50 Firms Collaborate to Champion Next Gen Careers in Industry

·5 min read

-- The World Economic Forum today launches New Generation Industry Leaders - a community of young industrialists to champion careers and accelerate sustainability in manufacturing and production sectors.

-- The New Generation Industry Leaders community will transform perceptions around industrial companies and inspire new generations to seek work in industrial sectors.

-- 50 leading firms have collaborated to appoint 100 young professionals to the community, representing 12 sectors and 20 countries - 50% are women.

GENEVA, Switzerland, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Economic Forum today launches the New Generation Industry Leaders (NGIL) programme, a global community of fast-rising young industrialists to accelerate environmental and social progress in manufacturing and production sectors, transforming perceptions and inspiring a new generation to take up a career in industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Parsable)
(PRNewsfoto/Parsable)

Over 50 world-leading companies in the production ecosystem, including Apple, DHL, Johnson & Johnson, Rockwell Automation, Siemens and Stanley Black & Decker, are supporting the NGIL programme. Beyond proposing their young leaders to join the community, these companies are making their training materials available to the community and executives are acting as mentors for the community members.

Emerging technologies are transforming industries as diverse as automotive, chemicals, electronics, healthcare and textiles. But industrial production is facing a skills shortage in all areas from R&D and design to consumer behaviour and end-of-use cycles. Research from global consulting firm Korn Ferry found that by 2030, there will be a global human talent shortage of more than 85 million people, which could result in $8.5 trillion in unrealized annual revenues. The New Generation Industry Leaders community will play an active role to address these challenges.

Mark Maybury, Chief Technology Officer of Stanley Black & Decker, said: "Stanley Black & Decker is honored to contribute to the establishment of the NGIL community which fills a critical gap in the leadership development of future industrial leaders. This programme inspires the next generation through exposure to visionary industrial leaders, cross connecting this worldwide cohort to foster peer-to-peer learning and transforming their future by accelerating their growth and focusing their purpose on global challenges."

Tanja Küppers, Chief Operating Officer of DHL Supply Chain Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "New Generation Industry Leaders have the ability to push innovative minds and fire up the hearts of people to reach great heights of sustainable performance; by embracing connectedness with the business, society and environment they act as responsible leaders towards their workforce, customers and partners."

Members of the New Generation Industry Leaders programme are nominated by senior executives from their respective companies and organizations. The first cohort of leaders numbers over 100, of whom half are women. They represent more than 20 countries and 12 industrial sectors, including energy, automotive, mining and metals. Each cohort of new leaders will embark on an 18-month journey embracing the following principles and activities:

  • Get inspired: learning modules in strategy, leadership and operations, delivered by thought leaders, CEOs and senior executives from the production ecosystem.

  • Connect: peer networking sessions to learn from each other's unique workplaces and career experiences and to share ideas, challenges and solutions.

  • Transform: smaller cross-industry teams to help accelerate responsible industry transformation and co-create new ideas to get the world excited about new opportunities and innovations in manufacturing and production.

Members agree to collaborate to drive positive change within each impact area in their own organizations, with the goal of leveraging their shared efforts to engage with and attract younger generations.

The online home of the New Generation Industry Leaders programme is https://www.weforum.org/new-generation-industry-leaders. The programme, launched out of the World Economic Forum's platform on Shaping the Future of Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains, is run in collaboration with the platform on Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure and the other Forum platforms. It is supported by 50+ leading companies, listed here along with their nominated leaders.

Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, said: "The transformation in manufacturing and production being driven by the Fourth Industrial Revolution can only succeed with the leadership and collaboration of young professionals. We are thrilled to announce the launch of this inaugural group of exceptional leaders who will challenge their peers to embrace the incredible opportunities promised by a career in industry."

Lawrence Whittle, Chief Executive Officer of global technology firm Parsable, said: "Today's factories are the most technologically advanced work environments in the world. So much innovation is happening in industrial sectors. But industry has an image problem – it's not seen by young people as tech-savvy or future-focused. We urgently need to change perceptions around a career in manufacturing to attract and retain the finest talent from mobile-first generations."

Sustainable Development Impact Summit 20-23 September
The meeting brings together global leaders from business, government, and civil society under the theme Shaping an Equitable, Inclusive and Sustainable Recovery. It will focus on new technologies, policies and partnerships to advance cooperation, accelerate progress, and highlight tangible solutions to our global challenges. Media can learn more and register here.

About Parsable
Parsable (www.parsable.com) helps the world's largest industrial firms get jobs done right – every time. Connected Worker® from Parsable enables employees to collaboratively execute their work using paperless, digital work instructions on mobile devices. In addition to measuring every step and action, workers can raise issues and provide feedback in real time so that every process is quickly analyzed and improved. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented visibility into their operations, uncover detailed data about their work processes for continuous improvement, and attract new tech-savvy talent. Follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ParsableHQ) and the Parsable blog.

Media Contact:
Connie Sung Moyle
Parsable, Inc.
pr@parsable.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/50-firms-collaborate-to-champion-next-gen-careers-in-industry-301384294.html

SOURCE Parsable, Inc.

