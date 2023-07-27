In this article, we will be taking a look at the 50 most valuable companies in the world by market cap. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the most valuable industries, you can go directly to 10 Most Valuable Companies in the World by Market Cap.

The most valuable companies in the world operate within various industries, including technology, energy, healthcare, financial services, and communication services. It is important to note that some of the technology and energy companies are listed as the biggest companies in the world by market cap. Many of these biggest companies have had to deal with a number of hurdles in the past few years, such as recessionary fears, overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, needs and demands of the employees, and the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

In one of our previous articles, 25 largest energy companies by market cap, we discussed how the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused the global supply of fossil fuels to fall and demand to rise significantly, causing oil prices to surge. However, according to an article published by CNBC on March 3, new data shows that the war in Ukraine has actually helped the US oil and gas industry as the US became one of the biggest energy-exporting countries. The US exported an average ten million barrels a day during the four-week period, which ended on February 24.

In addition to the energy sector, the information technology industry also ranks among the biggest industries in the world. In fact, some of the most valuable companies in our list, such as Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), all belong to the technology sector. Let's discuss what the future of the technology industry looks like before we move on to the most valuable companies in the world in terms of market cap.

The Information Technology Sector on Track to Hit $12 Trillion By 2027

Previously, the information technology industry had been subjected to supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 crisis. While the supply chain disruptions are back due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the industry is expected to continue growing in the long term. The information technology market was valued above $8.85 trillion in 2023, according to Research and Markets. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2023 through 2027, to reach a value of around $11.99 trillion by the end of the forecasted period.

The technology industry has become one of the biggest industries in the world and has also perhaps been the most consequential over the last couple of decades. In the modern day, technology has changed the way we live our lives and consumer demand for more technology continues to rise.

As an obvious consequence, technology companies rank among the most valuable companies in the world in terms of market cap. According to an article posted by Reuters on July 1, the market cap for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached above the $3 trillion mark for the first time. This milestone follows the company’s launch of a mixed-reality headset.

Moreover, the rising demand for tools powered by artificial intelligence as well as cloud computing services is expected to help boost the profits for technology companies. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) appreciates the potential of both AI and cloud services as they offer their products and services, including Microsoft Azure which is their cloud computing platform, to some of the biggest enterprises around the world. Here are some comments from the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call:

“We continue to focus on three priorities. First, helping customers use the breadth and depth of the Microsoft Cloud to get the most value out of their digital spend. Second, investing to lead in the new AI wave across our solution areas and expanding our TAM. And third, driving operating leverage, aligning our cost structure with our revenue growth. Now I'll highlight examples of our progress, starting with infrastructure. Azure took share as customers continue to choose our ubiquitous computing fabric from cloud to edge, especially as every application becomes AI-powered. We have the most powerful AI infrastructure and it’s being used by our partner, OpenAI, as well as NVIDIA and leading AI start-ups like Adept and Inflection to train large models. Our Azure OpenAI Service brings together advanced models, including ChatGPT and GPT-4 with the enterprise capabilities of Azure. From Coursera and Grammarly to Mercedes-Benz and Shell, we now have more than 2,500 Azure OpenAI Service customers, up 10x quarter-over-quarter. Just last week, Epic Systems shared that it was using Azure OpenAI Service to integrate the next generation of AI with its industry-leading EHR software. Azure also powers OpenAI API and we are pleased to see brands like Shopify and Snap use the API to integrate OpenAI's models. More broadly, we continue to see the world's largest enterprises migrate key workloads to our cloud. Unilever, for example, went all in on Azure this quarter in one of the largest ever cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry. IKEA Retail, ING Bank, Rabobank, Telstra and Wolverine Worldwide, all use Azure Arc to run Azure services across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. We now have more than 15,000 Azure Arc customers, up over 150% year-over-year. And we are extending our infrastructure to 5G network edge with Azure for Operators. We are the cloud of choice for telcos, and at MWC last month, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel and Telefonica all shared how they are using our infrastructure to modernize and monetize their networks.”

On February 8, Reuters had reported that Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) will be rolling out an AI chatbot to operate alongside Bing's search results, as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) seeks to challenge Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google in search and browser technology.

The AI war got ignited when Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) made a hefty $10 billion investment in OpenAI, the company we all know from ChatGPT.

While Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google was previously at a disadvantage with regards to generative AI, but favorable demand trends for AI tools caused the company to take a big step forward. On May 12, Forbes reported that Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google had announced that their AI chatbot “Bard” is open to all and that the users will soon experience a completely new “search generation experience”.

On July 25, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) posted market-beating earnings for the fiscal second quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $1.44 and outperformed EPS estimates by $0.10. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $74.60 billion, up 7.06% year over year and ahead of Wall Street consensus by $1.85 billion.

Now that we have discussed what's been happening in one of the most valuable industries in the world, let's take a look at some of the most valuable companies in the world, by market cap.

50 Most Valuable Companies in the World by Market Cap

Methodology

For this article, we will be looking at the most valuable companies in the world in terms of market cap. We have used stock screeners from Yahoo Finance and Finviz and have cross checked market caps to accurately rank the most valuable companies in the world. We also conducted manual research on the most valuable foreign companies. We have ranked these companies in ascending order based on their market cap. We narrowed down our selection to 50 companies that had the largest market caps. For foreign market caps, we converted them to US dollars according to their respective exchange rates on July 22, 2023.

50 Most Valuable Companies in the World by Market Cap

50. Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $211.31 billion

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is an integrated British oil and gas company. With its headquarters in London, England, the company explores for and produces oil and gas, while also dealing with refining and manufacturing, to provide fuels. With a market cap of $211.31 billion as of July 22, Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) is the first of many energy companies in our list of 50 most valuable companies in the world by market cap.

49. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $214.71 billion

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), is a US based digital communications technology corporation. As one of the most valuable technology companies in the world, with a market cap of $214.71 billion as of July 22, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is best known as a manufacturer and vendor of networking equipment, hardware and software, as well as telecommunications equipment and other technological products and services.

Some of the biggest technology companies in the world by market cap include Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

48. AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $214.94 billion

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) is a British-Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company with a market cap of $214.94 billion as of July 22. Primarily listed on the London Stock Exchange, AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. As part of the business, the company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical and biotechnology products for various branches of medicine.

47. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $215.82 billion

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is an American multinational fast food service retail chain operator. The company operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants, which is the world’s largest fast food restaurant chain, serving millions of customers everyday in more than a hundred countries around the world. As of July 22, McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has a market cap of $215.82 billion.

46. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $221.29 billion

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is a Japanese automotive manufacturing company with a market cap of $221.29 billion as of July 22. Headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan, the company’s main business activities include motor vehicle production and sales. As one of the largest automobile manufacturers in the world, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) produces as many as 10 million vehicles every year and markets its products in around 170 different countries.

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $222.41 billion

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) operates as a cloud-based software company based in San Francisco, California, US. It provides customer relationship management (CRM) software products and services to help sales and marketing teams around the world. The company is actively helping businesses to use their technology to better connect with business partners and customers. As of July 22, Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has a market cap of $222.41 billion.

44. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $222.86 billion

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is a Swiss-based pharmaceutical corporation with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland. With a market cap of $222.86 billion as of July 22, it is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) focuses mainly on the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries while also producing generic drugs, diagnostics, vaccines, and contact lenses.

43. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (SHA:601398)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $226.77 billion

Founded as a limited company in 1984, the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (SHA:601398) is a state-owned commercial bank which ranks among the most valuable banks in the world in terms of total assets. The financial services company provides comprehensive financial products and services to millions of corporate banking customers and individual banking customers. As of July 22, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (SHA:601398) has a market cap of $226.77 billion

43. Hermès International SCA (EPA:RMS)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $226.89 billion

Hermès International SCA (EPA:RMS), is a French luxury goods company and has a market cap of $226.89 billion as of July 22. The company produces, markets, and sells a variety of luxury products through their network of stores and an e-commerce website. Hermès International SCA (EPA:RMS) specializes in leather goods and fashion accessories, ranging from bags and briefcases to jewelry and watches.

41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $235.59 billion

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a Chinese technology company and has a market cap of $235.59 billion, as of July 22. It controls and manages a diverse portfolio of companies in a variety of business industries around the world. However, the company’s core business revolves around retail, e-commerce, digital media, cloud computing, internet, and technology. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is one of the most valuable companies in the world by market cap.

40. International Holding Company (ADX:IHC)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $235.99 billion

International Holding Company (IHC.AE) is an Abu Dhabi-based public holding company and comprises more than 400 entities. The holding company invests in a range of different market sectors and industries, particularly aquaculture, with the aim of driving economic growth and development. As of July 22, International Holding Company (IHC.AE) has a market cap of $235.99 billion.

39. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $237.33 billion

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a US based computer software company that has a market cap of $237.33 billion as of July 22. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) specializes in developing and marketing software products and technologies for the creation and publication of digital content, including photos, graphics, animation, video, motion pictures, illustration and print.

38. L'Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $238.06 billion

L'Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) is a French cosmetics and personal care company. With a market cap of $238.06 billion, L'Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) is one of the leading cosmetics brands in the world and aims to offer the best variety of luxury beauty items, ranging from hair color to makeup.

37. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $248.15 billion

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a global retail company headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, US. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has a market cap of $248.15 billion as of July 22. It operates a chain of membership-only warehouses and retail stores and sells products at deep discounts to its members.

36. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $253.59 billion

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is a US based biopharmaceutical company and one of the largest biomedical companies in the world in terms of revenue. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has a market cap of $253.59 billion as of 22 July. The company develops, manufactures, and markets drugs for the treatment of various diseases and serious health conditions.

35. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $254.32 billion

The Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) is an investment bank and financial services company with a market cap of $254.32 billion as of July 22. As one of top financial institutions in the world, the Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) provides businesses, individuals, corporate giants, and even governments with a wide variety of financial, investment and risk management products and services.

34. Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $260.17 billion

Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) is a Swiss healthcare corporation. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Roche Holding AG (SWX:ROG) has a market cap of $260.17 billion as of July 22. The company’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and it specializes in developing and manufacturing pharmaceutical and diagnostic products.

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $261.73 billion

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) is an American food and beverage company. The business includes manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of the company’s products. The company owns and controls a number of famous brands, including Pepsi, Quaker Oats, Frito-Lay, and Gatorade. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) offers its products in over 200 countries around the world. It has a market cap of $261.73 billion as of July 22.

32. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $269.68 billion

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is an American corporation with a market cap of $269.68 billion as of July 22. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, it is one of the top contenders in the drink and beverage industry and famously known as the producer of Coca-Cola. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) also produces, markets, and sells other beverages, including soft drinks, juice, coffee, tea and sports drinks.

31. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $279.75 billion

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is a US based global healthcare and pharmaceutical company with a market cap of $279.75 billion. The company specializes in developing medicines, animal healthcare products, vaccines, and immunotherapies. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) does business under different names outside of the US and Canada.

30. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $295.65 billion

Headquartered in San Ramon, California, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is an American energy company that primarily deals with gas and oil. Through a number of subsidiaries, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is active in more than 180 countries around the world and produces crude oil, natural gas and other related products. It has a market cap of $295.65 billion as of July 22.

29. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $296.22 billion

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is a Dutch multinational corporation with its headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands. With a market cap of $296.22 billion as of July 22, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is one of the world's leading producers of chip-making tools and instruments, specializing in designing and manufacturing the lithography machines that are an important ingredient in chip manufacturing.

28. Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. (SHA:600519)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $301.9 billion

Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. (SHA:600519) is a state-owned corporation in China and has a market cap of $301.9 billion. The company specializes in producing and selling beverages, food, packaging material, and distilled spirits. Headquartered in Renhuai, China, Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd. (SHA:600519) also engages in research and development of information technology products.

27. Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $319.39billion

With a market cap of $319.39billion as of July 22, Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) is a US based computer technology company and ranks among the top technology companies in the world in terms of revenue as well as market cap. Oracle Corporation (NASDAQ:ORCL) develops and offers a variety of software products to organizations around the world.

Some of the most popular technology stocks to buy according to hedge funds include Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

26. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $322.37 billion

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is a US based home improvement retail company with a market cap of $322.37 billion as of July 22. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) offers a wide variety of products, including building materials, appliances, construction tools and products.

25. Nestlé S.A. (SWX:NESN)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $325.05 billion

Nestlé S.A. (SWX:NESN) is a Swiss food and beverage company with a market cap of $325.05 billion as of July 22, and the largest company in the global food and drink industry in terms of revenue. Nestlé S.A. (SWX:NESN) is headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland, and has a presence in as many as 188 countries around the world.

24. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $360.90 billion

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is a US based consumer goods company, which started out as a plain soap and candle company over 180 years ago. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) now has a market cap of $360.90 billion as of July 22, and today it offers a wide range of products ranging from hygiene products to baby, and family care.

23. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX:005930)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $363.15 billion

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX:005930) is a South Korean electronics company and one of the world’s largest producers of electronic devices. Headquartered in Yeongtong-gu, Suwon, South Korea, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (KRX:005930) offers a wide range of consumer and industry electronics, as well as appliances, digital media devices, integrated systems, memory chips, and semiconductors. As of July 22, it has a market cap of $363.15 billion.

22. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $372.96 billion

Based in the US, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is a global technology company with a market cap of $372.96 billion as of July 22. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) designs, develops, and offers a wide range of semiconductor devices and infrastructure software products globally.

21. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $374.42 billion

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is a global healthcare company, headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark. The company has production facilities in nine countries and manufactures and offers pharmaceutical products and services. The main focus of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is to fight against serious chronic diseases, especially diabetes. It has a market cap of $374.42 billion as of July 22.

20. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $379.36 billion

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), a US based financial services company, is one of the biggest payment-processing companies in the world with a market cap of $379.36 billion. With its headquarters in Purchase, New York, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) facilitates cross-border and domestic transactions and offers a variety of payment-related products and services.

19. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $405.95 billion

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY), headquarters in Shenzhen, China, is one of the most valuable multimedia companies in the world in terms of revenue. Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCEHY) has a market cap of $405.95 billion as of July 22. The company offers value-added services, online advertising services, and fintech and business services while also being the world's largest company in the video game industry in terms of investments.

18. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $419.84 billion

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), an American oil and gas company, is one of the world’s top energy companies and has investments and operations in natural gas, petroleum, chemicals, and chemical products. With a market cap of $419.84 billion, Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) is a major manufacturer of basic petrochemicals, and polyethylene and polypropylene plastics among other things.

17. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $426.7 billion

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a US based retail company that controls and manages a chain of grocery stores, hypermarkets, and discount department stores in the US. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) also operates more than ten thousand stores and clubs in over 20 different countries that are operating under different names. As of July 22, the company has a market cap of $426.7 billion.

16. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $441.62 billion

With a market cap of $441.62 billion as of July 22, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a US based company that develops and manufactures consumer packaged goods, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is a multinational corporation with more than 250 subsidiary companies and products sold in over 170 countries around the world.

15. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $442.71 billion

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world and has a market cap of $442.71 billion as of July 22. Colonel Eli Lilly, who was a pharmaceutical chemist, a veteran of the American Civil War, and a man committed to creating high-quality medicines, founded the company in 1876. Today, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), with its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, has offices in 18 different countries and the company’s products are sold in more than 120 countries around the world.

14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $450.82 billion

With its headquarters in New York City, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is a financial services firm that also engages in producing institutional research on financial markets, personal finance, and economics. With a market cap of $450.82 billion as of July 22, the US based financial services institution JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is the most valuable bank in the world.

13. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $473.19 billion

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is the largest healthcare and insurance company by revenue and has a market cap of $473.19 billion as of July 22. With its headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) offers healthcare products, insurance services, software, and also data consultancy services.

12. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $478.09 billion

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) is a French multinational holding corporation that produces, markets and distributes luxury goods. Headquartered in Paris, it is the world’s largest luxury goods company. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) manages about 60 subsidiaries and also controls many famous brands, such as Bulgari, Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Sephora, and TAG Heuer. As of July 22, the market cap of the company is $478.09 billion.

11. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Market Cap as of July 22, 2023: $500.74 billion

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is a US based financial services company. With a market cap of $500.74 billion as of July 22, the company ranks among the world's largest card payment organizations. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) offers services throughout the world to facilitate electronic funds transfers, usually through credit cards, debit cards and also prepaid cards.

