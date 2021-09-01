The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To

mbbirdy / iStock.com

Escaping the daily grind and retiring to an exotic locale where you can spend your golden years exploring and enjoying a new setting might actually make your retirement nest egg go a lot further.

See: Most Affordable Places To Retire in the US

To assist in your retirement planning, GOBankingRates used Numbeo, an online pricing database, to identify 50 countries that are the cheapest in the world to live during retirement. The countries are ranked by four key affordability metrics, and each metric is measured against what you would find in New York City:

Cost-of-living index: Includes the costs of local goods and services, such as restaurants, groceries, transportation and utilities

Average rent: The typical rental price in the country

Groceries index: Includes typical grocery prices in the country

Local purchasing power index: Measures the relative purchasing power of a typical salary in that country; a lower purchasing power buys fewer goods, whereas a higher purchasing power buys more

The study also factored in the following quality-of-life metrics for each country:

Healthcare index: Includes estimates of the overall quality of the healthcare system, healthcare professionals, equipment, staff, doctors and costs

Safety index: Measures the safety of the country on a scale of 0-100; a higher safety index indicates a safer country, whereas a lower safety index indicates a more dangerous country

Average temperature: The average annual temperature of the country based on the average annual temperature for major cities in the country

Peacefulness index rank: The level of peace in a country according to the Institute for Economics & Peace. The global peacefulness was weighted triple.



Based on a combination of these affordability and quality-of-life metrics, GOBankingRates' study found that the most affordable places to retire abroad were in the following 50 top-ranked countries. Places are listed in reverse order, with the most affordable place to retire abroad appearing last in the list.

Story continues

Learn: Chick-fil-A and 23 More Companies With Surprisingly Great 401(k) Plans

Find Out: Most Tax-Friendly States To Retire

While some countries might not seem significantly cheaper than the U.S., their healthcare, public safety and other metrics make them a relative bargain; even compared with some of the cheapest places to retire in America.

Last updated: Sept. 1, 2021

Shutterstock.com

50. Cyprus

Cost-of-living index: 57.93

Purchasing power index: 57.41

Grocery cost index: 44.21

Healthcare quality index: 51.75

Safety index: 69.99

Peacefulness index rank: 63

Average annual temperature: 66.3

Read: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock.com

49. United Kingdom

Cost-of-living index: 67.28

Purchasing power index: 91.73

Grocery cost index: 51.27

Healthcare quality index: 74.46

Safety index: 56.29

Peacefulness index rank: 45

Average annual temperature: 50.4

Read: The Cost To Retire in America’s Sunniest Cities

Greg Sullavan / iStock.com

48. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Cost-of-living index: 35.97

Purchasing power index: 41.83

Grocery cost index: 28.08

Healthcare quality index: 52.26

Safety index: 56.97

Peacefulness index rank: 81

Average annual temperature: 50.5

Discover: Most Affordable Places To Retire Near You

Shutterstock.com

47. Georgia

Cost-of-living index: 28.48

Purchasing power index: 24.88

Grocery cost index: 23.05

Healthcare quality index: 51.24

Safety index: 79.79

Peacefulness index rank: 99

Average annual temperature: 55.2

See: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

vwalakte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Italy

Cost-of-living index: 67.26

Purchasing power index: 65.59

Grocery cost index: 55.44

Healthcare quality index: 66.59

Safety index: 55.74

Peacefulness index rank: 39

Average annual temperature: 57.5

Gatsi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. Greece

Cost-of-living index: 55.67

Purchasing power index: 43.68

Grocery cost index: 41.63

Healthcare quality index: 56.21

Safety index: 59.68

Peacefulness index rank: 65

Average annual temperature: 63.9

Martin Wahlborg / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Sweden

Cost-of-living index: 69.85

Purchasing power index: 101.73

Grocery cost index: 60.47

Healthcare quality index: 69.23

Safety index: 52.93

Peacefulness index rank: 18

Average annual temperature: 44.5

Shutterstock.com

43. Netherlands

Cost-of-living index: 73.75

Purchasing power index: 90.73

Grocery cost index: 55.87

Healthcare quality index: 74.65

Safety index: 72.38

Peacefulness index rank: 17

Average annual temperature: 49.5

ronniechua / Getty Images

42. Canada

Cost-of-living index: 67.62

Purchasing power index: 95.09

Grocery cost index: 63.68

Healthcare quality index: 71.58

Safety index: 60.33

Peacefulness index rank: 6

Average annual temperature: 43.1

Koverninska Olga / Shutterstock.com

41. Belgium

Cost-of-living index: 71.78

Purchasing power index: 86.28

Grocery cost index: 58.66

Healthcare quality index: 74.34

Safety index: 56.02

Peacefulness index rank: 18

Average annual temperature: 51.0

Jess Kraft / Shutterstock.com

40. Ecuador

Cost-of-living index: 40.98

Purchasing power index: 36.08

Grocery cost index: 35.46

Healthcare quality index: 70.59

Safety index: 49.1

Peacefulness index rank: 71

Average annual temperature: 65.7

mihtiander / iStock.com

39. Costa Rica

Cost-of-living index: 53.98

Purchasing power index: 42.61

Grocery cost index: 49.60

Healthcare quality index: 62.42

Safety index: 43.67

Peacefulness index rank: 33

Average annual temperature: 69.0

Also See: These Southern Hidden Gem Cities Are Perfect for Retirees

Shutterstock.com

38. Australia

Cost-of-living index: 73.54

Purchasing power index: 107.31

Grocery cost index: 67.23

Healthcare quality index: 77.38

Safety index: 58.64

Peacefulness index rank: 13

Average annual temperature: 62.1

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Denmark

Cost-of-living index: 83.00

Purchasing power index: 100.88

Grocery cost index: 61.74

Healthcare quality index: 80.00

Safety index: 74.90

Peacefulness index rank: 5

Average annual temperature: 46.5

trabantos / Shutterstock.com

36. Latvia

Cost-of-living index: 47.94

Purchasing power index: 52.48

Grocery cost index: 34.85

Healthcare quality index: 62.91

Safety index: 63.05

Peacefulness index rank: 35

Average annual temperature: 44.0

Gogosvm / Getty Images

35. North Macedonia

Cost-of-living index: 31.59

Purchasing power index: 37.15

Grocery cost index: 24.94

Healthcare quality index: 56.38

Safety index: 61.33

Peacefulness index rank: 65

Average annual temperature: 54.0

SimonDannhauer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

34. Panama

Cost-of-living index: 54.16

Purchasing power index: 34.23

Grocery cost index: 53.03

Healthcare quality index: 59.93

Safety index: 52.81

Peacefulness index rank: 47

Average annual temperature: 77.3

Mesam / Shutterstock.com

33. United Arab Emirates

Cost-of-living index: 61.98

Purchasing power index: 91.58

Grocery cost index: 47.63

Healthcare quality index: 67.04

Safety index: 84.3

Peacefulness index rank: 53

Average annual temperature: 81.0

DFLC Prints / Shutterstock.com

32. Uruguay

Cost-of-living index: 51.04

Purchasing power index: 37.46

Grocery cost index: 40.12

Healthcare quality index: 66.28

Safety index: 46.19

Peacefulness index rank: 34

Average annual temperature: 61.0

Aflo / Shutterstock.com

31. Japan

Cost-of-living index: 83.35

Purchasing power index: 87.28

Grocery cost index: 81.82

Healthcare quality index: 81.14

Safety index: 79.34

Peacefulness index rank: 9

Average annual temperature: 61.9

KevinXiong / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. New Zealand

Cost-of-living index: 72.53

Purchasing power index: 92.66

Grocery cost index: 64.69

Healthcare quality index: 73.81

Safety index: 59.07

Peacefulness index rank: 2

Average annual temperature: 56.0

Fani Kurti / Getty Images

29. Albania

Cost-of-living index: 36.39

Purchasing power index: 29.56

Grocery cost index: 28.39

Healthcare quality index: 53.05

Safety index: 60.48

Peacefulness index rank: 51

Average annual temperature: 59.0

mihtiander / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Argentina

Cost-of-living index: 32.95

Purchasing power index: 47.22

Grocery cost index: 25.82

Healthcare quality index: 69.25

Safety index: 38.23

Peacefulness index rank: 75

Average annual temperature: 63.9

bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Finland

Cost-of-living index: 70.29

Purchasing power index: 99.93

Grocery cost index: 56.52

Healthcare quality index: 75.79

Safety index: 76.68

Peacefulness index rank: 14

Average annual temperature: 40.3

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Tunisia

Cost-of-living index: 27.04

Purchasing power index: 34.45

Grocery cost index: 25.25

Healthcare quality index: 57.18

Safety index: 58.12

Peacefulness index rank: 82

Average annual temperature: 66.0

Vladimir Nenezic / Shutterstock.com

25. Serbia

Cost-of-living index: 35.72

Purchasing power index: 36.72

Grocery cost index: 25.46

Healthcare quality index: 51.27

Safety index: 62.59

Peacefulness index rank: 50

Average annual temperature: 53.5

Shutterstock.com

24. Vietnam

Cost-of-living index: 38.34

Purchasing power index: 28.14

Grocery cost index: 37.06

Healthcare quality index: 57.70

Safety index: 54.65

Peacefulness index rank: 57

Average annual temperature: 78.0

Check Out: 50 Best and Worst Retirement Towns

serts / Getty Images

23. Germany

Cost-of-living index: 65.26

Purchasing power index: 102.36

Grocery cost index: 49.23

Healthcare quality index: 73.32

Safety index: 65.19

Peacefulness index rank: 22

Average annual temperature: 48.8

fotoVoyager / Getty Images

22. Nepal

Cost-of-living index: 29.05

Purchasing power index: 21.90

Grocery cost index: 24.91

Healthcare quality index: 56.88

Safety index: 65.44

Peacefulness index rank: 76

Average annual temperature: 65.0

Eyef Dee / iStock.com

21. Kuwait

Cost-of-living index: 50.37

Purchasing power index: 85.59

Grocery cost index: 34.68

Healthcare quality index: 56.21

Safety index: 65.25

Peacefulness index rank: 43

Average annual temperature: 79.0

SHansche / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Qatar

Cost-of-living index: 64.04

Purchasing power index: 111.69

Grocery cost index: 53.61

Healthcare quality index: 73.30

Safety index: 88.14

Peacefulness index rank: 31

Average annual temperature: 81.0

MNStudio / Shutterstock.com

19. Lithuania

Cost-of-living index: 44.28

Purchasing power index: 57.85

Grocery cost index: 33.63

Healthcare quality index: 69.49

Safety index: 66.94

Peacefulness index rank: 38

Average annual temperature: 43.7

Kerrick / Getty Images

18. Oman

Cost-of-living index: 49.28

Purchasing power index: 80.97

Grocery cost index: 43.50

Healthcare quality index: 58.15

Safety index: 79.21

Peacefulness index rank: 69

Average annual temperature: 84.0

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

17. Hungary

Cost-of-living index: 40.85

Purchasing power index: 47.55

Grocery cost index: 30.77

Healthcare quality index: 47.80

Safety index: 64.92

Peacefulness index rank: 21

Average annual temperature: 51.0

PatrikV / Shutterstock.com

16. Slovakia

Cost-of-living index: 44.46

Purchasing power index: 56.94

Grocery cost index: 37.51

Healthcare quality index: 60.02

Safety index: 70.78

Peacefulness index rank: 23

Average annual temperature: 49.5

Related: The Best Places To Retire in America Are All College Towns

kavalenkava / Shutterstock.com

15. Estonia

Cost-of-living index: 50.93

Purchasing power index: 71.30

Grocery cost index: 36.57

Healthcare quality index: 72.67

Safety index: 76.86

Peacefulness index rank: 37

Average annual temperature: 41.7

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Chile

Cost-of-living index: 43.62

Purchasing power index: 42.50

Grocery cost index: 36.45

Healthcare quality index: 65.44

Safety index: 54.77

Peacefulness index rank: 27

Average annual temperature: 58.0

adisa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Austria

Cost-of-living index: 70.38

Purchasing power index: 82.38

Grocery cost index: 61.73

Healthcare quality index: 78.73

Safety index: 76.27

Peacefulness index rank: 4

Average annual temperature: 49.8

espiegle / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Poland

Cost-of-living index: 40.04

Purchasing power index: 59.61

Grocery cost index: 30.55

Healthcare quality index: 61.01

Safety index: 71.50

Peacefulness index rank: 29

Average annual temperature: 46.7

xbrchx / Shutterstock.com

11. Croatia

Cost-of-living index: 49.70

Purchasing power index: 50.42

Grocery cost index: 39.90

Healthcare quality index: 62.68

Safety index: 75.29

Peacefulness index rank: 28

Average annual temperature: 56.2

Val Shevchenko / Shutterstock.com

10. Sri Lanka

Cost-of-living index: 31.61

Purchasing power index: 24.45

Grocery cost index: 35.09

Healthcare quality index: 72.53

Safety index: 59.78

Peacefulness index rank: 72

Average annual temperature: 82.0

Ihor_Tailwind / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Spain

Cost-of-living index: 53.77

Purchasing power index: 72.03

Grocery cost index: 42.38

Healthcare quality index: 78.88

Safety index: 68.04

Peacefulness index rank: 32

Average annual temperature: 63.3

See: These Are the 30 Best Small Towns To Retire in America

Zephyr_p / Shutterstock.com

8. Indonesia

Cost-of-living index: 37.27

Purchasing power index: 25.05

Grocery cost index: 37.36

Healthcare quality index: 60.48

Safety index: 54.16

Peacefulness index rank: 41

Average annual temperature: 80.0

sfabisuk / iStock.com

7. Bulgaria

Cost-of-living index: 36.70

Purchasing power index: 49.37

Grocery cost index: 30.09

Healthcare quality index: 55.40

Safety index: 61.50

Peacefulness index rank: 26

Average annual temperature: 53.3

Shutterstock.com

6. Romania

Cost-of-living index: 35.31

Purchasing power index: 48.86

Grocery cost index: 29.03

Healthcare quality index: 55.06

Safety index: 72.36

Peacefulness index rank: 25

Average annual temperature: 48.6

kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Slovenia

Cost-of-living index: 53.43

Purchasing power index: 66.31

Grocery cost index: 43.76

Healthcare quality index: 64.58

Safety index: 78.93

Peacefulness index rank: 8

Average annual temperature: 48.5

FenlioQ / Shutterstock.com

4. Taiwan

Cost-of-living index: 61.37

Purchasing power index: 65.67

Grocery cost index: 71.51

Healthcare quality index: 86.71

Safety index: 84.35

Peacefulness index rank: 36

Average annual temperature: 73.0

Important: 6 Things To Do With Your 401(k) Right Now

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images

3. Czech Republic

Cost-of-living index: 46.15

Purchasing power index: 62.82

Grocery cost index: 38.13

Healthcare quality index: 74.62

Safety index: 74.48

Peacefulness index rank: 10

Average annual temperature: 47.3

Juergen Sack / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Portugal

Cost-of-living index: 49.52

Purchasing power index: 49.43

Grocery cost index: 38.14

Healthcare quality index: 71.88

Safety index: 70.37

Peacefulness index rank: 3

Average annual temperature: 60.4

Rat0007 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Malaysia

Cost-of-living index: 39.12

Purchasing power index: 64.49

Grocery cost index: 37.58

Healthcare quality index: 68.10

Safety index: 41.16

Peacefulness index rank: 16

Average annual temperature: 81.0

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates selected measures of affordability, as well as quality of life and safety. GOBankingRates began by analyzing 131 countries' (1) overall cost-of-living index score for each country, (2) local purchasing power, which measures the local buying power of typical incomes, (3) groceries cost-of-living index score, (4) healthcare quality index score and (5) crime index score. Then, by analyzing 422 international cities for which complete data was available, GOBankingRates found each country's (6) average monthly rent. To calculate this figure, GOBankingRates first created monthly rent estimates for all cities by averaging the mean costs of (a) a one-bedroom residence in the city center, (b) one-bedroom residence outside the city center, (c) three-bedroom residence in the city center and (d) three-bedroom residence outside the city center. Estimates for each country were then created by averaging the rent figures for all cities within its borders. All data used for these five factors was sourced from Numbeo. Finally, GoBankingRates calculated the (7) average annual temperature in each country by averaging the mean annual temperatures for all major cities within its borders, sourced from Weatherbase, and found each country's (8) peacefulness index rank from the Institute for Economics & Peace. Each factor was then scored, with overall cost-of-living index and average rent being weighted double, and global peacefulness score being weighted triple. Countries were ranked on their cumulative score. Only the countries with data available for all factors were considered in the final ranking and all countries with a peacefulness score below the "medium" range were excluded. No. 1 is the cheapest country to retire to. All data was collected on and up to date as of June 5-8, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Cheapest Countries To Retire To