50% of HVAC Services Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Market Size by End-users Growth Potential, Geography, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2025

·8 min read

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HVAC Services Market by End User (Non-residential and Residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for HVAC services in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America regions. The rapid growth in population, extreme climatic conditions, rising urbanization, and expansion in the middle-income population will facilitate the HVAC services market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Moreover, the HVAC Services Market value is set to grow by USD 20.75 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.68% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled HVAC Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is delivering key market insights to more
than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Browse Summary of the Research
Report to Learn More

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

One of the key factors driving the HVAC services market growth is the development of EVs charging infrastructure. Electric vehicles have the potential to become one of the most disruptive technologies changing our behavior, but they are also the most daunting challenges facing the automotive supply chain and electric companies across the grid in the last 100 years. The growth in the number of electric vehicles is impressive, and the future scenario is also very interesting; by 2025, it will reach 40-70 million. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) has been identified as a substantial contributor to EV power usage, in addition to the electric motor. The primary job of automobile climate controls has been to ensure the passengers' thermal comfort by controlling the HVAC system. In the three most advanced electric vehicle markets in China, the 27 EU countries and the United Kingdom, and the United States, the charging of residential and commercial buildings will dominate in the foreseeable future and will continue to be the key to expanding the industry.

  • Market Challenge

High cost of batteries used in EVs is one of the key challenges hindering the HVAC services market growth. The global HVAC services market is geographically diverse and witnesses intense competition. The existence of numerous international and regional players has intensified market competition. Fierce competition exists among international vendors, in terms of technological innovations and modifications in existing products, for gaining a significant position in the market. As the market is intensive, it is essential for vendors to showcase product differentiation. Many international players are finding it difficult to retain their position in the market due to low-cost offerings of HVAC components and parts by regional vendors. Moreover, the emergence of local vendors has intensified market competition, especially in APAC. Local players enjoy low-cost advantages in manufacturing due to the low cost of raw material procurement because of well-established distribution channels within the supply chains of respective regions. Also, the cost of standardizing the product is minimal. Due to these factors, regional vendors sell HVAC chillers at a relatively lower price per unit when compared to other international players. 

Request Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Latest
Market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges on Higher Priority

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The HVAC services market share growth by the non-residential will be significant during the forecast period. The non-residential sector has seen growth in terms of the number of office buildings, data centers, and healthcare facilities. The moderate development rate of China's economy is the key factor contributing to APAC's slow growth in the market. There are significant opportunities in the market in the Middle East. Such an increase in construction activities in the commercial sector will propel the growth of the global HVAC services market during the forecast period.

For More Insights on the Market Contribution of Various Segments that will Help
Companies Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Download Sample Report

Some of the Major Companies Mentioned

  • AB Electrolux

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • LG Electronics Inc.

  • Nortek Inc.

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Siemens AG

  • United Technologies Corp.

The HVAC services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the product portfolio to compete in the market.

To Recover from Post COVID-19 Impact Market Vendors Should Focus More on the Growth Pospects in the Fast-growing Segments. Read Sample Report to Learn More

Related Reports:

HVAC Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC control systems market size is expected to reach a value of USD 6.53 billion, at a CAGR of 6.09%, during 2021-2025. According to our comprehensive survey, factors such as rising demand for efficient and fail-proof HVAC controls are projected to significantly support market growth during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here

Ductless HVAC System Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ductless HVAC system market share is expected to increase by USD 15.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers ductless HVAC system market segmentation by type (single-zoned and multi-zoned) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find More Research Insights Here

HVAC Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 20.75 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.91

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Electrolux, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Gardner Denver Holdings Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, LG Electronics Inc., Nortek Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABM Industries Inc.

  • 10.4 Air Comfort

  • 10.5 Alexander Mechanical

  • 10.6 Blue Star Ltd.

  • 10.7 Carrier Global Corp.

  • 10.8 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.9 ENGIE SA

  • 10.10 J and J Air Conditioning

  • 10.11 National HVAC Service

  • 10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
