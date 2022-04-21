U.S. markets closed

After 50 years in one location, Capital Medical Clinic finds new home in central Austin's medical district.

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 80 years, Capital Medical Clinic has been a leading internal medicine practice for Austin and Central Texas families. After 50 years in their Medical Park Tower location, it was time to find a new, modern facility that would carry them forward for another 50 years. In partnership with Long View Equity, the search began. One of the primary considerations for the practice was location. They had an established practice in central Austin and would not consider moving far from their patients. However, finding affordable, large, and modern space in central Austin was no easy task. Through diligent search and industry connections, the Long View team was eventually able to secure an entire floor in a planned development on the Seton Medical Center campus.

Capital Medical Clinic interior
Capital Medical Clinic interior

The new facility boasts over 22,000 SF of high-tech, modern space. The beautiful facility marries form with function and allows the practice to shift from primarily treating illness to proactively preventing it. Capital Medical Clinic has become a leader in wellness care. This new facility will enhance their established practice and support them and their patients well into the future.

Daniel Campbell, Managing Director at Long View Equity, commented, "This transaction is one that we will remember for a long time. We very much enjoyed guiding the physicians through the process of locating, securing, designing, and ultimately building their new home. They were in their previous location for several decades and so we took this transaction very seriously and hope that they are pleased with the result."

Long View Equity is actively pursuing acquisition and development opportunities across office, industrial, medical, multi-family and retail asset classes in major Texas markets.

Long View Equity

Long View Equity, LLC, founded in 2010, is an Austin, Texas based investment management company that oversees investment decisions and operations of real estate investment funds and other syndicated investment vehicles. Long View Equity's core purpose is to create long-term value for its 100+ investors by making well-thought-out investment decisions, exercising diligence in management, and continually seeking out opportunities to create value. The Company pursues strategies involving the direct acquisition of core-plus and value-added investments and has a proven 10+ year track record of operating over 50 office, retail, or industrial real estate properties located primarily in metropolitan markets in Texas.

For more information about Long View Equity, please visit: www.longviewequity.com

Capital Medical Clinic

For over 80 years, Capital Medical Clinic physicians have provided quality healthcare to Austin and Central Texas families. Capital Medical Clinic is a private medical group practice of specialists in Internal Medicine. Internists receive specialized training in the diagnosis and nonsurgical treatment of a broad spectrum of diseases. All physicians have been certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. The practice emphasizes accurate and prompt diagnosis, maintains a strong commitment to individualized treatment, and supports preventive measures to improve the quality of our patients' lives.

For more information about Capital Medical Clinic, please visit: www.capitalmedicalclinic.com

Contact:
Long View Equity
Daniel Campbell
(512) 377-9395
dcampbell@longviewequity.com

Capital Medical Clinic ribbon cutting
Capital Medical Clinic ribbon cutting
(PRNewsfoto/Long View Equity)
(PRNewsfoto/Long View Equity)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-50-years-in-one-location-capital-medical-clinic-finds-new-home-in-central-austins-medical-district-301530641.html

SOURCE Long View Equity

