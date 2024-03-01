50 U.S. Metros With the Worst Gas Prices
If you live in one of the worst metro areas in America for gas prices, you probably don’t need a study to tell you. You likely feel it every time you go to the gas station and watch your money drain away with every gallon that fills your tank.
Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Learn More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)
To help you figure out where gas will cost you the most money, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most expensive metro areas in the U.S. using AAA’s gas price data. The prices on both Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, 2024 are listed in order to calculate a recent daily change in price. As you may have suspected, the vast majority of these metros are in California, Washington and Hawaii — but there are a few other surprises.
Read on to find out which metros are better to drive through than stop to get fuel.
50. Mt. Vernon-Anacortes, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.71
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.71
Difference: N/A
Explore More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities
Find Out: 6 Industries That Won’t Exist by 2040
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
49. Portland-Vancouver, Oregon
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.73
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.73
Difference: N/A
For You: 7 Cheap, Beautiful Places for a Winter Vacation
48. Bellingham, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.73
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.73
Difference: N/A
47. Juneau, Alaska
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.58
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.74
Difference: 0.167
46. Wenatchee, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.71
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.75
Difference: 0.034
45. Chicago
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.84
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.83
Difference: -0.005
Try This: Budget-Friendly Getaways That Are Perfect for Solo Travel
44. Tacoma, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.86
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.87
Difference: 0.010
43. Vancouver, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.88
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.88
Difference: N/A
42. Olympia, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.88
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.88
Difference: N/A
41. Bremerton, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.90
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.90
Difference: N/A
40. Las Vegas
Gas price on 2/20/24: $3.99
Gas price on 2/21/24: $3.99
Difference: N/A
Trending Now: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024
39. Reno, Nevada
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.04
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.04
Difference: N/A
38. Walla Walla, Washington
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.09
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.10
Difference: 0.010
37. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.16
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.17
Difference: 0.002
36. Yuba City, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.26
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.26
Difference: N/A
35. Modesto, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.31
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.31
Difference: N/A
Read Next: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money
34. Hanford-Corcoran, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.33
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.34
Difference: 0.007
33. Stockton-Lodi, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.37
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.37
Difference: N/A
32. Chico-Paradise, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.38
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.38
Difference: N/A
31. Redding, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.38
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.39
Difference: 0.018
30. Vallejo-Fairfield, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.42
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.40
Difference: -0.013
Check Out: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
29. Madera-Chowchilla, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.42
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.42
Difference: N/A
28. Merced, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.44
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.43
Difference: -0.016
27. Yolo, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.44
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.43
Difference: -0.008
26. Fresno, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.45
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.44
Difference: -0.018
25. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.46
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.44
Difference: -0.019
Read Next: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024
24. Sacramento
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.48
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.47
Difference: -0.009
23. San Jose, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.50
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.49
Difference: -0.011
22. Oakland, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.54
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.53
Difference: -0.010
21. El Centro, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.56
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57
Difference: 0.005
20. Honolulu
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.57
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57
Difference: N/A
Be Aware: 7 Popular Clothing Brands the Middle Class Can’t Afford Anymore
19. Bakersfield, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.58
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.57
Difference: -0.012
18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.58
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.58
Difference: N/A
17. San Rafael, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.59
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.61
Difference: 0.022
16. Santa Rosa, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.67
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.67
Difference: N/A
15. Riverside, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.69
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.68
Difference: -0.005
Trending Now: Luxury Living on a Budget: 6 Tips for the Upper Middle Class
14. Salinas, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.69
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.70
Difference: 0.007
13. Napa, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.70
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.70
Difference: N/A
12. San Francisco
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.72
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.72
Difference: N/A
11. San Bernadino, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.73
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.72
Difference: -0.007
10. Orange County, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.77
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.76
Difference: -0.008
Try This: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever
9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.74
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.77
Difference: 0.031
8. Kahului, Hawaii
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.75
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.79
Difference: 0.034
7. Wailuku, Hawaii
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.75
Gas price on 2/21/24:$4.79
Difference: 0.034
6. Los Angeles-Long Beach
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.81
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.81
Difference: N/A
5. Hilo, Hawaii
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.80
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.81
Difference: 0.003
Interesting: How Much Money You’d Owe If the National Debt Was Divided by Household
4. San Diego
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.81
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.82
Difference: 0.001
3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.84
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.82
Difference: -0.019
2. Ventura, California
Gas price on 2/20/24: $4.83
Gas price on 2/21/24: $4.84
Difference: 0.001
1. Lihue-Kauai, Hawaii
Gas price on 2/20/24: $5.19
Gas price on 2/21/24: $5.19
Difference: N/A
Methodology: To find the metros with the worst gas prices, GOBankingRates analyzed gas prices across the country using AAA’s Gas Price data. The top 50 most expensive metro areas around the country are listed with the gas price on 2/20/24 as well as 2/21/24 in order to calculate the daily change in price. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of February 21st, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
What Makes a Good Bank in 2024, According to a Banking Expert
I'm a Personal Finance Writer: These Are the Worst Money Mistakes I Made in 2023
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 U.S. Metros With the Worst Gas Prices