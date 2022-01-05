U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

512 Audio debuts its first 'studio-inspried' USB mics for creators

James Trew
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

Another year of restrictions means the excuses for not starting that podcast are surely drying up. If your last one was “I can’t find a USB mic I like,” then 512 Audio might be about to ruin your (procrastinator’s) day. The company is unveiling two USB microphones at CES this year along with a podcast-friendly audio interface.

If you do (or plan on doing) a lot of vocal work, the $119 Script microphone might be the one to consider. The vintage styling is based on Warm Audio’s WA-14 studio condenser microphone (512 Audio is a subsidiary of Warm). The Script is dual-pattern (Cardioid/Omni) and the dual 14mm capsules are tuned to vocal work, so the company claims. Thanks to its USB connection, the Script offers zero-latency monitoring via a headphone jack and onboard gain/mute controls.

Should you want a microphone that’s a little more versatile, then the $160 Tempest might be a better fit. Like the Script, there are onboard monitoring and volume controls. The Tempest also offers a larger, 34mm capsule, for those that want a more responsive sound. This model, too, is based on one of Warm’s existing microphones – specifically the WA 47Jr. Though we don’t know if these microphones are just USB versions of the ones they mimic or are simply visually inspired by them (at the very least, the WA14 offers more polar patterns than its 512 counterpart).

512 Audio announces a new podcast-friendly audio interface.

With both of the new microphones offering USB connectivity, you won’t need an interface to connect them to your PC, but 512 Audio is unveiling one of their own for those that already have XLR microphones and want to plug them into something a little more podcast friendly than a generic interface.

While there’s no pricing information at this time, the audio interface has two combo ports for the aforementioned XLR mics and or ¼-inch instruments. There’s also a 3.5mm input for phones and other compatible devices. Perfect for introducing a “caller” onto your show or simply for feeding in other audio sources as you see fit. There are two headphone outputs on the front, which is a definite perk for podcasters and even a mute button for the mics which is less common than you might think, and handy in a podcast scenario for talking off-air or avoiding coughs and other unwanted sounds.

Of all the above, the Tempest will be launching first, slated for March this year. The Script will be available in “spring” and the audio interface will come later this year.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

