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,539
Total lease payments over 5 years: $92,323
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $53,242
2023 Lucid Air
Starting MSRP: $138,000
Total 5-year depreciation: $79,409
Monthly loan payments at 6.4% APR: $2,160
Total loan payments over 5 years with 20% down: $157,183
Monthly lease payments at 6.4% APR: $1,662
Total lease payments over 5 years: $99,691
Total savings over 5 years when you lease: $57,491
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cars That Are Better To Lease Than Own