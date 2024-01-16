With a 50% stake, Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in Nido Education's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

56% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

Institutional ownership in Nido Education is 14%

A look at the shareholders of Nido Education Limited (ASX:NDO) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 50% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Nido Education regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Nido Education.

ASX:NDO Ownership Breakdown January 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nido Education?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Nido Education. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Nido Education, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:NDO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

Nido Education is not owned by hedge funds. Our data suggests that Mathew Edwards, who is also the company's Top Key Executive, holds the most number of shares at 48%. When an insider holds a sizeable amount of a company's stock, investors consider it as a positive sign because it suggests that insiders are willing to have their wealth tied up in the future of the company. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 5.5% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 56% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Nido Education

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Nido Education Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of AU$223m, that means they have AU$112m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 7.2%, of the Nido Education stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

