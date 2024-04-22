$50 million investment in northwest Louisiana could bring 1,100 supported jobs

A northwest Louisiana manufacturer will expand its production facility with a $50 million investment in the growing data sector.

Fibrebond Corp. announced Thursday it will expand and enhance its production facility in Webster Parish. This investment will support data center, telecommunications, industrial and utility projects across the United States.

Fibrebond is a family-owned company and is the largest employer in Webster Parish.

"For over four decades, Fibrebond has been a cornerstone of our economy, and this significant additional investment highlights their role as a pivotal force in our city’s economic growth and showcases our community’s potential as a leader in the manufacturing sector," said Nick Cox, Mayor of Minden.

This company manufactures complex electrical and mechanical solutions for the data center, industrial, utility and fiber markets.

North Louisiana Economic Partnership announcement event of the Fibrebond investment of $50 Million for expansion in Webster Parish.

"I want to thank Fibrebond Corporation for investing more than $100 million in Webster Parish over the past three years, providing quality jobs for the Northwest Region’s skilled workforce,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development secretary.

According to Fibrebond, this expansion will retain more than 450 existing jobs in the region and also will result in nearly 650 indirect jobs in the state. Approximately 1,100 retained and indirect jobs will be supported in this expansion.

“The expansion in Louisiana makes the most sense for our business," said Graham Walker, Fibrebond president and CEO. "We have added 180 direct and 100 subcontractor jobs in the past 15 months, and all of those people are building for projects across the country. Our ability to automate and scale with quality is only possible because of the employees we have in north Louisiana.”

The new 297,000-square-foot production facility will accommodate the wiring and installation of electrical gear in the concrete and steel modular buildings Fibrebond produces. The company expects this new investment will increase the location’s total production capacity by more than 50 percent.

"We celebrate the continued success of companies like Fibrebond, knowing that their achievements contribute significantly to the overall vitality of this region," said Justyn Dixon, North Louisiana Economic Partnership president and CEO. Construction on this new expansion will begin June 2024.

