U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.37
    +33.11 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,294.76
    +382.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,897.34
    +73.91 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.65
    -8.52 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.35 (+1.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.10
    -29.80 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5760
    +0.0570 (+3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3751
    +0.0074 (+0.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2000
    +0.5230 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,071.04
    -903.49 (-1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.06
    +57.32 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

50 tips to save in your day to day

Entrepreneur en Español
·8 min read
<span class="copyright">Katt Yuwaka, Unsplash</span>
Katt Yuwaka, Unsplash

Ant expenses are responsible for our portfolio becoming thinner than expected. These do when the time comes to pay for basic services, it does not reach you, that you become a slave to credit cards and interest-free months, in addition to generating chronic stress for "not having money."

So how do you save so your little pig doesn't cry every fortnight? Adina Chelminsky shares 50 tips to save in your day to day. In her words, she was invited to the Money Fest to give the theme "most arid and impossible of all", however, Adina remains positive and says "we will see that it can be done."

Adina is a Mexican entrepreneur, expert in personal finance, author of 5 books (several bestsellers) including 'Cabrona y Millonaria' , endless articles, founder of Tianguis.mx and in her spare time she records the podcast of 'La Burra Arisca' . Her passion in life is mentoring entrepreneurs and painting her hair in phosphorescent colors.

Image: Capture Money Fest

50 tips to save

  1. See your finances in the mirror. During one year for each month, write down absolutely all the expenses you make at home. At the end of the month, separate the expenses by item, see what you are spending coldly on, so you will realize much easier about the money leaks.

  2. Budget. Follow it, within this it allocates an amount to savings as if it were a forced expense.

  3. Have where to save. Open a bank account where you deposit all your money there. Having money in a drawer or a mattress is the easiest way to save money.

  4. Get a monthly amount automatically deducted from your payroll to deposit it in your savings account.

  5. Create a tax strategy. Seek specialized advice to help you maximize deductions on your annual tax return.

  6. Leisure is the mother of all vices including waste. Stay busy with activities that don't involve spending out of boredom.

  7. Don't eat your money. When you go to the supermarket, take a list of what you need and buy only what is written, giving yourself a trick or two. Be careful with the pre-built lists in the apps, you don't always require everything that is there. Be careful with the big promotions, they are hooks for you to buy other items at a regular or perhaps higher price. Get in the habit of using coupons or discount tokens for the products you normally buy.

  8. Your pantry is not a bank. Don't save your money there, do you really need 10 cans of tuna and three cans of detergent? Hoarding often results in waste. Say no to panic shopping.

  9. If you smoke, stop smoking even if it's vape. Cigars or vape items decrease not only your health, but also your money.

  10. Live safe. Unexpected expenses can derail the most careful plan of action. Have the proper insurance.

  11. Cut down on your coffee. That frappe a week is about four thousand pesos a year. Do not leave them, reduce their consumption by half.

  12. Check that the clothes you send to the dry cleaner are really what they need, if not, look for an alternative to wash at home.

  13. Vacation out of peak seasons. Not only will you find the best prices, you will save yourself the crowds in tourist centers and you will have the joy of enjoying what your city is without traffic.

  14. Look for other recreation options. There are beautiful places to have a picnic where you can spend the day at a much lower price than in a restaurant.

  15. Divine treasure youth , you leave never to return. If you are of age, take out your INAPAM credential and use it to get discounts.

  16. Do you really need all the streaming services you have? Do you use all the apps you ever downloaded? Review and cancel the costs that they are making you monthly.

  17. Are you going to have a child? Take advantage of prepaid plans that offer attractive discounts at some hospitals and gynecologists. And most likely that baby will need orthodontics, some dentists also offer similar plans.

  18. Save by preventing small fixes to blemishes in your home, person, or car before they become major expenses.

  19. Reuse , go green for the ecology and for your money.

  20. Become industrious or industrious. Learn to change light bulbs, unclog pipes and more everyday problems, to reduce emergency calls to plumbers, electricians, among others. YouTube has some wonderful sources of information.

  21. Review and compare your cell phone and Wi-Fi plan at home so you have the right one.

  22. Give her affection, don't buy it. A card with a personal message, a homemade gift or a detail designed especially for someone, are much more valuable gifts.

  23. Credit cards are a double-edged sword . You don't need seven different credit cards, two are more than enough, try to use cash most of the time or one debit card. Pay the full balance of your card every month, the interest rates charged are very high. Now, if you use them as a means of financing, choose the one with the lowest rate, not the one that offers you the greatest additional benefits such as points, which may sound very attractive but are very expensive at the end of the day.

  24. Promotions in deferred payments or months without interest , not only tie you to payments to your credit card, they also distort your vision of what you really owe. So you have to use them very carefully, only for essential expenses. And no, a plasma television is not essential.

  25. Review the amount of your direct debit payments every month to avoid errors and leaks.

  26. Cook at home. Do a Sunday activity to prepare food for the week. You will eat better, healthier and cheaper.

  27. Beware of the words that hook you like "on sale", "discounts", "pay 2 and get 3". Evaluate first if they are things you really need or if they are thrill purchases.

  28. Take care of online purchases. Not because they are easy to order does it mean that they are items that you really need.

  29. Learn to say no to your friends who sell jewelry, clothing and others, not because you do not want to support them, but buy only what you need, not because of commitment and seek that the quality of the products is adequate.

  30. Save on transportation costs. Try to reduce the cats you make through mobile applications.

  31. Learn to do beauty services at home like painting your hair, for example. Avoid having someone come to your house or go to the salon to do most of the procedures.

  32. Reduce valet parking to the maximum. Opt for a daily parking first, a difference of 30 pesos a day translates into an annual saving of more than 10 thousand pesos.

  33. Do not buy any item over 1500 pesos without comparing its price in at least three different places. You will be surprised the differences that can exist.

  34. Emphasize saving in water, electricity and gas. Environmental conservation measures such as turning off lights, closing the water tap, bathing in less time, are not good for the world, they are also great for your pocket.

  35. Every day check your pocket and deposit all the coins under 5 pesos in your piggy bank. Then once a month he takes that little pig to the slaughterhouse, that is, to the bank. You will be surprised by the carnita that it gives.

  36. Avoid the chatter of your children , they are a drain of money that usually end up broken. Rest assured that the best gift for your children is to be with you.

  37. Withdraw money from the ATM wisely . There are commissions for use if it is from another bank or even yours.

  38. Make your children good brothers , who inherit things like clothes and books from school.

  39. Cancel your subscription if you don't go to the gym.

  40. Be smart and avoid a lawsuit. Make sure you don't make any business or personal dealings without a contract that both parties fully understand.

  41. Take advantage of the points and miles they offer you for being a frequent user of a service. But be careful, many times these promotions are to promote more consumption.

  42. The flower of abundance and the like. No.

  43. Set a budget if you like gambling or gambling and don't get out of there. In the heat of the moment, you can bet so much that it hurts your savings plan. Games are fun, they are never a channel to earn money and get rich.

  44. Do not drink for fashion , get advice to find excellent options at lower prices.

  45. Go sleep early. Leave the departures only for the weekends, you will wake up with the peace of mind that both you and your assets are more alert.

  46. Make your hobbies a business.

  47. Don't buy fashion, buy quality. Choose classic clothes that you can wear for a long time.

  48. Be a good financial teacher. Teach your children how to handle money while they are your financial dependents.

  49. Paper talks. Ask for all medical and psychological reports in writing and keep them in a physical or electronic file.

  50. Money does not buy love.

Recommended Stories

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • He Wants to Retire in 15 Years, When He Turns 65. A Financial Adviser Weighs In.

    The couple, who live in Lake Ozark, Mo., also receive $500 a month in child-care credits from the recent stimulus package. Together, their two traditional IRAs contain $285,000. In addition, Mr. Lynch has a small pension that will pay $325 a month when he turns 59½.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • J&J Baby Powder Claims Spur Bankruptcy Despite $25 Billion in Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Only two companies in the world can pay their bills so reliably that they wield perfect credit ratings from both S&P and Moody’s. But one of them, Johnson & Johnson, just turned to bankruptcy court to deal with customers who argue the company’s products gave them cancer.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Tha

  • Insiders Are Snapping Up These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The stock market is all about timing. Whether your investment strategy is bullish or bearish, what matters is making the right moves at the right time. This is the truth at the heart of the old Wall Street cliché that bulls and bears make money, while pigs get slaughtered. If you get greedy, and start chasing money, you’ll overlook the signs that tell you when to buy or sell. Smart investors will be looking for reliable signs that will indicate a stock’s likely movement. In volatile times like t

  • Got $1,000? Here Are 3 EVs That Are Good Long-Term Bets

    Investors interested in electric vehicles have more choices today than ever before. Here are three good ones.

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential. Growth stocks have exploded in value at the marketplace over the past few months due in part to the influx […]

  • California Scrambles to Find Electricity to Offset Plant Closures

    The state is contending with the coming loss of gas-fired power plants and its last remaining nuclear facility in a planned transition to renewable energy.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Why Duck Creek Technologies Stock Just Crashed 22%

    Shares of insurance industry software-as-a-service provider Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) collapsed in Friday trading, falling 21.7% through 1 p.m. EDT after reporting what -- at least at first glance -- appeared to be a fine fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report last night. Expected to earn $0.02 per share, pro forma, on sales of $69.1 million, Duck Creek turned in a $0.02 per share profit on sales of $70.8 million -- not a huge earnings beat, but a beat nonetheless. Recurring revenue at the software provider increased 41%, and subscription revenue grew 35%.

  • Why Shares of Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Are Falling Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are off by 3.4%; Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is down 5.1%; and Ocugen's (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock is in the red by a jaw-dropping 13.3%, all as of 3:34 p.m. EDT Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) might delay the decision on Moderna's jab for adolescents due to safety issues, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

  • IBM earnings are about to change and could be ‘messy’ — Here is what you need to know

    International Business Machines Corp. earnings report has the potential to be "messy" as Big Blue spins off managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl.

  • Fastest-Growing IPO Stocks: 9 IPOs Expecting Over 100% Growth In 2021

    Led by founders from Google, UPST stock and PGNY stock are among 9 IPOs looking for at least 100% growth this year.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Be Bought Out in 2022

    The healthcare sector has been a serious disappointment for investors in 2021. After a banner year in 2020 thanks to the advent of several highly lucrative COVID-19 vaccines and therapies, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) has now fallen by a staggering 11.5% so far this year. A healthy cadre of headline-grabbing new technologies from biotech pioneers such as Allogene Therapeutics, Bluebird Bio, CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Sarepta Therapeutics, among many others, have failed to live up to expectations and/or exhibited worrying safety signals.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • Boeing Jet Deliveries Lag Again

    The plane maker didn't hand over a single 787 Dreamliner last quarter -- and it is making slow progress clearing out its 737 MAX inventory, too.

  • How to invest in Bitcoin without buying Bitcoin

    Crypto shy, but don’t want to miss out? There are other ways to ride the wave.