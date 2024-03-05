50 Cities Where It’s Getting Easier for Families To Make Ends Meet

Wavebreakmedia / iStock.com

Making ends meet as a family can be a constant struggle, especially with the cost of living on the rise across the U.S. However, there are some cities where families can balance their budgets without going into debt.

A recent study by GOBankingRates looked at data on household income, cost of living, and other factors to determine the 50 cities where families are finding it easier to live within their means. The study analyzed changes in mean household income over the past few years, along with the percentage of households earning $200,000 or more. Cost of living data for expenses like housing, food, transportation and healthcare were also factored in.

The data suggests that there are still cities where families can secure a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle for themselves. It may require leaving behind the most expensive metro areas, but the cities on this list represent places where families are keeping their financial stability.

©Courtesy of Redfin.com

McLean, Virginia

2019 mean household income: $296,594

2022 mean household income: $364,093

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,123.02

Average monthly rent: $2,542.96

Income needed: $135,983.43

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Los Gatos, California

2019 mean household income: $217,966

2022 mean household income: $305,653

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,390.07

Average monthly rent: $3,413.77

Income needed: $163,292.16

Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock.com

Cupertino, California

2019 mean household income: $206,009

2022 mean household income: $283,063

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,300.65

Average monthly rent: $3,683.50

Income needed: $167,619.55

samvaltenbergs / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bainbridge Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $144,868

2022 mean household income: $214,501

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,853.02

Average monthly rent: $3,082.67

Income needed: $142,456.53

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

2019 mean household income: $326,456

2022 mean household income: $400,817

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,306.51

Average monthly rent: $6,031.25

Income needed: $224,106.16

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Issaquah, Washington

2019 mean household income: $137,332

2022 mean household income: $196,431

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,934.53

Average monthly rent: $2,592.65

Income needed: $132,652.34

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

2019 mean household income: $241,222

2022 mean household income: $316,584

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,318.87

Average monthly rent: $3,596.39

Income needed: $165,966.37

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

Palo Alto, California

2019 mean household income: $232,529

2022 mean household income: $301,226

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,286.90

Average monthly rent: $3,621.81

Income needed: $165,809.17

Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com

Saratoga, California

2019 mean household income: $257,441

2022 mean household income: $329,142

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,369.20

Average monthly rent: $4,930.00

Income needed: $199,180.69

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Santa Clara, California

2019 mean household income: $150,572

2022 mean household income: $206,379

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,207.38

Average monthly rent: $3,132.46

Income needed: $152,156.10

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

Lafayette, California

2019 mean household income: $250,550

2022 mean household income: $312,233

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,243.51

Average monthly rent: $3,416.22

Income needed: $159,833.60

Pictured: Walnut Creek, CA

Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

2019 mean household income: $224,619

2022 mean household income: $290,655

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,927.67

Average monthly rent: $2,461.76

Income needed: $129,346.30

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sammamish, Washington

2019 mean household income: $210,573

2022 mean household income: $261,753

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,008.66

Average monthly rent: $3,094.55

Income needed: $146,476.97

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Needham, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $223,894

2022 mean household income: $267,951

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,099.55

Average monthly rent: $3,294.42

Income needed: $153,455.14

yhelfman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dublin, California

2019 mean household income: $181,650

2022 mean household income: $228,282

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,263.12

Average monthly rent: $2,995.61

Income needed: $150,209.61

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $235,067

2022 mean household income: $281,738

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,272.70

Average monthly rent: $2,576.67

Income needed: $140,384.77

IrynaN / Shutterstock.com

San Carlos, California

2019 mean household income: $239,376

2022 mean household income: $298,397

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,389.81

Average monthly rent: $3,656.77

Income needed: $169,118.09

Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

Belmont, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $178,083

2022 mean household income: $227,993

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,957.33

Average monthly rent: $3,085.42

Income needed: $145,025.97

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Naples, Florida

2019 mean household income: $217,838

2022 mean household income: $277,872

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,727.05

Average monthly rent: $3,059.51

Income needed: $138,877.33

flySnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $231,819

2022 mean household income: $281,187

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,979.45

Average monthly rent: $3,648.33

Income needed: $159,066.79

Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mountain View, California

2019 mean household income: $189,559

2022 mean household income: $239,238

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,234.03

Average monthly rent: $3,639.08

Income needed: $164,954.61

©Shutterstock.com

Bellevue, Washington

2019 mean household income: $162,434

2022 mean household income: $208,947

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,072.22

Average monthly rent: $2,500.21

Income needed: $133,738.44

Pikachu Ink / Shutterstock.com

Redmond, Washington

2019 mean household income: $158,114

2022 mean household income: $198,375

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,860.68

Average monthly rent: $2,363.57

Income needed: $125,382.00

Mike Liu / Getty Images

Fremont, California

2019 mean household income: $160,528

2022 mean household income: $203,058

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,168.55

Average monthly rent: $2,943.07

Income needed: $146,678.98

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

Sunnyvale, California

2019 mean household income: $179,798

2022 mean household income: $231,726

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,225.62

Average monthly rent: $3,233.19

Income needed: $155,011.57

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Princeton, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $234,375

2022 mean household income: $269,420

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,936.44

Average monthly rent: $2,864.39

Income needed: $139,219.84

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Summit, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $255,160

2022 mean household income: $291,509

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,200.37

Average monthly rent: $3,055.56

Income needed: $150,142.19

OmidGul / Wikimedia Commons

Birmingham, Michigan

2019 mean household income: $201,821

2022 mean household income: $234,600

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,744.72

Average monthly rent: $2,601.61

Income needed: $128,311.85

dankeck / Wikimedia Commons

Upper Arlington, Ohio

2019 mean household income: $178,324

2022 mean household income: $202,933

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,602.47

Average monthly rent: $1,921.67

Income needed: $108,579.21

©Shutterstock.com

Northbrook, Illinois

2019 mean household income: $174,808

2022 mean household income: $212,149

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,936.00

Average monthly rent: $2,801.39

Income needed: $137,697.52

©Shutterstock.com

Milpitas, California

2019 mean household income: $154,559

2022 mean household income: $195,424

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,294.21

Average monthly rent: $3,055.82

Income needed: $152,400.79

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belmont, California

2019 mean household income: $201,232

2022 mean household income: $238,865

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,398.61

Average monthly rent: $2,772.18

Income needed: $148,098.84

Hank Shiffman / Shutterstock.com

Redwood City, California

2019 mean household income: $163,498

2022 mean household income: $211,981

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,333.39

Average monthly rent: $3,364.48

Income needed: $160,748.89

J / Wikimedia Commons

Ridgewood, New Jersey

2019 mean household income: $247,369

2022 mean household income: $277,428

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,332.48

Average monthly rent: $2,768.75

Income needed: $146,429.47

©Courtesy of Redfin.com

Bethesda, Maryland

2019 mean household income: $237,066

2022 mean household income: $281,586

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,246.15

Average monthly rent: $2,784.65

Income needed: $144,739.25

©Courtesy of Redfin.com

Danville, California

2019 mean household income: $214,627

2022 mean household income: $264,134

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,232.67

Average monthly rent: $4,202.81

Income needed: $178,451.53

©Shutterstock.com

Newton, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $207,563

2022 mean household income: $251,210

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,553.86

Average monthly rent: $3,188.54

Income needed: $161,817.63

Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com

Pleasanton, California

2019 mean household income: $192,532

2022 mean household income: $230,936

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,207.32

Average monthly rent: $2,933.05

Income needed: $147,368.90

Derek_Neumann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Campbell, California

2019 mean household income: $157,472

2022 mean household income: $193,966

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,315.52

Average monthly rent: $3,114.47

Income needed: $154,319.70

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby San Jose

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elmhurst, Illinois

2019 mean household income: $163,347

2022 mean household income: $195,697

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,904.17

Average monthly rent: $2,634.09

Income needed: $132,918.25

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Chicago

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

Prosper, Texas

2019 mean household income: $178,784

2022 mean household income: $215,851

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,769.54

Average monthly rent: $2,001.79

Income needed: $114,511.98

Pictured: Frisco, TX

APCortizasJr / Getty Images

Brookline, Massachusetts

2019 mean household income: $171,664

2022 mean household income: $211,322

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,143.12

Average monthly rent: $4,178.82

Income needed: $175,726.61

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Foster City, California

2019 mean household income: $185,716

2022 mean household income: $234,829

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,411.55

Average monthly rent: $3,381.18

Income needed: $163,025.73

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Fremont, CA

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com

San Ramon, California

2019 mean household income: $186,911

2022 mean household income: $224,236

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,286.05

Average monthly rent: $2,943.00

Income needed: $149,497.16

pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com

Burlingame, California

2019 mean household income: $183,137

2022 mean household income: $224,228

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $3,393.53

Average monthly rent: $2,899.72

Income needed: $151,037.82

Visitor7 / Wikimedia Commons

Lake Oswego, Oregon

2019 mean household income: $161,177

2022 mean household income: $195,728

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,988.24

Average monthly rent: $2,090.50

Income needed: $121,889.73

S Groom / Wikimedia Commons

Keller, Texas

2019 mean household income: $176,640

2022 mean household income: $204,680

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,914.11

Average monthly rent: $1,839.82

Income needed: $114,094.34

peeterv / iStock.com

Encinitas, California

2019 mean household income: $163,894

2022 mean household income: $198,797

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,993.92

Average monthly rent: $4,030.81

Income needed: $168,593.58

dszc / Getty Images

Lakeway, Texas

2019 mean household income: $170,385

2022 mean household income: $204,150

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,896.69

Average monthly rent: $3,045.83

Income needed: $142,620.67

Pictured: Aerial view of nearby Austin, TX

Deyan G. Georgiev / Shutterstock.com

Edina, Minnesota

2019 mean household income: $166,779

2022 mean household income: $194,947

Monthly non-rent expenditures: $2,672.07

Average monthly rent: $1,765.84

Income needed: $106,510.00

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates first took the 100 cities with the highest mean household income and with a minimum of 7,500 total households sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. With these cities selected, GOBankingRates then found each cities: (1) 2019 mean household income; (2) 2022 mean household income; (3) three-year percent change in mean household income; (4) 2019 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; (5) 2022 percent of population with a household income of $200,000+; and (6) three-year percent change in population with a household income of $200,000+. GOBankingRates also found the average rent during December 2023 as sourced from the Zillow Observed Rental Index, Livability Index as sourced from AreaVibes, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, and the national average expenditure cost for married couple with kids as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. The cost of living indexes were multiplied by the average expenditure costs to find the average costs for families for each expenditure for each city on the list. The livability index was scored, the 2022 median household income was scored, three-year percent change in Mean Household Income was scored, three-year percent change in Population with income $200k+ was scored, Leftover Savings from Mean Income after Income Needed is Paid was scored and all scores were combined and sorted to show the cities where it’s getting easier for families to make ends meet. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of February 23rd, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where It’s Getting Easier for Families To Make Ends Meet