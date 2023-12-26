With 51% ownership, Transaction Capital Limited (JSE:TCP) boasts of strong institutional backing

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies Transaction Capital's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

15% of Transaction Capital is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Transaction Capital Limited (JSE:TCP) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Transaction Capital, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Transaction Capital

JSE:TCP Ownership Breakdown December 26th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Transaction Capital?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Transaction Capital. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Transaction Capital, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

JSE:TCP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 26th 2023

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Transaction Capital. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Coronation Fund Managers Limited with 25% of shares outstanding. Jonathan Jawno is the second largest shareholder owning 14% of common stock, and Public Investment Corporation Limited holds about 14% of the company stock. Jonathan Jawno, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Top Key Executive.

Story continues

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Transaction Capital

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Transaction Capital Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R6.0b, and insiders have R900m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Transaction Capital. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Transaction Capital better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Transaction Capital (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.