With a 51% stake, TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) insiders have a lot riding on the company

Key Insights

Significant insider control over TSH Resources Berhad implies vested interests in company growth

The top 6 shareholders own 52% of the company

17% of TSH Resources Berhad is held by Institutions

Every investor in TSH Resources Berhad (KLSE:TSH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of TSH Resources Berhad regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about TSH Resources Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TSH Resources Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

TSH Resources Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see TSH Resources Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in TSH Resources Berhad. With a 32% stake, CEO Aik Tan is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.2% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Aik Tan, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

We did some more digging and found that 6 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of TSH Resources Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of TSH Resources Berhad. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of RM1.4b, that means they have RM693m worth of shares. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 30% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TSH Resources Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for TSH Resources Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

