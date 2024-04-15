50 Wealthy Zip Codes Where Average Home Prices Are $1.5 Million or More

©Zillow

If you watched “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous,” you might have thought that houses that cost at least a cool million could only be found in the Hollywood Hills or the penthouses of Manhattan. However, luxury — and high housing costs — exists in all 50 states, at least if you know where to find it.

Trending Now: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Read More: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

GOBankingRates looked across the country to find a list of the 50 wealthy ZIP codes where you could find your dream house — provided you’re okay that it comes with a price tag of at least $1.5 million.

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons

94010

City and State: Hillsborough, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Mateo County

2024 Average Home Value: $3,324, 654

See Next: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

For You: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Dronandy / iStock.com

95014

City and State: Cupertino, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $3,026,185

Try This: ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

bloodua / iStock.com

11201

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $3,025,903

frankpeters / Getty Images

90024

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,936,758

Zenstrata / Shutterstock.com

94025

City and State: Menlo Park

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Mateo County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,757,127

©Zillow

11217

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,732,694

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

alacatr / Getty Images

94087

City and State: Sunnyvale, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,685,741

©Zillow

10024

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: New York County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,424,611

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11215

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,337,429

©Shutterstock.com

94303

City and State: East Palo Alto, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Mateo County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,284,694

Find Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

10011

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: New York County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,280,404

Story continues

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

94118

City and State: San Francisco, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Francisco County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,247,771

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

94539

City and State: Fremont, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: Alameda County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,215,187

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

94117

City and State: San Francisco, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Francisco County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,205,370

Read Next: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

DutcherAerials / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92130

City and State: San Diego, CA

Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

County: San Diego County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,190,308

©Zillow

10128

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: New York County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,183,736

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

94086

City and State: Sunnyvale, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,079,998

©Zillow

11238

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,072,816

See More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Miles Cui / Getty Images

90027

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,007,099

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90046

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $2,003,996

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

90275

City and State: Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,981,883

Peeter Viisimaa / iStock.com

92024

City and State: Encinitas, CA

Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

County: San Diego County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,939, 822

Be Aware: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz / Shutterstock.com

94582

City and State: San Ramon, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: Contra Costa County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,913,426

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

95124

City and State: San Jose, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,888,174

©Shutterstock.com

95051

City and State: Santa Clara, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,878,946

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

95008

City and State: Campbell, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,874,567

Explore More: If You Bought $1K of Elon Musk’s Favorite Crypto 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

95125

City and State: San Jose, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,861,836

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92618

City and State: Irvine, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Orange County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,810,360

Sharyn Anne L / Shutterstock.com

94566

City and State: Pleasanton, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: Alameda County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,809,719

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

94403

City and State: San Mateo, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Mateo County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,804,840

Check Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

dszc / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90066

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,798,467

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11249

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,790,565

92109

City and State: San Diego, CA

Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

County: San Diego County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,782,984

LunaseeStudios / Shutterstock.com

92620

City and State: Irvine, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Orange County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,779,165

Read Next: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

shalunts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

90004

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,774,097

Art Wager / Getty Images

92127

City and State: San Diego, CA

Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

County: San Diego County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,770,205

©Zillow

10028

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: New York County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,735,014

benedek / iStock.com

90025

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,714,568

Learn More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

©Shutterstock.com

92009

City and State: Carlsbad, CA

Metro Area: San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

County: San Diego County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,691,613

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11205

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,684,497

raksyBH / Getty Images

94109

City and State: San Francisco, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: San Francisco County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,673,028

©Shutterstock.com

92648

City and State: Huntington Beach, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Orange County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,671,087

For You: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

ViewApart / iStock.com

11225

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Kings County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,642,958

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10003

City and State: New York, NY

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: New York County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,616,519

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

95050

City and State: Santa Clara, CA

Metro Area: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

County: Santa Clara County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,607,689

Elisabeth Bender / Getty Images

90034

City and State: Los Angeles, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Los Angeles County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,590,444

Try This: Suze Orman: 3 Ways To Prepare for the Upcoming Financial Pandemic

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

94611

City and State: Piedmont, CA

Metro Area: San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA

County: Alameda County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,564,063

©Shutterstock.com

07030

City and State: Hoboken, NJ

Metro Area: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

County: Hudson County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,548,103

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92705

City and State: North Tustin, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Orange County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,539,630

Veronaa / Getty Images/iStockphoto

92677

City and State: Laguna Niguel, CA

Metro Area: Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

County: Orange County

2024 Average Home Value: $1,526,405

GOBankingRates found the 2,500 largest zip codes’ 2023 average home value from Zillow’s November 2023 data. Once this figure was found GOBankingRates found the monthly mortgage payment for each zip code by assuming one is taking a 30-year fixed-rate loan with a 6.62% interest rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis on January 4, 2024. From there, GOBankingRates found the 50 most expensive zip codes where one would need a six-figure salary to comfortably afford the mortgage payment (no more than 30% of gross income going towards the mortgage payment). If a city had multiple zip codes qualify only the three most expensive were included in the final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of January 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Wealthy Zip Codes Where Average Home Prices Are $1.5 Million or More