The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To

John Csiszar
·11 min read
mbbirdy / iStock.com
mbbirdy / iStock.com

Escaping the daily grind and retiring to an exotic locale where you can spend your golden years exploring and enjoying a new setting might actually make your retirement nest egg go a lot further.

To assist in your retirement planning, GOBankingRates used Numbeo, an online pricing database, to identify 50 countries that are the cheapest in the world to live during retirement. The countries are ranked by four key affordability metrics, and each metric is measured against what you would find in New York City:

  • Cost-of-living index: Includes the costs of local goods and services, such as restaurants, groceries, transportation and utilities

  • Average rent: The typical rental price in the country

  • Groceries index: Includes typical grocery prices in the country

  • Local purchasing power index: Measures the relative purchasing power of a typical salary in that country; a lower purchasing power buys fewer goods, whereas a higher purchasing power buys more

The study also factored in the following quality-of-life metrics for each country:

  • Healthcare index: Includes estimates of the overall quality of the healthcare system, healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors and costs

  • Safety index: Measures the safety of the country on a scale of 0-100; a higher safety index indicates a safer country, whereas a lower safety index indicates a more dangerous country

  • Average temperature: The average annual temperature of the country based on the average annual temperature for major cities in the country

  • Peacefulness index rank: The level of peace in a country according to the Institute for Economics & Peace. The global peacefulness was weighted triple.

Based on a combination of these affordability and quality-of-life metrics, GOBankingRates' study found that the most affordable places to retire abroad were in the following 50 top-ranked countries. Places are listed in reverse order, with the most affordable place to retire abroad appearing last in the list.

While some countries might not seem significantly cheaper than the U.S., their healthcare, public safety and other metrics make them a relative bargain; even compared with some of the cheapest places to retire in America.

Last updated: Sept. 1, 2021

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

50. Cyprus

  • Cost-of-living index: 57.93

  • Purchasing power index: 57.41

  • Grocery cost index: 44.21

  • Healthcare quality index: 51.75

  • Safety index: 69.99

  • Peacefulness index rank: 63

  • Average annual temperature: 66.3

PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com
PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

49. United Kingdom

  • Cost-of-living index: 67.28

  • Purchasing power index: 91.73

  • Grocery cost index: 51.27

  • Healthcare quality index: 74.46

  • Safety index: 56.29

  • Peacefulness index rank: 45

  • Average annual temperature: 50.4

Greg Sullavan / iStock.com
Greg Sullavan / iStock.com

48. Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Cost-of-living index: 35.97

  • Purchasing power index: 41.83

  • Grocery cost index: 28.08

  • Healthcare quality index: 52.26

  • Safety index: 56.97

  • Peacefulness index rank: 81

  • Average annual temperature: 50.5

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

47. Georgia

  • Cost-of-living index: 28.48

  • Purchasing power index: 24.88

  • Grocery cost index: 23.05

  • Healthcare quality index: 51.24

  • Safety index: 79.79

  • Peacefulness index rank: 99

  • Average annual temperature: 55.2

vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Italy

  • Cost-of-living index: 67.26

  • Purchasing power index: 65.59

  • Grocery cost index: 55.44

  • Healthcare quality index: 66.59

  • Safety index: 55.74

  • Peacefulness index rank: 39

  • Average annual temperature: 57.5

Gatsi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Gatsi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Greece

  • Cost-of-living index: 55.67

  • Purchasing power index: 43.68

  • Grocery cost index: 41.63

  • Healthcare quality index: 56.21

  • Safety index: 59.68

  • Peacefulness index rank: 65

  • Average annual temperature: 63.9

Martin Wahlborg / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Martin Wahlborg / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Sweden

  • Cost-of-living index: 69.85

  • Purchasing power index: 101.73

  • Grocery cost index: 60.47

  • Healthcare quality index: 69.23

  • Safety index: 52.93

  • Peacefulness index rank: 18

  • Average annual temperature: 44.5

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

43. Netherlands

  • Cost-of-living index: 73.75

  • Purchasing power index: 90.73

  • Grocery cost index: 55.87

  • Healthcare quality index: 74.65

  • Safety index: 72.38

  • Peacefulness index rank: 17

  • Average annual temperature: 49.5

ronniechua / Getty Images
ronniechua / Getty Images

42. Canada

  • Cost-of-living index: 67.62

  • Purchasing power index: 95.09

  • Grocery cost index: 63.68

  • Healthcare quality index: 71.58

  • Safety index: 60.33

  • Peacefulness index rank: 6

  • Average annual temperature: 43.1

Koverninska Olga / Shutterstock.com
Koverninska Olga / Shutterstock.com

41. Belgium

  • Cost-of-living index: 71.78

  • Purchasing power index: 86.28

  • Grocery cost index: 58.66

  • Healthcare quality index: 74.34

  • Safety index: 56.02

  • Peacefulness index rank: 18

  • Average annual temperature: 51.0

Jess Kraft / Shutterstock.com
Jess Kraft / Shutterstock.com

40. Ecuador

  • Cost-of-living index: 40.98

  • Purchasing power index: 36.08

  • Grocery cost index: 35.46

  • Healthcare quality index: 70.59

  • Safety index: 49.1

  • Peacefulness index rank: 71

  • Average annual temperature: 65.7

mihtiander / iStock.com
mihtiander / iStock.com

39. Costa Rica

  • Cost-of-living index: 53.98

  • Purchasing power index: 42.61

  • Grocery cost index: 49.60

  • Healthcare quality index: 62.42

  • Safety index: 43.67

  • Peacefulness index rank: 33

  • Average annual temperature: 69.0

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

38. Australia

  • Cost-of-living index: 73.54

  • Purchasing power index: 107.31

  • Grocery cost index: 67.23

  • Healthcare quality index: 77.38

  • Safety index: 58.64

  • Peacefulness index rank: 13

  • Average annual temperature: 62.1

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Denmark

  • Cost-of-living index: 83.00

  • Purchasing power index: 100.88

  • Grocery cost index: 61.74

  • Healthcare quality index: 80.00

  • Safety index: 74.90

  • Peacefulness index rank: 5

  • Average annual temperature: 46.5

trabantos / Shutterstock.com
trabantos / Shutterstock.com

36. Latvia

  • Cost-of-living index: 47.94

  • Purchasing power index: 52.48

  • Grocery cost index: 34.85

  • Healthcare quality index: 62.91

  • Safety index: 63.05

  • Peacefulness index rank: 35

  • Average annual temperature: 44.0

Gogosvm / Getty Images
Gogosvm / Getty Images

35. North Macedonia

  • Cost-of-living index: 31.59

  • Purchasing power index: 37.15

  • Grocery cost index: 24.94

  • Healthcare quality index: 56.38

  • Safety index: 61.33

  • Peacefulness index rank: 65

  • Average annual temperature: 54.0

SimonDannhauer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SimonDannhauer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Panama

  • Cost-of-living index: 54.16

  • Purchasing power index: 34.23

  • Grocery cost index: 53.03

  • Healthcare quality index: 59.93

  • Safety index: 52.81

  • Peacefulness index rank: 47

  • Average annual temperature: 77.3

Mesam / Shutterstock.com
Mesam / Shutterstock.com

33. United Arab Emirates

  • Cost-of-living index: 61.98

  • Purchasing power index: 91.58

  • Grocery cost index: 47.63

  • Healthcare quality index: 67.04

  • Safety index: 84.3

  • Peacefulness index rank: 53

  • Average annual temperature: 81.0

DFLC Prints / Shutterstock.com
DFLC Prints / Shutterstock.com

32. Uruguay

  • Cost-of-living index: 51.04

  • Purchasing power index: 37.46

  • Grocery cost index: 40.12

  • Healthcare quality index: 66.28

  • Safety index: 46.19

  • Peacefulness index rank: 34

  • Average annual temperature: 61.0

Aflo / Shutterstock.com
Aflo / Shutterstock.com

31. Japan

  • Cost-of-living index: 83.35

  • Purchasing power index: 87.28

  • Grocery cost index: 81.82

  • Healthcare quality index: 81.14

  • Safety index: 79.34

  • Peacefulness index rank: 9

  • Average annual temperature: 61.9

KevinXiong / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KevinXiong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. New Zealand

  • Cost-of-living index: 72.53

  • Purchasing power index: 92.66

  • Grocery cost index: 64.69

  • Healthcare quality index: 73.81

  • Safety index: 59.07

  • Peacefulness index rank: 2

  • Average annual temperature: 56.0

Fani Kurti / Getty Images
Fani Kurti / Getty Images

29. Albania

  • Cost-of-living index: 36.39

  • Purchasing power index: 29.56

  • Grocery cost index: 28.39

  • Healthcare quality index: 53.05

  • Safety index: 60.48

  • Peacefulness index rank: 51

  • Average annual temperature: 59.0

mihtiander / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mihtiander / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Argentina

  • Cost-of-living index: 32.95

  • Purchasing power index: 47.22

  • Grocery cost index: 25.82

  • Healthcare quality index: 69.25

  • Safety index: 38.23

  • Peacefulness index rank: 75

  • Average annual temperature: 63.9

bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Finland

  • Cost-of-living index: 70.29

  • Purchasing power index: 99.93

  • Grocery cost index: 56.52

  • Healthcare quality index: 75.79

  • Safety index: 76.68

  • Peacefulness index rank: 14

  • Average annual temperature: 40.3

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Tunisia

  • Cost-of-living index: 27.04

  • Purchasing power index: 34.45

  • Grocery cost index: 25.25

  • Healthcare quality index: 57.18

  • Safety index: 58.12

  • Peacefulness index rank: 82

  • Average annual temperature: 66.0

Vladimir Nenezic / Shutterstock.com
Vladimir Nenezic / Shutterstock.com

25. Serbia

  • Cost-of-living index: 35.72

  • Purchasing power index: 36.72

  • Grocery cost index: 25.46

  • Healthcare quality index: 51.27

  • Safety index: 62.59

  • Peacefulness index rank: 50

  • Average annual temperature: 53.5

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

24. Vietnam

  • Cost-of-living index: 38.34

  • Purchasing power index: 28.14

  • Grocery cost index: 37.06

  • Healthcare quality index: 57.70

  • Safety index: 54.65

  • Peacefulness index rank: 57

  • Average annual temperature: 78.0

serts / Getty Images
serts / Getty Images

23. Germany

  • Cost-of-living index: 65.26

  • Purchasing power index: 102.36

  • Grocery cost index: 49.23

  • Healthcare quality index: 73.32

  • Safety index: 65.19

  • Peacefulness index rank: 22

  • Average annual temperature: 48.8

fotoVoyager / Getty Images
fotoVoyager / Getty Images

22. Nepal

  • Cost-of-living index: 29.05

  • Purchasing power index: 21.90

  • Grocery cost index: 24.91

  • Healthcare quality index: 56.88

  • Safety index: 65.44

  • Peacefulness index rank: 76

  • Average annual temperature: 65.0

Eyef Dee / iStock.com
Eyef Dee / iStock.com

21. Kuwait

  • Cost-of-living index: 50.37

  • Purchasing power index: 85.59

  • Grocery cost index: 34.68

  • Healthcare quality index: 56.21

  • Safety index: 65.25

  • Peacefulness index rank: 43

  • Average annual temperature: 79.0

SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Qatar

  • Cost-of-living index: 64.04

  • Purchasing power index: 111.69

  • Grocery cost index: 53.61

  • Healthcare quality index: 73.30

  • Safety index: 88.14

  • Peacefulness index rank: 31

  • Average annual temperature: 81.0

MNStudio / Shutterstock.com
MNStudio / Shutterstock.com

19. Lithuania

  • Cost-of-living index: 44.28

  • Purchasing power index: 57.85

  • Grocery cost index: 33.63

  • Healthcare quality index: 69.49

  • Safety index: 66.94

  • Peacefulness index rank: 38

  • Average annual temperature: 43.7

Kerrick / Getty Images
Kerrick / Getty Images

18. Oman

  • Cost-of-living index: 49.28

  • Purchasing power index: 80.97

  • Grocery cost index: 43.50

  • Healthcare quality index: 58.15

  • Safety index: 79.21

  • Peacefulness index rank: 69

  • Average annual temperature: 84.0

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

17. Hungary

  • Cost-of-living index: 40.85

  • Purchasing power index: 47.55

  • Grocery cost index: 30.77

  • Healthcare quality index: 47.80

  • Safety index: 64.92

  • Peacefulness index rank: 21

  • Average annual temperature: 51.0

PatrikV / Shutterstock.com
PatrikV / Shutterstock.com

16. Slovakia

  • Cost-of-living index: 44.46

  • Purchasing power index: 56.94

  • Grocery cost index: 37.51

  • Healthcare quality index: 60.02

  • Safety index: 70.78

  • Peacefulness index rank: 23

  • Average annual temperature: 49.5

kavalenkava / Shutterstock.com
kavalenkava / Shutterstock.com

15. Estonia

  • Cost-of-living index: 50.93

  • Purchasing power index: 71.30

  • Grocery cost index: 36.57

  • Healthcare quality index: 72.67

  • Safety index: 76.86

  • Peacefulness index rank: 37

  • Average annual temperature: 41.7

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Chile

  • Cost-of-living index: 43.62

  • Purchasing power index: 42.50

  • Grocery cost index: 36.45

  • Healthcare quality index: 65.44

  • Safety index: 54.77

  • Peacefulness index rank: 27

  • Average annual temperature: 58.0

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Austria

  • Cost-of-living index: 70.38

  • Purchasing power index: 82.38

  • Grocery cost index: 61.73

  • Healthcare quality index: 78.73

  • Safety index: 76.27

  • Peacefulness index rank: 4

  • Average annual temperature: 49.8

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto
espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Poland

  • Cost-of-living index: 40.04

  • Purchasing power index: 59.61

  • Grocery cost index: 30.55

  • Healthcare quality index: 61.01

  • Safety index: 71.50

  • Peacefulness index rank: 29

  • Average annual temperature: 46.7

xbrchx / Shutterstock.com
xbrchx / Shutterstock.com

11. Croatia

  • Cost-of-living index: 49.70

  • Purchasing power index: 50.42

  • Grocery cost index: 39.90

  • Healthcare quality index: 62.68

  • Safety index: 75.29

  • Peacefulness index rank: 28

  • Average annual temperature: 56.2

Val Shevchenko / Shutterstock.com
Val Shevchenko / Shutterstock.com

10. Sri Lanka

  • Cost-of-living index: 31.61

  • Purchasing power index: 24.45

  • Grocery cost index: 35.09

  • Healthcare quality index: 72.53

  • Safety index: 59.78

  • Peacefulness index rank: 72

  • Average annual temperature: 82.0

Ihor_Tailwind / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ihor_Tailwind / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Spain

  • Cost-of-living index: 53.77

  • Purchasing power index: 72.03

  • Grocery cost index: 42.38

  • Healthcare quality index: 78.88

  • Safety index: 68.04

  • Peacefulness index rank: 32

  • Average annual temperature: 63.3

Zephyr_p / Shutterstock.com
Zephyr_p / Shutterstock.com

8. Indonesia

  • Cost-of-living index: 37.27

  • Purchasing power index: 25.05

  • Grocery cost index: 37.36

  • Healthcare quality index: 60.48

  • Safety index: 54.16

  • Peacefulness index rank: 41

  • Average annual temperature: 80.0

sfabisuk / iStock.com
sfabisuk / iStock.com

7. Bulgaria

  • Cost-of-living index: 36.70

  • Purchasing power index: 49.37

  • Grocery cost index: 30.09

  • Healthcare quality index: 55.40

  • Safety index: 61.50

  • Peacefulness index rank: 26

  • Average annual temperature: 53.3

Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

6. Romania

  • Cost-of-living index: 35.31

  • Purchasing power index: 48.86

  • Grocery cost index: 29.03

  • Healthcare quality index: 55.06

  • Safety index: 72.36

  • Peacefulness index rank: 25

  • Average annual temperature: 48.6

kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Slovenia

  • Cost-of-living index: 53.43

  • Purchasing power index: 66.31

  • Grocery cost index: 43.76

  • Healthcare quality index: 64.58

  • Safety index: 78.93

  • Peacefulness index rank: 8

  • Average annual temperature: 48.5

FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com
FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com

4. Taiwan

  • Cost-of-living index: 61.37

  • Purchasing power index: 65.67

  • Grocery cost index: 71.51

  • Healthcare quality index: 86.71

  • Safety index: 84.35

  • Peacefulness index rank: 36

  • Average annual temperature: 73.0

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images

3. Czech Republic

  • Cost-of-living index: 46.15

  • Purchasing power index: 62.82

  • Grocery cost index: 38.13

  • Healthcare quality index: 74.62

  • Safety index: 74.48

  • Peacefulness index rank: 10

  • Average annual temperature: 47.3

Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Portugal

  • Cost-of-living index: 49.52

  • Purchasing power index: 49.43

  • Grocery cost index: 38.14

  • Healthcare quality index: 71.88

  • Safety index: 70.37

  • Peacefulness index rank: 3

  • Average annual temperature: 60.4

Rat0007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rat0007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Malaysia

  • Cost-of-living index: 39.12

  • Purchasing power index: 64.49

  • Grocery cost index: 37.58

  • Healthcare quality index: 68.10

  • Safety index: 41.16

  • Peacefulness index rank: 16

  • Average annual temperature: 81.0

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates selected measures of affordability, as well as quality of life and safety. GOBankingRates began by analyzing 131 countries' (1) overall cost-of-living index score for each country, (2) local purchasing power, which measures the local buying power of typical incomes, (3) groceries cost-of-living index score, (4) healthcare quality index score and (5) crime index score. Then, by analyzing 422 international cities for which complete data was available, GOBankingRates found each country's (6) average monthly rent. To calculate this figure, GOBankingRates first created monthly rent estimates for all cities by averaging the mean costs of (a) a one-bedroom residence in the city center, (b) one-bedroom residence outside the city center, (c) three-bedroom residence in the city center and (d) three-bedroom residence outside the city center. Estimates for each country were then created by averaging the rent figures for all cities within its borders. All data used for these five factors was sourced from Numbeo. Finally, GoBankingRates calculated the (7) average annual temperature in each country by averaging the mean annual temperatures for all major cities within its borders, sourced from Weatherbase, and found each country's (8) peacefulness index rank from the Institute for Economics & Peace. Each factor was then scored, with overall cost-of-living index and average rent being weighted double, and global peacefulness score being weighted triple. Countries were ranked on their cumulative score. Only the countries with data available for all factors were considered in the final ranking and all countries with a peacefulness score below the "medium" range were excluded. No. 1 is the cheapest country to retire to. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 5-8, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To

