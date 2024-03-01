Advertisement
50 U.S. Metros With the Worst Gas Prices

Jordan Rosenfeld
·8 min read
skodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you live in one of the worst metro areas in America for gas prices, you probably don’t need a study to tell you. You likely feel it every time you go to the gas station and watch your money drain away with every gallon that fills your tank.

To help you figure out where gas will cost you the most money, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most expensive metro areas in the U.S. using AAA’s gas price data. The prices on both Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, 2024 are listed in order to calculate a recent daily change in price. As you may have suspected, the vast majority of these metros are in California, Washington and Hawaii — but there are a few other surprises.

Read on to find out which metros are better to drive through than stop to get fuel.

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

50. Mt. Vernon-Anacortes, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.71

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.71

  • Difference: N/A

adibella / Shutterstock.com
adibella / Shutterstock.com

49. Portland-Vancouver, Oregon

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.73

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.73

  • Difference: N/A

Chamomile Alyia / Shutterstock.com
Chamomile Alyia / Shutterstock.com

48. Bellingham, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.73

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.73

  • Difference: N/A

stanley45 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stanley45 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Juneau, Alaska

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.58

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.74

  • Difference: 0.167

Erhoman / iStock.com
Erhoman / iStock.com

46. Wenatchee, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.71

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.75

  • Difference: 0.034

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

45. Chicago

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.84

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.83

  • Difference: -0.005

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Tacoma, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.86

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.87

  • Difference: 0.010

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

43. Vancouver, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.88

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.88

  • Difference: N/A

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

42. Olympia, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.88

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.88

  • Difference: N/A

©2016 American Honda Motor Co.
©2016 American Honda Motor Co.

41. Bremerton, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.90

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.90

  • Difference: N/A

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

40. Las Vegas

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.99

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.99

  • Difference: N/A

tusharkoley / Shutterstock.com
tusharkoley / Shutterstock.com

39. Reno, Nevada

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.04

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.04

  • Difference: N/A

carterdayne / Getty Images
carterdayne / Getty Images

38. Walla Walla, Washington

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.09

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.10

  • Difference: 0.010

Tramino / Getty Images
Tramino / Getty Images

37. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.16

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.17

  • Difference: 0.002

Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com
Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com

36. Yuba City, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.26

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.26

  • Difference: N/A

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

35. Modesto, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.31

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.31

  • Difference: N/A

Armona / Wikimedia Commons
Armona / Wikimedia Commons

34. Hanford-Corcoran, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.33

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.34

  • Difference: 0.007

Sundry Photography / Getty Images
Sundry Photography / Getty Images

33. Stockton-Lodi, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.37

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.37

  • Difference: N/A

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

32. Chico-Paradise, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.38

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.38

  • Difference: N/A

bobloblaw / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bobloblaw / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Redding, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.38

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.39

  • Difference: 0.018

jared ropelato / Shutterstock.com
jared ropelato / Shutterstock.com

30. Vallejo-Fairfield, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.42

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.40

  • Difference: -0.013

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

29. Madera-Chowchilla, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.42

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.42

  • Difference: N/A

©Mercedes-Benz
©Mercedes-Benz

28. Merced, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.44

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.43

  • Difference: -0.016

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

27. Yolo, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.44

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.43

  • Difference: -0.008

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

26. Fresno, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.45

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.44

  • Difference: -0.018

Capricorn90 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3
Capricorn90 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

25. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.46

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.44

  • Difference: -0.019

jmoor17 / Getty Images
jmoor17 / Getty Images

24. Sacramento

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.48

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.47

  • Difference: -0.009

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. San Jose, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.50

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.49

  • Difference: -0.011

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images
Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

22. Oakland, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.54

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.53

  • Difference: -0.010

21. El Centro, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.56

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57

  • Difference: 0.005

gcgebel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gcgebel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Honolulu

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.57

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57

  • Difference: N/A

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Bakersfield, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.58

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57

  • Difference: -0.012

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.58

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.58

  • Difference: N/A

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

17. San Rafael, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.59

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.61

  • Difference: 0.022

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images
Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

16. Santa Rosa, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.67

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.67

  • Difference: N/A

welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Riverside, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.69

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.68

  • Difference: -0.005

Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images
Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images

14. Salinas, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.69

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.70

  • Difference: 0.007

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Napa, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.70

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.70

  • Difference: N/A

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

12. San Francisco

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.72

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.72

  • Difference: N/A

11. San Bernadino, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.73

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.72

  • Difference: -0.007

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Orange County, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.77

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.76

  • Difference: -0.008

Rob Latour/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.74

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.77

  • Difference: 0.031

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

8. Kahului, Hawaii

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.75

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.79

  • Difference: 0.034

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

7. Wailuku, Hawaii

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.75

  • Gas price on 2/21/24:$4.79

  • Difference: 0.034

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.81

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.81

  • Difference: N/A

simonkr / Getty Images
simonkr / Getty Images

5. Hilo, Hawaii

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.80

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.81

  • Difference: 0.003

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

4. San Diego

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.81

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.82

  • Difference: 0.001

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.84

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.82

  • Difference:  -0.019

trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com
trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com

2. Ventura, California

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.83

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.84

  • Difference: 0.001

manonallard / Getty Images
manonallard / Getty Images

1. Lihue-Kauai, Hawaii

  • Gas price on 2/20/24: $5.19

  • Gas price on 2/21/24: $5.19

  • Difference: N/A

Methodology: To find the metros with the worst gas prices, GOBankingRates analyzed gas prices across the country using AAA’s Gas Price data. The top 50 most expensive metro areas around the country are listed with the gas price on 2/20/24 as well as 2/21/24 in order to calculate the daily change in price. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of February 21st, 2024.

