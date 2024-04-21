The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There

benedek / Getty Images

While happiness may be a subjective experience, certain factors go into shaping it for people, such as work environment, community and emotional and physical well-being. People often choose where they’re going to live based on a combination of these factors, and of course, cost of living.

While the cost of living varies from state to state, so does the happiness quotient–that is, people report being more or less happy based on where they live due to those factors mentioned above.

To find out which are the happiest states in America, and how much it costs to live there,

GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states using the data from Digg.com’s Happiest States. Additionally, the cost of living indexes for each state were sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center’s State Cost of Living Indexes. Average monthly expenditures were pulled from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. An average single-family home values were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index.

Read on to find out which states are the happiest, and see if you can afford to live there.

50. Alaska

Happiness quotient : 42.2

Median household income : $86,370

Cost of living index : 125.2

Total monthly cost of living: $4,810.93

49. Hawaii

Happiness quotient : 66.4

Median household income : $94,814

Cost of living index : 180.3

Total monthly cost of living: $8,230.69

48. West Virginia

Happiness quotient : 35.1

Median household income : $55,217

Cost of living index : 87.7

Total monthly cost of living: $2,827.01

47. Louisiana

Happiness quotient : 35.9

Median household income : $57,852

Cost of living index : 91.0

Total monthly cost of living: $3,030.13

46. Oregon

Happiness quotient : 47.7

Median household income : $76,632

Cost of living index : 114.7

Total monthly cost of living: $5,044.62

45. New Mexico

Happiness quotient : 43.5

Median household income : $58,722

Cost of living index : 94.0

Total monthly cost of living: $3,653.31

44. Montana

Happiness quotient : 49.1

Median household income : $66,341

Cost of living index : 102.9

Total monthly cost of living: $4,652.78

43. Mississippi

Happiness quotient : 41.4

Median household income : $52,985

Cost of living index : 86.3

Total monthly cost of living: $2,854.60

42. Tennessee

Happiness quotient : 38.3

Median household income : $64,035

Cost of living index : 90.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,641.00

41. Arkansas

Happiness quotient : 39.7

Median household income : $56,335

Cost of living index : 89.0

Total monthly cost of living: $2,982.69

40. Alabama

Happiness quotient : 40.8

Median household income : $59,609

Cost of living index : 88.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,142.68

39. Kentucky

Happiness quotient : 40.6

Median household income : $60,183

Cost of living index : 92.0

Total monthly cost of living: $3,039.06

38. California

Happiness quotient : 60.5

Median household income : $91,905

Cost of living index : 138.5

Total monthly cost of living: $6,915.25

37. Maine

Happiness quotient : 52.0

Median household income : $68,251

Cost of living index : 109.9

Total monthly cost of living: $4,319.43

36. Nevada

Happiness quotient : 50.7

Median household income : $71,646

Cost of living index : 101.0

Total monthly cost of living: $4,637.38

35. Vermont

Happiness quotient : 52.8

Median household income : $74,014

Cost of living index : 115.3

Total monthly cost of living: $4,423.59

34. Oklahoma

Happiness quotient : 44.1

Median household income : $61,364

Cost of living index : 86.2

Total monthly cost of living: $3,050.06

33. Washington

Happiness quotient : 54.9

Median household income : $90,325

Cost of living index : 116.0

Total monthly cost of living: $5,672.61

32. Indiana

Happiness quotient : 46.5

Median household income : $67,173

Cost of living index : 91.0

Total monthly cost of living: $3,329.99

31. Ohio

Happiness quotient : 47.8

Median household income : $66,990

Cost of living index : 94.7

Total monthly cost of living: $3,273.14

30. Arizona

Happiness quotient : 53.5

Median household income : $72,581

Cost of living index : 108.4

Total monthly cost of living: $4,561.57

29. North Carolina

Happiness quotient : 53.6

Median household income : $66,186

Cost of living index : 95.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,857.01

28. Wyoming

Happiness quotient : 48.1

Median household income : $72,495

Cost of living index : 92.4

Total monthly cost of living: $3,893.85

27. Massachusetts

Happiness quotient : 58.4

Median household income : $96,505

Cost of living index : 146.5

Total monthly cost of living: $5,916.60

26. Rhode Island

Happiness quotient : 52.4

Median household income : $81,370

Cost of living index : 110.7

Total monthly cost of living: $4,679.95

25. South Carolina

Happiness quotient : 55.3

Median household income : $63,623

Cost of living index : 95.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,633.22

24. Texas

Happiness quotient : 47.7

Median household income : $73,035

Cost of living index : 92.7

Total monthly cost of living: $3,679.83

23. Missouri

Happiness quotient : 48.6

Median household income : $65,920

Cost of living index : 88.5

Total monthly cost of living: $3,263.37

22. Colorado

Happiness quotient : 51.5

Median household income : $87,598

Cost of living index : 105.1

Total monthly cost of living: $5,197.62

21. Idaho

Happiness quotient : 59.3

Median household income : $70,214

Cost of living index : 98.6

Total monthly cost of living: $4,556.23

20. Florida

Happiness quotient : 59.3

Median household income : $67,917

Cost of living index : 100.7

Total monthly cost of living: $4,368.41

19. Michigan

Happiness quotient : 50.2

Median household income : $68,505

Cost of living index : 90.6

Total monthly cost of living: $3,287.58

18. New Hampshire

Happiness quotient : 57.3

Median household income : $90,845

Cost of living index : 114.1

Total monthly cost of living: $5,014.45

17. New York

Happiness quotient : 56.7

Median household income : $81,386

Cost of living index : 125.9

Total monthly cost of living: $4,620.09

16. Wisconsin

Happiness quotient : 55.7

Median household income : $72,458

Cost of living index : 95.1

Total monthly cost of living: $3,741.76

15. Pennsylvania

Happiness quotient : 54.0

Median household income : $73,170

Cost of living index : 95.6

Total monthly cost of living: $3,541.01

14. Georgia

Happiness quotient : 54.1

Median household income : $71,355

Cost of living index : 90.8

Total monthly cost of living: $3,792.47

13. South Dakota

Happiness quotient : 55.9

Median household income : $69,457

Cost of living index : 92.4

Total monthly cost of living: $3,630.21

12. Kansas

Happiness quotient : 54.5

Median household income : $69,747

Cost of living index : 87.1

Total monthly cost of living: $3,207.92

11. Iowa

Happiness quotient : 55.0

Median household income : $70,571

Cost of living index : 90.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,199.88

10. Delaware

Happiness quotient : 58.7

Median household income : $79,325

Cost of living index : 101.1

Total monthly cost of living: $4,209.06

9. North Dakota

Happiness quotient : 58

Median household income : $73,959

Cost of living index : 94.6

Total monthly cost of living: $3,499.27

8. Connecticut

Happiness quotient : 60.7

Median household income : $90,213

Cost of living index : 112.8

Total monthly cost of living: $4,564.38

7. Nebraska

Happiness quotient : 58.9

Median household income : $71,722

Cost of living index : 90.9

Total monthly cost of living: $3,388.09

6. Illinois

Happiness quotient : 56.2

Median household income : $78,433

Cost of living index : 92.1

Total monthly cost of living: $3,439

5. Virginia

Happiness quotient : 57.7

Median household income : $87,249

Cost of living index : 101.9

Total monthly cost of living: $4,227.56

4. New Jersey

Happiness quotient : 62

Median household income : $97,126

Cost of living index : 113.9

Total monthly cost of living: $5,113.93

3. Minnesota

Happiness quotient : 62.8

Median household income : $84,313

Cost of living index : 94.1

Total monthly cost of living: $3,905.28

2. Utah

Happiness quotient : 69.8

Median household income : $86,833

Cost of living index : 103.2

Total monthly cost of living: $4,993.59

1. Maryland

Happiness quotient : 64.6

Median household income : $98,461

Cost of living index : 116.5

Total monthly cost of living: $4,495

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Happiest States in America and How Much It Costs to Live There