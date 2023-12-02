With 51% ownership, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Hanzade Vasfiye Boyner)

21% of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret is held by Institutions

Every investor in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret is not owned by hedge funds. Hanzade Vasfiye Boyner is currently the company's largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. With such a huge stake in the ownership, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own US$231m worth of shares in the US$456m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

