50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America

marchello74 / iStock.com

If you’re a city dweller, you might sometimes be tempted to give up the rat race for small-town life. Sure, some of that thinking may revolve around Norman Rockwell images of quaint main streets, family-owned shops and diners where everyone knows each other. Based on the current housing market in many major U.S. metropolises, however, you’re probably focused on the potential of buying a modestly priced home in a cost-friendly area.

Find Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But you shouldn’t assume that living in a small town always equates to affordable housing and lower expenses. Not all small towns are priced the same. There are several areas, in particular, where your mortgage wouldn’t feel out of place in some of the nation’s most expensive urban real estate markets.

GOBankingRates looked at towns with 500-15,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using home values, rent and cost of living data, GOBankingRates found the most expensive small towns in America.

Solana Beach, California

Population: 13,025

Housing Units: 5,278

Average Rent: $4,768

Average Home Value: $2,362,340

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $472,468

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $13,214

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,870

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

I’m a Financial Advisor: 10 Most Awesome Things You Can Do for Your Finances in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Art Wager / iStock.com

Mercer Island, Washington

Population: 25,506

Housing Units: 9,758

Average Rent: $2,590

Average Home Value: $2,218,301

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.94%

20% Down Payment: $443,660

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,409

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,806

Find Out: Can You Get a Second Mortgage If Your Only Income Is Social Security?

pikappa51 / Shutterstock.com

Burlingame, California

Population: 31,142

Housing Units: 12,418

Average Rent: $3,090

Average Home Value: $2,670,648

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $534,130

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,939

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,151

Story continues

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

Los Gatos, California

Population: 33,309

Housing Units: 13,036

Average Rent: $3,674

Average Home Value: $2,642,780

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $528,556

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,783

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,132

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

Piedmont, California

Population: 11,368

Housing Units: 3,821

Average Rent: $4,669

Average Home Value: $2,532,842

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $506,568

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $14,168

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,016

Wirestock / iStock.com

Highland Beach, Florida

Population: 4,244

Housing Units: 2,222

Average Rent: $6,994

Average Home Value: $2,003,440

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

20% Down Payment: $400,688

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,207

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,944

Discover: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

Menlo Park, California

Population: 33,677

Housing Units: 11,725

Average Rent: $3,898

Average Home Value: $2,749,252

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $549,850

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,379

Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,114

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wellesley, Massachusetts

Population: 29,365

Housing Units: 8,668

Average Rent: $3,931

Average Home Value: $1,853,741

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.20%

20% Down Payment: $370,748

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,369

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,922

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronado, California

Population: 20,627

Housing Units: 7,147

Average Rent: $4,796

Average Home Value: $2,769,271

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $553,854

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,491

Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,864

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

Bellaire, Texas

Population: 17,262

Housing Units: 6,230

Average Rent: $2,813

Average Home Value: $1,017,909

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

20% Down Payment: $203,582

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,694

Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,848

Check Out: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

Laguna Beach, California

Population: 23,121

Housing Units: 10,536

Average Rent: $4,983

Average Home Value: $2,900,190

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $580,038

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $16,223

Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,875

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Palos Verdes Estates, California

Population: 13,403

Housing Units: 4,909

Average Rent: $6,750

Average Home Value: $2,726,313

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $545,263

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $15,250

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,016

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Port Washington, New York

Population: 16,807

Housing Units: 5,738

Average Rent: $4,617

Average Home Value: $1,091,389

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $218,278

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,105

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,396

Kirk Wester / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Manhattan Beach, California

Population: 35,585

Housing Units: 13,422

Average Rent: $6,344

Average Home Value: $2,994,733

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $598,947

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $16,752

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,992

Read Next: 5 Life-Improving Things You Can Afford Once You Reach Upper Middle Class

DanTD / Wikimedia Commons

Great Neck, New York

Population: 11,034

Housing Units: 3,283

Average Rent: $4,070

Average Home Value: $1,386,099

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $277,220

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,753

Monthly Cost Of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,387

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Southlake, Texas

Population: 30,754

Housing Units: 9,299

Average Rent: $5,468

Average Home Value: $1,191,087

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

20% Down Payment: $238,217

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,663

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,893

cdrin / Shutterstock.com

Tiburon, California

Population: 9,146

Housing Units: 3,515

Average Rent: $5,445

Average Home Value: $3,308,347

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $661,669

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $18,506

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,040

Lowe Llaguno / Shutterstock.com

Saratoga, California

Population: 31,194

Housing Units: 11,039

Average Rent: $5,657

Average Home Value: $3,622,824

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $724,565

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $20,265

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,116

Suze Orman: Young People Could Retire Millionaires By Doing This One Thing

Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com

Larchmont, New York

Population: 6,532

Housing Units: 2,102

Average Rent: $5,998

Average Home Value: $1,576,448

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $315,290

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $8,818

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,315

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Glencoe, Illinois

Population: 8,824

Housing Units: 3,195

Average Rent: $2,123

Average Home Value: $1,261,200

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.23%

20% Down Payment: $252,240

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,054

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,893

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

University Park, Texas

Population: 25,029

Housing Units: 7,528

Average Rent: $4,261

Average Home Value: $2,151,513

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.74%

20% Down Payment: $430,303

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,035

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,851

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Altos, California

Population: 31,562

Housing Units: 10,805

Average Rent: $5,779

Average Home Value: $4,065,191

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $813,038

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $22,740

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,084

Find Out: Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belmar, New Jersey

Population: 5,869

Housing Units: 2,662

Average Rent: $2,299

Average Home Value: $1,039,537

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $207,908

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,815

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,820

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bradley Beach, New Jersey

Population: 4,284

Housing Units: 1,956

Average Rent: $2,467

Average Home Value: $1,052,582

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $210,516

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,888

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,822

cristianl / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key Biscayne, Florida

Population: 14,530

Housing Units: 4,580

Average Rent: $7,414

Average Home Value: $3,718,520

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

20% Down Payment: $743,704

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $20,800

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,025

Donald Siano / Wikimedia Commons

Westfield, New Jersey

Population: 30,950

Housing Units: 10,514

Average Rent: $2,963

Average Home Value: $1,059,689

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $211,938

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,928

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,061

Related: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Reveals His 2024 Master Plan and His Advice for Becoming a Millionaire

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Margate City, New Jersey

Population: 5,402

Housing Units: 2,658

Average Rent: $3,177

Average Home Value: $1,030,587

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $206,117

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $5,765

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,791

andykazie / iStock.com

Sea Bright, New Jersey

Population: 1,532

Housing Units: 876

Average Rent: $2,303

Average Home Value: $1,191,935

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $238,387

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,667

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,958

Chatham, New Jersey

Population: 9,208

Housing Units: 2,995

Average Rent: $3,096

Average Home Value: $1,137,662

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $227,532

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,364

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,078

Art Wager / Getty Images

Del Mar, California

Population: 4,008

Housing Units: 1,818

Average Rent: $8,050

Average Home Value: $4,078,818

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $815,764

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $22,816

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,922

Discover: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Virginia

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Summit, New Jersey

Population: 22,598

Housing Units: 7,853

Average Rent: $2,886

Average Home Value: $1,197,263

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $239,453

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,697

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,028

sainaniritu / Getty Images

Ocean City, New Jersey

Population: 11,211

Housing Units: 5,353

Average Rent: $1,846

Average Home Value: $1,330,603

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $266,121

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $7,443

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,865

andykazie / Getty Images

Tenafly, New Jersey

Population: 15,307

Housing Units: 4,981

Average Rent: $4,475

Average Home Value: $1,082,836

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $216,567

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $6,057

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,115

©Zillow

Paradise Valley, Arizona

Population: 12,666

Housing Units: 5,064

Average Rent: $17,000

Average Home Value: $3,222,023

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.62%

20% Down Payment: $644,405

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $18,023

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,855

Find Out: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

peeterv / iStock.com

Rancho Santa Fe, California

Population: 2,914

Housing Units: 984

Average Rent: $9,398

Average Home Value: $4,140,558

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $828,112

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $23,161

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,939.

Alexander Farnsworth / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Canaan, Connecticut

Population: 7,399

Housing Units: 2,817

Average Rent: $5,245

Average Home Value: $1,944,354

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.15%

20% Down Payment: $388,871

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,876

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,257

Andrew F. Kazmierski / Shutterstock.com

Spring Lake, New Jersey

Population: 2,814

Housing Units: 1,285

Average Rent: $3,242

Average Home Value: $1,642,633

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $328,527

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,188

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,845

jeremyiswild / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Malibu, California

Population: 10,915

Housing Units: 4,442

Average Rent: $13,251

Average Home Value: $3,927,917

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $785,583

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $21,972

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,090

Learn: 5 Ways the Middle Class Can Build Wealth Over the Next 5 Years

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greenwich, Connecticut

Population: 13,978

Housing Units: 5,530

Average Rent: $5,096

Average Home Value: $2,262,242

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.15%

20% Down Payment: $452,448

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $12,654

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,232

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beverly Hills, California

Population: 32,903

Housing Units: 14,401

Average Rent: $4,404

Average Home Value: $5,580,482

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.75%

20% Down Payment: $1,116,096

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $31,216

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,991

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

Short Hills, New Jersey

Population: 14,500

Housing Units: 4,561

Average Rent: $5,693

Average Home Value: $1,906,654

Median Property Tax Rate: 2.47%

20% Down Payment: $381,331

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,665

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,158

anouchka / iStock.com

Bal Harbour, Florida

Population: 3,037

Housing Units: 1,379

Average Rent: $7,247

Average Home Value: $5,388,357

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

20% Down Payment: $1,077,671

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $30,141

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,030

I’m a Financial Expert: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 10 Things

Joan D Squared / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montauk, New York

Population: 4,272

Housing Units: 1,571

Average Rent: $32,111

Average Home Value: $1,821,636

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $364,327

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $10,190

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,061

Sag Harbor, New York

Population: 2,480

Housing Units: 1,095

Average Rent: $32,643

Average Home Value: $1,969,777

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $393,955

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,018

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,103

Miles Astray / Getty Images/iStockphoto

East Hampton, New York

Population: 1,062

Housing Units: 588

Average Rent: $34,808

Average Home Value: $1,765,851

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $355,170

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,878

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,112

©iStock.com

Westhampton Beach, New York

Population: 2,234

Housing Units: 955

Average Rent: $41,000

Average Home Value: $1,748,975

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $349,795

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $9,783

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,177

Check Out: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

coobrien / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Southampton, New York

Population: 4,380

Housing Units: 1,660

Average Rent: $42,333

Average Home Value: $1,993,419

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $398,684

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $11,151

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,088

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Bridgehampton, New York

Population: 1,447

Housing Units: 525

Average Rent: $46,042

Average Home Value: $3,820,395

Median Property Tax Rate: 1.73%

20% Down Payment: $764,079

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $21,370

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $2,167

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Aspen, Colorado

Population: 7,019

Housing Units: 3,278

Average Rent: $32,278

Average Home Value: $8,818,525

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.51%

20% Down Payment: $1,763,705

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $49,328

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,620

NoDerog / Getty Images

Palm Beach, Florida

Population: 9,175

Housing Units: 5,359

Average Rent: $13,350

Average Home Value: $11,187,641

Median Property Tax Rate: 0.86%

20% Down Payment: $2,237,528

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $62,580

Monthly Cost of Necessities (excluding housing): $1,964

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the most expensive small towns in America, GOBankingRates looked at [1] towns with 500-15,000 housing units, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Once these small towns were located, GOBankingRates used [2] Zillow’s Home Value Index to find each city’s median home value as of September 2023. All cities with a median home value below $1 million or without data were removed. GOBankingRates then found [3] each remaining small town’s median rent listing for single-family residences, as sourced from Zillow. All small towns without data were discarded. GOBankingRates analyzed the remaining small towns across the following factors: [4] annual mortgage for a 10% down payment, [5] annual mortgage for a 20% down payment using the [6] average September 2023 home value as sourced from Zillow’s Home Value Index and the [7] average national 30 year fixed-rate mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The property tax for each state was also sourced for supplemental information as sourced from Forbes. The [8] cost of living for grocery, transportation, utilities and healthcare within each city was sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces, and using the [9] national average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each city were calculated. The September 2023 average rent was scored and weighted at 1.00; the September 2023 average home value was scored and weighted at 1.00; the property tax rate was scored and weighted at 0.75; the 10% down payment mortgage was scored and weighted at 1, while the 20% down payment mortgage was not counted in the scoring, as that would weigh the mortgage score too heavily and the mortgage is already counted; the average monthly expenditure costs were scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were combined and sorted to show the most expensive small towns in America. All data was collected and is up to date as of Nov. 14, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the locations listed in this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Expensive Small Towns in America