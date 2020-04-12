The 50-year old Silicon Valley lab that practically invented modern computing

If I was a betting man, I’d wager that you’re reading this article from home. Why? Because, in the age of COVID-19, home is where just about everyone is these days. The fact that you’re reading this article in the way that you are, however, owes more than a passing debt to a Silicon Valley research laboratory called Xerox PARC, an abbreviation for Palo Alto Research Center.

Turning 50 years old this year, PARC changed the way that we use computers on a profound level. Far outstripping its remit as the research and development wing over the Xerox Corporation, it was to computing what Neils Bohr’s institute at Copenhagen was for quantum physics in the 1920s or Motown Records was for soul music in the 1960s.

Throughout its history, PARC introduced one breathtaking new technology after the other. It pioneered laser printing, allowing people to turn digital documents into physical ones. It introduced the world to object-oriented programming. It proposed the concept of Ethernet networks to create local computer networks. It built one of the first portable computers in the form of the 1978 Xerox NoteTaker. It gave us a WYSIWYG (“What You See Is What You Get”) text editor. Years before the iPhone, it brought us the PARCTab, a palm-sized computer for accessing the internet and reading email. And it helped imagine the graphical user interface and mouse interface that’s now found on just about every computer on the planet.

“PARC has always been about the future,” Tolga Kurtoglu, current CEO of PARC, told Digital Trends. “We’ve always tried to invent the future. We’ve always been about the next frontier of science and technology, and how it might shape and change the world. That hasn’t really changed.”

After half a century, PARC’s original mission suddenly seems curiously modern again. It was galvanized by an ambition many of us, whether employees or employers, are struggling with right now: Namely, how technology can positively disrupt the way that we work. PARC set out to build the office of the future. And it succeeded in a big way.

Building the future

“PARC had a nearly uniquely broad directive from the home office of Xerox: To create the ‘office of the future,’” Michael Hiltzik, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who wrote the definitive history of Xerox PARC, Dealers of Lightning, told Digital Trends.

In the 1970s, Bob Taylor, the man who ran PARC’s Computer Science Laboratory, dreamed that computers would be more than number-crunching machines; they would eliminate the “drudgery of office work” by giving us, the user, new ways of getting work done on computers. In an early encapsulation of the notion that machines should carry out the “dull, dirty and dangerous” jobs, Taylor believed that computers could free up office works to “attend to higher-level functions so necessary to a human’s estimate of his own worth.”

xerox alto More

Under the leadership of folks like Taylor and pioneering computer scientist Bert Sutherland, PARC took up the mission of exploring all the new ways people could interact with machines to enhance their lives — and, crucially, the kind of work they could do on a computer.

“All the original recruits were encouraged to follow their own instincts, so Alan Kay worked on his notion of a personal computer that would serve its users’ creativity, and Chuck Thacker and Butler Lampson worked on the design that would allow that to happen,” Hiltzik continued. “Together they invented the Alto, the first personal computer. Bob Metcalfe followed his interest in networking, so he invented Ethernet. Gary Starkweather continued to develop the laser printer, a device that his supervisors at Xerox headquarters disdained, but at PARC he could keep working on it.”

Story continues