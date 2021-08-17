U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

$500K Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Claim Brought Against Truist Investment Services by Venezuelan Investors

·2 min read

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two investors have filed a FINRA arbitration claim against Truist Investment Services, Inc., which is the broker-dealer unit of SunTrust Investment Services. The claimants are seeking up to $500K plus interest and costs after they suffered investment losses in Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda).

Shepherd Smith Edwards &amp; Kantas LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Shepherd Smith Edwards &amp; Kantas LLP)
Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP)

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas is representing these South American investors in fighting to recover their losses sustained after their Truist broker unsuitably recommended and sold Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products to them.

The claimants were already longtime clients of SunTrust Bank who were invested in traditional banking products when a financial advisor from Truist Investment Services recommended that they invest over six figures in Northstar (Bermuda) products. They were clear from the start that they didn't want to take on much risk.

Now that the off-shore entity is in liquidation after filing for bankruptcy, and its owner Greg Lindberg is serving time in prison, the best chances these claimants have of recouping their losses is to pursue damages through FINRA arbitration.

It is unclear why this Truist financial advisor recommended Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) to these customers when there were much safer, US-based alternatives available that would have provided very specific protections that these off-shore investments never could.

The claimants, in their FINRA arbitration case, are alleging:

The financial advisor involved appears to have gone unsupervised. Not only that, but year after year, when these investors' account was reviewed, opportunities were missed to remove the claimants from Northstar (Bermuda) and invest their funds in more suitable, conservative financial products.

SSEK Law Firm is representing a number of investors, including other Truist customers, who are foreign nationals in their FINRA arbitration claims against the US-based firms that sold them Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) products.

If you suffered losses because your Truist Investment Services broker recommended this offshore investment to you, contact us below:

Kirk Smith, ksmith@sseklaw.com

US Toll Free: (800) 259-9010

Mexico Toll Free: (800) 283-3403

International via WhatsApp (text only): 713-227-2400

Northstar Bermuda FAQs

Northstar Bermuda Preguntas Frecuentes

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/500k-northstar-financial-services-bermuda-claim-brought-against-truist-investment-services-by-venezuelan-investors-301356160.html

SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Why Paysafe Stock Dropped Today

    As of 2:50 p.m. EDT, Paysafe's stock price was down more than 15%. Paysafe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $384.3 million, fueled by a 41% surge in total payment volume, to $32.3 billion. "We are pleased with the continued momentum Paysafe exhibited over the second quarter with impressive growth and several key wins across iGaming and other attractive digital commerce verticals, including crypto," CEO Philip McHugh said in a press release.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Nation Issues Draft Competition Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest moves to tighten its grip on the nation’s internet giants helped trigger a fifth consecutive day of selling in the nation’s bellwether technology stocks.The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 3.1%, after the market regulator issued draft rules banning unfair competition among the nation’s online platform operators. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fell nearly 5% and was the biggest point-drag on the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which closed 1.7% lower. Losses accelerated in after

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Palantir Invests in More SPAC Companies, and Buys $51 Million in Gold Bars

    Data-analytics-software firm Palantir disclosed more investments in firms going public through special-purpose acquisition companies, and a large stash of gold bars.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stocks Dipped on Monday

    Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all took a hit on Monday. As of 11:05 a.m. EDT, shares of these three companies were down 4.9%, 4.1%, and 1.7%, respectively. The three companies' shares were likely primarily down because of an overall bearish day in the market.

  • Stocks, Futures Slide on Virus Angst; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stocks dropped for a second day and U.S. equity-index futures tumbled amid concern more economic shutdowns are becoming necessary to contain a fast-spreading pandemic.A stronger dollar and a slide in Treasury yields underscored the risk-off mood Tuesday as New Zealand discovered a positive case and announced a lockdown. Gold rose for a fifth day and oil declined. Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauges lost at least 0.4% each.Investor confidence is getting hit by con

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • Branson risks losing control over Virgin Galactic board

    Sir Richard Branson risks losing his grip on Virgin Galactic as he continues to sell down his stake in the space tourism venture to fund his pandemic-hit businesses.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • 10 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 Russell 2000 basic materials dividend stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the basic materials sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Russell 2000 Basic Materials Dividend Stocks to Buy. The basic materials sector is one that is typically considered to be […]

  • Intel Discloses Stake In Major US Crypto Exchange Coinbase

    What Happened: Leading computer chip manufacturer Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) holds a stake in U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN). In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Intel revealed that it holds 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s common stock, which will now be worth over $770,000. According to a report from Barrons, Intel was obligated to disclose its stake in Coinbase only because it owns over $100 million in publicly t

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.