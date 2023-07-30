50 Most Populated Countries In 2050

This insightful article will discuss the most populated countries by 2050 and their current population trends. If you want to skip how the expected population boom might strain the planet's resources and what mitigation measures are in place for that, read 15 Most Populated Countries In 2050.

The global population will reach 10 billion by 2050, and the most populated countries in 2050 will face resource limitations. The increase will be prominent in LDCs (Least Developed Countries) and HIPCs (Highly Indebted Poor Countries), fueling economic challenges like insufficient employment opportunities and increased budgeting requirements for already resource-strapped governments.

Population saturation, driven by high birth rates and increasing life expectancy, has caused a surplus labor pool in many economies. The International Labor Organization (ILO) 's "World Employment and Social Outlook" report indicates an upward trend in underemployment and vulnerable employment rates. The study states that in Africa alone, nearly 5 million workers and their families fell below the extreme poverty line in 2020, while 2 million people in Asia and the Pacific faced the same.

As life expectancy increases in most parts of the world, population aging is a big concern. According to UN DESA, almost a quarter of the population will be 60 or older in all regions of the world except Africa. Moreover, the number of children 14 years and younger will likely decrease by 10% in Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean, while Europe will see a 9% decline in the young population between 2022 and 2050. These changing dynamics have interesting implications in regards to inflation in the medium-term future. You can read more on that in our list of the best countries for a comfortable retirement.

Also, fertility in all European countries is below what is required to replace their existing populations. Consequently, nations like Bulgaria, Herzegovina, Croatia, Japan, the Republic of Moldova, and others might see a more than 15% decrease in their population by 2050.

Story continues

Population concentration trends projected to hit the planet 25 years from now aren't surprising; here's a look at 30 Countries With Highest Rates of Population Growth for more insights on that.

Global Population Distribution in 2022

Asia and Africa dominate the Most Densely Populated Countries In The World, constituting over 75% of the total number of inhabitants worldwide. An overwhelming majority of this, approximately 60%, reside in Asia, which is also home to the world's two most densely populated countries, China, with a populace of 1.425 billion, and India, accommodating 1.428 billion individuals.

Contrarily, Africa, and Europe accommodate 21% and 10% of the world population, respectively, followed by Latin America and the Caribbean, comprising 9% of the global inhabitants. The regions with the lowest density and population, Northern America and Oceania, together host merely 5% of the world's populace.

As per medium-variant predictions of UN DESA's prospects, the global population will increase by 2.2 billion by 2050 to reach 9.8 billion. The biggest stakeholder in this upcoming population surge will be Africa, which will house 2,864 million people by 2050, up from 1,701 million in 2022.

Maintaining an estimated fertility rate of nearly three children per woman by 2050, sub-Saharan Africa will be responsible for over half of the world's population increase from 2022 to 2050. Notably, in 2022, the region's population growth rate was reported to be 2.5% annually, the highest among all regions, more than tripling the global average of 0.8% per annum.

However, despite Africa seeing a substantial population increase, Asia will remain the most populated continent in 2050, as its inhabitants will reach 4800 million by then.

Latin America, the Caribbean, Northern America, and Oceania are projected to grow relatively slower. Notably, Europe is anticipated to experience a decrease in population by 2050 in comparison to its numbers in 2017. Post 2050, Africa is projected to be the primary driver of global population growth.

The Tech Revolution in Populated Countries

With population growth comes increased demand for digital services in consumer markets and businesses. Tech companies that provide these services, like Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG), could see major growth, owing to the growing populations.

For instance, Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been ramping up its efforts to penetrate deeper into populous countries like India, with plans to open its online store and physical retail stores. These markets' growing middle class and younger demographics present significant growth opportunities for Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Likewise, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is trying to provide free internet to people in countries where connectivity is still a challenge through initiatives like Google Station. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been customizing its products; an example is the development of lighter, stripped-down versions of its apps, such as YouTube Go and Google Go, designed to work in areas with limited or expensive data.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 's Airband Initiative also aims to extend internet connectivity to rural and remote areas in various countries. This helps bring more people onto the digital platform, thus expanding Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 's potential market.

Which Country Will Be The Most Populated In 2050?

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs Population Division, India will become the most populated country in the world by 2050. The country surpassed China as the most populated country in April 2023, and the projections say that its population will reach 1,659 million by 2050. During the same time, China's population will hit 1,364 million, the 2nd highest worldwide.

China's population growth rate has been slowing due to its aging population and the effects of the previously implemented one-child policy. In contrast, India has a younger demographic and a higher fertility rate, which cause faster population growth.

Notably, these population forecasts are based on current trends and can slightly change because of government policies, economic conditions, healthcare advancements, etc.

Let's now list 50 countries with the highest populations in 2050.

50 Most Populated Countries In 2050

50 Most Populated Countries In 2050

Our Methodology

To list the world's most inhabited countries by 2050, we referred to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) Population Division. UN DESA's World Population Prospects 2022 Edition presents the most credible projections on the planet's population by 2050. Other sources for this study were United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), The World Bank, and Pew Research Center, among others.

According to the comprehensive population forecasts, here are the 50 most populated countries in 2050:

50. Peru

Projected Population in 2050: 41.9 million

Peru's population has been steadily growing, currently being 33 million people. The growth rate, however, has slowed in recent years, reflecting broader demographic trends. Urbanization is increasing, with about 78% of the populace living in cities, Lima being the most populous.

49. Spain

Projected Population in 2050: 44.3 million

Due to low fertility rates, Spain's population is 47 million and will reach 44.3 million by 2025. Immigration plays a significant role in Spain's population dynamics, attracting people from Latin America, North Africa, and Eastern Europe. Aging is a significant demographic trend in the country, with 20% aged over 65.

48. Morocco

Projected Population in 2050: 44.9 million

Morocco's population is also seeing a decelerating growth rate due to decreasing fertility rates. About 60% of Moroccans live in urban areas, a significant increase over the past few decades. The population is relatively young, over a quarter under 15 years old. However, the nation will be amongst the 50 most populated countries in 2050.

47. Uzbekistan

Projected Population in 2050: 45.4 million

Uzbekistan's current population is 34.9 million, with a steady but slow growth rate. A vast majority, 60%, is under 30, as per UNICEF, which indicates a youthful population.

46. Canada

Projected Population in 2050: 45.8 million

Canada's population of about 38 million has grown due to its liberal immigration policy, and it will be amongst the countries with the biggest populations in 2050. With one of the world's lowest population densities, urbanization is highly concentrated in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, and similar cities. Canada is also amongst the Best Countries in The World According to Immigrants, so more people are eager to settle there. Canada's aging population and seniors are expected to outnumber children in the coming years.

45. Republic Of Korea (South Korea)

Projected Population in 2050: 45.9 million

South Korea's population growth has become a concern due to its stagnation. The country's population has been steadily decreasing due to low fertility rates. The Republic of Korea's population is 51.8 million, but it's expected to fall to 45.9 million by 2050. Despite the decline, South Korea will still be among the most populated countries in 2050.

44. Mali

Projected Population in 2050: 46.2 million

Mali has a fast-growing population owing to high fertility rates, typical of many Sub-Saharan African countries. Despite economic and political challenges, the country's population growth rate has remained high.

43. Saudi Arabia

Projected Population in 2050: 48.2 million

Saudi Arabia's population is expected to reach 48.2 million by 2050. However, the country is dealing with a youth bulge and high unemployment rates, which makes job creation a critical national issue.

42. Côte d'Ivoire

Projected Population in 2050: 50.9 million

In Côte d'Ivoire, the population is rapidly increasing because of high fertility rates, despite civil unrest and economic challenges. The West African nation's population has the potential for a strong labor force because of its young age, but it also presents socio-economic challenges.

41. Cameroon

Projected Population in 2050: 51 million

Cameroon's population continues to rise, driven by high fertility rates. However, the rapid growth strains existing resources and poses socio-economic challenges.

40. Madagascar

Projected Population in 2050: 51.1 million

Madagascar is also amongst countries with high fertility rates, so naturally, its population is projected to rise even further by 2050. However, the fast growth has intensified the struggle with poverty and environmental issues like deforestation as the need for resources to support the growing population increases.

39. Argentina

Projected Population in 2050: 51.4 million

Although Argentina's population growth is moderate, it is still experiencing a gradual increase. This South American country is urbanized, with most people living in cities. However, it has an aging population and emigration, both factors impacting long-term population dynamics.

38. Ghana

Projected Population in 2050: 51.5 million

Ghana is facing a youth bulge, and the majority of its population is under 25. The demographic trend presents opportunities for economic growth and challenges for resource allocation.

37. Italy

Projected Population in 2050: 52 million

Italy is also facing a pressing issue of low fertility rates and a high aging population. The country is one of Europe's most aged societies and deals with economic challenges linked to healthcare, pension costs, and a shrinking workforce.

36. Yemen

Projected Population in 2050: 54 million

Despite the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis, Yemen's population growth is relatively high. High fertility rates continue to boost population growth, resulting in a very young population.

35. Colombia

Projected Population in 2050: 56 million

Colombia's population growth reflects a gradual slowdown. Owing to improved access to healthcare and increased urbanization, the birth rate is declining and is slowly moving towards a population plateau. However, despite this, the country's total population will be 56 million by 2050.

34. Algeria

Projected Population in 2050: 59.7 million

Algeria's population consistently increases due to a relatively high birth rate coupled with a decreasing mortality rate. The country's population distribution leans toward youth, and a large proportion is under 25.

33. Myanmar

Projected Population in 2050: 59.7 million

Even in the presence of political challenges, high birth rates in Myanmar's rural areas and slowly increasing life expectancy sustain its population growth. Also, the country's population is mainly rural.

32. Mozambique

Projected Population in 2050: 62 million

Mozambique's population growth is quite vigorous because of improved child mortality rates. A considerable portion of the population is under 25, which indicates sustained growth.

31. Niger

Projected Population in 2050: 66 million

Niger showcases one of the world's most rapid population growth rates, fueled by its remarkably high fertility rate. Despite issues like poverty and food insecurity, UNDESA projects that Niger will experience the most substantial population gains by 2100, which will have increased by 578%.

30. Thailand

Projected Population in 2050: 68 million

Thailand's population growth is slowing as it is influenced by urbanization. An aging population is a demographic concern for the country, with a considerable portion set to reach retirement age soon. But as the healthcare sector is also improving, the existing population has a high life expectancy, which will keep the country highly populated by 2050.

29. France

Projected Population in 2050: 68.9 million

France's population growth is relatively steady as it is supported by immigration and a fertility rate higher than the European average. However, the issue of an aging population is prominent, with a growing percentage expected to move into the over-60 age bracket soon.

28. Angola

Projected Population in 2050: 71.6 million

Angola has the 6th highest population growth rate in the world, totaling 3.34% per year. This growth will solidify Angola's place amongst the world's most inhabited countries by 2050.

27. United Kingdom

Projected Population in 2050: 71.66 million

The United Kingdom experiences moderate population growth from natural increase and net migration. According to World Bank projections, the country's population will increase from 67.3 to 71.66 million in the coming two decades.

26. South Africa

Projected Population in 2050: 73.3 million

South Africa's population growth is stable but tempered by factors like urbanization, declining fertility, and the impact of HIV/AIDS. However, the population continues to increase due to improved healthcare and a large proportion of young people.

25. Afghanistan

Projected Population in 2050: 73.4 million

Afghanistan's population continues to rise because of a lack of family planning and high fertility rates. But challenges exist in providing education and healthcare, particularly for women, alongside economic stability.

24. Iraq

Projected Population in 2050: 73.9 million

Iraq will also be among the most populated countries by 2050, owing to its unregulated population growth. Internal displacement due to political instability and conflict adds complexity, but growth also reflects a trend toward urbanization.

23. Germany

Projected Population in 2050: 79 million

Germany's population trajectory is one of stabilization rather than growth. With low fertility rates, the country faces demographic challenges. However, immigration from EU and non-EU countries helps counteract the potential decline, making it one of the most populous nations by 2050.

22. Sudan

Projected Population in 2050: 83 million

Sudan is fighting political instability and humanitarian crises and still sees steady population growth. High fertility rates and a large youth population drive this trend and call for rapid population regulation efforts, as Sudan is also amongst the poorest countries in the world.

21. Kenya

Projected Population in 2050: 84 million

Kenya's population will reach 84 million in 2050, up from 53 million. Challenges associated with this population increase include providing adequate healthcare, education, and job opportunities.

20. Uganda

Projected Population in 2050: 86 million

Uganda's population growth is among the world's highest, growing at 3.22% per annum. Despite urbanization, many Ugandans still live in rural areas, relying on subsistence farming.

19. Turkey

Projected Population in 2050: 95 million

Turkey's population growth reflects a blend of natural increase and immigration. Fertility rates have declined in the country but still remain above the European average. As a transit and destination country for migrants, Turkey's population will likely see a 10 million increase by 2050.

18. Iran

Projected Population in 2050: 98 million

Although Iran's population growth has slowed due to effective family planning policies, it'll still be one of the most populated countries in the world in 2050.

17. Japan

Projected Population in 2050: 104 million

Japan's population has been shrinking due to low birth rates and an aging society. The nation has one of the highest proportions of elderly people worldwide and faces significant social and economic challenges. Despite this, urban areas, particularly Tokyo, thrive due to internal migration.

16. Vietnam

Projected Population in 2050: 107 million

Vietnam will be one of the most populated countries by 2050. However, its population growth is actually gradually slowing due to successful family planning initiatives. But the demographic transition towards an aging population creates hurdles for healthcare and social security systems.

Click to continue reading 15 Most Populated Countries In 2050.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 50 Most Populated Countries In 2050 is originally published at Insider Monkey.