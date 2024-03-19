With 51% ownership, TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

If you want to know who really controls TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 51% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of TSH Resources Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TSH Resources Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TSH Resources Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that TSH Resources Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at TSH Resources Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TSH Resources Berhad. With a 32% stake, CEO Aik Tan is the largest shareholder. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 5.2% and 4.2% of the stock. Aik Tan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We also observed that the top 6 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TSH Resources Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of TSH Resources Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own RM791m worth of shares in the RM1.6b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 30% stake in TSH Resources Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand TSH Resources Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for TSH Resources Berhad that you should be aware of.

