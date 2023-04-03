$500,000 Grant to Homeward Bound for Housing Complex Will Benefit Homeless Population in Asheville Area

Check Presentation

Holding check, left to right, are Homeward Bound officials Cindy McMahon, interim executive director; Barbara Wright, board president; with SECU Foundation representatives Jama Campbell, executive director, and Bob Brinson, board chair.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SECU Foundation recently announced its support for the Buncombe County non-profit Homeward Bound, providing a $500,000 grant for the development of an 85-unit permanent supportive housing complex to address the growing homeless population in the Asheville area.

Homeward Bound provides assistance through its permanent housing and support services, AHOPE Day Center, outreach to individuals living on the streets and in campsites, and Welcome Home Donation Center. The non-profit has successfully housed 2,500 people and has achieved a 92% success rate of residents remaining in their homes after 12 months.

“Many hearts and hands are needed to help tackle the issue of homelessness in our communities,” said Bob Brinson, SECU Foundation board chair. “This organization’s work is important to North Carolinians and the Western Region at large, and we are pleased to be part of helping Homeward Bound increase its impact through this initiative – one that will provide 85 of the area’s most vulnerable individuals with the safety and stability of a permanent home.”

“The impact of SECU Foundation’s incredibly generous gift to our Home is Key project cannot be overstated and it amply demonstrates their commitment to serving all members of our community,” said Barbara Wright, Homeward Bound board president.

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Story continues

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director

Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/425f65d0-2053-4d7c-bf26-e706865fa344



