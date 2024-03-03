50 Most Expensive Zip Codes To Buy a Home In Every State

Advertisement
Gina Hagler
If you’re looking to purchase a home in a new location, you might be curious about the most expensive area in your state. Depending on your income, those locations offer luxury homes you’ll look forward to buying or homes out of your range. With the school year winding down and many households in the market for a change, knowing what’s out there is an important first step.

We’ve compiled information about each U.S. state’s most expensive zip code as of February 2024. You’ll find the median sale prices in each zip code and the median square footage of homes. Based on information from real estate company Redfin, we’ve also included the number of homes currently available in each zip code, along with the demand level based on Redfin’s market competition score. High demand indicates that houses will receive more offers and remain pending for fewer days, so you’ll need to be prompt in making an offer when you decide a home is right for you.

Alabama

  • Most expensive zip code: 35541

  • City: Arley

  • Median sale price: $1,060,000

  • Median square footage: 2,888

  • Number of homes for sale: 53

  • Demand: Low

Alaska

  • Most expensive zip code: 99516

  • City: Anchorage

  • Median sale price: $650,000

  • Median square footage: 3,007

  • Number of homes for sale: 64

  • Demand: High

Arizona

  • Most expensive zip code: 85253

  • City: Paradise Valley

  • Median sale price: $2,410,000

  • Median square footage: 5,561

  • Number of homes for sale: 313

  • Demand: Medium

Arkansas

  • Most expensive zip code: 72712

  • City: Bentonville

  • Median sale price: $562,050

  • Median square footage: 2,318

  • Number of homes for sale: 212

  • Demand: High

California

  • Most expensive zip code: 90077

  • City: Los Angeles

  • Median sale price: $2,347,500

  • Median square footage: 5,565

  • Number of homes for sale: 88

  • Demand: Medium

Colorado

  • Most expensive zip code: 81435

  • City: Mountain Village

  • Median sale price: $7,290,000

  • Median square footage: 2,861

  • Number of homes for sale: 49

  • Demand: Medium

Connecticut

  • Most expensive zip code: 06831

  • City: Greenwich

  • Median sale price: $1,725,000

  • Median square footage: 6,063

  • Number of homes for sale: 55

  • Demand: Medium

Delaware

  • Most expensive zip code: 19930

  • City: Bethany Beach

  • Median sale price: $700,000

  • Median square footage: 1,850

  • Number of homes for sale: 38

  • Demand: High

Florida

  • Most expensive zip code: 33156

  • City: Coral Gables

  • Median sale price: $1,800,000

  • Median square footage: 4,476

  • Number of homes for sale: 224

  • Demand: Low

Georgia

  • Most expensive zip code: 30327

  • City: Atlanta

  • Median sale price: $1,322,500

  • Median square footage: 5,567

  • Number of homes for sale: 136

  • Demand: Medium

Hawaii

  • Most expensive zip code: 96754

  • City: Kilauea

  • Median sale price: $2,332,600

  • Median square footage: 2,429

  • Number of homes for sale: 39

  • Demand: Medium

Idaho

  • Most expensive zip code: 83340

  • City: Ketchum

  • Median sale price: $1,795,000

  • Median square footage: 3,191

  • Number of homes for sale: 72

  • Demand: Low

Illinois

  • Most expensive zip code: 60093

  • City: Winnetka

  • Median sale price: $1,437,000

  • Median square footage: 4,495

  • Number of homes for sale: 39

  • Demand: Medium

Indiana

  • Most expensive zip code: 46077

  • City: Zionsville

  • Median sale price: $596,985

  • Median square footage: 3,752

  • Number of homes for sale: 80

  • Demand: Medium

Iowa

  • Most expensive zip code: 50325

  • City: Zion

  • Median sale price: $399,900

  • Median square footage: 1,986

  • Number of homes for sale: 124

  • Demand: Medium

Kansas

  • Most expensive zip code: 66208

  • City: Mission Hills

  • Median sale price: $462,500

  • Median square footage: 3,006

  • Number of homes for sale: 26

  • Demand: High

Kentucky

  • Most expensive zip code: 40059

  • City: Prospect

  • Median sale price: $459,818

  • Median square footage: 3,771

  • Number of homes for sale: 101

  • Demand: Medium

Louisiana

  • Most expensive zip code: 70124

  • City: New Orleans

  • Median sale price: $499,250

  • Median square footage: 2,612

  • Number of homes for sale: 203

  • Demand: Low

Maine

  • Most expensive zip code: 04105

  • City: Falmouth

  • Median sale price: $837,000

  • Median square footage: 2,909

  • Number of homes for sale: 15

  • Demand: High

Maryland

  • Most expensive zip code: 20817

  • City: Bethesda

  • Median sale price: $1,350,000

  • Median square footage: 5,068

  • Number of homes for sale: 152

  • Demand: High

Massachusetts

  • Most expensive zip code: 02108

  • City: Boston

  • Median sale price: $2,500,000

  • Median square footage: 3,468

  • Number of homes for sale: 26

  • Demand: High

Michigan

  • Most expensive zip code: 48301

  • City: Bloomfield Hills

  • Median sale price: $679,000

  • Median square footage: 2,730

  • Number of homes for sale: 25

  • Demand: High

Minnesota

  • Most expensive zip code: 55391

  • City: Wayzata

  • Median sale price: $800,000

  • Median square footage: 3,963

  • Number of homes for sale: 63

  • Demand: High

Mississippi

  • Most expensive zip code: 39110

  • City: Madison

  • Median sale price: $385,000

  • Median square footage: 2,663

  • Number of homes for sale: 324

  • Demand: Medium

Missouri

  • Most expensive zip code: 63131

  • City: Saint Louis

  • Median sale price: $1,060,000

  • Median square footage: 4,694

  • Number of homes for sale: 29

  • Demand: High

Montana

  • Most expensive zip code: 59937

  • City: Whitefish

  • Median sale price: $784,500

  • Median square footage: 2,109

  • Number of homes for sale: 245

  • Demand: Low

Nebraska

  • Most expensive zip code: 68064

  • City: Valley

  • Median sale price: $556,000

  • Median square footage: 3,378

  • Number of homes for sale: 50

  • Demand: High

Nevada

  • Most expensive zip code: 89451

  • City: Incline Village

  • Median sale price: $1,576,500

  • Median square footage: 2,695

  • Number of homes for sale: 83

  • Demand: Low

New Hampshire

  • Most expensive zip code: 03801

  • City: Portsmouth

  • Median sale price: $789,000

  • Median square footage: 1,945

  • Number of homes for sale: 52

  • Demand: High

New Jersey

  • Most expensive zip code: 08247

  • City: Stone Harbor

  • Median sale price: $4,010,000

  • Median square footage: 2,797

  • Number of homes for sale: 37

  • Demand: Medium

New Mexico

  • Most expensive zip code: 87506

  • City: Santa Fe

  • Median sale price: $1,397,000

  • Median square footage: 3,616

  • Number of homes for sale: 169

  • Demand: Medium

New York

  • Most expensive zip code: 11976

  • City: Water Mill

  • Median sale price: $2,900,000

  • Median square footage: 7,171

  • Number of homes for sale: 13

  • Demand: Low

North Carolina

  • Most expensive zip code: 28717

  • City: Cashiers

  • Median sale price: $1,500,000

  • Median square footage: 10,037

  • Number of homes for sale: 118

  • Demand: Low

North Dakota

  • Most expensive zip code: 58104

  • City: Fargo

  • Median sale price: $335,000

  • Median square footage: 2,657

  • Number of homes for sale: 193

  • Demand: Medium

Ohio

  • Most expensive zip code: 44022

  • City: Moreland Hills

  • Median sale price: $537,500

  • Median square footage: 4,639

  • Number of homes for sale: 118

  • Demand: Medium

Oklahoma

  • Most expensive zip code: 74137

  • City: Tulsa

  • Median sale price: $384,500

  • Median square footage: 3,972

  • Number of homes for sale: 74

  • Demand: High

Oregon

  • Most expensive zip code: 97703

  • City: Bend

  • Median sale price: $939,550

  • Median square footage: 2,349

  • Number of homes for sale: 179

  • Demand: Medium

Pennsylvania

  • Most expensive zip code: 18938

  • City: New Hope

  • Median sale price: $630,000

  • Median square footage: 3,976

  • Number of homes for sale: 50

  • Demand: Medium

Rhode Island

  • Most expensive zip code: 02835

  • City: Jamestown

  • Median sale price: $1,247,500

  • Median square footage: 2,688

  • Number of homes for sale: 10

  • Demand: Medium

South Carolina

  • Most expensive zip code: 29685

  • City: Sunset

  • Median sale price: $1,565,000

  • Median square footage: 4,920

  • Number of homes for sale: 79

  • Demand: Low

South Dakota

  • Most expensive zip code: 57754

  • City: Lead

  • Median sale price: $475,000

  • Median square footage: 2,724

  • Number of homes for sale: 181

  • Demand: Low

Tennessee

  • Most expensive zip code: 37046

  • City: College Grove

  • Median sale price: $1,266,964

  • Median square footage: 5,242

  • Number of homes for sale: 117

  • Demand: Low

Texas

  • Most expensive zip code: 75205

  • City: Dallas

  • Median sale price: $1,850,000

  • Median square footage: 4,809

  • Number of homes for sale: 59

  • Demand: High

Utah

  • Most expensive zip code: 84098

  • City: Park City

  • Median sale price: $1,433,500

  • Median square footage: 3,032

  • Number of homes for sale: 437

  • Demand: Low

Vermont

  • Most expensive zip code: 05672

  • City: Stowe

  • Median sale price: $688,000

  • Median square footage: 3,000

  • Number of homes for sale: 62

  • Demand: High

Virginia

  • Most expensive zip code: 22101

  • City: Mclean

  • Median sale price: $1,292,500

  • Median square footage: 7,420

  • Number of homes for sale: 178

  • Demand: High

Washington

  • Most expensive zip code: 98040

  • City: Mercer Island

  • Median sale price: $1,995,000

  • Median square footage: 3,535

  • Number of homes for sale: 19

  • Demand: High

Washington D.C.

  • Most expensive zip code: 20015

  • City: Washington, D.C.

  • Median sale price: $1,233,750

  • Median square footage: 2,379

  • Number of homes for sale: 17

  • Demand: High

West Virginia

  • Most expensive zip code: 25443

  • City: Shepherdstown

  • Median sale price: $481,990

  • Median square footage: 2,408

  • Number of homes for sale: 42

  • Demand: Medium

Wisconsin

  • Most expensive zip code: 54304

  • City: Green Bay

  • Median sale price: $240,000

  • Median square footage: 1,883

  • Number of homes for sale: 56

  • Demand: Medium

Wyoming

  • Most expensive zip code: 83014

  • City: Wilson

  • Median sale price: $5,949,500

  • Median square footage: 3,341

  • Number of homes for sale: 32

  • Demand: Low

