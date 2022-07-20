51% of Construction Machinery Market Growth to Originate from APAC, Increase in Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships will be the Key Trend of the Market

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increased investment in infrastructure is notably driving the Construction Machinery Market growth, although factors such as the growing second-hand machine market may impede the market growth. Moreover, the construction machinery market value is set to grow by USD 31.67 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.

The demand for construction machinery is growing due to the increasing investment in infrastructure projects across the world. Governments across the world are investing significantly in the development of sports infrastructure and facilities. The 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar is increasing construction spending in the Middle Eastern regions. Qatar's local organization is planning to build nine new stadiums and renovate three existing stadiums for the event. The spending on capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development is expected to grow significantly in the next decade, which will augment the growth of the global construction machinery market during the forecast period. Some construction projects were on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions and norms. However, governments across the world are looking forward to investing in healthcare infrastructure and building hospitals.

Several manufacturing and mining industries in the US and Europe, especially in countries such as Romania and Germany, were closed because of high labor costs and strict pollution laws. This has resulted in the increased availability of second-hand machines. Many Asian contractors and mining companies are eager to buy second-hand European construction machinery such as excavators at low prices. By using second-hand machines, contractors can control their capital investments as these machines are available at affordable prices. The small manufacturers find it challenging to buy new European machines due to their high costs. Once refurbished and reconditioned, these machines become as good as new ones. The growing second-hand machine market will limit the demand for new construction machinery.

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International AG

Terex Corp.

The construction machinery market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Moreover, to make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The global construction machinery market is a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market. The global construction machinery and heavy trucks market was valued at $257.97 billion in 2020. The global construction machinery market was a fragmented industry that was in a phase of growth in 2020. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the construction sector in APAC. Some countries, such as India and Thailand, are easing their COVID-19 regulations and norms. For instance, as of July 2021, Thailand's national COVID-19 task force has agreed to relax restrictions on some incomplete construction projects that can cause damage or danger.

Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 31.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

