Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,889.75
    +20.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,121.00
    +76.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,578.50
    +140.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.70
    +11.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.74
    +0.33 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.70
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    -0.37 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0900
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.66
    +0.36 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2727
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7600
    -0.3680 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,777.85
    -945.27 (-2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,463.16
    +1.23 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,546.95
    +583.68 (+1.62%)
     

50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Jake Arky
·14 min read
marchello74 / iStock.com
marchello74 / iStock.com

If you’re a city dweller, you might sometimes be tempted to give up the rat race for small-town life. Sure, some of that thinking may revolve around Norman Rockwell images of quaint main streets, family-owned shops and diners where everyone knows each other. Based on the current housing market in many major U.S. metropolises, however, you’re probably focused on the potential of buying a modestly priced home in a cost-friendly area.

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But you shouldn’t assume that living in a small town always equates to affordable housing and lower expenses. Not all small towns are priced the same. There are several areas, in particular, where your mortgage wouldn’t feel out of place in some of the nation’s most expensive urban real estate markets.

GOBankingRates looked at towns with 500-15,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using home values, rent and cost of living data, GOBankingRates found the most expensive small towns in America.

Solana Beach, California

  • Population: 13,025

  • Housing Units: 5,278

  • Average Rent: $4,768

  • Average Home Value: $2,362,340

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $472,468

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $13,214

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,870

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’
I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

  • Population: 25,506

  • Housing Units: 9,758

  • Average Rent: $2,590

  • Average Home Value: $2,218,301

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.94%

  • 20% Down Payment: $443,660

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,409

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,806

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com
pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com

Burlingame, California

  • Population: 31,142

  • Housing Units: 12,418

  • Average Rent: $3,090

  • Average Home Value: $2,670,648

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $534,130

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,939

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,151

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Los Gatos, California

  • Population: 33,309

  • Housing Units: 13,036

  • Average Rent: $3,674

  • Average Home Value: $2,642,780

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $528,556

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,783

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,132

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com
BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

Piedmont, California

  • Population: 11,368

  • Housing Units: 3,821

  • Average Rent: $4,669

  • Average Home Value: $2,532,842

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $506,568

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,168

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,016

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

Highland Beach, Florida

  • Population: 4,244

  • Housing Units: 2,222

  • Average Rent: $6,994

  • Average Home Value: $2,003,440

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

  • 20% Down Payment: $400,688

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,207

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,944

Discover: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

  • Population: 33,677

  • Housing Units: 11,725

  • Average Rent: $3,898

  • Average Home Value: $2,749,252

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $549,850

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,379

  • Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,114

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Population: 29,365

  • Housing Units: 8,668

  • Average Rent: $3,931

  • Average Home Value: $1,853,741

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.20%

  • 20% Down Payment: $370,748

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,369

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,922

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronado, California

  • Population: 20,627

  • Housing Units: 7,147

  • Average Rent: $4,796

  • Average Home Value: $2,769,271

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $553,854

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,491

  • Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,864

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Bellaire, Texas

  • Population: 17,262

  • Housing Units: 6,230

  • Average Rent: $2,813

  • Average Home Value: $1,017,909

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

  • 20% Down Payment: $203,582

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,694

  • Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,848

Check Out: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com
Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Laguna Beach, California

  • Population: 23,121

  • Housing Units: 10,536

  • Average Rent: $4,983

  • Average Home Value: $2,900,190

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $580,038

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $16,223

  • Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,875

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palos Verdes Estates, California

  • Population: 13,403

  • Housing Units: 4,909

  • Average Rent: $6,750

  • Average Home Value: $2,726,313

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $545,263

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,250

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,016

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Washington, New York

  • Population: 16,807

  • Housing Units: 5,738

  • Average Rent: $4,617

  • Average Home Value: $1,091,389

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $218,278

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,105

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,396

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manhattan Beach, California

  • Population: 35,585

  • Housing Units: 13,422

  • Average Rent: $6,344

  • Average Home Value: $2,994,733

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $598,947

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $16,752

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,992

Read Next: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons
DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Great Neck, New York

  • Population: 11,034

  • Housing Units: 3,283

  • Average Rent: $4,070

  • Average Home Value: $1,386,099

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $277,220

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,753

  • Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,387

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Southlake, Texas

  • Population: 30,754

  • Housing Units: 9,299

  • Average Rent: $5,468

  • Average Home Value: $1,191,087

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

  • 20% Down Payment: $238,217

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,663

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,893

cdrin / Shutterstock.com
cdrin / Shutterstock.com

Tiburon, California

  • Population: 9,146

  • Housing Units: 3,515

  • Average Rent: $5,445

  • Average Home Value: $3,308,347

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $661,669

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $18,506

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,040

Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com
Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com

Saratoga, California

  • Population: 31,194

  • Housing Units: 11,039

  • Average Rent: $5,657

  • Average Home Value: $3,622,824

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $724,565

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $20,265

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,116

Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires By Doing This One Thing

Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com
Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com

Larchmont, New York

  • Population: 6,532

  • Housing Units: 2,102

  • Average Rent: $5,998

  • Average Home Value: $1,576,448

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $315,290

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $8,818

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,315

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glencoe, Illinois

  • Population: 8,824

  • Housing Units: 3,195

  • Average Rent: $2,123

  • Average Home Value: $1,261,200

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.23%

  • 20% Down Payment: $252,240

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,054

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,893

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

University Park, Texas

  • Population: 25,029

  • Housing Units: 7,528

  • Average Rent: $4,261

  • Average Home Value: $2,151,513

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

  • 20% Down Payment: $430,303

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,035

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,851

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

  • Population: 31,562

  • Housing Units: 10,805

  • Average Rent: $5,779

  • Average Home Value: $4,065,191

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $813,038

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $22,740

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,084

Find Out: Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belmar, New Jersey

  • Population: 5,869

  • Housing Units: 2,662

  • Average Rent: $2,299

  • Average Home Value: $1,039,537

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $207,908

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,815

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,820

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bradley Beach, New Jersey

  • Population: 4,284

  • Housing Units: 1,956

  • Average Rent: $2,467

  • Average Home Value: $1,052,582

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $210,516

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,888

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,822

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key Biscayne, Florida

  • Population: 14,530

  • Housing Units: 4,580

  • Average Rent: $7,414

  • Average Home Value: $3,718,520

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

  • 20% Down Payment: $743,704

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $20,800

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,025

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons
Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

  • Population: 30,950

  • Housing Units: 10,514

  • Average Rent: $2,963

  • Average Home Value: $1,059,689

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $211,938

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,928

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,061

Related: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Margate City, New Jersey

  • Population: 5,402

  • Housing Units: 2,658

  • Average Rent: $3,177

  • Average Home Value: $1,030,587

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $206,117

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,765

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,791

andykazie / iStock.com
andykazie / iStock.com

Sea Bright, New Jersey

  • Population: 1,532

  • Housing Units: 876

  • Average Rent: $2,303

  • Average Home Value: $1,191,935

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $238,387

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,667

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,958

Chatham, New Jersey

  • Population: 9,208

  • Housing Units: 2,995

  • Average Rent: $3,096

  • Average Home Value: $1,137,662

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $227,532

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,364

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,078

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Del Mar, California

  • Population: 4,008

  • Housing Units: 1,818

  • Average Rent: $8,050

  • Average Home Value: $4,078,818

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $815,764

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $22,816

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,922

Discover: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summit, New Jersey

  • Population: 22,598

  • Housing Units: 7,853

  • Average Rent: $2,886

  • Average Home Value: $1,197,263

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $239,453

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,697

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,028

sainaniritu / Getty Images
sainaniritu / Getty Images

Ocean City, New Jersey

  • Population: 11,211

  • Housing Units: 5,353

  • Average Rent: $1,846

  • Average Home Value: $1,330,603

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $266,121

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,443

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,865

andykazie / Getty Images
andykazie / Getty Images

Tenafly, New Jersey

  • Population: 15,307

  • Housing Units: 4,981

  • Average Rent: $4,475

  • Average Home Value: $1,082,836

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $216,567

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,057

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,115

©Zillow
©Zillow

Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Population: 12,666

  • Housing Units: 5,064

  • Average Rent: $17,000

  • Average Home Value: $3,222,023

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.62%

  • 20% Down Payment: $644,405

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $18,023

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,855

Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

peeterv / iStock.com
peeterv / iStock.com

Rancho Santa Fe, California

  • Population: 2,914

  • Housing Units: 984

  • Average Rent: $9,398

  • Average Home Value: $4,140,558

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $828,112

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $23,161

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,939.

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Canaan, Connecticut

  • Population: 7,399

  • Housing Units: 2,817

  • Average Rent: $5,245

  • Average Home Value: $1,944,354

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.15%

  • 20% Down Payment: $388,871

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,876

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,257

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com
Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

Spring Lake, New Jersey

  • Population: 2,814

  • Housing Units: 1,285

  • Average Rent: $3,242

  • Average Home Value: $1,642,633

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $328,527

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,188

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,845

jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malibu, California

  • Population: 10,915

  • Housing Units: 4,442

  • Average Rent: $13,251

  • Average Home Value: $3,927,917

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $785,583

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $21,972

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,090

Learn: 5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greenwich, Connecticut

  • Population: 13,978

  • Housing Units: 5,530

  • Average Rent: $5,096

  • Average Home Value: $2,262,242

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.15%

  • 20% Down Payment: $452,448

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,654

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,232

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beverly Hills, California

  • Population: 32,903

  • Housing Units: 14,401

  • Average Rent: $4,404

  • Average Home Value: $5,580,482

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

  • 20% Down Payment: $1,116,096

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $31,216

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,991

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

Short Hills, New Jersey

  • Population: 14,500

  • Housing Units: 4,561

  • Average Rent: $5,693

  • Average Home Value: $1,906,654

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

  • 20% Down Payment: $381,331

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,665

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,158

anouchka / iStock.com
anouchka / iStock.com

Bal Harbour, Florida

  • Population: 3,037

  • Housing Units: 1,379

  • Average Rent: $7,247

  • Average Home Value: $5,388,357

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

  • 20% Down Payment: $1,077,671

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $30,141

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,030

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montauk, New York

  • Population: 4,272

  • Housing Units: 1,571

  • Average Rent: $32,111

  • Average Home Value: $1,821,636

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $364,327

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,190

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,061

Sag Harbor, New York

  • Population: 2,480

  • Housing Units: 1,095

  • Average Rent: $32,643

  • Average Home Value: $1,969,777

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $393,955

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,018

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,103

Miles Astray / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Miles Astray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Hampton, New York

  • Population: 1,062

  • Housing Units: 588

  • Average Rent: $34,808

  • Average Home Value: $1,765,851

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $355,170

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,878

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,112

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Westhampton Beach, New York

  • Population: 2,234

  • Housing Units: 955

  • Average Rent: $41,000

  • Average Home Value: $1,748,975

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $349,795

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,783

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,177

Check Out: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

coobrien / Getty Images/iStockphoto
coobrien / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southampton, New York

  • Population: 4,380

  • Housing Units: 1,660

  • Average Rent: $42,333

  • Average Home Value: $1,993,419

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $398,684

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,151

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,088

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Bridgehampton, New York

  • Population: 1,447

  • Housing Units: 525

  • Average Rent: $46,042

  • Average Home Value: $3,820,395

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

  • 20% Down Payment: $764,079

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $21,370

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,167

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aspen, Colorado

  • Population: 7,019

  • Housing Units: 3,278

  • Average Rent: $32,278

  • Average Home Value: $8,818,525

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.51%

  • 20% Down Payment: $1,763,705

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $49,328

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,620

NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

Palm Beach, Florida

  • Population: 9,175

  • Housing Units: 5,359

  • Average Rent: $13,350

  • Average Home Value: $11,187,641

  • Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

  • 20% Down Payment: $2,237,528

  • Monthly Mortgage Payment: $62,580

  • Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,964

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the most expensive small towns in America, GOBankingRates looked at [1] towns with 500-15,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Once these small towns were located, GOBankingRates used [2] Zillow’s Home Value Index to find each city’s median home value as of September 2023. All cities with a median home value below $1 million or without data were removed. GOBankingRates then found [3] each remaining small town’s median rent listing for single-family residences, as sourced from Zillow. All small towns without data were discarded. GOBankingRates analyzed the remaining small towns across the following factors: [4] annual mortgage for a 10% down payment, [5] annual mortgage for a 20% down payment using the [6] average September 2023 home value as sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index and the [7] average national 30 year fixed-rate mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The property tax for each state was also sourced for supplemental information as sourced from Forbes. The [8] cost of living for grocery, transportation, utilities and healthcare within each city was sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [9] national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city were calculated. The September 2023 average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00; the September 2023 average home value was scored and weighted at 1.00; the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 0.75; the 10% down payment mortgage was scored and weighted at 1, while the 20% down payment mortgage was not counted in the scoring, as that would weigh the mortgage score too heavily and the mortgage is already counted; the average monthly expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the most expensive small towns in America. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 14, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

Advertisement