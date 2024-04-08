With 50% ownership, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

eXp World Holdings' significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The top 3 shareholders own 53% of the company

Institutions own 35% of eXp World Holdings

Every investor in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

With such a notable stake in the company, insiders would be highly incentivised to make value accretive decisions.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about eXp World Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About eXp World Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

eXp World Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of eXp World Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in eXp World Holdings. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Glenn Sanford with 27% of shares outstanding. With 18% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Penny Sanford and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of eXp World Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful US$770m stake in this US$1.5b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 15% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand eXp World Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with eXp World Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

