$500 million expected to be bet in Arkansas by end of 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is on track to break a record for the most money bet in a single year, according to Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

$50.03 million was wagered on sports last month, which was around $13 million more than what was bet in March 2023.

Hardin said through the first three months of the year, an average of $1.5 million was bet on sports a day.

Just $3.9 million was wagered at casinos while the other $46 million was bet through casino apps. That netted the state of Arkansas $510,000 in tax revenue.

The Arkansas DFA projects the record of $404 million bet in 2023 to be surpassed at the end of this year. Hardin says the state should easily exceed $500 million in sports bets by the end of 2024.

