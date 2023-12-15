How to Get $500 Per Month From Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stock annual dividend growth was 6.90% over the past three years.

QCOM has been recognized as a stock achiever for increasing its dividends every year since 2003, according to Yahoo Finance. The technology company averages a 15.80% revenue increase per year and may offer a solid stock potential for shareholders.

QCOM stock is currently priced at $129 in early December 2023, and it announced a $0.80 dividend per share for Q4 of 2023.

If you are looking to earn a $500 return monthly or a $6,000 annual profit from QCOM stock, you would need to invest $251,046 or buy 1,983 shares. If you are considering a lower return, say about $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you'd need to invest $50,209 or buy 396 shares.

To calculate:

Divide your desired income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend yield (0.0234 for QCOM).

So, $6,000/0.0234 = $256,410 ($21,367 per month) and $1,200/0.0234 = $51,283 ($4,273 per month).

Note that the dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and stock price both fluctuate over time.

To Calculate the Annual Dividend Yield Before Investing

Divide the annual dividend payment by the stock's current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $3.03 and currently sells for about $129, the dividend yield would be ($3.03/$129 = 0.0234) 2.34%. However, if the stock price increases to $140, the dividend yield would be ($3.03/$140 = 0.0216) 2.16%. But if the stock price slips to $120, the dividend yield would be ($3.03/$120 = 0.025) 2.5%.

Changes in a company’s dividend payment can affect the yield. For QCOM whose dividends have increased over the years, the yield can only rise in the future. However, companies who struggle with sales or revenue can alter their dividend payment and reduce the yield to stay in the market.

