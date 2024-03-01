50 U.S. Metros With the Worst Gas Prices

skodonnell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you live in one of the worst metro areas in America for gas prices, you probably don’t need a study to tell you. You likely feel it every time you go to the gas station and watch your money drain away with every gallon that fills your tank.

To help you figure out where gas will cost you the most money, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 most expensive metro areas in the U.S. using AAA’s gas price data. The prices on both Feb. 20 and Feb. 21, 2024 are listed in order to calculate a recent daily change in price. As you may have suspected, the vast majority of these metros are in California, Washington and Hawaii — but there are a few other surprises.

Read on to find out which metros are better to drive through than stop to get fuel.

YinYang / Getty Images

50. Mt. Vernon-Anacortes, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.71

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.71

Difference: N/A

adibella / Shutterstock.com

49. Portland-Vancouver, Oregon

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.73

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.73

Difference: N/A

Chamomile Alyia / Shutterstock.com

48. Bellingham, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.73

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.73

Difference: N/A

stanley45 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Juneau, Alaska

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.58

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.74

Difference: 0.167

Erhoman / iStock.com

46. Wenatchee, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.71

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.75

Difference: 0.034

©Shutterstock.com

45. Chicago

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.84

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.83

Difference: -0.005

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Tacoma, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.86

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.87

Difference: 0.010

Sean Pavone / Getty Images

43. Vancouver, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.88

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.88

Difference: N/A

©Shutterstock.com

42. Olympia, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.88

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.88

Difference: N/A

©2016 American Honda Motor Co.

41. Bremerton, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.90

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.90

Difference: N/A

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

40. Las Vegas

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $3.99

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $3.99

Difference: N/A

tusharkoley / Shutterstock.com

39. Reno, Nevada

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.04

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.04

Difference: N/A

carterdayne / Getty Images

38. Walla Walla, Washington

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.09

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.10

Difference: 0.010

Tramino / Getty Images

37. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.16

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.17

Difference: 0.002

Andrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com

36. Yuba City, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.26

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.26

Difference: N/A

jmoor17 / Getty Images

35. Modesto, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.31

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.31

Difference: N/A

Armona / Wikimedia Commons

34. Hanford-Corcoran, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.33

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.34

Difference: 0.007

Sundry Photography / Getty Images

33. Stockton-Lodi, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.37

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.37

Difference: N/A

Pgiam / Getty Images

32. Chico-Paradise, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.38

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.38

Difference: N/A

bobloblaw / Getty Images/iStockphoto

31. Redding, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.38

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.39

Difference: 0.018

jared ropelato / Shutterstock.com

30. Vallejo-Fairfield, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.42

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.40

Difference: -0.013

ferrantraite / Getty Images

29. Madera-Chowchilla, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.42

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.42

Difference: N/A

©Mercedes-Benz

28. Merced, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.44

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.43

Difference: -0.016

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

27. Yolo, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.44

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.43

Difference: -0.008

Wirestock / Getty Images

26. Fresno, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.45

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.44

Difference: -0.018

Capricorn90 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 3

25. Visalia-Tulare-Porterville, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.46

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.44

Difference: -0.019

jmoor17 / Getty Images

24. Sacramento

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.48

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.47

Difference: -0.009

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. San Jose, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.50

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.49

Difference: -0.011

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

22. Oakland, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.54

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.53

Difference: -0.010

21. El Centro, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.56

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.57

Difference: 0.005

gcgebel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Honolulu

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.57

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.57

Difference: N/A

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Bakersfield, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.58

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.57

Difference: -0.012

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

18. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.58

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.58

Difference: N/A

ferrantraite / Getty Images

17. San Rafael, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.59

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.61

Difference: 0.022

Lorraine Boogich / Getty Images

16. Santa Rosa, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.67

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.67

Difference: N/A

welcomia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Riverside, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.69

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.68

Difference: -0.005

Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images

14. Salinas, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.69

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.70

Difference: 0.007

Pgiam / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Napa, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.70

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.70

Difference: N/A

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

12. San Francisco

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.72

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.72

Difference: N/A

11. San Bernadino, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.73

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.72

Difference: -0.007

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Orange County, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.77

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.76

Difference: -0.008

Rob Latour/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

9. Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Lompoc, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.74

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.77

Difference: 0.031

Pgiam / Getty Images

8. Kahului, Hawaii

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.75

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.79

Difference: 0.034

Pgiam / Getty Images

7. Wailuku, Hawaii

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.75

Gas price on 2/21/24 :$4.79

Difference: 0.034

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Los Angeles-Long Beach

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.81

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.81

Difference: N/A

simonkr / Getty Images

5. Hilo, Hawaii

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.80

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.81

Difference: 0.003

Art Wager / Getty Images

4. San Diego

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.81

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.82

Difference: 0.001

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.84

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.82

Difference: -0.019

trekandshoot / Shutterstock.com

2. Ventura, California

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $4.83

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $4.84

Difference: 0.001

manonallard / Getty Images

1. Lihue-Kauai, Hawaii

Gas price on 2/20/24 : $5.19

Gas price on 2/21/24 : $5.19

Difference: N/A

Methodology: To find the metros with the worst gas prices, GOBankingRates analyzed gas prices across the country using AAA’s Gas Price data. The top 50 most expensive metro areas around the country are listed with the gas price on 2/20/24 as well as 2/21/24 in order to calculate the daily change in price. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of February 21st, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 U.S. Metros With the Worst Gas Prices