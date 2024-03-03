50 Most Expensive Zip Codes To Buy a Home In Every State
If you’re looking to purchase a home in a new location, you might be curious about the most expensive area in your state. Depending on your income, those locations offer luxury homes you’ll look forward to buying or homes out of your range. With the school year winding down and many households in the market for a change, knowing what’s out there is an important first step.
We’ve compiled information about each U.S. state’s most expensive zip code as of February 2024. You’ll find the median sale prices in each zip code and the median square footage of homes. Based on information from real estate company Redfin, we’ve also included the number of homes currently available in each zip code, along with the demand level based on Redfin’s market competition score. High demand indicates that houses will receive more offers and remain pending for fewer days, so you’ll need to be prompt in making an offer when you decide a home is right for you.
Alabama
Most expensive zip code: 35541
City: Arley
Median sale price: $1,060,000
Median square footage: 2,888
Number of homes for sale: 53
Demand: Low
Alaska
Most expensive zip code: 99516
City: Anchorage
Median sale price: $650,000
Median square footage: 3,007
Number of homes for sale: 64
Demand: High
Arizona
Most expensive zip code: 85253
City: Paradise Valley
Median sale price: $2,410,000
Median square footage: 5,561
Number of homes for sale: 313
Demand: Medium
Arkansas
Most expensive zip code: 72712
City: Bentonville
Median sale price: $562,050
Median square footage: 2,318
Number of homes for sale: 212
Demand: High
California
Most expensive zip code: 90077
City: Los Angeles
Median sale price: $2,347,500
Median square footage: 5,565
Number of homes for sale: 88
Demand: Medium
Colorado
Most expensive zip code: 81435
City: Mountain Village
Median sale price: $7,290,000
Median square footage: 2,861
Number of homes for sale: 49
Demand: Medium
Connecticut
Most expensive zip code: 06831
City: Greenwich
Median sale price: $1,725,000
Median square footage: 6,063
Number of homes for sale: 55
Demand: Medium
Delaware
Most expensive zip code: 19930
City: Bethany Beach
Median sale price: $700,000
Median square footage: 1,850
Number of homes for sale: 38
Demand: High
Florida
Most expensive zip code: 33156
City: Coral Gables
Median sale price: $1,800,000
Median square footage: 4,476
Number of homes for sale: 224
Demand: Low
Georgia
Most expensive zip code: 30327
City: Atlanta
Median sale price: $1,322,500
Median square footage: 5,567
Number of homes for sale: 136
Demand: Medium
Hawaii
Most expensive zip code: 96754
City: Kilauea
Median sale price: $2,332,600
Median square footage: 2,429
Number of homes for sale: 39
Demand: Medium
Idaho
Most expensive zip code: 83340
City: Ketchum
Median sale price: $1,795,000
Median square footage: 3,191
Number of homes for sale: 72
Demand: Low
Illinois
Most expensive zip code: 60093
City: Winnetka
Median sale price: $1,437,000
Median square footage: 4,495
Number of homes for sale: 39
Demand: Medium
Indiana
Most expensive zip code: 46077
City: Zionsville
Median sale price: $596,985
Median square footage: 3,752
Number of homes for sale: 80
Demand: Medium
Iowa
Most expensive zip code: 50325
City: Zion
Median sale price: $399,900
Median square footage: 1,986
Number of homes for sale: 124
Demand: Medium
Kansas
Most expensive zip code: 66208
City: Mission Hills
Median sale price: $462,500
Median square footage: 3,006
Number of homes for sale: 26
Demand: High
Kentucky
Most expensive zip code: 40059
City: Prospect
Median sale price: $459,818
Median square footage: 3,771
Number of homes for sale: 101
Demand: Medium
Louisiana
Most expensive zip code: 70124
City: New Orleans
Median sale price: $499,250
Median square footage: 2,612
Number of homes for sale: 203
Demand: Low
Maine
Most expensive zip code: 04105
City: Falmouth
Median sale price: $837,000
Median square footage: 2,909
Number of homes for sale: 15
Demand: High
Maryland
Most expensive zip code: 20817
City: Bethesda
Median sale price: $1,350,000
Median square footage: 5,068
Number of homes for sale: 152
Demand: High
Massachusetts
Most expensive zip code: 02108
City: Boston
Median sale price: $2,500,000
Median square footage: 3,468
Number of homes for sale: 26
Demand: High
Michigan
Most expensive zip code: 48301
City: Bloomfield Hills
Median sale price: $679,000
Median square footage: 2,730
Number of homes for sale: 25
Demand: High
Minnesota
Most expensive zip code: 55391
City: Wayzata
Median sale price: $800,000
Median square footage: 3,963
Number of homes for sale: 63
Demand: High
Mississippi
Most expensive zip code: 39110
City: Madison
Median sale price: $385,000
Median square footage: 2,663
Number of homes for sale: 324
Demand: Medium
Missouri
Most expensive zip code: 63131
City: Saint Louis
Median sale price: $1,060,000
Median square footage: 4,694
Number of homes for sale: 29
Demand: High
Montana
Most expensive zip code: 59937
City: Whitefish
Median sale price: $784,500
Median square footage: 2,109
Number of homes for sale: 245
Demand: Low
Nebraska
Most expensive zip code: 68064
City: Valley
Median sale price: $556,000
Median square footage: 3,378
Number of homes for sale: 50
Demand: High
Nevada
Most expensive zip code: 89451
City: Incline Village
Median sale price: $1,576,500
Median square footage: 2,695
Number of homes for sale: 83
Demand: Low
New Hampshire
Most expensive zip code: 03801
City: Portsmouth
Median sale price: $789,000
Median square footage: 1,945
Number of homes for sale: 52
Demand: High
New Jersey
Most expensive zip code: 08247
City: Stone Harbor
Median sale price: $4,010,000
Median square footage: 2,797
Number of homes for sale: 37
Demand: Medium
New Mexico
Most expensive zip code: 87506
City: Santa Fe
Median sale price: $1,397,000
Median square footage: 3,616
Number of homes for sale: 169
Demand: Medium
New York
Most expensive zip code: 11976
City: Water Mill
Median sale price: $2,900,000
Median square footage: 7,171
Number of homes for sale: 13
Demand: Low
North Carolina
Most expensive zip code: 28717
City: Cashiers
Median sale price: $1,500,000
Median square footage: 10,037
Number of homes for sale: 118
Demand: Low
North Dakota
Most expensive zip code: 58104
City: Fargo
Median sale price: $335,000
Median square footage: 2,657
Number of homes for sale: 193
Demand: Medium
Ohio
Most expensive zip code: 44022
City: Moreland Hills
Median sale price: $537,500
Median square footage: 4,639
Number of homes for sale: 118
Demand: Medium
Oklahoma
Most expensive zip code: 74137
City: Tulsa
Median sale price: $384,500
Median square footage: 3,972
Number of homes for sale: 74
Demand: High
Oregon
Most expensive zip code: 97703
City: Bend
Median sale price: $939,550
Median square footage: 2,349
Number of homes for sale: 179
Demand: Medium
Pennsylvania
Most expensive zip code: 18938
City: New Hope
Median sale price: $630,000
Median square footage: 3,976
Number of homes for sale: 50
Demand: Medium
Rhode Island
Most expensive zip code: 02835
City: Jamestown
Median sale price: $1,247,500
Median square footage: 2,688
Number of homes for sale: 10
Demand: Medium
South Carolina
Most expensive zip code: 29685
City: Sunset
Median sale price: $1,565,000
Median square footage: 4,920
Number of homes for sale: 79
Demand: Low
South Dakota
Most expensive zip code: 57754
City: Lead
Median sale price: $475,000
Median square footage: 2,724
Number of homes for sale: 181
Demand: Low
Tennessee
Most expensive zip code: 37046
City: College Grove
Median sale price: $1,266,964
Median square footage: 5,242
Number of homes for sale: 117
Demand: Low
Texas
Most expensive zip code: 75205
City: Dallas
Median sale price: $1,850,000
Median square footage: 4,809
Number of homes for sale: 59
Demand: High
Utah
Most expensive zip code: 84098
City: Park City
Median sale price: $1,433,500
Median square footage: 3,032
Number of homes for sale: 437
Demand: Low
Vermont
Most expensive zip code: 05672
City: Stowe
Median sale price: $688,000
Median square footage: 3,000
Number of homes for sale: 62
Demand: High
Virginia
Most expensive zip code: 22101
City: Mclean
Median sale price: $1,292,500
Median square footage: 7,420
Number of homes for sale: 178
Demand: High
Washington
Most expensive zip code: 98040
City: Mercer Island
Median sale price: $1,995,000
Median square footage: 3,535
Number of homes for sale: 19
Demand: High
Washington D.C.
Most expensive zip code: 20015
City: Washington, D.C.
Median sale price: $1,233,750
Median square footage: 2,379
Number of homes for sale: 17
Demand: High
West Virginia
Most expensive zip code: 25443
City: Shepherdstown
Median sale price: $481,990
Median square footage: 2,408
Number of homes for sale: 42
Demand: Medium
Wisconsin
Most expensive zip code: 54304
City: Green Bay
Median sale price: $240,000
Median square footage: 1,883
Number of homes for sale: 56
Demand: Medium
Wyoming
Most expensive zip code: 83014
City: Wilson
Median sale price: $5,949,500
Median square footage: 3,341
Number of homes for sale: 32
Demand: Low
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Expensive Zip Codes To Buy a Home In Every State