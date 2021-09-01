The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To
Escaping the daily grind and retiring to an exotic locale where you can spend your golden years exploring and enjoying a new setting might actually make your retirement nest egg go a lot further.
To assist in your retirement planning, GOBankingRates used Numbeo, an online pricing database, to identify 50 countries that are the cheapest in the world to live during retirement. The countries are ranked by four key affordability metrics, and each metric is measured against what you would find in New York City:
Cost-of-living index: Includes the costs of local goods and services, such as restaurants, groceries, transportation and utilities
Average rent: The typical rental price in the country
Groceries index: Includes typical grocery prices in the country
Local purchasing power index: Measures the relative purchasing power of a typical salary in that country; a lower purchasing power buys fewer goods, whereas a higher purchasing power buys more
The study also factored in the following quality-of-life metrics for each country:
Healthcare index: Includes estimates of the overall quality of the healthcare system, healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors and costs
Safety index: Measures the safety of the country on a scale of 0-100; a higher safety index indicates a safer country, whereas a lower safety index indicates a more dangerous country
Average temperature: The average annual temperature of the country based on the average annual temperature for major cities in the country
Peacefulness index rank: The level of peace in a country according to the Institute for Economics & Peace. The global peacefulness was weighted triple.
Based on a combination of these affordability and quality-of-life metrics, GOBankingRates' study found that the most affordable places to retire abroad were in the following 50 top-ranked countries. Places are listed in reverse order, with the most affordable place to retire abroad appearing last in the list.
While some countries might not seem significantly cheaper than the U.S., their healthcare, public safety and other metrics make them a relative bargain; even compared with some of the cheapest places to retire in America.
Last updated: Sept. 1, 2021
50. Cyprus
Cost-of-living index: 57.93
Purchasing power index: 57.41
Grocery cost index: 44.21
Healthcare quality index: 51.75
Safety index: 69.99
Peacefulness index rank: 63
Average annual temperature: 66.3
49. United Kingdom
Cost-of-living index: 67.28
Purchasing power index: 91.73
Grocery cost index: 51.27
Healthcare quality index: 74.46
Safety index: 56.29
Peacefulness index rank: 45
Average annual temperature: 50.4
48. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Cost-of-living index: 35.97
Purchasing power index: 41.83
Grocery cost index: 28.08
Healthcare quality index: 52.26
Safety index: 56.97
Peacefulness index rank: 81
Average annual temperature: 50.5
47. Georgia
Cost-of-living index: 28.48
Purchasing power index: 24.88
Grocery cost index: 23.05
Healthcare quality index: 51.24
Safety index: 79.79
Peacefulness index rank: 99
Average annual temperature: 55.2
46. Italy
Cost-of-living index: 67.26
Purchasing power index: 65.59
Grocery cost index: 55.44
Healthcare quality index: 66.59
Safety index: 55.74
Peacefulness index rank: 39
Average annual temperature: 57.5
45. Greece
Cost-of-living index: 55.67
Purchasing power index: 43.68
Grocery cost index: 41.63
Healthcare quality index: 56.21
Safety index: 59.68
Peacefulness index rank: 65
Average annual temperature: 63.9
44. Sweden
Cost-of-living index: 69.85
Purchasing power index: 101.73
Grocery cost index: 60.47
Healthcare quality index: 69.23
Safety index: 52.93
Peacefulness index rank: 18
Average annual temperature: 44.5
43. Netherlands
Cost-of-living index: 73.75
Purchasing power index: 90.73
Grocery cost index: 55.87
Healthcare quality index: 74.65
Safety index: 72.38
Peacefulness index rank: 17
Average annual temperature: 49.5
42. Canada
Cost-of-living index: 67.62
Purchasing power index: 95.09
Grocery cost index: 63.68
Healthcare quality index: 71.58
Safety index: 60.33
Peacefulness index rank: 6
Average annual temperature: 43.1
41. Belgium
Cost-of-living index: 71.78
Purchasing power index: 86.28
Grocery cost index: 58.66
Healthcare quality index: 74.34
Safety index: 56.02
Peacefulness index rank: 18
Average annual temperature: 51.0
40. Ecuador
Cost-of-living index: 40.98
Purchasing power index: 36.08
Grocery cost index: 35.46
Healthcare quality index: 70.59
Safety index: 49.1
Peacefulness index rank: 71
Average annual temperature: 65.7
39. Costa Rica
Cost-of-living index: 53.98
Purchasing power index: 42.61
Grocery cost index: 49.60
Healthcare quality index: 62.42
Safety index: 43.67
Peacefulness index rank: 33
Average annual temperature: 69.0
38. Australia
Cost-of-living index: 73.54
Purchasing power index: 107.31
Grocery cost index: 67.23
Healthcare quality index: 77.38
Safety index: 58.64
Peacefulness index rank: 13
Average annual temperature: 62.1
37. Denmark
Cost-of-living index: 83.00
Purchasing power index: 100.88
Grocery cost index: 61.74
Healthcare quality index: 80.00
Safety index: 74.90
Peacefulness index rank: 5
Average annual temperature: 46.5
36. Latvia
Cost-of-living index: 47.94
Purchasing power index: 52.48
Grocery cost index: 34.85
Healthcare quality index: 62.91
Safety index: 63.05
Peacefulness index rank: 35
Average annual temperature: 44.0
35. North Macedonia
Cost-of-living index: 31.59
Purchasing power index: 37.15
Grocery cost index: 24.94
Healthcare quality index: 56.38
Safety index: 61.33
Peacefulness index rank: 65
Average annual temperature: 54.0
34. Panama
Cost-of-living index: 54.16
Purchasing power index: 34.23
Grocery cost index: 53.03
Healthcare quality index: 59.93
Safety index: 52.81
Peacefulness index rank: 47
Average annual temperature: 77.3
33. United Arab Emirates
Cost-of-living index: 61.98
Purchasing power index: 91.58
Grocery cost index: 47.63
Healthcare quality index: 67.04
Safety index: 84.3
Peacefulness index rank: 53
Average annual temperature: 81.0
32. Uruguay
Cost-of-living index: 51.04
Purchasing power index: 37.46
Grocery cost index: 40.12
Healthcare quality index: 66.28
Safety index: 46.19
Peacefulness index rank: 34
Average annual temperature: 61.0
31. Japan
Cost-of-living index: 83.35
Purchasing power index: 87.28
Grocery cost index: 81.82
Healthcare quality index: 81.14
Safety index: 79.34
Peacefulness index rank: 9
Average annual temperature: 61.9
30. New Zealand
Cost-of-living index: 72.53
Purchasing power index: 92.66
Grocery cost index: 64.69
Healthcare quality index: 73.81
Safety index: 59.07
Peacefulness index rank: 2
Average annual temperature: 56.0
29. Albania
Cost-of-living index: 36.39
Purchasing power index: 29.56
Grocery cost index: 28.39
Healthcare quality index: 53.05
Safety index: 60.48
Peacefulness index rank: 51
Average annual temperature: 59.0
28. Argentina
Cost-of-living index: 32.95
Purchasing power index: 47.22
Grocery cost index: 25.82
Healthcare quality index: 69.25
Safety index: 38.23
Peacefulness index rank: 75
Average annual temperature: 63.9
27. Finland
Cost-of-living index: 70.29
Purchasing power index: 99.93
Grocery cost index: 56.52
Healthcare quality index: 75.79
Safety index: 76.68
Peacefulness index rank: 14
Average annual temperature: 40.3
26. Tunisia
Cost-of-living index: 27.04
Purchasing power index: 34.45
Grocery cost index: 25.25
Healthcare quality index: 57.18
Safety index: 58.12
Peacefulness index rank: 82
Average annual temperature: 66.0
25. Serbia
Cost-of-living index: 35.72
Purchasing power index: 36.72
Grocery cost index: 25.46
Healthcare quality index: 51.27
Safety index: 62.59
Peacefulness index rank: 50
Average annual temperature: 53.5
24. Vietnam
Cost-of-living index: 38.34
Purchasing power index: 28.14
Grocery cost index: 37.06
Healthcare quality index: 57.70
Safety index: 54.65
Peacefulness index rank: 57
Average annual temperature: 78.0
23. Germany
Cost-of-living index: 65.26
Purchasing power index: 102.36
Grocery cost index: 49.23
Healthcare quality index: 73.32
Safety index: 65.19
Peacefulness index rank: 22
Average annual temperature: 48.8
22. Nepal
Cost-of-living index: 29.05
Purchasing power index: 21.90
Grocery cost index: 24.91
Healthcare quality index: 56.88
Safety index: 65.44
Peacefulness index rank: 76
Average annual temperature: 65.0
21. Kuwait
Cost-of-living index: 50.37
Purchasing power index: 85.59
Grocery cost index: 34.68
Healthcare quality index: 56.21
Safety index: 65.25
Peacefulness index rank: 43
Average annual temperature: 79.0
20. Qatar
Cost-of-living index: 64.04
Purchasing power index: 111.69
Grocery cost index: 53.61
Healthcare quality index: 73.30
Safety index: 88.14
Peacefulness index rank: 31
Average annual temperature: 81.0
19. Lithuania
Cost-of-living index: 44.28
Purchasing power index: 57.85
Grocery cost index: 33.63
Healthcare quality index: 69.49
Safety index: 66.94
Peacefulness index rank: 38
Average annual temperature: 43.7
18. Oman
Cost-of-living index: 49.28
Purchasing power index: 80.97
Grocery cost index: 43.50
Healthcare quality index: 58.15
Safety index: 79.21
Peacefulness index rank: 69
Average annual temperature: 84.0
17. Hungary
Cost-of-living index: 40.85
Purchasing power index: 47.55
Grocery cost index: 30.77
Healthcare quality index: 47.80
Safety index: 64.92
Peacefulness index rank: 21
Average annual temperature: 51.0
16. Slovakia
Cost-of-living index: 44.46
Purchasing power index: 56.94
Grocery cost index: 37.51
Healthcare quality index: 60.02
Safety index: 70.78
Peacefulness index rank: 23
Average annual temperature: 49.5
15. Estonia
Cost-of-living index: 50.93
Purchasing power index: 71.30
Grocery cost index: 36.57
Healthcare quality index: 72.67
Safety index: 76.86
Peacefulness index rank: 37
Average annual temperature: 41.7
14. Chile
Cost-of-living index: 43.62
Purchasing power index: 42.50
Grocery cost index: 36.45
Healthcare quality index: 65.44
Safety index: 54.77
Peacefulness index rank: 27
Average annual temperature: 58.0
13. Austria
Cost-of-living index: 70.38
Purchasing power index: 82.38
Grocery cost index: 61.73
Healthcare quality index: 78.73
Safety index: 76.27
Peacefulness index rank: 4
Average annual temperature: 49.8
12. Poland
Cost-of-living index: 40.04
Purchasing power index: 59.61
Grocery cost index: 30.55
Healthcare quality index: 61.01
Safety index: 71.50
Peacefulness index rank: 29
Average annual temperature: 46.7
11. Croatia
Cost-of-living index: 49.70
Purchasing power index: 50.42
Grocery cost index: 39.90
Healthcare quality index: 62.68
Safety index: 75.29
Peacefulness index rank: 28
Average annual temperature: 56.2
10. Sri Lanka
Cost-of-living index: 31.61
Purchasing power index: 24.45
Grocery cost index: 35.09
Healthcare quality index: 72.53
Safety index: 59.78
Peacefulness index rank: 72
Average annual temperature: 82.0
9. Spain
Cost-of-living index: 53.77
Purchasing power index: 72.03
Grocery cost index: 42.38
Healthcare quality index: 78.88
Safety index: 68.04
Peacefulness index rank: 32
Average annual temperature: 63.3
8. Indonesia
Cost-of-living index: 37.27
Purchasing power index: 25.05
Grocery cost index: 37.36
Healthcare quality index: 60.48
Safety index: 54.16
Peacefulness index rank: 41
Average annual temperature: 80.0
7. Bulgaria
Cost-of-living index: 36.70
Purchasing power index: 49.37
Grocery cost index: 30.09
Healthcare quality index: 55.40
Safety index: 61.50
Peacefulness index rank: 26
Average annual temperature: 53.3
6. Romania
Cost-of-living index: 35.31
Purchasing power index: 48.86
Grocery cost index: 29.03
Healthcare quality index: 55.06
Safety index: 72.36
Peacefulness index rank: 25
Average annual temperature: 48.6
5. Slovenia
Cost-of-living index: 53.43
Purchasing power index: 66.31
Grocery cost index: 43.76
Healthcare quality index: 64.58
Safety index: 78.93
Peacefulness index rank: 8
Average annual temperature: 48.5
4. Taiwan
Cost-of-living index: 61.37
Purchasing power index: 65.67
Grocery cost index: 71.51
Healthcare quality index: 86.71
Safety index: 84.35
Peacefulness index rank: 36
Average annual temperature: 73.0
3. Czech Republic
Cost-of-living index: 46.15
Purchasing power index: 62.82
Grocery cost index: 38.13
Healthcare quality index: 74.62
Safety index: 74.48
Peacefulness index rank: 10
Average annual temperature: 47.3
2. Portugal
Cost-of-living index: 49.52
Purchasing power index: 49.43
Grocery cost index: 38.14
Healthcare quality index: 71.88
Safety index: 70.37
Peacefulness index rank: 3
Average annual temperature: 60.4
1. Malaysia
Cost-of-living index: 39.12
Purchasing power index: 64.49
Grocery cost index: 37.58
Healthcare quality index: 68.10
Safety index: 41.16
Peacefulness index rank: 16
Average annual temperature: 81.0
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates selected measures of affordability, as well as quality of life and safety. GOBankingRates began by analyzing 131 countries' (1) overall cost-of-living index score for each country, (2) local purchasing power, which measures the local buying power of typical incomes, (3) groceries cost-of-living index score, (4) healthcare quality index score and (5) crime index score. Then, by analyzing 422 international cities for which complete data was available, GOBankingRates found each country's (6) average monthly rent. To calculate this figure, GOBankingRates first created monthly rent estimates for all cities by averaging the mean costs of (a) a one-bedroom residence in the city center, (b) one-bedroom residence outside the city center, (c) three-bedroom residence in the city center and (d) three-bedroom residence outside the city center. Estimates for each country were then created by averaging the rent figures for all cities within its borders. All data used for these five factors was sourced from Numbeo. Finally, GoBankingRates calculated the (7) average annual temperature in each country by averaging the mean annual temperatures for all major cities within its borders, sourced from Weatherbase, and found each country's (8) peacefulness index rank from the Institute for Economics & Peace. Each factor was then scored, with overall cost-of-living index and average rent being weighted double, and global peacefulness score being weighted triple. Countries were ranked on their cumulative score. Only the countries with data available for all factors were considered in the final ranking and all countries with a peacefulness score below the "medium" range were excluded. No. 1 is the cheapest country to retire to. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 5-8, 2020.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To