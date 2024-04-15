50 Wealthy Zip Codes Where Average Home Prices Are $1.5 Million or More

Laura Bogart
©Zillow
©Zillow

If you watched “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” you might have thought that houses that cost at least a cool million could only be found in the Hollywood Hills or the penthouses of Manhattan. However, luxury — and high housing costs — exists in all 50 states, at least if you know where to find it.

GOBankingRates looked across the country to find a list of the 50 wealthy ZIP codes where you could find your dream house — provided you’re okay that it comes with a price tag of at least $1.5 million.

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons
Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons

94010

  • City and State: Hillsborough, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Mateo County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $3,324, 654

Dronandy / iStock.com
Dronandy / iStock.com

95014

  • City and State: Cupertino, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $3,026,185

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

11201

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $3,025,903

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

90024

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County:  Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,936,758

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com
Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

94025

  • City and State: Menlo Park

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Mateo County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,757,127

©Zillow
©Zillow

11217

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,732,694

alacatr / Getty Images
alacatr / Getty Images

94087

  • City and State: Sunnyvale, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,685,741

©Zillow
©Zillow

10024

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: New York County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,424,611

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11215

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,337,429

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

94303

  • City and State: East Palo Alto, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Mateo County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,284,694

10011

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: New York County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,280,404

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com
Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

94118

  • City and State: San Francisco, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Francisco County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,247,771

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

94539

  • City and State: Fremont, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: Alameda County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,215,187

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

94117

  • City and State: San Francisco, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Francisco County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,205,370

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92130

  • City and State: San Diego, CA

  • Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • County: San Diego County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $2,190,308

©Zillow
©Zillow

10128

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: New York County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,183,736

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com
Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

94086

  • City and State: Sunnyvale, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,079,998

©Zillow
©Zillow

11238

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,072,816

Miles Cui / Getty Images
Miles Cui / Getty Images

90027

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,007,099

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto
frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90046

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $2,003,996

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com
Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

90275

  • City and State: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,981,883

Peeter Viisimaa / iStock.com
Peeter Viisimaa / iStock.com

92024

  • City and State: Encinitas, CA

  • Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • County: San Diego County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,939, 822

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com
Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com

94582

  • City and State: San Ramon, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: Contra Costa County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,913,426

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

95124

  • City and State: San Jose, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,888,174

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

95051

  • City and State: Santa Clara, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,878,946

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

95008

  • City and State: Campbell, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,874,567

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

95125

  • City and State: San Jose, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,861,836

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92618

  • City and State: Irvine, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Orange County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,810,360

Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com
Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com

94566

  • City and State: Pleasanton, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: Alameda County

  • 2024 Average Home Value:  $1,809,719

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

94403

  • City and State: San Mateo, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Mateo County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,804,840

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90066

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,798,467

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11249

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,790,565

92109

  • City and State: San Diego, CA

  • Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • County: San Diego County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,782,984

LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com
LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com

92620

  • City and State: Irvine, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Orange County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,779,165

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90004

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,774,097

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

92127

  • City and State: San Diego, CA

  • Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • County: San Diego County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,770,205

©Zillow
©Zillow

10028

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: New York County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,735,014

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

90025

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,714,568

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

92009

  • City and State: Carlsbad, CA

  • Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

  • County: San Diego County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,691,613

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11205

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,684,497

raksyBH / Getty Images
raksyBH / Getty Images

94109

  • City and State: San Francisco, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: San Francisco County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,673,028

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

92648

  • City and State: Huntington Beach, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Orange County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,671,087

ViewApart / iStock.com
ViewApart / iStock.com

11225

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Kings County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,642,958

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10003

  • City and State: New York, NY

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: New York County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,616,519

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

95050

  • City and State: Santa Clara, CA

  • Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

  • County: Santa Clara County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,607,689

Elisabeth Bender / Getty Images
Elisabeth Bender / Getty Images

90034

  • City and State: Los Angeles, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Los Angeles County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,590,444

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com
BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

94611

  • City and State: Piedmont, CA

  • Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

  • County: Alameda County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,564,063

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

07030

  • City and State: Hoboken, NJ

  • Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

  • County: Hudson County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,548,103

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92705

  • City and State: North Tustin, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Orange County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,539,630

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92677

  • City and State: Laguna Niguel, CA

  • Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

  • County: Orange County

  • 2024 Average Home Value: $1,526,405

GOBankingRates found the 2,500 largest zip codes’ 2023 average home value from Zillow’s November 2023 data. Once this figure was found GOBankingRates found the monthly mortgage payment for each zip code by assuming one is taking a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on January 4, 2024. From there, GOBankingRates found the 50 most expensive zip codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment (no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment). If a city had multiple zip codes qualify only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of January 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Wealthy Zip Codes Where Average Home Prices Are $1.5 Million or More

