In this piece, we will take a look at the 50 most densely populated countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to 10 Most Densely Populated Countries in the World.

Depending on who you ask, some people will say that the world's population is growing too fast while others will say that it isn't growing fast enough. A report from the United Nations' Department of Economic and Social Affairs takes a mixed look. It believes that the global population is on a fast track to growth and that it has tripled from levels in 1950 to sit at 8.8 billion by the end of 2022. However, this rate is slowing down now, and despite tripling in less than a hundred years, the population is estimated to sit at a mere 11 billion by 2100. The bulk of this growth is expected to take place in middle and low income countries, which is perhaps the most worrying aspect of this growth for the U.N. This population growth also carries the risk of affecting the global body's Sustainable Development Goals which seek to reduce global emissions at levels that they do not threaten the climate. Worryingly, U.N.'s data also shows that the highest rates of population growth between 2000 and 2020 were in regions that have the lowest global spending per capita on primary and secondary education, while the countries that spend the highest amounts had growth rates either in the negative or below one percent.

At the same time, while population growth might be a problem in areas with low education spending, the inverse is also present in regions that spend more on education. The best example of the perils of negative growth comes from the world's third largest economy Japan. Japan is one of the most interesting countries in the world in terms of demographics. Not only does it have the world's biggest and most populous city Tokyo, but it had the shortest post-World War Two baby boom and has the highest levels of life expectancy in the world. At the same time, Japan's population also dropped by half a million in 2022, marking the twelfth consecutive year for a drop. This drop comes amidst rather shocking statistics that have seen one Japanese village not see childbirth for a stunning 25 years.

So, what are the economic impacts of this slowdown in birth rates? Well, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Japan's labor force has fallen from an all-time high of 70% in 1991-1993 to 59%. This reduction in the labor force places a higher burden of productivity on younger members of the population and it also reduces Japan's tax base - with the latter being particularly concerning since Japan has public debt as a share of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the world.

Now, let's take a look at the flip side, i.e. the impact of high population growth on weaker economies. On this front, research from the KDI School of Public Policy and Management sheds some light. It takes a look at population growth in 43 Sub-Saharan African countries between 1990 and 2019 to see how this has affected the economy. Using mathematical models, it concludes that population growth leads to a higher GDP per capita - but to fully utilize its benefits, the African countries must increase their saving and investment rates as well as their educational expenditure to ensure that there is sufficient investment in their economies and that the growing labor force is productive through gainful employment.

Finally, another hot topic in the argument against overpopulation claims that this will lead to a shortage of global resources and lead to overall poorer standards of living for the broader population. Billionaire Bill Gates shared his take on this particular debate in 2020 as he outlined:

Yeah it's a huge challenge that the places where babies will be born are increasingly the toughest places in the world. The number of babies being born has peaked and is going down slightly, but the portion that are born in Africa will go over the course of the century from about 22% today to about 50% by the end of the century. And that you know Africa today is only a billion of the 7.3 billion people, and the fact that that's where half the children will be born at the end of the century speaks to this issue. And even within Africa, it's places like Niger, the North of Nigeria where you'll still have a lot of kids being born. So you know we have to help those governments get their primary education right, get all the things that we take for granted.

With these details in mind, let's take a look at the countries with the highest population density in the world.

50 Most Densely Populated Countries in the World

Copyright: deberarr / 123RF Stock Photo

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the countries with the highest population density, we first compiled population estimates for all countries in the world as of 2021 or the latest available estimates. Then, these were divided by their area in square kilometers and the top fifty countries in terms of population density are listed below.

50 Most Densely Populated Countries in the World

50. Republic of Uganda

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 190

The Republic of Uganda is a landlocked Eastern African nation that is one of the poorest nations in the world.

49. Italian Federation

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 197

The Italian Federation is a developed European country with a population of 59 million people.

48. Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 204

The Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal is a landlocked South Asian country with thirty million people living in its borders.

47. Swiss Confederation

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 211

The Swiss Confederation is one of the most prosperous nations in the world with a high GDP per capita.

46. Antigua and Barbuda

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 211

Antigua and Barbuda is a West Indian country that is one of the smallest in the world in terms of area.

45. Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 215

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, or North Korea, is an East Asian country on the Korean peninsula.

44. Federal Republic of Nigeria

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 231

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is a West African country with one of the largest economies on the continent.

43. Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 231

The Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe is an island African nation with an area of just 964 square kilometers.

42. Dominican Republic

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 231

The Dominican Republic is a Caribbean country with a population of 11 million as of 2021.

41. State of Qatar

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 232

The State of Qatar is an Asian country with a large economy fueled by the global energy market.

40. Republic of Seychelles

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 233

The Republic of Seychelles is made of more than a hundred islands and has a population of a little over a hundred thousand people.

39. Republic of The Gambia

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 234

The Republic of The Gambia is a West African nation with a nominal GDP of just $2.1 billion.

38. Federal Republic of Germany

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 234

The Federal Republic of Germany is Europe's largest economy but is facing an economic slowdown these days.

37. State of Kuwait

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 239

The State of Kuwait is an Asian country with a $163 billion economy.

36. Principality of Liechtenstein

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 244

The Principality of Liechtenstein is one of the smallest countries in the world with an area of just 160 square kilometers.

35. Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 247

The Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is one of the most prosperous countries in the world with a GDP per capita of $135,046.

34. Jamaica

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 257

Jamaica is a Caribbean island nation which is one of the largest islands in its region.

33. Islamic Republic of Pakistan

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 262

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan is an Asian country with a massive population of 231 million people as of 2021.

32. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 268

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is a West Indian island nation with one of the smallest economies in the world of $864 million.

31. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Island

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 276

The U.K. is one of the biggest economies in the world and a major power in global politics.

30. Socialist Republic of Vietnam

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 295

The Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a Southeast Asian country with a 97 million population.

29. Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 297

The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is a Caribbean island nation that gained independence in 1962.

28. Republic of El Salvador

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 300

The Republic of El Salvador is a Central American country that has seen significant political turmoil in its history.

27. Japan

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 330

Japan is the third largest economy in the world, and it had a 124 million population as of 2021.

26. Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 332

The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka is a South Asian country with a $73 billion economy in nominal terms.

25. Saint Lucia

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 333

Saint Lucia is a West Indian island nation. It had just 179,651 people living in its boundaries in 2021.

24. Grenada

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 362

Grenada is another Caribbean country and one that has an area of 348 square kilometers.

23. Union of the Comoros

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 368

The Union of the Comoros is a Southeastern African nation with a small, $1.1 billion economy.

22. Republic of the Philippines

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 380

The Republic of the Philippines is a Southeast Asian country. Its capital Manila is one of the most populous cities in the world.

21. Kingdom of Belgium

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 380

The Kingdom of Belgium is a prosperous European nation with a $589 billion economy.

20. State of Israel

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 403

The State of Israel is a Western Asian country that is one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world.

19. Republic of Haiti

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 413

The Republic of Haiti is a Caribbean island nation. It has a $22 billion economy.

18. Republic of India

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 428

The Republic of India is the second most populous nation in the world and also one of the biggest economies as well.

17. Tuvalu

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 431

Tuvalu is an island company in the Pacific Ocean and one of the smallest nations in the world with an area of a mere 92 square kilometers.

16. Republic of Burundi

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 451

The Republic of Burundi is an East African landlocked nation with a $3.6 billion economy.

15. Republic of Rwanda

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 511

The Republic of Rwanda is another landlocked country. Its GDP per capita of $712 is one of the lowest in the world.

14. Republic of Korea

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 518

The Republic of Korea, or South Korea, is an Asian country that is one of the most prosperous and technologically advanced countries in the world.

13. Netherlands

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 520

The Netherlands is a European nation and a former colonial power.

12. Republic of Lebanon

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 535

The Republic of Lebanon is an Asian nation undergoing significant economic turmoil for the past couple of years.

11. Republic of San Marino

Number of People Per Square Kilometer: 553

The Republic of San Marino is another small country that covers an area of 61 square kilometers.

Click to continue reading and see 10 Most Densely Populated Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 50 Most Densely Populated Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.