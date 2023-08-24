With a 51% stake, ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

ATOSS Software's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

The largest shareholder of the company is Andreas F. Obereder with a 51% stake

Institutional ownership in ATOSS Software is 35%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 51% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of ATOSS Software regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ATOSS Software.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ATOSS Software?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that ATOSS Software does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ATOSS Software's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ATOSS Software is not owned by hedge funds. With a 51% stake, CEO Andreas F. Obereder is the largest shareholder. With such a huge stake, we infer that they have significant control of the future of the company. It's usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider with such skin in the game. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of ATOSS Software

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems that insiders own more than half the ATOSS Software AG stock. This gives them a lot of power. That means insiders have a very meaningful €924m stake in this €1.8b business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if they have been selling down their stake.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 14% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

