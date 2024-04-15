50 Wealthy Zip Codes Where Average Home Prices Are $1.5 Million or More
If you watched “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” you might have thought that houses that cost at least a cool million could only be found in the Hollywood Hills or the penthouses of Manhattan. However, luxury — and high housing costs — exists in all 50 states, at least if you know where to find it.
GOBankingRates looked across the country to find a list of the 50 wealthy ZIP codes where you could find your dream house — provided you’re okay that it comes with a price tag of at least $1.5 million.
94010
City and State: Hillsborough, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Mateo County
2024 Average Home Value: $3,324, 654
95014
City and State: Cupertino, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $3,026,185
11201
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $3,025,903
90024
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,936,758
94025
City and State: Menlo Park
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Mateo County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,757,127
11217
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,732,694
94087
City and State: Sunnyvale, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,685,741
10024
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: New York County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,424,611
11215
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,337,429
94303
City and State: East Palo Alto, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Mateo County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,284,694
10011
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: New York County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,280,404
94118
City and State: San Francisco, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Francisco County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,247,771
94539
City and State: Fremont, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: Alameda County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,215,187
94117
City and State: San Francisco, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Francisco County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,205,370
92130
City and State: San Diego, CA
Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
County: San Diego County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,190,308
10128
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: New York County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,183,736
94086
City and State: Sunnyvale, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,079,998
11238
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,072,816
90027
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,007,099
90046
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $2,003,996
90275
City and State: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,981,883
92024
City and State: Encinitas, CA
Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
County: San Diego County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,939, 822
94582
City and State: San Ramon, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: Contra Costa County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,913,426
95124
City and State: San Jose, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,888,174
95051
City and State: Santa Clara, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,878,946
95008
City and State: Campbell, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,874,567
95125
City and State: San Jose, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,861,836
92618
City and State: Irvine, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Orange County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,810,360
94566
City and State: Pleasanton, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: Alameda County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,809,719
94403
City and State: San Mateo, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Mateo County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,804,840
90066
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,798,467
11249
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,790,565
92109
City and State: San Diego, CA
Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
County: San Diego County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,782,984
92620
City and State: Irvine, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Orange County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,779,165
90004
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,774,097
92127
City and State: San Diego, CA
Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
County: San Diego County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,770,205
10028
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: New York County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,735,014
90025
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,714,568
92009
City and State: Carlsbad, CA
Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
County: San Diego County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,691,613
11205
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,684,497
94109
City and State: San Francisco, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: San Francisco County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,673,028
92648
City and State: Huntington Beach, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Orange County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,671,087
11225
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Kings County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,642,958
10003
City and State: New York, NY
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: New York County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,616,519
95050
City and State: Santa Clara, CA
Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
County: Santa Clara County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,607,689
90034
City and State: Los Angeles, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Los Angeles County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,590,444
94611
City and State: Piedmont, CA
Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
County: Alameda County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,564,063
07030
City and State: Hoboken, NJ
Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
County: Hudson County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,548,103
92705
City and State: North Tustin, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Orange County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,539,630
92677
City and State: Laguna Niguel, CA
Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
County: Orange County
2024 Average Home Value: $1,526,405
GOBankingRates found the 2,500 largest zip codes’ 2023 average home value from Zillow’s November 2023 data. Once this figure was found GOBankingRates found the monthly mortgage payment for each zip code by assuming one is taking a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on January 4, 2024. From there, GOBankingRates found the 50 most expensive zip codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment (no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment). If a city had multiple zip codes qualify only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of January 8, 2024.
