$500M Hedge Fund Made Accessible to Everyone Through NFTs. The First DeFi NFT Project

IO Investment Academy
·3 min read
IO Investment Academy
IO Investment Academy

Bucharest, Romania, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Startup IO Investment Academy is launching the first DeFi NFT project based on fractional investment which will help small investors to gain access to a large blockchain-focused hedge fund that had over a 300% return rate in 2021.

This new project is introducing fractional investment into the blockchain world to completely change the landscape of traditional investments and business-minded focus groups.

How does it work?

By pooling capital through their NFTs sale, they allow small investors who can’t meet the minimum thresholds to have access to a large blockchain-focused hedge fund.

They invest 80% of the funds raised from the NFTs sale in a $500M hedge fund worth of blockchain assets, where the minimum investment starts with $100k. The interest earned from the fund is distributed to the NFTs holders as passive income.

They will invest in:

Pantera Capital. The first U.S. institutional asset manager focused exclusively on blockchain. In 2013, Pantera created the first blockchain hedge and venture funds in the United States.

The company now manages $ 6 billion in blockchain assets under 8 different funds and has declared an average internal rate of return of 101% per year over the last 8 years.

Pantera Capital portfolio: https://panteracapital.com/portfolio/

But why can’t small investors access the hedge fund?

To be eligible to invest in one of Pantera’s hedge funds you need to be an accredited investor or qualified purchaser, which means you need to make more than $200K per year or to have a net worth of more than one million dollars. Basically, it is only accessible to those who already have a lot of money to invest.

This is the problem that the blockchain start-up IO Investment Academy is going to solve. This start-up launched an NFT collection and a monetary system to make it accessible for everyone to invest in this type of fund.

Georgian Ionita, the Founder of IO Investment Academy: "We came up with an ambitious plan to reinvent traditional investing by bringing blockchain technologies into the game. I believe this is the beginning of a great company, focused on small investors for a change. The investment field is not exactly known to be a fair game, especially for the middle class and below. I imagine other people feel the same, so I thought why not create a project for small investors to play in the big league? "

The business model:

IO Investment Academy will act as a third party, to allow small investors to invest in hedge funds even if they do not meet the requirements for this type of investment.

Through the concept of fractional investment, anyone who has wanted to invest in hedge funds but can't because they don't have enough money can now do so. It works similarly to stocks. You own a share, smaller or larger, but you have the freedom to sell it at any time via their token, without having to contact the hedge fund directly.

This is more than an NFT collection, this is a full-time project and a 5-year investment plan which brings an individual profit of over 1000% to the NFT holders, which will generate more awareness and demand for the project.

For information or question, please contact:

Company Name: IO Investment Academy
Website: https://ioinvestmentacademy.com/

CONTACT: IO Investment Academy contact (At) ioinvestmentacademy.ro


