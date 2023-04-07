Best gifts for wives: Here are 55 thoughtful gift ideas to pamper your wife in 2023

Best gifts for wives in 2023

Finding the perfect gift is never easy, especially for someone you love. If you haven't come up with the best gift idea for your wife yet, we've got your back with 55 awesome presents chosen by wives and the product experts at Reviewed. Even if it seems like she already has everything, don't worry! There's something on this list she's going to love.

What are the best gifts for wives, you ask? Here at Reviewed, we test the best products throughout the year from foot spas to fitness trackers and everything in between. Whether your wife is a foodie, a bookworm or just enjoys a great surprise, here are the best gifts for wives, including a list of top-tested and approved gift picks from our editors that are all available at Amazon and sure to land you the title of the best spouse of the year.

Editors' choice gifts for wives

1. For the wife who likes to take baths: Royal Craft Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Best gifts for wives: Royal Craft bathtub caddy

If she loves taking long, relaxing baths then she'll absolutely adore our favorite bath tray. This Royal Craft Luxury Bathtub Caddy is made from natural bamboo, expands to fit across any tub and features all the compartments needed to store a phone, a candle, even a glass of wine and more. Add our favorite LifeAround2Angels bath bombs for a truly pampering gift.

$46 at Amazon

2. For the wife who loves cold brew: Takeya Cold Brew coffee maker

Best gifts for wives: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker

When it comes to coffee and she prefers it cold, this is one of the best gifts to consider. The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker has been our favorite cold brew coffee makers for a while now because of its user-friendly design. It also doesn’t hurt that it makes some of the tastiest coffee (and tea) we've ever sipped.

$22 at Amazon

3. For the wife who loves to cook: OXO Non-stick Frypan

Best gifts for wives 2023: OXO non-stick pan

For someone who cooks on the daily, a trusty nonstick pan is non-negotiable. We highly recommend the OXO Non-Stick Open Frypan. This pan topped our list of best nonstick pans of 2023 for its superb nonstick qualities and comfortable handle. It's dishwasher safe, scratch resistant and best of all, easy to clean.

$50 at Amazon

4. For the wife who loves vino: Oster cordless electric wine opener

Best gifts for wives: wine opener

If your wife is a wine lover, the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener is an impressive gadget that can uncork her bottle of wine with just a touch of a button. Oster's electric opener is completely cordless and can uncork up to 30 bottles of wine before needing to be recharged. It's stylish and comfortable to hold thanks to the opener's ergonomic design. She'll love the bonus foil cutter and easy it is to use.

$25 at Amazon

5. For the wife who is into essential oils: Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser

Best gifts for wives 2020: Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser (100ml).

When it comes to aromatherapy, distribution is as essential as the oils, themselves. So up her olfactory game with the Asakuki Portable Essential Oil Diffuser, our favorite affordable diffuser. It's sleek, it's affordable and it works as advertised, and makes a great gift for a wife who you think has everything else.

$23 at Amazon

6. For the wife who wants to be a plant mom: The Sill

Best gifts for wives: The Sill

The Sill is one of our favorite places to buy plants online and sells a variety of potted plants that your wife will love. Reviewed staffers have ordered from The Sill numerous times with nothing but positive things to say about the experience. The online plant company also offers helpful online plant workshops so your wife can keep her favorite gift in tip-top shape. There are lots of stylish pots to choose from, or you can customize your own for a personal touch.

From $34 at The Sill

7. For the wife who is into beauty: Glamcor Riki Skinny

Best gifts for wives: makeup mirror

A good makeup mirror with adjustable lights makes a huge difference for anyone who wears makeup, so gift your wife the best makeup mirror we tested, the Glamcor Riki Skinny. It has excellent lighting, a large viewing area, and is portable so she can travel with it and avoid terrible hotel bathroom lighting.

$225 at Amazon

8. For the wife who styles her own hair: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best gifts for wives: Revlon one step hair dryer

Make glam easy at home with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, a must-have styling tool with hundreds of thousands of rave reviews—including the stamp of approval from Reviewed’s beauty editor who praises it for creating shiny, soft, bouncy hair.

$40 at Amazon

9. For the wife who loves a good blowout: Shark HyperAIR blow dryer

Best gifts for wives: Shark HyperAir hair dryer

If your wife would prefer a higher end hair dryer, consider the Shark HyperAIR blow dryer. It has "intelligent heat control" to make heat damage a thing of the past. It also comes with several attachments for all hairstyles, a negative ion generator and a cool shot button to make sure her style stays put.

$220 at Amazon

10. For the wife who likes slow cooking: Made In Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Best gifts for wives: Made In Dutch Oven

A great Dutch oven is a kitchen staple and our favorite overall was Made In's Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, which replaced our previous winner, the Staub Cast Iron 5.5 Quart Round Cocotte. During testing, the Made In Dutch Oven, which comes in five colors, impressed us with its amazing nonstick qualities, even heat distribution and moisture retention.

$199 at Made In

11. For the wife who collects purses: Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

Best gifts for wives: Tory Burch McGraw Bucket Bag

Doesn't she have enough purses already? No. No she does not, because for a handbag fanatic, there is no such thing. The McGraw Bucket Bag has a simple, classic look, yet the unique design and Tory Burch logo are bound to turn some heads. It comes in three different colors, all of which could complement any wardrobe. Or pair of pumps. You know how she is.

$348 at Tory Burch

12. For the wife who loves to stop and smell the roses: Venus et Fleur

Best gifts for wives: Venus et Fleur

A bouquet of fresh flowers are always nice, but instead of an ordinary bouquet this year, consider gifting your wife real roses from Venus et Fleur that are made to last a whole year! A proprietary solution and pigmentation process is used to instill the freshness in their bouquets, so while you'll pay a luxury price, they'll stay looking fresh and beautiful for a very long time. Choose from a variety of colors and options from gift boxes to vases and even custom designs.

From $44 at Venus et Fleur

13. For the wife who loves to sleep in: Mellanni sheet set

Best gifts for wives: Mellanni sheet set

Your average sleeper likely isn't too concerned with the thread count of their sheets, but if your wife enjoys snoozing in the lap of luxury, a set of these top-rated microfiber Mellanni sheets from Amazon will surprise and delight. The extra soft cooling sheets come in over 40 solid and printed styles and sizes Twin - California King.

From $35 at Amazon

14. For the wife who likes to keep it cozy: Barefoot Dreams CozyChic socks

Best gifts for wives: Barefoot Dreams socks

Barefoot Dreams makes some of the softest blankets ever, so it comes as no surprise that the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks also live up to the same hype. Like a soft, warm, hug for her feet, your wife will love slipping on these ultra soft socks after a long day. These cozy socks come in three colors and can be tossed in the washing machine for easy cleaning.

$15 at Amazon

15. For the wife who loves makeup: Glossier

Best gifts for women: Glossier makeup

If she loves trying new makeup trends, gift her this essential makeup set from Glossier. The three-piece set that can be customized to choose her favorite shades is all she needs for an effortless fresh face: Boy Brow to shape and groom eyebrows, Cloud Paint (a seamless gel-cream blush) and Lash Slick, an everyday mascara to lengthen and curl lashes. To complete the fresh-faced look, add on Glossier's top rated Ultralip lipstick, available in nine shades.

$44 at Glossier

$18 at Glossier

16. For the wife who loves to wear sneakers: Veja Women's Sneakers

Best gifts for wives: Veja sneakers

Shoe shopping for your wife can be hard, but we’re confident she’ll love lacing up with this perfect pair of kicks. With a sleek aesthetic that’s right on-trend, these popular Veja sneakers have a cult following that includes plenty of celebrities, such as Meghan Markle and Reese Witherspoon.

From $84 at Nordstrom

17. For the wife who ends her day with a glass of wine: Winc wine subscription

Best gifts for wives: Winc

Want to give the gift that keeps on giving? Winc’s online wine subscription service may be just the perfect present for your vino-loving wife. After trying Winc, we can attest to how delicious the wines are. We also like that the service includes useful details about each bottle and suggests recipes to pair with each wine. Whether she’s more of a red or white kinda girl, Winc is a great way to sample something new, while also enjoying her favorites.

From $30 for first four bottles at Winc

18. For the wife who loves to do her nails: SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Best gifts for wives: SunUV Gel UV Nail Lamp

This professional salon curing nail lamp is one of the most thoughtful gift ideas for wives, and it's so good it’s garnered a 4.5-star rating from more than 41,000 Amazon reviewers. Our staff loves this popular nail lamp because it works with any gel polish and doesn’t smudge. A win-win.

$26 at Amazon

19. For the wife who needs perfect coffee: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic

Best gifts for wives: Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic

If your wife loves coffee, the Hario V60 is the best pour over coffee maker out there. It’s a handy, durable accessory that will give her complete control over her morning cup(s) of joe. Pour-over coffee allows the person making it to determine the flow of water through the grounds, for more precise saturation and temperature control—perfect for the picky coffee drinker.

$33 at Amazon

20. For the wife who needs her coffee hotter, longer: Ember Temperature Control mug

Best gifts for wives: Ember mug

Does your wife tend to get distracted after pouring her coffee, or take a long time to drink it? One of our top coffee mugs, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, is temperature controlled for a perfectly warm cup every time, no matter how long she takes to finish it.

$131 at Amazon

21. For the wife who loves a good facial: Foreo Luna Mini 3

best gifts for wives: Foreo Luna mini 3

If your wife sometimes walks around with what looks like green mud smeared all over her face or she has a time-consuming facial routine, it's a good bet that she'd love a cult-favorite facial cleansing brush like the Foreo Luna Mini 3. In our testing, we loved that the Mini 3 has 12 vibration intensities to accommodate different skin types. It's two-sided and lets you know when you've been scrubbing long enough.

$179 at Amazon

22. For the wife who is workin' on her fitness: Fitbit Charge 5

Best gifts for wives: Fitbit Charge 5

Our favorite Fitbit is the Fitbit Charge 5, which may not offer all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch, but still packs quite the punch—and also tells time—at a much more digestible price point. Not only is the Fitbit Charge 5 comfortable to wear, it offers comprehensive activity tracking features and an intuitive app, so it's a perfect gift for a wife who seems to have everything but wants to keep fit in these odd times.

$122 at Amazon

23. For the wife who loves jewelry: Kate Spade's One In A Million necklace

Best gifts for wives: Kate Spade pendant

Kate Spade's Gold-Tone Alphabet Pendant necklace is a fantastic choice to make any lady feel extra special. You can choose the initial of your choice to place on the front of the 12K gold plated necklace with "one in a million" engraved on the reverse side. The pendant comes on a 17-inch chain with a three-inch extender and we bet she'll be wearing this necklace for years to come.

$99 at Amazon

24. For the wife who can't live without music: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for wives: Apple Airpods Pro

Your wife needs a quality pair of wireless earbuds to do things like listen to her favorite songs, handle work calls and drown out the noise from the kids once in a while. With clear sound, intuitive design, a great fit and brilliant noise cancellation, there’s no better pair of earbuds to get the job done than the 2nd-generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro.

$200 at Amazon

25. For the creative wife: Apple iPad

Portability is crucial when it comes to the latest tech devices. Apple's ninth-generation 10.2-inch iPad offers a high-quality product that your wife is sure to get plenty of use out of. If you really want to fill out her gift, toss in Apple's Smart Keyboard and an Apple Pencil, then watch her creativity flow.

$536 at Amazon

26. For the wife who needs a personal assistant: Amazon Echo Dot (5th-Gen)

Best gifts for wives: Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

It never hurts to have a little backup, and an Echo Dot (5th-Gen.) speaker makes for the perfect sidekick. A brilliantly simple and affordable smart speaker, the Echo Dot uses Amazon Alexa to help manage calendars, set reminders and answer (almost any) questions throughout the day. Alexa’s not all business, though. She can tell funny jokes, play trivia games and play your wife’s favorite songs, making her an ideal personal assistant.

$50 at Amazon

27. For the wife who likes to eat healthy(ish): Ninja SF301 Speedi Cooker and Air Fryer

Best gifts for wives: Ninja Air Fryer

Let's be honest: Air fryers didn't become a kitchen craze because people are looking to eat healthy foods. Consider our best air fryer more like a healthier way to eat the snacks you already love. It's a gift for a wife that the whole family will love, it works well, it's easy to use, and your wife will love how it looks in the kitchen—the perfect combination.

$160 at Amazon

28. For the wife who never misses an episode: Roku Ultra

Best gifts for wives: Roku Ultra

With the Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, your TV-loving wife will have a trusty tool at her disposal. In addition to being easy to use, the Ultra offers a customizable remote complete with a headphone jack, giving your wife access to easy wireless audio for binging after you've started snoring.

$98 at Amazon

29. For the wife who wishes she had more time to read: Audible subscription

Best Gifts for Wives: Audible

There's nothing new about the concept of listening to books, particularly when you just don't have time to settle in and actually read with your eyes. But Audible, Amazon's popular audiobook subscription service, offers a modern take on old-school books on tape, and we loved it when we put it to the test.

From $6 per month at Amazon

30. For the wife who needs an assistant: Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen)

Best gifts for wives

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 (2nd-gen) makes the perfect countertop accessory, but did you know it can also double as a sous chef? Relying on Amazon Alexa, the Show 5 can help your wife find new recipes, read aloud the ingredient list, and guide her step-by-step with helpful photos and videos. As a bonus, she can also use it to make video calls to her friends and family.

$85 at Amazon

31. For the wife who loves to cook: Instant Pot Ultra

Best gifts for wives: Instant Pot Ultra

If your wife has a lot of family recipes she likes to make but is short on time, this gift is a great solution. An Instant Pot helps anyone create delicious meals quickly, without a bunch of other pots and pans piling up. The Instant Pot Ultra cooks perfectly, is intuitive to use and easy to clean.

$140 at Amazon

32. For the wife who loves to nap: YnM Weighted Blanket

Best gifts for wives: weighted blanket

Long days call for some rest and relaxation and a weighted blanket may be just the thing your wife needs to unwind. These unique blankets provide what’s called “deep touch pressure," which can feel comforting and soothing for some. (Think of it as a big hug but from a blanket.) We think the YnM Weighted Blanket is a fantastic, budget-friendly option for your wife because it performs just as well as many products double the price. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 5 pounds to 30 pounds and it’s comfortable enough to keep her cozy all night long.

$30 at Amazon

33. For the wife who's into high-tech gadgets: Apple Watch Series 8

Best gifts for wives: Apple Watch Series 8

Help her maximize her efficiency with an Apple Watch Series 8. It can track her workouts, make calls, send text messages, emails, scroll social media, listen to music, navigate directions, track her temperature and even call emergency services if she's in a car crash—ultimate versatility that makes it our top smartwatch pick for 2023. If your wife isn’t an iPhone user, you can consider the fabulous Galaxy Active Watch 4 or Google Pixel watch instead.

$329 at Amazon

34. For the wife who is on her feet all day: EMU Australia Mayberry slippers

Best gifts for wives: EMU Australia slippers

Slippers are a quintessential cozy gift to give to your wife. EMU Australia Mayberry slippers made our list of best slippers for women because not only are they super stylish but they'll keep her feet warm without overheating and are made with plenty of plush shearling. If she prefers her toes fully covered, we recommend the Joy Teddy, which is made from soft, cozy wool.

$70 at EMU Australia

35. For the wife who is into family history: AncestryDNA Kit

Best gifts for wives: AncestryDNA

Does your wife love to learn about her family history? Help her discover more about where she came from with the AncestryDNA Kit. The test, which comes with detailed instructions, will help your wife trace her roots back to the beginning. Think of this as a gift for a wife who really wants to build out the family tree.

From $99 at AncestryDNA

36. For the wife who loves to lounge: Athleta leggings

Best gifts for wives: Athleta joggers

If she wants something that's perfect for lounging, get her these Salutation leggings from Athleta. This customer favorite comes in seven colors, regular, tall and petite sizing, and features a curved seam for a flattering rear view. They have deep pockets to stash the essentials, a high waistband for tucking in the tummy and a roomy leg that makes for a cozy alternative to leggings.

From $30 at Athleta

37. For the wife who loves a little bling: Brilliant Earth Diamond Halo Pendant

Best Gifts for Wives: Diamond Halo Pendant

Nothing like a reminder of your love she can wear everywhere and get complimented on, right? This Diamond Halo Pendant from Brilliant Earth is sure to put a smile on her face every time she wears it, because it's sure to make her feel like the queen she is. The necklace length can be adjusted from 16-18 inches, so she can position the pendant in just the right spot. The center diamond is surrounded by smaller diamonds, lending a simple elegance to the overall look.

$1,490 at Brilliant Earth

38. For the wife who enjoys feeling pampered: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts for wives: Parachute classic robe

Want to treat your wife to a spa day every day? A plush robe is a great start, and the Classic Bathrobe from Parachute is the perfect splurge for any spouse who appreciates the finer things. One of our editors loves this robe because it’s “luxurious, comfortable, and functional.” Do yourself a favor and also buy one for yourself.

$109 at Parachute

39. For the wife who has a sweet tooth: Premier Favorites Sweets & Treats Gift Basket

Best gifts for wives: Gourmet gift basket

The Majestic Grandeur Gourmet Gift Basket from 1-800-Baskets includes a selection of sweet and salty treats your wife will love to snack on. There's everything from Cheryl's Iced Buttercream Cookies to Totally Caramel Popcorn Moose Munch, plus it comes in a beautiful, water hyacinth basket that she can repurpose in the home.

From $60 at 1-800-Baskets

40. For the wife whose wedding ring could use an upgrade

Best gifts for wives: Blue Nile jewelry

If you want to get your wife a piece of jewelry she can wear with just about any style, Blue Nile has you covered. There are so many options for wedding ring upgrades and we love the simplicity of diamond stud earrings Even better is that you can customize them by selecting the size of the diamonds, setting style and setting color. She'll love that you created something so beautiful just for her.

Prices vary at Blue Nile

41. For the wife who needs a new vacuum: Dyson V8

Best gifts for wives: Dyson V8

A vacuum cleaner might not sound like a gift you should buy your wife, but a premium vacuum like the Dyson V8 cordless vacuum is sure to put a smile on her face. It comes with five brush accessories, a mountable charging dock and it can run for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. Here at Reviewed, we are big fans of Dyson's vacuum's high-powered suction and sleek corner-cutting abilities, so you really can't go wrong with this easy-to-use vacuum.

$399 at Best Buy

42. For the wife who's tired of takeout: Green Chef meal kit delivery

Best gifts for wives: Green Chef

If you've been eating out a lot but your wife is craving something home-cooked, a meal kit gets her delicious meals with very little effort. Green Chef will give her 30 meal options each week, and if she's looking for keto, paleo, gluten-free or vegan meals, Green Chef has it covered. Pro tip: Don't just give her the subscription, cook the meals for her!

Prices vary at Green Chef

43. For the wife who could use some new kicks: Allbirds Wool Runners

You can’t go wrong with these everyday sneakers.

Allbirds are known as some of the most comfortable tennis shoes on the market, and our testing confirms that. Our reviewer even said they would sleep in their Allbirds Wool Runners if it were socially acceptable. The cushioned mid-sole offers excellent arch support for those times she's on her feet all day. The Wool Runners are made of Merino wool, have cushioned insoles, and are machine washable.

$110 at Allbirds

44. For the wife who practices yoga: lululemon yoga mat

Best gifts for wives: lululemon reversible mat

If your wife is a serious yogi she should have our best yoga mat, lululemon's 5mm reversible yoga mat. We loved its portability, its firmness and how easy it was to clean, making it worth every penny. If you're stumped for what else to buy, this could be a great gift for a wife who seems hard to shop for otherwise.

$88 at lululemon

45. For the wife who says there's nothing on TV: Disney+ subscription

Best gifts for wives: Disney+

It's a dejected feeling when you get to the bottom of the TV channel listings without finding anything you want to watch. Fortunately, a Disney+ subscription can help with that problem, offering hundreds of movies and thousands of TV episodes ranging from Pixar favorites new and old to the Marvel universe to Star Wars, National Geographic and more. At an affordable price, Disney+ is a great deal the whole family can enjoy.

From $8 per month

46. For the wife who wants to try new recipes: Home Chef subscription

Best gifts for wives: Home Chef

When preparing a meal, planning is half the battle, and when crunched for time, coming up with new things to cook can start to feel like a chore. Our favorite meal kit delivery subscription, Home Chef, takes the preparation out of the equation, giving you fresh, creative options, portioned out and delivered directly to the door. And if she dislikes meal prep, it's one of the most thoughtful gift ideas for wives right now.

From $8 per meal at Home Chef

47. For the sentimental wife: Framebridge custom frames

Best gifts for wives: Framebridge

Framebridge offers a great online photo service that will help your wife turn her lasting memories into lovely pieces of art. You can upload your own imagery and choose a frame for her, or give her a gift card so she can make her own selections. The framed photos are an amazing value given the high quality, making it a great gift idea for your wife.

From $50 at Framebridge

48. For the wife who likes to snuggle up: Nordstrom's The Softest Throw

Best Gifts for Wives: The Softest Throw

Don't allow your wife to get chilly without Nordstrom's The Softest Throw blanket. The luxuriously soft throw features stylish tassels at the top and bottom and measures 50-inches by 60-inches, so there's plenty of room for her to cuddle up. Even better, the blanket is machine washable for an easy clean, so it's an ideal gift for a wife who seems to have it all.

$49 at Nordstrom

49. For the wife who loves candles: Capri Blue Volcano candle

Best gifts for wives: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

If your wife loves candles, then surprise her with the top-rated Capri Blue Volcano Candle. This iconic scent is like stepping into an Anthropologie store featuring notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, limes and fresh mountain greens. It has a burn time up to 85 hours and comes in a variety of gorgeous jars.

$36 at Anthropologie

50. For the wife who loves home décor: Ruggable

Best gifts for wives: Ruggable

Rugs are an essential home decor item that can pull a room together in an instant. It's also pretty helpful when that rug is machine-washable and looks amazing, which makes Ruggable an optimal gift choice. When it's time to swap them out, Ruggable has lots of unique prints to choose from, so refreshing any room is a breeze.

Shop rugs at Ruggable

51. For the wife who needs a new weekend bag: Minted's personalized Snap Tote

Best gifts for wives: Snap Tote by Minted

Whether she enjoys spending weekend mornings at the farmers' market, crunching or working out, the Snap Tote from Minted is the perfect bag no matter what she's up to. It's spacious, durable and comes in several stylish prints and patterns she'll love. For a custom touch, personalization (up to 12 characters) is available at no cost.

$64 at Minted

52. For the wife who is a pro in the kitchen: Made In Nakiri Knife

Best gifts for wives: Made In Nakiri Knife

We think every cook should have a Nakiri in their kitchen toolkit because it can't be beat for slicing and dicing. This 6-inch knife features a razor-sharp blade and beautiful design, which our tester noted makes it "a lovely gift that’s also practical." Your wife will no doubt appreciate how easy it is to maneuver this knife for the perfect cut when she chops up her next onion.

$109 at Made In

53. For the wife who never stops learning: a MasterClass subscription

Best gifts for wives: Masterclass

Would your wife enjoy a tennis lesson with Serena Williams? How about a cooking class with Gordon Ramsey? A comedy workshop with Steve Martin? These experiences may never be feasible in real life, but they're just a few of the offerings included with a MasterClass subscription. We love MasterClass for its encyclopedia of motivating content for users with interests across the board.

From $15 per month

54. For the wife who needs a massage: Theragun G3

Best luxury gifts: Theragun

Move over foam rollers—there's a new gadget that’ll sooth your wife's soar muscles after a grueling workout. Several Reviewed staffers tried the highly sought-after Theragun, agreeing the massage gun's high-powered pulse feels great on sore muscles. Another thing we love? The free Theragun app, which will help guide her along as she uses it to warm up before a workout or cool down afterward.

$399 at Therabody

55. For the caffeine fiend: Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

A serious coffee drinker might already have our best coffee maker, but a quality espresso machine is the perfect luxury gift for any coffee connoisseur you want to splurge on. When we tested espresso machines, the Breville Barista Touch was our top choice. The high-end countertop appliance brews rich and delicious espresso and is both easy to use and clean—a clear winner if you ask us.

$880 at Amazon

