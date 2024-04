50 US Cities With Gender Wage Gaps Over $10,000 — Could You Grow Your Wealth by Moving?

Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.com

American women have been waiting a long time for the gender pay gap to disappear, and there’s still a long way to go. A decade ago, full-time, year-round working women earned about 80% of men’s earnings, according to a new report from the U.S Chamber of Commerce. Today, women earn about 82% of what their male counterparts earn. Year-over-year, the nationwide pay gap for full-time workers has decreased by only $96 a year.

The U.S. Chamber’s annual gender pay gap report for 2024 analyzed earnings for full-time, year-round workers within the most populated 170 cities in the United States. Researchers also compared year-over-year earnings to determine where pay parity has widened. The city with the biggest disparity — Frisco, Texas — has a whopping $52,216 gap between men’s and women’s annual pay.

Nationwide, the pay gap between men and women is about $11,069. In terms of states with the largest pay gaps, New Hampshire ranks No. 1, with an earnings difference of $18,044 between men and women. California and Texas both have multiple cities on the list of highest pay gap.

If you are a woman seeking more equitable pay, you might consider moving to New England (except for New Hampshire). According to a separate analysis from Forbes, Vermont has the lowest gender pay gap, while women in Massachusetts earn the highest average salaries. Following are the 50 U.S. metro areas with the highest gender pay gaps, according to the U.S. Chamber’s examination of U.S. Census Bureau data.

Jim Lambert / Shutterstock.com

50. Lakewood, CO

Male median earnings: $69,201

Female median earnings: $58,316

Pay gap: $10,885

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

49. Sioux Falls, SD

Male median earnings: $58,267

Female median earnings: $47,131

Pay gap: $11,136

JacobH / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Scottsdale, AZ

Male median earnings: $88,818

Female median earnings: $77,379

Pay gap: $11,439

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Lancaster, CA

Male median earnings: $58,572

Female median earnings: $47,103

Pay gap: $11,469

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Albuquerque, NM

Male median earnings: $60,835

Female median earnings: $49,242

Pay gap: $11,593

©Wikimedia Commons

45. Palmdale, CA

Male median earnings: $61,877

Female median earnings: $50,26

Pay gap: $11,611

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

44. Greensboro, NC

Male median earnings: $53,073

Female median earnings: $41,392

Pay gap: $11,681

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Montgomery, AL

Male median earnings: $50,416

Female median earnings: $38,639

Pay gap: $11,777

Art Wager / Getty Images

42. Honolulu, HI

Male median earnings: $63,848

Female median earnings: $51,776

Pay gap: $12,072

Kirkikis / Getty Images

41. Lexington, KY

Male median earnings: $60,912

Female median earnings: $48,743

Pay gap: $12,169

bigapple / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Yonkers, NY

Male median earnings: $68,385

Female median earnings: $56,103

Pay gap: $12,282

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. Colorado Springs, CO

Male median earnings: $63,419

Female median earnings: $50,774

Pay gap: $12,645

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Wichita, KS

Male median earnings: $52,964

Female median earnings: $40,211

Pay gap: $12,753

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

37. Newport News, VA

Male median earnings: $54,424

Female median earnings: $41,605

Pay gap: $12,819

Joecho-16 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Boise City, ID

Male median earnings: $64,082

Female median earnings: $51,242

Pay gap: $12,840

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

35. Pittsburgh, PA

Male median earnings: $65,682

Female median earnings: $52,758

Pay gap: $12,924

bobbyuzda / iStock.com

34. Orlando, FL

Male median earnings: $59,488

Female median earnings: $46,245

Pay gap: $13,243

typhoonski / Getty Images/iStockphoto

33. Irving, TX

Male median earnings: $60,989

Female median earnings: $47,397

Pay gap: $13,592

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Corona, CA

Male median earnings: $62,972

Female median earnings: $49,330

Pay gap: $13,642

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

31. Pasadena, TX

Male median earnings: $50,867

Female median earnings: $36,947

Pay gap: $13,920

©Shutterstock.com

30. Corpus Christi, TX

Male median earnings: $54,749

Female median earnings: $40,782

Pay gap: $13,967

Rex_Wholster / iStock.com

29. Jackson, MS

Male median earnings: $50,015

Female median earnings: $36,026

Pay gap: $13,989

JoMo333 / Shutterstock.com

28. Chesapeake, VA

Male median earnings: $66,193

Female median earnings: $52,044

Pay gap: $14,149

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Aurora, IL

Male median earnings: $62,598

Female median earnings: $48,412

Pay gap: $14,186

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

26. Mobile, AL

Male median earnings: $50,385

Female median earnings: $36,099

Pay gap: $14,286

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

25. Chattanooga, TN

Male median earnings: $57,217

Female median earnings: $42,862

Pay gap: $14,355

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

24. Austin, TX

Male median earnings: $77,390

Female median earnings: $62,965

Pay gap: $14,425

arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Aurora, CO

Male median earnings: $62,259

Female median earnings: $47,800

Pay gap: $14,459

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

22. Laredo, TX

Male median earnings: $46,661

Female median earnings: $31,963

Pay gap: $14,698

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Henderson, NV

Male median earnings: $70,925

Female median earnings: $55,604

Pay gap: $15,321

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Amarillo, TX

Male median earnings: $56,197

Female median earnings: $40,579

Pay gap: $15,618

©Shutterstock.com

19. Shreveport, LA

Male median earnings: $51,297

Female median earnings: $35,310

Pay gap: $15,987

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Overland Park, KS

Male median earnings: $77,837

Female median earnings: $61,404

Pay gap: $16,433

traveler1116 / iStock.com

17. Huntsville, AL

Male median earnings: $64,707

Female median earnings: $48,271

Pay gap: $16,436

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

16. Washington, D.C.

Male median earnings: $102,558

Female median earnings: $86,043

Pay gap: $16,515

15. Chandler, AZ

Male median earnings: $75,443

Female median earnings: $58,410

Pay gap: $17,033

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

14. Jersey City, New Jersey

Male median earnings: $90,779

Female median earnings: $72,273

Pay gap: $18,506

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

13. San Jose, CA

Male median earnings: $94,350

Female median earnings: $75,508

Pay gap: $18,842

©Shutterstock.com

12. Fort Collins, CO

Male median earnings: $76,080

Female median earnings: $57,155

Pay gap: $18,925

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

11. Sunnyvale, CA

Male median earnings: $139,230

Female median earnings: $119,588

Pay gap: $19,642

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Gilbert, AZ

Male median earnings: $82,387

Female median earnings: $62,725

Pay gap: $19,662

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

9. San Francisco, CA

Male median earnings: $120,237

Female median earnings: $100,175

Pay gap: $20,062

KK Stock / Shutterstock.com

8. Huntington Beach, CA

Male median earnings: $95,994

Female median earnings: $75,377

Pay gap: $20,617

p2n Media / Shutterstock.com

7. Fremont, CA

Male median earnings: $123,330

Female median earnings: $101,949

Pay gap: $21,381

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

6. Plano, TX

Male median earnings: $83,605

Female median earnings: $60,190

Pay gap: $23,415

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons

5. McKinney, TX

Male median earnings: $86,647

Female median earnings: $62,079

Pay gap: $24,568

TS Photographer / Shutterstock.com

4. Seattle, WA

Male median earnings: $112,812

Female median earnings: $85,202

Pay gap: $27,610

leekris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Irvine, TX

Male median earnings: $121,349

Female median earnings: $89,093

Pay gap: $32,256

KAD Photo / Shutterstock.com

2. Cary, NC

Male median earnings: $106,810

Female median earnings: $66,088

Pay gap: $40,722

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

1. Frisco, TX

Male median earnings: $119,310

Female median earnings: $67,094

Pay gap: $52,216

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 US Cities With Gender Wage Gaps Over $10,000 — Could You Grow Your Wealth by Moving?