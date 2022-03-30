U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.54
    -0.28 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.01
    -0.10 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3134
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0880
    +0.2280 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,115.22
    -355.76 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

$50 million for projects to support Alberta’s circular economy

Emissions Reduction Alberta
·6 min read
Emissions Reduction Alberta
Emissions Reduction Alberta

Emissions Reduction Alberta is seeking technology solutions that help eliminate waste, maximize value of resources, and regenerate natural systems

EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) is committing $50 million through its new Circular Economy Challenge to accelerate the province’s transition towards a low-emissions economy. The investment from the Government of Alberta through ERA is focused on advancing innovations that will reduce the impacts of material production, processing, and disposal, and support economic diversification.

Waste has been identified as a global problem. The current economic system functions mainly in a linear fashion: natural resources are extracted and processed into products that are used once before being discarded at end-of-life. A circular economy is designed to significantly reduce waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems. Product lifecycles are extended by reuse, recycling, upcycling, resource recovery, and low-impact design.

Globally, the circular economy is poised to unlock $4.5 trillion of economic growth by 2030, and as much as $25 trillion by 2050, according to research by Accenture Strategy for the book, Waste to Wealth. Circular economy approaches will make supply chains more resilient, significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, create jobs, and boost companies’ competitiveness and profitability.

Funding is sourced from the Government of Alberta’s Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. ERA launched the Circular Economy Challenge at GLOBE Forum on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

“Advancing technology solutions that extend the lifecycle of products makes good environmental and economic sense. Accelerating the circular economy keeps valuable materials out of landfills for longer, which drives investment, bolsters economic activity, cuts emissions and creates jobs. A rise in commodity prices, like nickel, has also renewed the urgency for a circular economy and maximizing the value of our existing resources and industries. This is the perfect time for the Circular Economy Challenge to thrive, and we look forward to seeing these exciting projects take shape.”
Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks

“A circular economy, at its core, is about shifting traditional resource and waste challenges into new opportunities. ERA is actively seeking out the best and brightest ideas to inspire the adoption of technologies that support this new economy.”
Steve MacDonald, CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

ERA will match private contributions to a single project for up to 50 per cent of the project’s eligible expenses. Successful applicants are eligible for up to $10 million with a minimum request of $500,000. The application deadline is Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 5 p.m. (MST).

Applications are invited for projects at the stages of field pilot, demonstration, or first-of-kind commercial implementation. The $50 million Circular Economy Challenge is open to new builds, retrofits, and projects that have been previously initiated but have stalled due to the current economic situation. The maximum length for projects is three years from initiation.

Innovators, technology developers, Indigenous communities, industrial facility owners and operators, industrial associations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), research and development organizations, universities, municipalities, not-for-profit organizations, government research labs, and individuals are invited to apply.

"To reach net zero, adopting a circular collaborative approach across industries is critical and the possibilities are endless. We recycle fly ash for use in cement and are working to convert carbon emissions into nanotubes for multiple uses. ERA’s circular economy funding will boost collaboration and invest in the creativity and innovation critical for meaningful emission reductions.”
Brian Vaasjo, President and CEO, Capital Power

“As the world transitions to a low-carbon future, embracing circular economy strategies and practices can help deliver deeper emissions reductions by tackling embodied carbon, while enhancing supply chain resiliency and industrial competitiveness. This new funding will help demonstrate Alberta’s leadership in this rapidly emerging space.”
Paul Shorthouse, Managing Director, Circular Economy Leadership Canada

“ARMA strongly supports the $50 million Circular Economy Challenge. A more sustainable, diversified provincial economy is going to require using resources more wisely, thinking about waste as a resource rather than a cost. This is a real investment that is going to make a real difference.”
Ed Gugenheimer, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Recycling Management Authority (ARMA)

"At BASF, we aim to move toward a more circular economy by increasing the use of recycled and renewable feedstocks, and through reciChain, an innovative collaboration-based approach to plastics circularity. By funding innovation in the circular economy, Alberta is positioning itself as a global leader in the recycling and recovery of plastics"
Apala Mukherjee, President, BASF

“The new funding aligns well with the provincial government’s commitment to introduce the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for single-use plastics and build a local plastic circular economy. Our 275+ member communities understand that economic growth and environmental stewardship work together very well and are not mutually exclusive.”
Cathy Heron, President, Alberta Municipalities

Projects may involve components outside of Alberta, but all technology demonstration and deployment activities must occur in the province. Projects could include waste-to-value-add products, high value material extraction from waste streams, metals recycling and reuse, novel mineral sources, agriculture waste reduction, municipal waste, carbon dioxide conversion or utilization, and advanced plastics recycling and circular plastics technologies.

ERA’s Steve MacDonald, CEO; Mark Summers, Chief Strategy Officer and Justin Wheler, Executive Director of Technology and Innovation, will host an informational webinar on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 9 a.m. (MST).

Partnerships are encouraged. Consortiums help attract and retain highly skilled workers, increase Alberta’s innovation capacity, engage local communities, and leverage complementary resources. Applicants are encouraged to partner with Alberta’s post-secondary and research institutions, Indigenous communities, co-operative organizations, and municipalities where they can.

Submissions will be selected through ERA’s competitive review process. A team of experts in science, engineering, business development, commercialization, financing, and GHG quantification will conduct an independent, rigorous, transparent review overseen by a Fairness Monitor.

ABOUT EMISSIONS REDUCTION ALBERTA (ERA):
For more than 12 years, ERA has been investing revenues from the carbon price paid by large emitters to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative clean technology solutions. Since we were established in 2009, we have committed $796 million toward 220 projects worth $6.5 billion that are helping to reduce GHGs, create competitive industries and are leading to new business opportunities in Alberta. These projects are estimated to deliver cumulative GHG reductions of over 42 million tonnes by 2030.

ABOUT TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AND EMISSIONS REDUCTION (TIER) FUNDING
The TIER system is funded by large industry that pay into the fund when they do not meet emissions targets. Alberta is using up to $700 million from the TIER fund for a range of programs that are reducing emissions, boosting the economy and getting Albertans back to work. This investment supports Alberta’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

CONTACT: For more information contact: Emissions Reduction Alberta Kevin Duncan Cell: 403.431.2859 kduncan@eralberta.ca Government of Alberta Paul Hamnett Press Secretary, Environment and Parks 780.203.0913 Paul.Hamnett@gov.ab.ca


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • Why AMC Stock Is Finally Turning Down Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) look like they're about to break their winning streak as shares are down 6.1% at 1:22 p.m. ET. Of course, it looked that way yesterday, too, as the stock had stumbled out of the gate and trading in its shares were halted by the New York Stock Exchange after it triggered a circuit breaker. Once trading resumed, AMC's stock quickly reversed course and it ended the day $0.11 per share higher.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Fintech stocks fall amid report of Apple's financial services plans

    Block (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), Marqueta (MQ) Visa (V), and other payment companies' shares fell on Wednesday afternoon after Bloomberg reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a plan dubbed “Breakout” aimed at bringing financial services in-house.

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • The one-year returns have been solid for Forge Global Holdings (NYSE:FRGE) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But if you pick the right stock...

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • FDA Rejects Akebia Therapeutics' Vadadustat For CKD-Associated Anemia

    The FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Akebia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: AKBA) marketing application (NDA) for vadadustat for anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD). Vadadustat is an investigational oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor. The FDA issues a CRL to indicate that the review cycle for an application is complete and that the application is not ready for approval in its present form. The FDA concluded that the data in the marketing appl

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Stocks Fall Wednesday as UiPath, Expensify Disappoint on Guidance

    The stock market finally took a break on Wednesday from its string of big wins. Wall Street remained hopeful for favorable resolutions on key issues like inflation and the war in Ukraine, but that didn't stop the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) from giving up some ground after an impressive rally over the past few weeks.