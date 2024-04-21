The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

Jordan Rosenfeld
9 min read
0
benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

While happiness may be a subjective experience, certain factors go into shaping it for people, such as work environment, community and emotional and physical well-being. People often choose where they’re going to live based on a combination of these factors, and of course, cost of living.

While the cost of living varies from state to state, so does the happiness quotient–that is, people report being more or less happy based on where they live due to those factors mentioned above.

To find out which are the happiest states in America, and how much it costs to live there,

GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states using the data from Digg.com’s Happiest States. Additionally, the cost of living indexes for each state were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center’s State Cost of Living Indexes. Average monthly expenditures were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. An average single-family home values were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index.

Read on to find out which states are the happiest, and see if you can afford to live there.

mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto
mscornelius / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50. Alaska

  • Happiness quotient: 42.2

  • Median household income: $86,370

  • Cost of living index: 125.2

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,810.93

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

49. Hawaii

  • Happiness quotient: 66.4

  • Median household income: $94,814

  • Cost of living index: 180.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $8,230.69

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. West Virginia

  • Happiness quotient: 35.1

  • Median household income: $55,217

  • Cost of living index: 87.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $2,827.01

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

47. Louisiana

  • Happiness quotient: 35.9

  • Median household income: $57,852

  • Cost of living index: 91.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,030.13

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Oregon

  • Happiness quotient: 47.7

  • Median household income: $76,632

  • Cost of living index: 114.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,044.62

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45. New Mexico

  • Happiness quotient: 43.5

  • Median household income: $58,722

  • Cost of living index: 94.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,653.31

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Montana

  • Happiness quotient: 49.1

  • Median household income: $66,341

  • Cost of living index: 102.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,652.78

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Mississippi

  • Happiness quotient: 41.4

  • Median household income: $52,985

  • Cost of living index: 86.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $2,854.60

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Tennessee

  • Happiness quotient: 38.3

  • Median household income: $64,035

  • Cost of living index: 90.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,641.00

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

41. Arkansas

  • Happiness quotient: 39.7

  • Median household income: $56,335

  • Cost of living index: 89.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $2,982.69

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Alabama

  • Happiness quotient: 40.8

  • Median household income: $59,609

  • Cost of living index: 88.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,142.68

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

39. Kentucky

  • Happiness quotient: 40.6

  • Median household income: $60,183

  • Cost of living index: 92.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,039.06

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

38. California

  • Happiness quotient: 60.5

  • Median household income: $91,905

  • Cost of living index: 138.5

  • Total monthly cost of living: $6,915.25

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Maine

  • Happiness quotient: 52.0

  • Median household income: $68,251

  • Cost of living index: 109.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,319.43

4kodiak / iStock.com
4kodiak / iStock.com

36. Nevada

  • Happiness quotient: 50.7

  • Median household income: $71,646

  • Cost of living index: 101.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,637.38

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Vermont

  • Happiness quotient: 52.8

  • Median household income: $74,014

  • Cost of living index: 115.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,423.59

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

34. Oklahoma

  • Happiness quotient: 44.1

  • Median household income: $61,364

  • Cost of living index: 86.2

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,050.06

33. Washington

  • Happiness quotient: 54.9

  • Median household income: $90,325

  • Cost of living index: 116.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,672.61

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Indiana

  • Happiness quotient: 46.5

  • Median household income: $67,173

  • Cost of living index: 91.0

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,329.99

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Ohio

  • Happiness quotient: 47.8

  • Median household income: $66,990

  • Cost of living index: 94.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,273.14

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

30. Arizona

  • Happiness quotient: 53.5

  • Median household income: $72,581

  • Cost of living index: 108.4

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,561.57

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

29. North Carolina

  • Happiness quotient: 53.6

  • Median household income: $66,186

  • Cost of living index: 95.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,857.01

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

28. Wyoming

  • Happiness quotient: 48.1

  • Median household income: $72,495

  • Cost of living index: 92.4

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,893.85

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

27. Massachusetts

  • Happiness quotient: 58.4

  • Median household income: $96,505

  • Cost of living index: 146.5

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,916.60

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

26. Rhode Island

  • Happiness quotient: 52.4

  • Median household income: $81,370

  • Cost of living index: 110.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,679.95

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. South Carolina

  • Happiness quotient: 55.3

  • Median household income: $63,623

  • Cost of living index: 95.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,633.22

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

24. Texas

  • Happiness quotient: 47.7

  • Median household income: $73,035

  • Cost of living index: 92.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,679.83

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Missouri

  • Happiness quotient: 48.6

  • Median household income: $65,920

  • Cost of living index: 88.5

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,263.37

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Colorado

  • Happiness quotient: 51.5

  • Median household income: $87,598

  • Cost of living index: 105.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,197.62

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com
Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com

21. Idaho

  • Happiness quotient: 59.3

  • Median household income: $70,214

  • Cost of living index: 98.6

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,556.23

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

20. Florida

  • Happiness quotient: 59.3

  • Median household income: $67,917

  • Cost of living index: 100.7

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,368.41

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Michigan

  • Happiness quotient: 50.2

  • Median household income: $68,505

  • Cost of living index: 90.6

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,287.58

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. New Hampshire

  • Happiness quotient: 57.3

  • Median household income: $90,845

  • Cost of living index: 114.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,014.45

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. New York

  • Happiness quotient: 56.7

  • Median household income: $81,386

  • Cost of living index: 125.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,620.09

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Wisconsin

  • Happiness quotient: 55.7

  • Median household income: $72,458

  • Cost of living index: 95.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,741.76

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Pennsylvania

  • Happiness quotient: 54.0

  • Median household income: $73,170

  • Cost of living index: 95.6

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,541.01

Adam Goldberg Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Adam Goldberg Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Georgia

  • Happiness quotient: 54.1

  • Median household income: $71,355

  • Cost of living index: 90.8

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,792.47

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

13. South Dakota

  • Happiness quotient: 55.9

  • Median household income: $69,457

  • Cost of living index: 92.4

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,630.21

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Kansas

  • Happiness quotient: 54.5

  • Median household income: $69,747

  • Cost of living index: 87.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,207.92

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Iowa

  • Happiness quotient: 55.0

  • Median household income: $70,571

  • Cost of living index: 90.3

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,199.88

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Delaware

  • Happiness quotient: 58.7

  • Median household income: $79,325

  • Cost of living index: 101.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,209.06

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

9. North Dakota

  • Happiness quotient: 58

  • Median household income: $73,959

  • Cost of living index: 94.6

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,499.27

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Connecticut

  • Happiness quotient: 60.7

  • Median household income: $90,213

  • Cost of living index: 112.8

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,564.38

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Nebraska

  • Happiness quotient: 58.9

  • Median household income: $71,722

  • Cost of living index: 90.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,388.09

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

6. Illinois

  • Happiness quotient: 56.2

  • Median household income: $78,433

  • Cost of living index: 92.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,439

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Virginia

  • Happiness quotient: 57.7

  • Median household income: $87,249

  • Cost of living index: 101.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,227.56

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. New Jersey

  • Happiness quotient: 62

  • Median household income: $97,126

  • Cost of living index: 113.9

  • Total monthly cost of living: $5,113.93

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Minnesota

  • Happiness quotient: 62.8

  • Median household income: $84,313

  • Cost of living index: 94.1

  • Total monthly cost of living: $3,905.28

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Utah

  • Happiness quotient: 69.8

  • Median household income: $86,833

  • Cost of living index: 103.2

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,993.59

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Maryland

  • Happiness quotient: 64.6

  • Median household income: $98,461

  • Cost of living index: 116.5

  • Total monthly cost of living: $4,495

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

