50PROTESTS50STATES.COM Announces Protest in Salt Lake City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "50 Protests 50States' is a collaborative advocacy effort coordinated by One Mom's Battle, LLC and Breaking Code Silence (a 501(c)3) nonprofit organization. These organizations have partnered with advocacy groups across the country and will be hosting a peaceful protest on Feb. 17, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol (south steps) at 350 North State Street, 120 State Capitol, Salt Lake City, Utah, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This event is part of a series of 50 protests in 50 states across the country.

The mission of the nationwide protests will be to raise awareness on the shortcomings of the family court system with emphasis on the need for legislative change ( Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, also known as VAWA Kayden's Law ) and research-based education and training for judicial officers . Advocates are calling for a ban on court-ordered reunification camps, a subsection of the highly controversial troubled teen industry (TTI) and the alienation industry. Videos of children being violently removed in Santa Cruz and Los Angeles (sent to reunification camps) have gone viral, reaching over 30 million people. A case in Utah received international attention after a Commissioner ordered the children into a reunification camp just before another judge ruled the children would be given to a parent with substantiated claims of child abuse.

The alienation industry has deep roots in disinformation and is rejected by organizations such as the American Psychological Association (APA) , American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO ). Reunification camp directors purport to heal fractured parent-child relationships and are often dismissive of allegations or findings of abuse. This process frequently involves the forceful removal of the child from their preferred parent, followed by the prohibition of contact between the child and that parent for days to years.

Story continues

Psychologist and Founder of the Leadership Council, Joyanna Silberg states, "Forced reunification against a child's will and without taking into consideration the child's point of view and emotional well-being can be expected to reinforce a sense of helplessness and powerlessness in an already vulnerable child. Such "treatment" can be expected to do more harm than good, and rather than helping their well-being, could cause lasting psychological harm, particularly when imposed upon children who claim the parent they are being forced to reunify with is abusive."

The organizers of 50Protests50States, invite community members, media, and survivors to join the demonstration in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

