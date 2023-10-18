With 51% ownership in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX), hedge funds investors have a lot riding on the business

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 51% stake, hedge funds possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And as as result, hedge funds investors reaped the most rewards after the company's stock price gained 11% last week. The gains from last week would have further boosted the one-year return to shareholders which currently stand at 16%.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TScan Therapeutics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TScan Therapeutics?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

TScan Therapeutics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TScan Therapeutics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 51% of TScan Therapeutics. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Baker Bros. Advisors LP with 15% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Lynx1 Capital Management LP and EcoR1 Capital, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TScan Therapeutics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own under 1% of the company. It has a market capitalization of just US$178m, and the board has only US$1.4m worth of shares in their own names. Many investors in smaller companies prefer to see the board more heavily invested. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for TScan Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

