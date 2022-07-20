U.S. markets closed

51% of Construction Machinery Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Increase in Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships will be the Key Trend of the Market

·10 min read

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increased investment in infrastructure is notably driving the Construction Machinery Market growth, although factors such as the growing second-hand machine market may impede the market growth. Moreover, the construction machinery market value is set to grow by USD 31.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Visualize Construction Machinery Market using Technavio Intelligence. Browse Summary of the Research Report to Learn More

Construction Machinery Market: Exhaustive Insights on Key Driver

The demand for construction machinery is growing due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects across the world. Governments across the world are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern regions. Qatar's local organization is planning to build nine new stadiums and renovate three existing stadiums for the event. The spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, which will augment the growth of the global construction machinery market during the forecast period. Some construction projects were on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and norms. However, governments across the world are looking forward to investing in healthcare infrastructure and building hospitals.

Construction Machinery Market: Effective Insights to Tackle Major Challenge

Several manufacturing and mining industries in the US and Europe, especially in countries such as Romania and Germany, were closed because of high labor costs and strict pollution laws. This has resulted in the increased availability of second-hand machines. Many Asian contractors and mining companies are eager to buy second-hand European construction machinery such as excavators at low prices. By using second-hand machines, contractors can control their capital investments as these machines are available at affordable prices. The small manufacturers find it challenging to buy new European machines due to their high costs. Once refurbished and reconditioned, these machines become as good as new ones. The growing second-hand machine market will limit the demand for new construction machinery.

For More Inputs on the Latest Drivers, Trends, and Challenges to Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Download Sample Report

Some of the Top Players of the Construction Machinery Market:

  • AB Volvo

  • Caterpillar Inc.

  • CNH Industrial NV

  • Deere & Co.

  • Doosan Bobcat Inc.

  • Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

  • Komatsu Ltd.

  • Liebherr-International AG

  • Terex Corp.

The construction machinery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

For Detailed Information on the Production, Sustainability, and Prospects of the Leading Companies. Request Sample Copy (Including Graphs & Tables) of this Report

Construction Machinery Market Split by Product

  •  

Construction Machinery Market Split by Geography

  •  

Read Sample Report Using Business Email ID to Gain Further Insights on the Market Contribution & Share of Various Segments & Regions on Higher Priority

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global construction machinery industry by value in 2020?

  • What will be the size of the global construction machinery industry in 2025?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction machinery industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global construction machinery market?

Track Pricing, Supply, Demand, Trade, and Distribution Scenario along with Key Customers. View at Sample Report

The global construction machinery market is a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market. The global construction machinery and heavy trucks market was valued at $257.97 billion in 2020. The global construction machinery market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.

Look Out for More Information on Market Dynamics Scenario, Demand & Supply Forces, Product Offerings, Financial Information, and SWOT Analysis.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the construction sector in APAC. Some countries, such as India and Thailand, are easing their COVID-19 regulations and norms. For instance, as of July 2021, Thailand's national COVID-19 task force has agreed to relax restrictions on some incomplete construction projects that can cause damage or danger.

Access More Research Insights with Recommendations of Relevant Topics from Technavio's Library of +17,000 Reports.

Related Reports:

  • Sawmill Machinery Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sawmill machinery market share is estimated to increase to USD 160.68 million from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 3.21%. This market research report extensively covers sawmill machinery market segmentations by Product (Fixed sawmills and portable sawmills) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Find More Research Insights Here

  • Flat Glass Processing Machinery Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The flat glass processing machinery market's share will increase by USD 301.3 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. The flat glass processing machinery market vendors are - Benteler International AG, Biesse SpA, Bottero SpA, Bystronic Laser AG, and More. Find More Research Insights Here

Construction Machinery Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 31.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Other machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AB Volvo

  • 10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

  • 10.5 CNH Industrial NV

  • 10.6 Deere & Co.

  • 10.7 Doosan Bobcat Inc.

  • 10.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 J

  • Bamford Excavators Ltd 118

  • Komatsu Ltd 120

  • Liebherr-International AG 122

  • Terex Corp 124

  • Appendix 126

  • Scope of the report 127

  • Currency conversion rates for US$ 128

  • Research methodology 130

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51-of-construction-machinery-market-growth-to-originate-from-apac-increase-in-strategic-acquisitions-and-partnerships-will-be-the-key-trend-of-the-market-301588571.html

SOURCE Technavio

