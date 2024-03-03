50 Most Expensive Zip Codes To Buy a Home In Every State

Feverpitched / iStock.com

If you’re looking to purchase a home in a new location, you might be curious about the most expensive area in your state. Depending on your income, those locations offer luxury homes you’ll look forward to buying or homes out of your range. With the school year winding down and many households in the market for a change, knowing what’s out there is an important first step.

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

We’ve compiled information about each U.S. state’s most expensive zip code as of February 2024. You’ll find the median sale prices in each zip code and the median square footage of homes. Based on information from real estate company Redfin, we’ve also included the number of homes currently available in each zip code, along with the demand level based on Redfin’s market competition score. High demand indicates that houses will receive more offers and remain pending for fewer days, so you’ll need to be prompt in making an offer when you decide a home is right for you.

Alabama

Most expensive zip code: 35541

City: Arley

Median sale price: $1,060,000

Median square footage: 2,888

Number of homes for sale: 53

Demand: Low

Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Most expensive zip code: 99516

City: Anchorage

Median sale price: $650,000

Median square footage: 3,007

Number of homes for sale: 64

Demand: High

Try This: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Most expensive zip code: 85253

City: Paradise Valley

Median sale price: $2,410,000

Median square footage: 5,561

Number of homes for sale: 313

Demand: Medium

Story continues

Larry Fleury / iStock.com

Arkansas

Most expensive zip code: 72712

City: Bentonville

Median sale price: $562,050

Median square footage: 2,318

Number of homes for sale: 212

Demand: High

frankpeters / Getty Images

California

Most expensive zip code: 90077

City: Los Angeles

Median sale price: $2,347,500

Median square footage: 5,565

Number of homes for sale: 88

Demand: Medium

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Most expensive zip code: 81435

City: Mountain Village

Median sale price: $7,290,000

Median square footage: 2,861

Number of homes for sale: 49

Demand: Medium

Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

akrassel / iStock.com

Connecticut

Most expensive zip code: 06831

City: Greenwich

Median sale price: $1,725,000

Median square footage: 6,063

Number of homes for sale: 55

Demand: Medium

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Most expensive zip code: 19930

City: Bethany Beach

Median sale price: $700,000

Median square footage: 1,850

Number of homes for sale: 38

Demand: High

©iStock.com

Florida

Most expensive zip code: 33156

City: Coral Gables

Median sale price: $1,800,000

Median square footage: 4,476

Number of homes for sale: 224

Demand: Low

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Most expensive zip code: 30327

City: Atlanta

Median sale price: $1,322,500

Median square footage: 5,567

Number of homes for sale: 136

Demand: Medium

Be Aware: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Most expensive zip code: 96754

City: Kilauea

Median sale price: $2,332,600

Median square footage: 2,429

Number of homes for sale: 39

Demand: Medium

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com

Idaho

Most expensive zip code: 83340

City: Ketchum

Median sale price: $1,795,000

Median square footage: 3,191

Number of homes for sale: 72

Demand: Low

Art Wager / iStock.com

Illinois

Most expensive zip code: 60093

City: Winnetka

Median sale price: $1,437,000

Median square footage: 4,495

Number of homes for sale: 39

Demand: Medium

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Most expensive zip code: 46077

City: Zionsville

Median sale price: $596,985

Median square footage: 3,752

Number of homes for sale: 80

Demand: Medium

Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Most expensive zip code: 50325

City: Zion

Median sale price: $399,900

Median square footage: 1,986

Number of homes for sale: 124

Demand: Medium

Larry Fleury / iStock.com

Kansas

Most expensive zip code: 66208

City: Mission Hills

Median sale price: $462,500

Median square footage: 3,006

Number of homes for sale: 26

Demand: High

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

Most expensive zip code: 40059

City: Prospect

Median sale price: $459,818

Median square footage: 3,771

Number of homes for sale: 101

Demand: Medium

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Most expensive zip code: 70124

City: New Orleans

Median sale price: $499,250

Median square footage: 2,612

Number of homes for sale: 203

Demand: Low

Find Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Most expensive zip code: 04105

City: Falmouth

Median sale price: $837,000

Median square footage: 2,909

Number of homes for sale: 15

Demand: High

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Most expensive zip code: 20817

City: Bethesda

Median sale price: $1,350,000

Median square footage: 5,068

Number of homes for sale: 152

Demand: High

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Most expensive zip code: 02108

City: Boston

Median sale price: $2,500,000

Median square footage: 3,468

Number of homes for sale: 26

Demand: High

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

Most expensive zip code: 48301

City: Bloomfield Hills

Median sale price: $679,000

Median square footage: 2,730

Number of homes for sale: 25

Demand: High

Read More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Most expensive zip code: 55391

City: Wayzata

Median sale price: $800,000

Median square footage: 3,963

Number of homes for sale: 63

Demand: High

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Most expensive zip code: 39110

City: Madison

Median sale price: $385,000

Median square footage: 2,663

Number of homes for sale: 324

Demand: Medium

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Most expensive zip code: 63131

City: Saint Louis

Median sale price: $1,060,000

Median square footage: 4,694

Number of homes for sale: 29

Demand: High

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Most expensive zip code: 59937

City: Whitefish

Median sale price: $784,500

Median square footage: 2,109

Number of homes for sale: 245

Demand: Low

Discover More: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Most expensive zip code: 68064

City: Valley

Median sale price: $556,000

Median square footage: 3,378

Number of homes for sale: 50

Demand: High

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Most expensive zip code: 89451

City: Incline Village

Median sale price: $1,576,500

Median square footage: 2,695

Number of homes for sale: 83

Demand: Low

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Most expensive zip code: 03801

City: Portsmouth

Median sale price: $789,000

Median square footage: 1,945

Number of homes for sale: 52

Demand: High

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Most expensive zip code: 08247

City: Stone Harbor

Median sale price: $4,010,000

Median square footage: 2,797

Number of homes for sale: 37

Demand: Medium

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Most expensive zip code: 87506

City: Santa Fe

Median sale price: $1,397,000

Median square footage: 3,616

Number of homes for sale: 169

Demand: Medium

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Most expensive zip code: 11976

City: Water Mill

Median sale price: $2,900,000

Median square footage: 7,171

Number of homes for sale: 13

Demand: Low

Eifel Kreutz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Most expensive zip code: 28717

City: Cashiers

Median sale price: $1,500,000

Median square footage: 10,037

Number of homes for sale: 118

Demand: Low

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Most expensive zip code: 58104

City: Fargo

Median sale price: $335,000

Median square footage: 2,657

Number of homes for sale: 193

Demand: Medium

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

InfiniteImpactStudios / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Most expensive zip code: 44022

City: Moreland Hills

Median sale price: $537,500

Median square footage: 4,639

Number of homes for sale: 118

Demand: Medium

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Most expensive zip code: 74137

City: Tulsa

Median sale price: $384,500

Median square footage: 3,972

Number of homes for sale: 74

Demand: High

gustavofrazao / iStock.com

Oregon

Most expensive zip code: 97703

City: Bend

Median sale price: $939,550

Median square footage: 2,349

Number of homes for sale: 179

Demand: Medium

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Most expensive zip code: 18938

City: New Hope

Median sale price: $630,000

Median square footage: 3,976

Number of homes for sale: 50

Demand: Medium

Learn More: I’m a Bank Teller: Here Are 10 Mistakes You Are Making With Your Banking

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Most expensive zip code: 02835

City: Jamestown

Median sale price: $1,247,500

Median square footage: 2,688

Number of homes for sale: 10

Demand: Medium

Craig McCausland / iStock.com

South Carolina

Most expensive zip code: 29685

City: Sunset

Median sale price: $1,565,000

Median square footage: 4,920

Number of homes for sale: 79

Demand: Low

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Most expensive zip code: 57754

City: Lead

Median sale price: $475,000

Median square footage: 2,724

Number of homes for sale: 181

Demand: Low

Dee / Getty Images

Tennessee

Most expensive zip code: 37046

City: College Grove

Median sale price: $1,266,964

Median square footage: 5,242

Number of homes for sale: 117

Demand: Low

For You: 7 Things You Should Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

Most expensive zip code: 75205

City: Dallas

Median sale price: $1,850,000

Median square footage: 4,809

Number of homes for sale: 59

Demand: High

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Most expensive zip code: 84098

City: Park City

Median sale price: $1,433,500

Median square footage: 3,032

Number of homes for sale: 437

Demand: Low

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Vermont

Most expensive zip code: 05672

City: Stowe

Median sale price: $688,000

Median square footage: 3,000

Number of homes for sale: 62

Demand: High

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Most expensive zip code: 22101

City: Mclean

Median sale price: $1,292,500

Median square footage: 7,420

Number of homes for sale: 178

Demand: High

Try This: 10 Best Cheap Gym Memberships: Break a Sweat but Not Your Budget

MarkHatfield / iStock.com

Washington

Most expensive zip code: 98040

City: Mercer Island

Median sale price: $1,995,000

Median square footage: 3,535

Number of homes for sale: 19

Demand: High

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington D.C.

Most expensive zip code: 20015

City: Washington, D.C.

Median sale price: $1,233,750

Median square footage: 2,379

Number of homes for sale: 17

Demand: High

William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Most expensive zip code: 25443

City: Shepherdstown

Median sale price: $481,990

Median square footage: 2,408

Number of homes for sale: 42

Demand: Medium

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Most expensive zip code: 54304

City: Green Bay

Median sale price: $240,000

Median square footage: 1,883

Number of homes for sale: 56

Demand: Medium

Trending Now: 6 Ways to Tell If You’re Financially Smarter Than the Average American

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Most expensive zip code: 83014

City: Wilson

Median sale price: $5,949,500

Median square footage: 3,341

Number of homes for sale: 32

Demand: Low

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Expensive Zip Codes To Buy a Home In Every State