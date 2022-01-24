U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.75
    +14.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,240.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,487.50
    +61.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.60
    +8.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.38
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.70
    +9.90 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1330
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.78
    +3.19 (+12.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5410
    -0.1140 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,012.71
    -837.05 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    803.94
    +561.26 (+231.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,449.00
    -45.13 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

51% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Whiskey Market | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research report, "Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the increasing number of new product launches by the players is notably driving the whiskey market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Whiskey Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The existence of various major, small, and medium-sized manufacturers characterizes the worldwide whiskey market. The majority of large and established firms have global sales and distribution networks, whilst the majority of minor players are focused on regional markets. Price, quality, technology, brand identification, and distribution are all factors that vendors compete on.

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Whiskey Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2020-2025: USD 28.67 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

  3. YoY growth (%): 5.00%

  4. Performing market contribution: APAC at 51%

  5. Key consumer countries: India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and the UK

Regional Market Analysis

With 51% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during 2021-2025. India and Thailand are the key markets for whiskey in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing demand for whiskey can be attributed to a variety of factors like rising disposable incomes, westernization, and lifestyle changes. Emerging economies have a large population and rising disposable incomes, making this a good market for whiskey.

India held the greatest share of the global whiskey market in 2016, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. The rise of the whiskey market in APAC is being fueled by rising disposable income, the growing appeal of western culture, and the introduction of novel whiskey tastes.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request for a free sample report.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., Allied Blenders, and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. are a few of the key vendors in the whiskey market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., the company offers Stering, Officers choice blue and others.

  • Bacardi Ltd., the company offers Maestros de Ron BACARDÍ.

  • Brown Forman Corp., the company offers popular brand Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey .

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding of various other vendors and the vendor's strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Whiskey Market.

  • New product launches:

Key Market Trends

  • Increasing demand for Irish whiskey and American bourbon

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges,

Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Black Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Dark Beer Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Whiskey Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 28.67 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.00

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

India, US, Thailand, Canada, France, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Bacardi Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Brown Forman Corp., Constellation Brands Inc., Davide Campari Milano Spa, Diageo Plc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Pernod Ricard SA, William Grant and Sons Ltd., and Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-for-whiskey-market--technavio-301465782.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Is Palantir Stock Built on Hype?

    As one of the most popular stocks with individual investors, is it product of hype, or is there something more?

  • How BlackRock is managing 'the greatest investment opportunity of our lifetime'

    In his 2022 letter to CEOs, BlackRock (BLK) CEO Larry Fink urged other heads of companies to prepare for and participate in the green transition as part of a broader defense of stakeholder capitalism.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal

  • Want 162% to 227% Gains? 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Predicting the future is hard, but it's all in a day's work for a Wall Street analyst. As part of their job, these analysts publish one-year stock price targets for the companies they follow. Danny Vena (Twilio): One fact that became abundantly clear during the pandemic was the need for customers to be able to reach out to businesses they frequent, anytime, anywhere.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War RiskShare

  • Netflix Stock Crashes 22%: Is It a Good Value Stock?

    Management has finally acknowledged that subscriber growth is slowing. Yet that may not be a problem for Netflix stock, which suddenly trades at a very modest earnings multiple.

  • Tesla, AT&T, Apple, Microsoft, Visa, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Fourth-quarter earnings this week come from Apple, Microsoft, Visa, AT&T, Verizon, IBM, Intel, General Electric, Boeing, Chevron, and many more. Plus an FOMC meeting.

  • 3 Silver Linings in Netflix's Rough Quarter

    It was a rough week for the streaming service, but there are some bright spots as we walk through the rubble.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Enphase Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENPH ) by...

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Win Big From TSMC's $40 Billion Spending Plan

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, released fourth-quarter results on Jan. 13 and shares of the chip giant surged following the report as it became evident that the demand for chips is going to stay strong in 2022 and beyond. One of the highlights of TSMC's report was the big bump in the company's capital spending budget for 2022. The company has outlined a capital expenditure budget of $40 billion to $44 billion for this year, which points toward a roughly 40% increase over 2021 capex of $30 billion.

  • Unilever Gains After Activist Investor Peltz Builds Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc rose after Nelson Peltz built a stake in the maker of Dove soap, putting pressure on Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope to accelerate a revamp.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipU.S. Futures Rebound With Focus on Fed Tightening: Markets WrapSolana Suffers Network Instability in Brutal Week for CryptoU.S. Orders Families of Diplomats Out of Ukraine Citing War Risk

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?