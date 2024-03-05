Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,086.72
    -44.23 (-0.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,718.30
    -271.53 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,953.18
    -254.33 (-1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,061.98
    -12.33 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.34 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,137.20
    +10.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1490
    -0.0700 (-1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2714
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1110
    -0.3170 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,416.19
    -2,405.27 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,646.16
    +5.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,097.63
    -11.60 (-0.03%)
     

50 Cities Where It’s Getting Easier for Families To Make Ends Meet

Laura Beck
·11 min read
Wavebreakmedia / iStock.com
Wavebreakmedia / iStock.com

Making ends meet as a family can be a constant struggle, especially with the cost of living on the rise across the U.S. However, there are some cities where families can balance their budgets without going into debt.

Learn More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

A recent study by GOBankingRates looked at data on household income, cost of living, and other factors to determine the 50 cities where families are finding it easier to live within their means. The study analyzed changes in mean household income over the past few years, along with the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more. Cost of living data for expenses like housing, food, transportation and healthcare were also factored in.

The data suggests that there are still cities where families can secure a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle for themselves. It may require leaving behind the most expensive metro areas, but the cities on this list represent places where families are keeping their financial stability.

©Courtesy of Redfin.com
©Courtesy of Redfin.com

McLean, Virginia

  • 2019 mean household income: $296,594

  • 2022 mean household income: $364,093

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,123.02

  • Average monthly rent: $2,542.96

  • Income needed: $135,983.43

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Read Next: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Los Gatos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,966

  • 2022 mean household income: $305,653

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,390.07

  • Average monthly rent: $3,413.77

  • Income needed: $163,292.16

Discover More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com
Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $206,009

  • 2022 mean household income: $283,063

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,300.65

  • Average monthly rent: $3,683.50

  • Income needed: $167,619.55

samvaltenbergs / Getty Images/iStockphoto
samvaltenbergs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bainbridge Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $144,868

  • 2022 mean household income: $214,501

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,853.02

  • Average monthly rent: $3,082.67

  • Income needed: $142,456.53

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $326,456

  • 2022 mean household income: $400,817

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,306.51

  • Average monthly rent: $6,031.25

  • Income needed: $224,106.16

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Issaquah, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $137,332

  • 2022 mean household income: $196,431

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,934.53

  • Average monthly rent: $2,592.65

  • Income needed: $132,652.34

Read Next: The Most Expensive City in Every State

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $241,222

  • 2022 mean household income: $316,584

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,318.87

  • Average monthly rent: $3,596.39

  • Income needed: $165,966.37

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3
Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

Palo Alto, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $232,529

  • 2022 mean household income: $301,226

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,286.90

  • Average monthly rent: $3,621.81

  • Income needed: $165,809.17

Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com
Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com

Saratoga, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $257,441

  • 2022 mean household income: $329,142

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,369.20

  • Average monthly rent: $4,930.00

  • Income needed: $199,180.69

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Santa Clara, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $150,572

  • 2022 mean household income: $206,379

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,207.38

  • Average monthly rent: $3,132.46

  • Income needed: $152,156.10

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images
Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

Lafayette, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $250,550

  • 2022 mean household income: $312,233

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,243.51

  • Average monthly rent: $3,416.22

  • Income needed: $159,833.60

Pictured: Walnut Creek, CA

Know More: I’m a Real Estate Agent — 7 House Features That Buyers Always Overpay For

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $224,619

  • 2022 mean household income: $290,655

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,927.67

  • Average monthly rent: $2,461.76

  • Income needed: $129,346.30

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sammamish, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $210,573

  • 2022 mean household income: $261,753

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,008.66

  • Average monthly rent: $3,094.55

  • Income needed: $146,476.97

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Needham, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $223,894

  • 2022 mean household income: $267,951

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,099.55

  • Average monthly rent: $3,294.42

  • Income needed: $153,455.14

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dublin, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $181,650

  • 2022 mean household income: $228,282

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,263.12

  • Average monthly rent: $2,995.61

  • Income needed: $150,209.61

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $235,067

  • 2022 mean household income: $281,738

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,272.70

  • Average monthly rent: $2,576.67

  • Income needed: $140,384.77

Be Aware: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 10 Florida Cities

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com
IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

San Carlos, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $239,376

  • 2022 mean household income: $298,397

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,389.81

  • Average monthly rent: $3,656.77

  • Income needed: $169,118.09

Daderot / Wikimedia Commons
Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

Belmont, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $178,083

  • 2022 mean household income: $227,993

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,957.33

  • Average monthly rent: $3,085.42

  • Income needed: $145,025.97

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples, Florida

  • 2019 mean household income: $217,838

  • 2022 mean household income: $277,872

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,727.05

  • Average monthly rent: $3,059.51

  • Income needed: $138,877.33

flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $231,819

  • 2022 mean household income: $281,187

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,979.45

  • Average monthly rent: $3,648.33

  • Income needed: $159,066.79

Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mountain View, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $189,559

  • 2022 mean household income: $239,238

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,234.03

  • Average monthly rent: $3,639.08

  • Income needed: $164,954.61

Check Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Bellevue, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $162,434

  • 2022 mean household income: $208,947

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,072.22

  • Average monthly rent: $2,500.21

  • Income needed: $133,738.44

Pikachu Ink / Shutterstock.com
Pikachu Ink / Shutterstock.com

Redmond, Washington

  • 2019 mean household income: $158,114

  • 2022 mean household income: $198,375

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,860.68

  • Average monthly rent: $2,363.57

  • Income needed: $125,382.00

Mike Liu / Getty Images
Mike Liu / Getty Images

Fremont, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $160,528

  • 2022 mean household income: $203,058

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,168.55

  • Average monthly rent: $2,943.07

  • Income needed: $146,678.98

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com
Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

Sunnyvale, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $179,798

  • 2022 mean household income: $231,726

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,225.62

  • Average monthly rent: $3,233.19

  • Income needed: $155,011.57

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Princeton, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $234,375

  • 2022 mean household income: $269,420

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,936.44

  • Average monthly rent: $2,864.39

  • Income needed: $139,219.84

Trending Now: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Summit, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $255,160

  • 2022 mean household income: $291,509

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,200.37

  • Average monthly rent: $3,055.56

  • Income needed: $150,142.19

OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons
OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons

Birmingham, Michigan

  • 2019 mean household income: $201,821

  • 2022 mean household income: $234,600

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,744.72

  • Average monthly rent: $2,601.61

  • Income needed: $128,311.85

dankeck / Wikimedia Commons
dankeck / Wikimedia Commons

Upper Arlington, Ohio

  • 2019 mean household income: $178,324

  • 2022 mean household income: $202,933

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,602.47

  • Average monthly rent: $1,921.67

  • Income needed: $108,579.21

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Northbrook, Illinois

  • 2019 mean household income: $174,808

  • 2022 mean household income: $212,149

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,936.00

  • Average monthly rent: $2,801.39

  • Income needed: $137,697.52

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Milpitas, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $154,559

  • 2022 mean household income: $195,424

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,294.21

  • Average monthly rent: $3,055.82

  • Income needed: $152,400.79

For You: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belmont, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $201,232

  • 2022 mean household income: $238,865

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,398.61

  • Average monthly rent: $2,772.18

  • Income needed: $148,098.84

Hank Shiffman / Shutterstock.com
Hank Shiffman / Shutterstock.com

Redwood City, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $163,498

  • 2022 mean household income: $211,981

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,333.39

  • Average monthly rent: $3,364.48

  • Income needed: $160,748.89

J / Wikimedia Commons
J / Wikimedia Commons

Ridgewood, New Jersey

  • 2019 mean household income: $247,369

  • 2022 mean household income: $277,428

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,332.48

  • Average monthly rent: $2,768.75

  • Income needed: $146,429.47

©Courtesy of Redfin.com
©Courtesy of Redfin.com

Bethesda, Maryland

  • 2019 mean household income: $237,066

  • 2022 mean household income: $281,586

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,246.15

  • Average monthly rent: $2,784.65

  • Income needed: $144,739.25

©Courtesy of Redfin.com
©Courtesy of Redfin.com

Danville, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $214,627

  • 2022 mean household income: $264,134

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,232.67

  • Average monthly rent: $4,202.81

  • Income needed: $178,451.53

Explore More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Newton, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $207,563

  • 2022 mean household income: $251,210

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,553.86

  • Average monthly rent: $3,188.54

  • Income needed: $161,817.63

Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com
Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com

Pleasanton, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $192,532

  • 2022 mean household income: $230,936

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,207.32

  • Average monthly rent: $2,933.05

  • Income needed: $147,368.90

Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Campbell, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $157,472

  • 2022 mean household income: $193,966

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,315.52

  • Average monthly rent: $3,114.47

  • Income needed: $154,319.70

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby San Jose

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elmhurst, Illinois

  • 2019 mean household income: $163,347

  • 2022 mean household income: $195,697

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,904.17

  • Average monthly rent: $2,634.09

  • Income needed: $132,918.25

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Chicago

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

Prosper, Texas

  • 2019 mean household income: $178,784

  • 2022 mean household income: $215,851

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,769.54

  • Average monthly rent: $2,001.79

  • Income needed: $114,511.98

Pictured: Frisco, TX

Find Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

APCortizasJr / Getty Images
APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Brookline, Massachusetts

  • 2019 mean household income: $171,664

  • 2022 mean household income: $211,322

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,143.12

  • Average monthly rent: $4,178.82

  • Income needed: $175,726.61

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foster City, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $185,716

  • 2022 mean household income: $234,829

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,411.55

  • Average monthly rent: $3,381.18

  • Income needed: $163,025.73

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Fremont, CA

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com
Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com

San Ramon, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $186,911

  • 2022 mean household income: $224,236

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,286.05

  • Average monthly rent: $2,943.00

  • Income needed: $149,497.16

pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com
pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com

Burlingame, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $183,137

  • 2022 mean household income: $224,228

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,393.53

  • Average monthly rent: $2,899.72

  • Income needed: $151,037.82

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons
Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

Lake Oswego, Oregon

  • 2019 mean household income: $161,177

  • 2022 mean household income: $195,728

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,988.24

  • Average monthly rent: $2,090.50

  • Income needed: $121,889.73

Be Aware: 7 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in the Next 5 Years

S Groom / Wikimedia Commons
S Groom / Wikimedia Commons

Keller, Texas

  • 2019 mean household income: $176,640

  • 2022 mean household income: $204,680

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,914.11

  • Average monthly rent: $1,839.82

  • Income needed: $114,094.34

peeterv / iStock.com
peeterv / iStock.com

Encinitas, California

  • 2019 mean household income: $163,894

  • 2022 mean household income: $198,797

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,993.92

  • Average monthly rent: $4,030.81

  • Income needed: $168,593.58

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

Lakeway, Texas

  • 2019 mean household income: $170,385

  • 2022 mean household income: $204,150

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,896.69

  • Average monthly rent: $3,045.83

  • Income needed: $142,620.67

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Austin, TX

Deyan G. Georgiev / Shutterstock.com
Deyan G. Georgiev / Shutterstock.com

Edina, Minnesota

  • 2019 mean household income: $166,779

  • 2022 mean household income: $194,947

  • Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,672.07

  • Average monthly rent: $1,765.84

  • Income needed: $106,510.00

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each cities: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. GOBankingRates also found the average rent during December 2023 as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, Livability Index as sourced from AreaVibes, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and the national average expenditure cost for married couple with kids as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The cost of living indexes were multiplied by the average expenditure costs to find the average costs for families for each expenditure for each city on the list. The livability index was scored, the 2022 median household income was scored, three-year percent change in Mean Household Income was scored, three-year percent change in Population with income $200k+ was scored, Leftover Savings from Mean Income after Income Needed is Paid was scored and all scores were combined and sorted to show the cities where it’s getting easier for families to make ends meet. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of February 23rd, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where It’s Getting Easier for Families To Make Ends Meet

Advertisement