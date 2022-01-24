51% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Whiskey Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report, "Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the increasing number of new product launches by the players is notably driving the whiskey market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The existence of various major, small, and medium-sized manufacturers characterizes the worldwide whiskey market. The majority of large and established firms have global sales and distribution networks, whilst the majority of minor players are focused on regional markets. Price, quality, technology, brand identification, and distribution are all factors that vendors compete on.

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Whiskey Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 28.67 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% YoY growth (%): 5.00% Performing market contribution: APAC at 51% Key consumer countries: India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and the UK

Regional Market Analysis

With 51% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. India and Thailand are the key markets for whiskey in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing demand for whiskey can be attributed to a variety of factors like rising disposable incomes, westernization, and lifestyle changes. Emerging economies have a large population and rising disposable incomes, making this a good market for whiskey.

India held the greatest share of the global whiskey market in 2016, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. The rise of the whiskey market in APAC is being fueled by rising disposable income, the growing appeal of western culture, and the introduction of novel whiskey tastes.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Story continues

Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., Allied Blenders, and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the whiskey market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., the company offers Stering, Officers choice blue and others.

Bacardi Ltd., the company offers Maestros de Ron BACARDÍ.

Brown Forman Corp., the company offers popular brand Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey .

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Whiskey Market.

New product launches:

Key Market Trends

Increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Whiskey Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 28.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now !

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-whiskey-market--technavio-301465782.html

SOURCE Technavio