With 51% ownership of the shares, i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) is heavily dominated by institutional owners

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, i3 Energy's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

A total of 7 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have bought recently

A look at the shareholders of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 51% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about i3 Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About i3 Energy?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

i3 Energy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at i3 Energy's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 16% of i3 Energy. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Polus Capital Management Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 16% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 10% and 9.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Majid Shafiq directly holds 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.

We also observed that the top 7 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of i3 Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in i3 Energy Plc. As individuals, the insiders collectively own UK£4.0m worth of the UK£153m company. This shows at least some alignment, but we usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in i3 Energy. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for i3 Energy that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

