U.S. markets open in 9 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.50
    -29.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,390.00
    -142.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,135.75
    -149.50 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.20
    -14.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.26
    -0.29 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -11.70 (-0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    17.52
    -0.36 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0017
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • Vix

    25.87
    -0.34 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1572
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5590
    +0.5160 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,037.42
    -355.32 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.85
    -11.84 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.92
    -464.61 (-1.65%)
     

5000APL tier Mining Pool Reward has run out already, AMAX#1 Mining Pool is releasing an urgent call

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the official launch of AMAX#1 public mining, part of the ArmoniaMetaChain project, at 08:58 (UTC+8) on August 28, 2022, users have been actively participating and the 5000APL tier mining pool reward was snapped up within 3 hours.

The data shows that after the official launch of AMAX#1 mining pool, the mining rate presented a rapid growth momentum and remained in a high position, which indicates that users' enthusiasm is running on fire and the Armonia ecology is greatly supported by their full engagement and positive prospect. Although this level of 5000APL mining pool rewards has been snapped up, there are still some Apple and other levels of AMAX to be claimed.

Mining Rate Curve

The total amount of AMAX#1 mining pool for the current period is 88,888 AMAX, distributed in mining pools of 5 tiers. The first tier pool is 100APL, where users can use the free 100APL obtained from picking apples in Farming to mine and can choose both the normal way and advertising x10 way to claim. If a user watches the video completely, then 10 times the reward (0.001 AMAX) will be given. If the video is not watched completely, then a user will be rewarded 0.0001 AMAX. The second to the fifth tier mining pools are 200APL, 500APL, 2000APL and 5000APL, and users can directly inject the APL that meets the quantity requirement into the corresponding pool to get 0.05AMAX, 0.5AMAX, 3AMAX and 10AMAX rewards respectively. The 100APL mining reward will be delayed to release if abnormal ads-watching behavior is detected. Expect this condition, all other rewards will be recorded in real-time.

This current mining campaign will not charge any handling fee. The first 10 users who inject APL into the pool will be awarded with AMAX, for example, the first one will be awarded 10AMAX, the second one will be awarded 9AMAX, and so on.

The amount of AMAX#1 mining pool is limited and don't be late! So hurry up, log in to APLink and start mining to get your earnings!

More about ArmoniaMetaChain

Website: https://www.amax.network/ 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Armonia_AMC

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5000apl-tier-mining-pool-reward-has-run-out-already-amax1-mining-pool-is-releasing-an-urgent-call-301616004.html

SOURCE ArmoniaMetaChain

Recommended Stories

  • Another Tiny US Listing With Ties to China Spikes 13,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- A tiny Nevada-incorporated holding company with ties to China just returned investors a massive one-day gain. Addentax Group Corp., whose subsidiaries conduct a majority of their operations in China, saw its shares soar as much as 13,031% on Wednesday after making its debut on the Nasdaq. The stock was halted more than 25 times for volatility and reached as high as $656.54 after pricing its listing at $5 per share. The wild rally is the latest in a string of Hong Kong and Chinese

  • Singapore Names Two Former Noble Directors Who Got Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore has named the two former directors of a Noble Group Ltd. unit who were cautioned over the company’s misleading accounts as Neil Dhar and Tim Eyre.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obstruct Probe, DOJ SaysLast week,

  • Asia's factory activity slumps on China's COVID curbs, U.S. slowdown

    Asia's factory activity slumped in August as China's zero COVID curbs and cost pressures continued to hurt businesses, surveys showed on Thursday, darkening the outlook for the region's fragile economic recovery. Manufacturing activity was weak in countries ranging from Japan, China, South Korea to Taiwan in a sign sluggish demand was adding to headaches for companies already suffering from lingering supply constraints. The U.S. Federal Reserve's resolve to continue aggressive interest rate hikes is also dampening the business mood by stoking fears of recession in one of Asia's biggest export markets, analysts say.

  • Nvidia Warns of Sales Hit From New U.S. Chip Licensing Requirements for China

    The U.S.’s largest chip maker by market value says the new rule puts up to $400 million of quarterly sales into jeopardy.

  • SoftBank’s Arm Is Suing Qualcomm for Licensing and Trademark Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Arm Ltd. sued Qualcomm Inc. for breach of contract and trademark infringement, setting up a legal showdown between the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned chip company and one of its biggest customers.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved t

  • U.S. officials order Nvidia to halt sales of top AI chips to China

    (Reuters) -Chip designer Nvidia Corp said on Wednesday that U.S. officials told it to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China, a move that could cripple Chinese firms' ability to carry out advanced work like image recognition and hamper Nvidia's business in China. Nvidia shares fell 6.6% after hours. The company said the ban, which affects its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine learning tasks, could interfere with completion of developing the H100, the flagship chip Nvidia announced this year.

  • Analyst: Apple stock is a Buy ahead of the inflationary iPhone 14 release

    Apple could see a huge profit tailwind if it jacks up the price of its coming iPhone, reasons one top analyst.

  • Apple already decimated Meta’s ad-tech empire. Now, it’s homing in on Facebook’s advertisers, too.

    Apple’s quietly begun hiring for roles aimed at poaching the Facebook and Instagram advertisers that felt the biggest brunt from the company’s privacy updates.

  • Amazon, Google Oppose Microsoft's Cloud Computing Updates

    Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) unit Google slammed Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) cloud computing changes, Reuters reports. The companies argued that Microsoft's updates limit competition and discourage customers from switching to rival cloud service providers. Microsoft amended licensing deals effective October 1, likely to make it easier for cloud service providers to compete. Microsoft excluded Amazon, Google, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE

  • T-Mobile Makes a Bold Claim About AT&T, Verizon

    AT&T , T-Mobile and Verizon are the main players in the mobile world, and lately T-Mobile has been leaning hard on entertainment in order to attract the attention of new customers. What Is T-Mobile's Latest Move? T-Mobile has introduced a discount for seniors as part of its ongoing Carrier Callout Program.

  • Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are $60 off today only

    Sony's latest WH-1000XM5 headphones are $60 off and down to $340 in a one-day sale at Woot.

  • Mark Zuckerberg’s dreams of building a super app are starting to come true

    WhatsApp’s new e-commerce service in India aligns with Zuckerberg’s ambitions to turn Meta Platforms into an all-in-one tool.

  • AMD Has Nothing New for Gamers On a Budget

    When Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) launched its Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs in late 2020, there were good reasons why the company had nothing to offer below $299. The semiconductor industry was hamstrung by component shortages, so it made sense for AMD to focus on higher-end products. There are still pockets of shortages across the semiconductor industry, but the great semiconductor shortage is quickly coming to an end.

  • iPhone 14: Apple to add bigger pixels to camera in new phone, report claims

    New camera technology should make for better pictures at night

  • Trump's Truth Social app currently not allowed on Google's app store

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle explains why Donald Trump's "Truth Social" app is barred from Google's app store.&nbsp;

  • When is the Apple event 2022? The iPhone 14 and new Watch release date has been revealed

    Apple is holding perhaps its biggest event of the year, revealing the iPhone 14, new Watches and more. Apple has now confirmed when exactly the reveal will take place. The release dates will not be revealed until later, but there is plenty of information to make a good guess about when the new iPhones will be released.

  • Mythical Games Is Building an Ethereum-Compatible Chain

    Ahead of Ethereum’s move to proof-of-stake, Mythical Games CEO John Linden joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss the EVM compatible chain the company has been building.

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Pro: Everything we know about Apple’s new phone

    New sizes, new designs – and some important things that won’t be changing, according to early reports

  • Arm sues Qualcomm, aiming to unwind Qualcomm's $1.4 billion Nuvia purchase

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Chip technology firm Arm Ltd, which is owned by Softbank Group Corp, on Wednesday said it had sued Qualcomm Inc and Qualcomm's recently acquired chip design firm Nuvia Inc for breach of license agreements and trademark infringement. Arm is seeking an injunction that would require Qualcomm to destroy designs developed under Nuvia’s license agreements with Arm. Arm alleged its approval was needed before these could be transferred to Qualcomm.

  • LG Electronics to launch Hedera-based crypto wallet

    South Korea-based LG Electronics is reportedly preparing to release its first crypto wallet application named “Wallypto” in the third quarter of 2022. See related article: S. Korea’s Danal, LG CNS to build ‘one-for-all’ Web3 payments platform Fast facts LG Electronics has been running a beta test of the application with developers since August and is […]